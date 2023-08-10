Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Auction of confiscated North Dakota hunting, fishing gear set for Aug. 19

A complete listing of items for sale during the upcoming auction is available on the North Dakota Wildlife Federation website at northdakotawildlife.org.

NDGF RAP auction.JPG
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 5:00 PM

BISMARCK – In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department tells us about an auction hunters and anglers will want to attend that benefits the Report All Poachers program – better known as RAP, for short.

Joining Anderson to discuss the auction of confiscated hunting and fishing equipment is John Bradley, executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation. This year’s auction is set for Saturday, Aug. 19, at Capital Ice/Schaumburg Arena in Bismarck.

“The RAP program is a cooperative between Game and Fish and the North Dakota Wildlife Federation,” Bradley said. As set by the Legislature, the North Dakota Wildlife Federation manages the books and publicity for the program and works with Game and Fish Department wardens on confiscated gear.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

Every four or five years, when there are enough items that get confiscated, the Wildlife Federation then holds an auction.

A complete listing of items for sale during the upcoming auction is available on the North Dakota Wildlife Federation website at northdakotawildlife.org . To report a suspected hunting or fishing violation, call the RAP hotline at (701) 328-9921.

What To Read Next
Timing out weekend rain and T-showers
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Wet weather moves in Sunday
7h ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Ian Bauer walleye.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Grand Forks catfish angler lands 30.5-inch walleye
9h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Minnesota Wildlife Management Area
Northland Outdoors
Feds, Minnesota DNR say they are resolving wildlife area logging rift
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CaptLester.jpg
Members Only
The Vault
Boozy cruises, beer pirates and golf ball injuries: Whatever happened to the Dakota Queen?
2d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
A courtroom gavel
Local
Minneapolis man sentenced for directing a drug operation from Grand Forks County Jail
46m ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
BIZ-REAL-INFLATION-HOUSING-GET
Minnesota
Minneapolis, the first U.S. city to tame inflation, owes its success to affordable housing
3h ago
 · 
By  Mark Niquette and Augusta Saraiva / Bloomberg News
Virgil Hill photo (1).jpg
North Dakota
Native boxing icon Virgil Hill to receive North Dakota Rough Rider Award
3h ago
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen