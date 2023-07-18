Bison injures Minnesota woman at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

MEDORA, N.D. – A Minnesota woman was severely injured by a bison at Painted Canyon in Theodore Roosevelt National Park on Saturday, July 15, the National Park Service reported Tuesday, July 18. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Dickinson, North Dakota and later to Fargo, where she was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

According to a news release from the Park Service, park staff were notified about 11 a.m. Saturday of the incident, which took place at the Painted Canyon Trailhead. Park rangers and Billings County Sheriff and Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the patient at the scene until she could be taken by ambulance to Dickinson for further medical care. The patient was then transported to a hospital in Fargo.

The woman, who wasn’t named, sustained significant injuries to her abdomen and foot. The incident is still under investigation, and the exact details of what occurred are not known at this time, the Park Service said.

Park staff would like to remind visitors that bison are large, powerful and wild. They can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans. Bulls can be aggressive during the rutting season, which begins in mid-July and continues through August. People should use extra caution and give the bison additional space during this time.

Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards – the length of two full-sized buses – away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer, pronghorn and horses. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity, the Park Service said.

National Parks are generally safe places, and many people visit every year without incident, but visitors must make themselves aware of potential hazards. National Park staff can assist with trip planning, and information is available at visitor centers and on individual park websites.

More information about safety at Theodore Roosevelt National Park is available at www.nps.gov/thro/planyourvisit/safety.htm .