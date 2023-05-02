Monday's local scoreboard for May 1

Prep softball

Monday’s results

Fargo Davies 13, Valley City 3

East Polk 15, Fertile-Beltrami 0

Norman County East/UH 28, Bagley 2

Ada-Borup 25, West Marshall 5

Red Lake Falls 8, Mahnomen-Waubun 0

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3, Blackduck 2

EGF Senior High 8, Northern Freeze 6

N-F 000 501 0 --6 0 2

EGF 220 031 X --8 14 3

WP: Karlee Walsh; LP: K. Augustine

Highlights -- EGF: Emma Marcott 3x3, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, Elliana Dumas 2x4, 2 RBI, Karlee Walsh 2x4, 2 RBI, 2B, 15 SO

Hillsboro-Central Valley 12, Northern Cass 1

HCV 522 03X X --12 8 1

N-C 010 00X X --1 2 4

WP: Serrina Klose; LP: Eleise Sand

Highlights -- HCV: Klose 4x4, RBI, 2B, 10 SO, Ellie Vice 3x4, 3 RBI, 2B, Danielle DuBois 1x3, RBI; NC: Sand 8 SO, Hannah Anderson 1x2, RBI, 2B

Prep baseball

Monday’s results

Moorhead 14, West Fargo 2

Red Lake County 16, Lake Park-Audubon 2

Wahpeton 17, GF Central 2

WAH 700 307 0 --17 6 1

GFC 000 020 X --2 7 7

WP: C. Kappes; LP: N. Morkve

Highlights -- W: Kappes 2R, RBI, 7 SO, J. Rittenour 1x3, 2R, RBI, J. Fliflet 1x2, R, 2 RBI, J. King R, 3 RBI, R. Thimjon 2R, J. Hofman 2R, C. Hockert 2R, RBI, S. Bladow 1x4, 2R, 3 RBI, B. Pauly 1x1, 2 RBI, G. Schroeder 2x4, R, RBI, M. Hinkley 2R; GFC: C. Barta 1x3, R, Z. Erickson 1x3, RBI, N. Lund R

1 / 8: Grand Forks Central pitcher Zach Erickson winds up for a throw in the third inning of a home baseball game against Wahpeton at Kraft Field in Grand Forks on Monday, May 1, 2023. 2 / 8: Knights runner Blaise Wocken, right, dives back to the bag as Wahpeton first baseman Josiah Hofman, left, scrambles to make the tag out during a prep baseball game at Kraft Field in Grand Forks on Monday, May 1, 2023. 3 / 8: Grand Forks Central first baseman Wyatt Wockenfuss makes the tag out just before Wahpeton runner Skyler Bladow, left, crosses the bag in the second inning of a prep baseball game at Kraft Field in Grand Forks on Monday, May 1, 2023. 4 / 8: Grand Forks Central head baseball coach Tim Gregoire, center, hands off the ball to Zach Erickson, second from left, to serve as relief pitcher during a home ball game against the Wahpeton Huskies at Kraft Field in Grand Forks on Monday, May 1, 2023. 5 / 8: Grand Forks Central outfielder Keegan Hensrud dives to make a catch during a home baseball game versus the Wahpeton Huskies at Kraft Field in Grand Forks on Monday, May 1, 2023. 6 / 8: Grand Forks Central pitcher Landon Lima winds up on the mound during a prep baseball game versus the Wahpeton Huskies at Kraft Field in Grand Forks on Monday, May 1, 2023. 7 / 8: Grand Forks Central batter Cole Barta connects with a Wahpeton pitch during a prep baseball game at Kraft Field in Grand Forks on Monday, May 1, 2023. 8 / 8: Wahpeton runner Gavin Schroeder (2) slides into the bag as Grand Forks Central second baseman Zach Erickson gets low for the catch during a prep baseball game at Kraft Field in Grand Forks on Monday, May 1, 2023.

North Star 17, Dunseith 0

DUN 000 00 --0 2 4

N-S 385 1X --17 7 1

WP: Jack Ahlberg; LP: Nolan Poitra

Highlights -- NS: Hunter Hagler 3x4, 4R, 3 RBI, 2 3B, Ahlberg 2x2, RBI, 2B

Roseau 11, Fosston 6

ROS 303 012 2 --11 17 2

FOS 000 141 0 --6 4 5

WP: O. Jaenicke; LP: A. Norland

Highlights -- R: G. Jensen 3x5, R, RBI, A. Wensloff 3x4, 2R, C. Flaig 4x4, 3R, 2 RBI, HR, T. George 1x4, R, C. Bachleitner 1x4, RBI, C. Otto 2x4, 2R, RBI, J. Haugen 2x3, R, 3 RBI, E. Wensloff 1x3, R, RBI, A. Ballard RBI; FOS: C. Norland R, A. Norland 1x3, R, 2 RBI, H. Boushee 1x3, R, 2 RBI, B. Levin 1x3, RBI, T. Palubicki R, Z. Theis 1x2, 2R

Girls tennis

Monday’s result

Red River 9, West Fargo 0

Singles

1. Farrah Spicer def. Paige Knuittila 6-0, 6-0; 2. Addison Lommen def. Ava Von Pinnon 6-1, 6-0; 3. Naomi Rahman def. Hope Uggerud 6-1, 6-1; 4. Kate Hinschberger def. Jayci Lawerance 6-1, 6-1; 5. Grace Paranica def. Hannah Moseng 6-1, 6-4; 6. Dana Chahal def. Rachel Spainer 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1. Spicer/Hinschberger def. Knuittila/Von Pinnon 6-4, 6-2; 2. Lommen/Addie Nelson def. Uggerud/Lawerance 6-2, 6-1; 3. Paranica/Lauren Endres def. Moseng/Spainer 6-1, 6-0

Amateur wrestling

NDUSA Wrestling State Freestyle/Greco-Roman Tournament

In Jamestown, Saturday and Sunday

Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club placers

Freestyle results

8U 45 -- Liam Morgan (first place): Semifinal - Liam Morgan (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Vincent Garver (MATPAC Wrestling Club) (TF 11-0); 1st Place Match - Liam Morgan (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over George Humeniuk (Bison Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:51)

8U 49 -- Levi Konickson (first place): Quarterfinal - Levi Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Finnley Lockrem (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); Semifinal - Levi Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Vincenzo Cheverie (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); 1st Place Match - Levi Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Axel Mellmer (Pursuit Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0)

8U 62 -- Braxtyn Johnson: Champ. Round 1 - Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Quarterfinal - Asher Primeau (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:17); Cons. Round 2 - Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Hayden Erickson (Tech Team Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:29)

10U 63 -- Caleb Konickson (fourth place): Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Quarterfinal - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Nicholas Rosene (MATPAC Wrestling Club) (TF 12-2); Semifinal - Gannon Inglish (Carrington Pitcrew Wrestling Club) won by fall over Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:27); Cons. Semi - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Camden Barth (Hazen Wrestling Club) (TF 13-2); 3rd Place Match - Porter Haaland (Hazen Wrestling Club) won by fall over Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:44)

12U 74 -- Kamdyn Goulet (first place): Semifinal - Kamdyn Goulet (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jack Glennon (Casselton Crushers) (Dec 5-2); 1st Place Match - Kamdyn Goulet (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won in overtime over Kyler Wild (Mandan Wrestling Club) (OT 4-4)

12U 98 -- Royce Such: Champ. Round 1 - Royce Such (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Quarterfinal - Kallen Hansen (Valley City Express Wrestling) won by tech fall over Royce Such (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); Cons. Round 2 - Grant Hehr (Mandan Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Royce Such (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0)

Girls 12U 70 -- Brynn Safratowich (first place): Round 1 - Brynn Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Kinley Coles (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (TF 10-0); Round 2 - Brynn Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kinley Coles (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (Fall 0:36)

Girls 12U 120 -- Quin Bass: Round 1 - Hailey Ford (Valley City Express Wrestling) won by decision over Quin Bass (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-4); Round 2 - Hailey Ford (Valley City Express Wrestling) won by decision over Quin Bass (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-2)

Girls 12U 145 -- Sophia Hilliard (first place): Round 1 - Sophia Hilliard (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Elise Schilling (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (TF 13-1); Round 2 - Sophia Hilliard (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Elise Schilling (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:41)

14U 97 -- Rhys Safratowich (third place): Semifinal - Brody Bollinger (Dickinson Wrestling Club) won by decision over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-9); 3rd Place Match - Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Cole Anderson (Jamestown Taz Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); 2nd Place Match - Brody Bollinger (Dickinson Wrestling Club) won by no contest over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (NC)

14U 106 -- Brody Ray (first place): Round 1 - Brody Ray (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Gavin Rude (Kindred Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); Round 2 - Brody Ray (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Gavin Rude (Kindred Wrestling Club) (TF 12-1)

Girls 14U 105 -- Charlotte Crowston (second place): Round 1 - Alicia Kenfack (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by fall over Charlotte Crowston (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:45); Round 2 - Alicia Kenfack (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Charlotte Crowston (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0)

16U 132 -- Zachary Nelson (sixth place): Quarterfinal - Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Semifinal - Hudson Egeberg (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); Cons. Semi - Kale Hase (HWC SWAT Wrestling) won by fall over Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:41); 5th Place Match - Bryce Schneider (Royal Force Wrestling Club) won by decision over Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-2)

16U 285 -- Eric Stouder (second place): Round 1 - Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Daniel Sullivan (Casselton Crushers) (TF 10-0); Round 3 - Solly Jonas (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:41)

Girls 16U 117-122 -- Marlie Stremick (second place): Quarterfinal - Marlie Stremick (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Semifinal - Marlie Stremick (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by decision over Madisyn Racine (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-8); 1st Place Match - Alexis Schneider (Royal Force Wrestling Club) won by decision over Marlie Stremick (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-6); 2nd Place Match - Marlie Stremick (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by no contest over Madisyn Racine (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club) (NC)

Girls 16U 138 -- Kaylee Kurz (first place): Round 1 - Kaylee Kurz (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Tyka Heinert (MATPAC Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); Round 2 - Kaylee Kurz (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tyka Heinert (MATPAC Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:22)

Junior 145 -- Brendan Winn-Kelley (second place): Round 1 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kaden DeCoteau (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (Dec 18-18); Round 2 - Kaden DeCoteau (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) won by tech fall over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 18-7); Round 3 - Kaden DeCoteau (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) won by fall over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:18)

Girls Junior 144 -- Allyssa Johnson (first place): Round 1 - Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Jazlyn Weigel (Royal Force Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); Round 2 - Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jazlyn Weigel (Royal Force Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:23)

Girls Junior 164 -- Olivia Ochoa (second place): Round 1 - Olivia Ochoa (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gabby Romans (Jamestown Taz Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:42); Round 2 - Gabby Romans (Jamestown Taz Wrestling Club) won by fall over Olivia Ochoa (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:49); Round 3 - Gabby Romans (Jamestown Taz Wrestling Club) won by decision over Olivia Ochoa (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-0)

Greco results

8U 45 -- Liam Morgan (first place): Round 1 - Liam Morgan (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over George Humeniuk (Bison Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:29); Round 2 - Liam Morgan (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Theo Lafountain (Turtle Mountain Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0)

8U 49 -- Levi Konickson (first place): Quarterfinal - Levi Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Finnley Lockrem (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0); Semifinal - Levi Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Cannon Fredericks (Big Cat Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0); 1st Place Match - Levi Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Axel Mellmer (Pursuit Wrestling Club) (TF 10-1)

8U 62 -- Braxtyn Johnson: Champ. Round 1 - Asher Primeau (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by decision over Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-7); Cons. Round 1 - Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Anders Klein (Bison Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:34)

10U 63 -- Caleb Konickson (fourth place): Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Dylan Thompson (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (FF); Quarterfinal - Jaks Mellmer (Pursuit Wrestling Club) won by fall over Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:46); Cons. Round 2 - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Luke Moss (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0); Cons. Round 3 - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Camden Barth (Hazen Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0); Cons. Semi - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Cooper Jablonsky (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (TF 8-0); 3rd Place Match - Porter Haaland (Hazen Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 11-2)

12U 74 -- Kamdyn Goulet (first place): Semifinal - Kamdyn Goulet (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Weston Stangler (Casselton Crushers) (TF 8-0); 1st Place Match - Kamdyn Goulet (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kyler Wild (Mandan Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0)

12U 98 -- Royce Such: Quarterfinal - Jaxon Wilson (Carrington Pitcrew Wrestling Club) won by fall over Royce Such (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:17); Cons. Round 1 - Kallen Hansen (Valley City Express Wrestling) won by tech fall over Royce Such (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0)

Girls 12U 70 -- Brynn Safratowich (first place): Round 1 - Brynn Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Kinley Coles (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (TF 8-0); Round 2 - Brynn Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Kinley Coles (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (TF 8-0)

Girls 12U 145 -- Sophia Hilliard (first place): Round 1 - Sophia Hilliard (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Elise Schilling (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (TF 14-5); Round 2 - Sophia Hilliard (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Elise Schilling (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (TF 10-1)

14U 97 -- Rhys Safratowich (second place): Semifinal - Kayden Egeberg (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 13-3); 3rd Place Match - Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Cole Anderson (Jamestown Taz Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0); 2nd Place Match - Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Brody Bollinger (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0)

14U 106 -- Brody Ray (second place): Round 1 - Brody Ray (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gavin Rude (Kindred Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:28); Round 2 - Gavin Rude (Kindred Wrestling Club) won by decision over Brody Ray (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-4); Round 3 - Gavin Rude (Kindred Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Brody Ray (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0)

16U 132 -- Zachary Nelson (fourth place): Quarterfinal - Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Semifinal - Brock Johnson (Kindred Wrestling Club) won by fall over Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:27); Cons. Semi - Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Seamus Kuklok (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (Fall 1:01); 3rd Place Match - Hudson Egeberg (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by fall over Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:35)

16U 285 -- Eric Stouder (third place): Round 1 - Solly Jonas (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by decision over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-4); Round 3 - Cade Okeson (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0)

Girls 16U 117-122 -- Marlie Stremick (second place): Round 1 - Marlie Stremick (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Victoria Sanchez (Valley City Express Wrestling) (Fall 2:19); Round 3 - Alexis Schneider (Royal Force Wrestling Club) won by fall over Marlie Stremick (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:44)

Girls 16U 164 -- Olivia Ochoa (first place): Round 1 - Olivia Ochoa (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Round 2 - Olivia Ochoa (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye

Junior 145 -- Brendan Winn-Kelley (second place): Round 1 - Kaden DeCoteau (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) won by decision over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 19-15); Round 2 - Kaden DeCoteau (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) won by tech fall over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 17-8)

Girls Junior 144 -- Allyssa Johnson (first place): Round 1 - Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jazlyn Weigel (Royal Force Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:09); Round 2 - Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Jazlyn Weigel (Royal Force Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0)

NOTE: Allyssa Johnson and Liam Morgan both earned the triple crown award meaning they were state champions in all three styles (freestyle, greco-roman, and folkstyle).

Brendan Winn-Kelley qualified for the North Dakota Junior National Dual Team in Tulsa, OK., which runs June 12-18.

Eric Stouder qualified for the North Dakota Cadet National Dual Team in Illinois, which runs June 6-10.

Grand Forks coach Garrett Litzinger won the Milo Trusty award.

College softball

Sunday’s results

Minnesota 7, Ohio State 0

Minnesota Crookston 6-12, Southwest Minnesota State 5-4

MSU Moorhead DH at Upper Iowa, canceled

Minot State 9-3, Concordia-St. Paul 1-5

MSU Mankato 8-8, UMary 0-0

Bemidji State 3-1, Sioux Falls 0-12

Augustana 17-16, Minnesota Duluth 4-11

Wayne State 5-1, St. Cloud State 4-7

Valley City State 5-12, Dakota State 3-9

North Dakota 4, N.D. State 3

UND 001 003 0 --4 10 1

NDS 010 002 0 --3 6 2

WP: Jackie Albrecht; LP: Paige Vargas

Highlights -- UND: Albrecht 5 SO, Kate Joten 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Mariah Peters 1x4, R, Taya Hopfauf 2x3, R, RBI, Brooklyn Morris R; NDSU: Vargas 6 SO, Emilee Buringa 2x3, R, RBI, Carley Goetschius 1x3, 2 RBI, Chloe Woldruff 1x2, 2R

Bellevue 8-6, Mayville State 0-0

MAY 000 000 --0 1 3

BEL 040 022 --8 9 0

WP: S. Gunn; LP: Sidney Fairbanks

Highlights -- MAY: Miquela Pino 1x2; BEL: Gunn RBI, 5 SO, S. Reding 2R, R. Floro 2x4, 3 RBI, A. Sidel R, A. Morbach R, L. McMurtry 3x4, 2R, RBI, A. Rodriguez 2x3, R, M. Montero 1x3, R, RBI

MAY 000 000 0 --0 3 2

BEL 201 021 X --6 9 1

WP: K. Cunningham; LP: Courtney Boll

Highlights -- MAY: Boll 4 SO; BEL: Cunningham 6 SO, Reding 1x2, 2R, Floro 2x4, R, RBI, A. Young 1x3, R, RBI, L. Jurek 2x3, 2 RBI, McMurtry 1x2, RBI, Montero 1x2, 2R

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- McKayla Armbruster, MSU Mankato

Player -- Kennedy Thomas, Sioux Falls

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue

Player -- Ari Martinez, Dickinson State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC championship tournament

In Rochester, Minn.

Wednesday’s games

First round, 10 a.m.

Concordia-St. Paul vs. Sioux Falls; Minot State vs. Bemidji State

Second round

MSU Mankato vs. St. Cloud State, noon

Winona State vs. MSU Moorhead, noon

Concordia-St. Paul/Sioux Falls winner vs. Augustana, 2 p.m.

Minot State/Bemidji State winner vs. Minnesota Duluth, 2 p.m.

Loser-out first round, 4 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Loser-out second round, 10 a.m.

Championship quarterfinals, noon

Loser-out quarterfinals, 2 p.m.

Friday’s games

Championship semifinals, noon

Loser-out games, 2 and 4 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

First game to be played at noon (if necessary, second game to follow at 2 p.m.)

College baseball

Sunday’s results

N.D. State 21, Western Illinois 3

Nebraska 11, Minnesota 5

Minnesota Crookston 12-7, MSU Mankato 10-6

Minot State 9, UMary 7

St. Cloud State 8, Minnesota Duluth 4

Valley City State 15-0, Mayville State 14-4

VCS 015 030 402 --15 17 3

MAY 300 113 600 --14 15 3

WP: B. Brown; LP: Gunner Thompson

Highlights -- VCSU: J. Babiuk 2x6, R, RBI, D. Nixon R, D. Mertz 2x5, 3R, RBI, HR, S. Nixon 1x4, 2R, RBI, Z. Veneman 3x5, 3R, 6 RBI, HR, R. Reynolds 3x4, 3R, 3 RBI, HR, K. Rozdeba 3x5, RBI, C. Ramirez 2R, T. Nelson 2x4, RBI; MAY: Connor Cory 5 SO, Marcus Hughes 1x6, 2 RBI, Carson Lundmark 1x4, 2R, Alan LaRocque 3x6, RBI, Josh Majors 2R, Jared McCorrister 3x4, 4R, RBI, Kole Jessamine 3x5, R, 3 RBI, HR, Ricky Marquez 1x4, 2R, Tyler Ferrera 1x4, R, 2 RBI, Anthony Villanueva 1x4, R, RBI, Adam Senden 1x4, R, RBI

VCS 000 000 0 --0 0 3

MAY 100 003 X --4 8 2

WP: Derek Palmiere; LP: H. Magnuson

Highlights -- VCSU: Magnuson 5 SO; MAY: Hughes 1x3, R, Majors R, McCorrister 3x4, R, 2 RBI, Jessamine 2x4, R, 2 RBI, HR

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA championship tournament

In Dickinson

Friday’s first round

No. 8 Presentation vs. No. 1 Bellevue, 7 a.m.

No. 5 Dickinson State vs. No. 4 Mayville State, 10 a.m.

No. 7 Valley City State vs. No. 2 Dakota State, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Viterbo vs. No. 3 Waldorf, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Loser-out, 7 and 10 a.m.

Championship quarterfinals, 2 and 5 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Loser-out, 7 and 10 a.m.

Championship semifinals, 2 and 5 p.m.

Monday’s games

Loser-out, 9 a.m.

Championship, 12:30 p.m. (if necessary, second championship game to follow on Tuesday at 10 a.m.)

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State

Player -- James Dunlap, N.D. State, and Jake McMurray, Oral Roberts

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- JD Kirchner, Dakota State

Player -- Dawson Cortese, Dickinson State

Women’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC championship tournament

In Smithville, Mo., Sunday

Team totals

1. Augustana 305-308-319--932; 2. Winona State 300-322-319--941; 3. Wayne State 311-317-321--949; 4. MSU Mankato 311-324-331--966; 5. Concordia-St. Paul 321-331-335--987; 6. Southwest Minnesota State 313-343-347--1,003; 7. UMary 328-338-360--1,026; 8. Sioux Falls 343-346-351--1,040; 9. Minot State 340-350-357--1,047; 10. Minnesota Crookston 358-363-365--1,086; 11. Upper Iowa 362-354-374--1,090; 12. MSU Moorhead 359-360-375--1,094; 13. Bemidji State 371-382-383--1,136

Minnesota Crookston placers

T20. Anaka Lysne, Anaka 86-81-82--249; T36. Clara Hanson 86-88-88--262; 56. Lauren Bowyer 93-97-101--291; T57. Denali Johnson 98-97-99 and Tiffany Kozojed 93-105-96--294

Men’s golf

Summit League

Summit League championship tournament

In Lincoln, Neb.

Monday’s second round results

Team totals

1. Denver 304-289--593; T2. Kansas City 301-299 and Oral Roberts 306-294--600; 4. N.D. State 308-297--605; 5. Omaha 309-299--608; 6. South Dakota 314-302--616; 7. St. Thomas 305-313--618; 8. North Dakota 312-307--619; 9. S.D. State 321-300--621; 10. Western Illinois 316-307--623

North Dakota placers

T9. Erik Stoxen 75-75--150; T23. Alex Skarperud 76-78--154; T34. Brandon McGarry 79-78--157; T40. Grayson Wetch 83-76--159; T43. Lucas Feterl 82-79--161

N.D. State placers

T5. Nate Adams 76-73--149 and Nate Deziel 75-74--149; T20. Ian Simonich 78-75--153; T23. Brock Winter 79-75--154; T47. Gavin Cronkhite 84-79--163

Sunday’s first round results

Team totals

1. Kansas City 301, 2. Denver 304, 3. St. Thomas 305, 4. Oral Roberts 306, 5. N.D. State 308, 6. Omaha 309, 7. North Dakota 312, 8. South Dakota 314, 9. Western Illinois 316, 10. S.D. State 321

North Dakota placers

T6. Erik Stoxen 75, T11. Alex Skarperud 76, T29. Brandon McGarry 79, T42. Lucas Feterl 82, T45. Grayson Wetch 83

N.D. State placers

T6. Nate Deziel 75, T11. Nate Adams 76, T20. Ian Simonich 78, T29. Brock Winter 79, 48. Gavin Cronkhite 84

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC championship tournament

In Blue Springs, Mo., Sunday

Team totals

1. Bemidji State 296-295-289--880; 2. Winona State 300-294-287--881; 3. MSU Mankato 300-298-302--900; 4. Concordia-St. Paul 300-295-309--904; 5. Sioux Falls 304-306-311--921; 6. Upper Iowa 314-316-308--938; 7. Minnesota Crookston 314-313-316--943; 8. University of Mary 312-324-312--948; 9. Augustana 332-316-305--953; 10. Minot State 319-318-336--973

Minnesota Crookston placers

T14. Layton Bartley 76-73-78--227; 26. Rory Wutzke 74-82-77--233; T37. Ethan Howes 83-81-78--242; 41. Keegan Poppenberg 82-77-84--243; T45. Devin Kucy 82-85-83--250

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Lindsay Cunningham, Winona State

Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Braxton Bruer, MSU Moorhead

Field -- Tyler Hiatt, Sioux Falls