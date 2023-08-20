Norby leads Grand Forks all-city after first day

GRAND FORKS — Matt Norby will take a two-shot lead into the final day of the Grand Forks all-city golf tournament.

Norby shot a 65 to lead all golfers Saturday on Day 1 of the all-city event at the Grand Forks Country Club.

The two-day event wraps on Sunday at King's Walk Golf Course.

Behind Norby is this summer's Birchmont champion in Bemidji, Nick Schaefer.

Schaefer, a former UND golfer and the son of UND men's golf coach Todd Schaefer, shot a 67 in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two shots back of Schaefer was Cole Hanson at 69.

Coltyn Sanderson, a former UND hockey player and now a fundraiser for the UND Foundation, sits in fourth with a first-round 70, while Josh Bergrud shot a 71, Zach Hinschberger shot a 72 and the trio of Brady Ohman, Duane Wages and Kagan Kollar all shot a 73.

Current UND golfer Lucas Feterl of Maple Grove, Minn., and former East Grand Forks Senior High standout Dustin Fanfulik rounded out the Top 10 finishers as each shot a 74.

The men's senior division is led by Gregg Schaefer and Barry Romo. The two both shot a 74, which is four shots better than No. 3 Dean Gerszewski at 78.

Former UND golfer Morgan Hetletved leads the women's division with a 78 — one shot ahead of Liz Olson at 79.

Grand Forks all-city

Day 1 of 2

At Grand Forks Country Club

ADVERTISEMENT

Championship flight

1. Matt Norby 65; 2. Nick Schaefer 67; 3. Cole Hanson 69; 4. Coltyn Sanderson 70; 5. Josh Bergrud 71; 6. Zach Hinschberger 72; 7. (tie) Brady Ohman, Duane Wages, Kagan Kollar, 73; 10. (tie) Lucas Feterl, Dustin Fanfulik, 74; 12. (tie) Ryan Ames, Nate Peyerl, Brandon McGarry 75; 15. (tie) Carson Skarperud, Nathan Brewinski, Joe Kortan, Jon Hughes 76; 19. (tie) Eric Boettner, Silas Dusenbury 77

President Flight

1. (tie) Skylar Belgarde, Ethan Knudson, Joseph Bryan, 78; 4. (tie) Aaron Bridgeford, Ross Koerner 79; 6. (tie) Carson Thompson, Nate Moen, Carter Olson, Kolby Koerner 80; 10. Zach Roed 81; 11. Brock Amudnson 82; 12. Carson Harrington 83; 13. Nathan Olson 84; 14. Stetson Brown 85; 15. (tie) Jake Preston Jeremy Johnson, Ben Kjenstad 86; 18. Chris Clauson 87

Men’s Senior

1. (tie) Gregg Schaefer, Barry Romo 74; 3. Dean Gerszewski 78; 4. Michael Sansom 80; 5. (tie) Mitch Iverson, Ozzie Nord, Dave Wheeler 83; 8. (tie) Brad Segall, Doug Hiney 85; 10. Henri Caoili 87; 11. (tie) Bill Thoreson, Tim Straub, Guy Richot, Ron Piper 88; 15. (tie) Trent Jarvey, Steve Sannes 89; 17. (tie) David Whalen, Vern Sander 91; 19. Jim McDonald 93; 20. (tie) Malcolm Rodacker, Doug Norby 94; 23. (tie) Mike Murray, Don Schroeder 96; 25. Glenn Hansen 100; 26. Joseph Potter 103; 27. Chris Ogawa 109; 28. Tom Dryburgh 121

First Flight

1. Jeremy Kouba 77; 2. Tim Belmore 78; 3. Brian Smith 80; 4. Nolan Potter 82; 5. Alex Hovey 83; 6. Alex Barta 85

ADVERTISEMENT

Second flight

1. Jonathan Hanson 84; 2. Brad Larsen 88; 3. Eddie Walker 95; 4. Jeff Dodson 99; 5. Duddy Weisser 101

Women’s Division

1. Morgan Hetletved 78; 2. Liz Olson 79; 3. Amanda Voigt 85; 4. Amy Bushaw 92; 5. Kathy Iverson 96; 6. Gail Ingwalson 102; 7. Diane Girodat 103; 8. Deborah Sanders 106; 9. Debbie Schlosser 126