A few anglers continue to venture out on the ice, but conditions will deteriorate quickly, DNR officers say

Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Monday, April 10.

District 1 - Baudette area

CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent the week checking area anglers and following up on various complaints. Violation encountered were dogs pursuing big game, overlimit of walleyes, angling without a license and shelter on the ice after the deadline.

CO Coby Fontes (Warroad South) monitored ATV and angling activity throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken against several folks who left their ice shelters on Lake of the Woods past the shelter removal deadline. Enforcement action was also taken against individuals who were operating ATVs and motor vehicles in an unsafe manner on public roadways.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) completed online training, responded to an injured-deer complaint, and monitored area angling and snowmobiling activity.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports checking anglers on area lakes and patrolling area snowmobile trails. Time was spent handling calls of car-killed wildlife and assisting the sheriff’s office with traffic control where a semi-truck and trailer became stuck and was blocking the roadway.

Baudette East – vacant.

Baudette West – vacant.

Thief River Falls East – vacant.

Karlstad – vacant.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports speaking at a firearms safety class in East Grand Forks. Reports of dogs chasing deer have come in this week. Angling and snowmobile activity were also worked.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) checked anglers on area lakes. Time was spent working a detail on the Rainy River.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports presenting the law portion of the Perham Sportsmen’s Club firearm safety class, at which he presented two long-time volunteer snowmobile safety instructors with 30-year length of service awards. Calls continue to come in about sick or dead deer. Hopefully the warming weather will ease some of the pressures from local deer. Ice conditions remain good but access to the lakes, due to deep snow and slush, is slowing spring ice fishing. A group of anglers were contacted launching a small boat into the Otter Tail River, taking advantage of the last week of the catch-and-release sturgeon season. A TIP of snowmobile trespass was taken, and a group of ATV riders operating on a county highway was contacted.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week doing equipment maintenance and checking a few ice anglers throughout the week. The snowy conditions on area lakes have made it hard for people to find areas to fish. Swedberg also spent time preparing material for the upcoming Academy.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sport fishing and ATV enforcement. Reports of dogs chasing and killing deer were received. Charges are pending in one case. Time was also spent preparing and staging equipment for possible flooding.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on snowmobile activity on area lakes and trails. With warmer weather, trails are beginning to deteriorate. Area lakes were monitored for angling activity. Wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas were patrolled. A call for a possible sick fox was received and questions were answered.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking anglers in the Pelican Rapids station. The panfish bite is improving, but the midweek storm made access and travel on the lakes worse than it previously was. As the weather warms, ATV operators are reminded to consult regulations, specifically pertaining to operating age and helmet requirements. Enforcement action was taken for permitting a juvenile to operate an ATV illegally, and a number of youth under the age of 18 without helmets.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for snowmobile, ATV and ice angling activity. Fox also conducted equipment maintenance in anticipation of changing seasons.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked snowmobile enforcement and ice anglers. Activity was light on both fronts. Trail conditions were still good in forested areas but are diminishing fast.

Bagley #2 – vacant.

District 3 - Fergus Falls area

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) continues to receive calls about sick and injured deer. Several deer that were hit on the road needed to be dispatched during the week. Plautz monitored ice fishing activity, with some folks braving the slush and ice. Plautz worked with local government units on an ongoing wetland case. ATV safety classes are getting scheduled with the cooperation of volunteer instructors and school community education leaders.

CO Ryan Brown (Elbow Lake) continued to monitor fishing and snowmobile activity. He also answered questions about the upcoming turkey season.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers and ATV and snowmobile riders. Numerous calls of injured and deceased deer and injured-animal complaints were taken. Complaints of people feeding deer and camping on state property were received and handled.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent the week monitoring the last of the snowmobiling activity around Alexandria. A recent heavy snowfall created good conditions for a few days, but warm weather quickly deteriorated the trails. Panfish anglers are out and several recreational vehicles were observed still on the ice.

CO Felicia Znajda (Osakis) reports a significant decrease in angling and snowmobile activity. Among the anglers still out, the fishing report has been poor. She has seen an increase in ATV activity, which has resulted in various enforcement action. She continues to receive calls on sick/dead yearling deer. She assisted the county on a domestic and a medical.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week focused on angling and recreational vehicle enforcement. She also attended a meeting with the Traverse County Sportsman’s Club to discuss deer management in Traverse County.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers and ATV and snowmobile operators. Additional time was spent preparing equipment for spring flood work and fielding calls about sick/injured animals. Area lakes are starting to see more anglers as the snow is melting, making mobility easier.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers. Perch anglers started having more success. The ice has held up well to this point but will weaken very quickly. Mathy also worked on Bear Committee-related items, completed training items, and prepared some materials for the upcoming Conservation Officer Academy. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) checked area panfish lakes, finding fewer and fewer anglers. Those who were out were having some success. Please remember that ice conditions are changing rapidly this time of year, and to be prepared with the appropriate safety equipment if venturing out. Several calls were taken from people with questions and comments about “problem” areas in regards to the upcoming ATV season. A case from the past deer season was closed with an individual charged for hunting deer without a license, and hunting while license privileges are suspended.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports attending training in St. Paul.

ATV rec officer – vacant.