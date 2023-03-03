A look at the status of North Dakota outdoors-related bills as of March 3
As amended and passed, HB 1151 would allow baiting on private property from Aug. 25 through Jan. 7, among other stipulations.
With the Feb. 24 crossover deadline now in the rear-view mirror, here’s a look at the status of active hunting- and fishing-related bills in the North Dakota Legislature as of Friday, March 3. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department tracks the status of hunting-, fishing- and trapping-related bills and posts updates as legislative action occurs. The status of outdoors-related bills is available on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov/legislation.
Active bills
- HB 1014 : Provides an appropriation for defraying the expenses of the Industrial Commission and the agencies under its control. This includes Outdoor Heritage Fund at $15 million. Passed House 84-9; Senate Appropriations Committee heard March 2.
- HB 1134 : Amends subsection 12(c) of section 20.1-02-05 of North Dakota Century Code, to issue any resident license, except a lottery permit, to include nonresident current North Dakota National Guard members. Passed House 90-1; Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard March 2.
- HB 1151 : Allows hunting big game over bait on private property from Aug. 25 through Jan. 7, with a volume capacity of 50 gallons and a setback of 150 feet from a landowners property. Passed House 76-18.
- HB 1175 : Provides for a Legislative Management study regarding the posting of school trust lands during the big game hunting seasons. The study must include input from Departments of Trust Lands and Game and Fish, and report findings and recommendations to the 69th assembly. Passed House 89-2; Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard March 2.
- HB 1224 : Allows the dog handler to carry a handgun in the recovery of a big game animal while in the presence of a dog. The dog handler cannot use the handgun to assist in the recovery of the animal, and must have permission from the landowner or individual authorized by the landowner before entering private land for the recovery of a big game animal.Passed House 91-0; Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard March 2.
- HB 1233 : Allows the 11-, 12- and 13-year-old antlerless white-tailed deer youth hunter to also hunt during the regular deer gun season. Passed House 87-3; Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard March 2.
- HB 1260 : Develops agreements to compensate private landowners for the development of habitat on private property for addressing fish and wildlife populations. In addition, allows the Game and Fish director to issue special antlerless elk depredation management licenses to landowners upon payment of the fee required for a resident big game license. To be eligible for this license a landowner cannot charge a fee for elk hunting and must allow reasonable public access as determined by the director. Passed House 85-9.
- HB 1366 : Allows an individual engaged in barefoot skiing to wear a wet suit. A life preserver must be on board the towing vessel for an individual barefoot skiing or surfing. Passed House 89-5; Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard March 2.
- HB 1409 : A nonresident youth who is less than 16 years of age may purchase a resident general game hunting license and may hunt small game and waterfowl, except swans and wild turkeys, during the entire regular small game and waterfowl seasons. The accompanying adult family member or legal guardian does not have to be licensed. Passed House 91-0; Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard March 2.
- HB 1538 : Enacts a new section of Century Code related to fishing contests. Passed House 90-2.
- SB 2017 : The Senate passed an appropriation to the Game and Fish Department for the biennium beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2025 of $109,532,444. Passed Senate 45-2.
- SB 2097 : Requires a political subdivision to notify the Game and Fish director, among others, before engaging in meetings with federal agencies to have any water body in the state designated a wild, scenic or recreational river under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Passed Senate 45-2; House Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard March 3.
- SB 2297 : Certified Game and Fish volunteer instructors who have maintained active status in the state for 30 years are eligible to receive complimentary fishing and certain hunting licenses. Passed Senate 45-0; now in House Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
- SB 2382 : Provides clarity to the motorboat numbering exemptions section of the North Dakota Century Code. Passed Senate 46-0; now in House Energy and Natural Resources Committee.