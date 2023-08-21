Bear baiting activity hits full swing for DNR officers in northwest

Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Monday, Aug. 21.

District 1 - Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) began the field training process with COC (conservation officer candidate) Sean Cannon. They checked bear baiting activity in the Roseau River and Palmville wildlife management areas. They also investigated a dead deer that was possibly shot out of season south of Warroad. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods. Violations encountered included no license in possession, angling without a license, extra line and other equipment violations.

CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent the week checking area anglers, monitoring ATV traffic and checking bear baits.

CO Coby Fontes (Warroad South) spent the week working angling activity on area waters, assisting local agencies and assisting at safety education classes. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession and a personal watercraft wake violation. Fontes assisted with a local firearms safety class and ATV safety class.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) monitored bear baiting and angling activity in the Thief River Falls area. Bear baiting success was marginal with the recent acorn drop. Enforcement action for the week included baiting bears in the wrong zone and bear bait registration violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports checking anglers and bear baiting activity this past week. Time was spent patrolling area ATV trails, handling reports of injured animals, bears causing crop damage and following up with resorts that have not renewed their lake service provider permits.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports increased angling activity on Upper Red Lake. Time was spent working angling activity and ATV and off-highway motorcycle activity. Enforcement action was taken for operating an OHM in the public road right-of-way.

Baudette East – vacant.

Baudette West – vacant.

Thief River Falls East – vacant.

Karlstad – vacant.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports checking anglers this week. Time was also spent working bear baiting activity. Various wildlife-related complaints were also received.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) began fielding training with COC Bruesewitz. They patrolled area lakes for angling and boating activity. The warm weather over the weekend brought numerous people out to the lakes. The officers worked the Gull Lake Chain near Brainerd and contacted several people for boating violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent time checking anglers, people out bear baiting and ATV riders this week. Windy conditions kept people off area lakes, but plenty of ATV activity was seen. Berries appear plentiful in the woods, but bears are still active and many hunters are having luck at their bait stations.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week conducting white-tailed deer farm inspections. Time was also spent handling miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week working on a background investigation for the 2024 CO Academy. Wildlife-related calls were also received and addressed.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV, angling and watercraft activity. He also provided a ride-along to another DNR employee. Time was also spent in preparation for upcoming field days and investigating a case of possible wolf depredation.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) attended training this week.

Perham – vacant.

Bagley – vacant.

District 3 - Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) reports working angling, ATV and boating safety. Anglers reported a slow bite but are optimistic cooler evenings will have fish in fall patterns soon enough. Goodman spoke and assisted at a firearms safety field day in Perham. He also handled many questions about the upcoming hunting seasons and law changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) worked on a waters violation this week. She also handled calls about injured animals and several calls about dogs found trespassing on neighboring lands. If you own dogs, keep them home.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) started field training with COC Joseph Scholz. Heavy boating activity was worked over the weekend, with multiple enforcement contacts. Additional enforcement action was taken involving youth operation of ATVs. The officers worked the Douglas County Fair, where people had the opportunity to ask questions of DNR staff while enjoying great food and good weather.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers, ATV riders and boaters. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing licenses. A public information meeting was attended in Ashby.

CO Felicia Znajda (Osakis) is happy to report that despite the hot and windy weather endured throughout the week, there was still boating and angling activity – with almost all being law-abiding. She also spent time at the local Douglas County Fair at the DNR TIP booth. Znajda took calls of illegally taken small game and wounded animals throughout the week.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the week working on her background investigation and invasive species enforcement. She attended the Academy 22 graduation and the annual border waters meeting with South Dakota.

CO Emily Douvier (Morris) reports working fishing and recreational enforcement. Work continues to be done on a background investigation for the division.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers, boaters and ATV operators. Additional time was spent monitoring AIS law compliance and following up on wetland violation complaints.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass and Crow Wing county lakes throughout the week for angling and boating activity. McGowan also started training a new conservation officer candidate for the first phase of field training. Numerous violations were detected and addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Corey Sura (Remer) continued preparation of equipment for the upcoming hunting seasons. He also monitored bear baiting in the area.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for multiple people fishing without licenses, extra fishing lines and other various fishing violations.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports checking anglers and watercraft operators on local lakes. He also patrolled by ATV in complaint areas. Enforcement action consisted of a variety of watercraft- and ATV-related offenses. A bumper crop of acorns may make the first few weeks of bear baiting difficult. However, many hunters are still trying their luck to lure bears into bait sites.

ATV rec officer – vacant.