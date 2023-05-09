Monday's local scoreboard for May 8

Girls soccer

Monday’s results

Fargo Davies 3, Fargo North 0

Red River 3, West Fargo 1

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1. RR, Lucy Halverson (Morgan Hartze) 58:00; 2. WF, Haidyn Crockett 60:00; 3. RR, Payton Bergeron (Annick Lawson-Body) 73:00; 4. Reagan Hodny (Bergeron) 75:00

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “After almost an hour of a scoreless match, the Riders struck first on a beautiful through ball from Hartze to senior captain Halverson who went around the goalie for the opening tally. The Packers fought back quickly with Crockett burying a shot from the top of the eighteen. The Riders kept pressing and after a few more good opportunities, Bergeron hammered a rebound into the net for the lead. But Bergeron was not done as she assisted on Hodny's goal to ice the game two minutes later. The Riders are in action again Tuesday night versus the Mustangs.”

Prep softball

Monday’s results

West Fargo 7-9, West Fargo Sheyenne 5-5

Northern Cass 13, Fargo Shanley 12

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6, Norman County East/UH 2

East Polk 5, Ada-Borup 4

East Polk 19, Red Lake County 0

Ada-Borup 13, Red Lake County 3

Mahnomen-Waubun 14-2, Fertile-Beltrami 11-13

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 11-1, Moorhead 7-14

Blackduck 8, Lake of the Woods 2

Park Rapids 10, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

Pelican Rapids 19, Crookston 0

P-R 478 0 --19 12 1

CRO 000 0 --0 1 4

WP: Kia Nelson; LP: Allysen Wagner

Highlights -- CRO: Kambelle Frejie 1x2, 2B; PR: Zayla Arrow 3x3, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, Zayli Arrow 1x2, R, 3 RBI, Aca Simpson 1x1, R, 2 RBI, Sylvia Pesch 2x3, 2R, Nelson 4 SO

Prep baseball

Monday’s results

Fargo Shanley 4-7, Wahpeton 3-0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3-3, West Fargo 2-11

Fargo North at Moorhead, postponed to 5/13 at 11 a.m.

Kittson County Central 4, West Marshall 3

Brandon-Evansville 7, Mahnomen/Waubun 4

North Star 9, Bottineau 1

N-S 152 000 1 --9 9 0

BOT 000 001 0 --1 4 1

WP: Zack Jorde; LP: Eli Bristol

Highlights -- NS: Jorde 3x4, 2R, 5 RBI, 3B, Garrett Westlind 2x5, R; BOT: Ryder Pollman 2x3, R

Girls tennis

Monday’s result

Fargo Davies 6, GF Central 3

Singles

1. Paige McCormick, FD, def. Madi Stauss 6-1, 6-2; 2. Tanis Lee, FD, def. Magdalene Spicer 6-0, 6-3; 3. Grace Wanzek, FD, def. Gianna Blue 7-6 (5), 6-2; 4. Lily Wicklow, FD, def. Sydnee Lemieux 6-4, 7-5; 5. Jennifer Wang, GFC, def. Melody Jiang 6-1, 6-1; 6. Reganne Silbernagel, FD, def. Lauren Tran 6-4, 6-4; 7. Alli Wilhelmi, GFC, vs. Kajsa Sires

Doubles

1. McCormick/Wicklow, FD, def. Stauss/Spicer 6-4, 6-4; 2. Lee/Wanzek, FD, def. G. Blue/Lemieux 6-1, 6-2; 3. Wang/Stella Blue, GFC, def. Ariel Bahn/Kate Leingang 6-4, 6-3

Boys tennis

Perham Triangular

Monday’s results

Crookston 4, Perham 3

Crookston 4, New London-Spicer 3

Girls golf

Park Rapids Invitational

At Headwaters Golf Course, Monday

Team totals

1. Pequot Lakes 331, 2. (tie) Moorhead and Fergus Falls 359, 4. Park Rapids 363, 5. Hawley 368, 6. Roseau 376, 7. Bemidji 379, 8. Crookston 381, 9. Detroit Lakes JV 382, 10. Perham 394, 11. Pine River-Backus 405, 12. Wadena-Deer Creek 418, 13. EGF Senior High 438, 14. Cass Lake-Bena 444, 15. Pelican Rapids 476, 16. Crosby-Ironton 490

Top individual placers

1. Annika Jyrkas, FF, 75; 2. Sophie Cook, HAW, and Morgan Krieger, PL, 77; 4. Anna Eckmann, PR, 79; 5. Genevieve Birkeland, PL, 80

Boys golf

Bemidji Invite

At Town and Country Club, Monday

Team totals

1. Moorhead 304, 2. Detroit Lakes 313, 3. Bemidji A 319, 4. (tie) Pequot Lakes and Roseau 321, 6. Barnesville 325, 7. Staples-Motley 327, 8. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 328, 9. Grand Rapids 331, 10. EGF Senior High 336, 11. Hawley 341, 12. Thief River Falls 344, 13. Bemidji B 352, 14. Perham 360, 15. Pine River-Backus 363, 16. Crookston 367, 17. Wadena-Deer Creek 368, 18. Park Rapids 396

Top individual placers

1. Matt Gramer, MOR, Cole Woods, WDC, 72; 3. William Shermoen, GR, and Max Wilson, R, and Jack Justesen, HAW, 74; 6. Joey Simonich, MOR, and Tolef Birkeland, PL, 75

College softball

Sunday’s result

Minnesota 2, Michigan 0

Summit League

Summit League championship tournament

In Brookings

Wednesday’s first round

No. 5 North Dakota vs. No. 4 South Dakota, 2 p.m.; No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

No. 1 S.D. State vs. North Dakota/South Dakota winner, 11 a.m.; No. 2 Omaha vs. N.D. State/Kansas City winner, 1:30 p.m.

Loser-out, 4 p.m.

Friday’s games

Championship semifinals, 1 p.m.

Loser-out, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at 3:30 p.m.)

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA championship tournament

Monday’s championship

Valley City State 7, Bellevue 3

College baseball

Sunday’s results

N.D. State 10, Northern Colorado 0

Michigan 4, Minnesota 1

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA championship tournament

Sunday’s results

Loser-out

Dickinson State 5, Valley City State 2

Waldorf 10, Mayville State 5

Mayville State 10, Dickinson State 5

Championship semifinals

Bellevue 7, Dakota State 1

Monday’s results

Loser-out

Mayville State 10, Dakota State 7

Championship

Bellevue 9, Mayville State 7

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston

Pitcher -- Drew Lingen, Winona State

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato

Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Colten Brand, Augustana

Field -- James Gilbert, MSU Mankato