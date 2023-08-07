Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
National BMX event coming to Grand Forks next summer

Red River BMX landed a competitive bid to host a national BMX event at Hugo's Raceway next year.

071521.n.gfh.BMX1.jpg
Mason Kurtz carries the U.S. flag on the inaugural lap of the Hugo's Raceway at the Alerus Center July 13, 2021.
Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 4:40 PM

GRAND FORKS — Hugo’s Raceway opened two years ago with two main goals: Create a high-quality track capable of hosting BMX events, and grow the sport of BMX racing in Grand Forks.

Red River BMX is achieving the latter, with rider counts higher than they’ve ever been. The group can check the first goal off the list, too: A national BMX event is coming to Grand Forks next year.

Hugo’s Raceway will host the 2024 Red River Nationals from Aug. 9-11, 2024, which will be the first national race in North Dakota.

Red River BMX secured the bid as a host facility for one of the 30 national events across the U.S. next year. For track operator Danny Weigel, it’s an honor to be chosen out of the 300 tracks nationwide.

“To be in that top 10%, to be able to land that national and showcase our facility and showcase our city and the partnerships that we have will be huge for the organization and huge for the city,” he said.

Weigel estimates that between 800 and 2,000 riders will compete at the all-ages event and upwards of 7,000 people will attend.

The facility at Hugo’s Raceway made Grand Forks an attractive spot to host a national and was highlighted in the bid package Red River BMX and Visit Greater Grand Forks submitted to USA BMX. Other aspects like the available parking at the Alerus Center, hotels surrounding the track and enhancements like covered staging and a timing system helped Hugo’s Raceway land the bid.

Weigel said anywhere from 65 to 90 riders race on the track Tuesday and Thursday nights. Though that’s an increase in participation compared to four years ago, Weigel is hoping next year’s national introduces more kids to BMX racing.

“It’s something different,” he said. “We always hear about soccer, we always hear about baseball and all these other really good sports, but this is something different. It’s a sport for a kid that may not excel in a stick and ball sport. It’s something different for them to try.”

Abby Sharpe has covered area preps and University of North Dakota athletics for the Herald since July 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 701-780-1268 or asharpe@gfherald.com.
