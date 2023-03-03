A look at the status of North Dakota outdoors-related bills as of March 3

With the Feb. 24 crossover deadline now in the rear-view mirror, here’s a look at the status of active hunting- and fishing-related bills in the North Dakota Legislature as of Friday, March 3. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department tracks the status of hunting-, fishing- and trapping-related bills and posts updates as legislative action occurs. The status of outdoors-related bills is available on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov/legislation.

Active bills

HB 1014 : Provides an appropriation for defraying the expenses of the Industrial Commission and the agencies under its control. This includes Outdoor Heritage Fund at $15 million. Passed House 84-9; Senate Appropriations Committee heard March 2.

HB 1134 : Amends subsection 12(c) of section 20.1-02-05 of North Dakota Century Code, to issue any resident license, except a lottery permit, to include nonresident current North Dakota National Guard members. Passed House 90-1; Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard March 2.

HB 1151 : Allows hunting big game over bait on private property from Aug. 25 through Jan. 7, with a volume capacity of 50 gallons and a setback of 150 feet from a landowners property. Passed House 76-18.

HB 1175 : Provides for a Legislative Management study regarding the posting of school trust lands during the big game hunting seasons. The study must include input from Departments of Trust Lands and Game and Fish, and report findings and recommendations to the 69th assembly. Passed House 89-2; Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard March 2.

HB 1224 : Allows the dog handler to carry a handgun in the recovery of a big game animal while in the presence of a dog. The dog handler cannot use the handgun to assist in the recovery of the animal, and must have permission from the landowner or individual authorized by the landowner before entering private land for the recovery of a big game animal.Passed House 91-0; Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard March 2.