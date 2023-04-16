An in-depth look at boating access highlights this week's North Dakota Game and Fish webcast

Fisheries development supervisor Bob Frohlich offers an in-depth look at boat ramps and facilities across the state in this week’s North Dakota Game and Fish Department webcast. Lake Sakakawea is expected to come up 10 to 12 feet this summer, and boat ramps along the Missouri River System between Garrison Dam and Lake Oahe should benefit from the extra water, as well. Devils Lake is about 2½ feet higher than it was last year at this time and is projected to rise another 1 to 1½ feet from this winter’s snowpack, Frohlich says in his statewide outlook. “We’ve got 10 boating access sites up there, and all 10 should be open and usable,” he said of Devils Lake.

