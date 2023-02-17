760 North Dakota spring turkey licenses remain after lottery drawing

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has completed its 2023 spring wild turkey lottery , and 760 licenses remain in nine units, the department said Friday. Remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning 8 a.m. CST on Feb. 23.

Hunters are allowed two licenses for the spring season.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:







Licenses remain in unit 06, Bowman County; unit 13, Dunn County; unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County; unit 25, McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties; unit 30, portions of Morton County; unit 31, Mountrail County; unit 44, Slope County; unit 45, Stark County; and unit 51, Burke County and portions of Renville, Bottineau and Ward counties.

Hunters interested in applying for remaining applications must submit applications online by going to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov . Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply.