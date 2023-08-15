Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Apply through Aug. 18 for special youth deer, prairie chicken hunts

The special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season, which takes place Oct. 19-22 and does not require an application.

DNR deer photo.jpg
White-tailed deer. Contributed / Minnesota DNR
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 8:49 AM

ST. PAUL – Friday, Aug. 18, is the deadline to apply for Minnesota’s special youth deer hunts and the northwest Minnesota prairie chicken season, the Department of Natural Resources said in a reminder.

The number of permits available for each of the special youth deer hunts is limited. Individual hunts will be held in several state parks, and in the Rydell National Wildlife Refuge, on various dates in the fall. Adults must accompany youth during these hunts. The firearms hunts are for hunters ages 12 to 15 years old at the time of the hunt.

Youth archery hunters in Sand Prairie Wildlife Management Area in Sherburne County can be 10 to 17 years old.

The hunt at Rydell NWR, near Erskine, Minnesota, in Polk County, is set for Oct. 28-29. Other special hunts in northwest Minnesota are scheduled or Oct. 14-15 at Lake Bronson State Park in Kittson County and Oct. 20-22 at Lake Bemidji and Zippel Bay state parks in Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties, respectively.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

The special hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season, which takes place Oct. 19-22 and does not require an application. More information is available on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/hunting/deer/special-deer-hunts.html .

ADVERTISEMENT

In most instances, hunters may only possess and use nontoxic ammunition when participating in a special hunt in a Minnesota state park; however, nontoxic ammunition requirements do not apply to youth special hunts in the shotgun-use area if hunters remove all parts of harvested deer from the field, including the entrails.

Where nontoxic ammunition is required, bullets, slugs, muzzleloader ammunition and other single projectiles must be made entirely of nontoxic material approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A full list is available in the Code of Federal Regulations – www.ecfr.gov – and can be found by typing “hunting methods” in the search box and clicking “What hunting methods are illegal?”

Prairie chicken season details

Meanwhile, the DNR is offering 125 permits for the 2023 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season. The nine-day season begins Saturday, Sept. 23, and is open to Minnesota residents only. The hunt takes place in northwestern Minnesota from St. Hilaire south to Breckenridge. Hunters can find details about the season on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/hunting/prairiechicken .

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
What To Read Next
NDGF Canada geese.png
Northland Outdoors
Doug Leier: Early goose season provides August hunting opportunities
1h ago
 · 
By  Doug Leier
Members of the Fond du Lac Band work through the wild rice on Dead Fish Lake near Saywer. (News Tribune File photo)
Northland Outdoors
Wild rice not yet legal to harvest in Minnesota as season approaches
18h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
DNR officers begin checking bear baits as bear season approaches
20h ago
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
21h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Kristin Diede and Bob Anderson, May 1, 1993
The Vault
30 years ago today, Kristin Diede and Bob Anderson vanished. Here's what we know
2h ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
Grand Forks roundabout_edited-1b.jpg
North Dakota
Roundabout law concerns North Dakota drivers
2h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks Superintendent Terry Brenner says district committed to ensuring transportation properly insured
2h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish