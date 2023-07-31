Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Applications open for Minnesota's Conservation Partners Legacy grant program

The CPL program funds conservation projects that restore, enhance or protect forests, wetlands, prairies and habitat for fish, game and wildlife in Minnesota.

By Staff Report
Today at 2:51 PM

ST. PAUL – Minnesota’s Conservation Partners Legacy grant program will accept applications for the 2024 fiscal year beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Department of Natural Resources said. The CPL program funds conservation projects that restore, enhance or protect forests, wetlands, prairies and habitat for fish, game and wildlife in Minnesota.

Grant requests may range from $5,000 to $500,000, with a maximum total project cost of $1 million. Nonprofit organizations and government entities are eligible to apply, and a 10% match of non-state origin is required.

Funding for the CPL program comes from the Outdoor Heritage Fund .

In this funding cycle, $5 million is available for the Traditional and Metro grant cycles, and $3 million is available for a special New Applicant cycle. Projects must be on public lands/waters or on lands protected by a permanent conservation easement. The application deadline is 3 p.m. Sept. 19.

In addition, $1 million is available for the Expedited Conservation Projects grant cycle. ECP grants fund projects up to $50,000 for eligible activities on public lands and waters. The ECP application is open continuously through May 13, 2024, or until all funds are awarded. Apply by 3 p.m. Sept. 11 for the first round of ECP funding.

Additional Information:

For more information, email lscplgrants.dnr@state.mn.us.

