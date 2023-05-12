99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week in North Dakota set for May 14-20

0413DOUGLEIER-Ben Holen.JPG
Ben Holen, aquatic nuisance species coordinator, North Dakota Game and Fish Department.
Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 5:30 PM

May 14-20 is Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week in North Dakota. In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson gives us all the details in an interview with Ben Holen, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s aquatic nuisance species coordinator.

“Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week is a week put on by a bunch of different state and federal partners to raise ANS awareness here in North Dakota,” Holen said. “I think the week has been great not only to educate the water users here on the recreation side, but also pet owners, industry, cabin owners. And that's the whole thing is having a collaborative approach and reaching those water recreationists and water users on a broad scale. And we've definitely seen an increase in awareness over the past decade for sure.”

For more information on aquatic nuisance species in North Dakota, visit the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

