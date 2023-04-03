Applications for gratis North Dakota deer licenses now available

50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
General deer and muzzleloader lottery applications will be available online in early May, also with a deadline of June 7.

North Dakota deer.jpg
North Dakota whitetail.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 5:05 PM

BISMARCK – North Dakota landowners interested in a 2023 deer gratis license must apply online by visiting the Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov . The deadline for applying is June 7.

Gratis applicants who have previously applied online will automatically have their land description forwarded to this year’s application. However, any changes with land descriptions from last year’s application must be made before submitting the 2023 application.

