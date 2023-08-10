Auction of confiscated North Dakota hunting, fishing gear set for Aug. 19

BISMARCK – In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department tells us about an auction hunters and anglers will want to attend that benefits the Report All Poachers program – better known as RAP, for short.

Joining Anderson to discuss the auction of confiscated hunting and fishing equipment is John Bradley, executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation. This year’s auction is set for Saturday, Aug. 19, at Capital Ice/Schaumburg Arena in Bismarck.

“The RAP program is a cooperative between Game and Fish and the North Dakota Wildlife Federation,” Bradley said. As set by the Legislature, the North Dakota Wildlife Federation manages the books and publicity for the program and works with Game and Fish Department wardens on confiscated gear.

Every four or five years, when there are enough items that get confiscated, the Wildlife Federation then holds an auction.

A complete listing of items for sale during the upcoming auction is available on the North Dakota Wildlife Federation website at northdakotawildlife.org . To report a suspected hunting or fishing violation, call the RAP hotline at (701) 328-9921.