Monday's local scoreboard for March 27

Featuring NCAA Frozen Four tournament pairings, area college softball and baseball scores, and much more!

Nick Nelson
By Nick Nelson
Today at 10:42 PM

Boys basketball

Minn. Heart O'Lakes Conference
All-conference team
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton -- Owen Leach and Drew Sheeley; Perham -- Micah Thompson, Soren Anderson and Alex Ohm; Hawley -- Brevin Stoa and Sam Senske; Barnesville -- Tate Inniger, Gannon Bolgrean and Zach Bredman; Pelican Rapids -- Ian Fahje and Charlie Larson; Frazee -- Carter Sonnenberg; Breck -- Landon Blaufuss and Alex Sanchez
Most valuable player -- Owen Leach, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (second time winner)

Men’s hockey

NCAA National Championship tournament
Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional
Sunday’s regional final
Quinnipiac 4, Ohio State 1

Allentown (Penn.) Regional
Sunday’s regional final
Michigan 2, Penn State 1, OT

NCAA Frozen Four tournament
At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
Thursday, April 6
National semifinals, on ESPN2
Minnesota vs. Boston, 4 p.m.; Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 27 poll
1. Minnesota (30 first-place votes) 693 total points, 28-9-1 overall record
2. Michigan (4) 643, 26-11-3
3. Quinnipiac 636, 32-4-3
4. Boston 598, 29-10-0
5. St. Cloud State 505, 25-13-3
6. Ohio State 501, 33-6-2
7. Denver 482, 30-10-0
8. Penn State 476, 22-16-1
9. Cornell 402, 21-11-2
10. Harvard 357, 24-8-2
11. Western Michigan 348, 23-15-1
12. Minnesota State 338, 25-13-1
13. Michigan Tech 279, 24-11-4
14. Merrimack 274, 23-14-1
15. Alaska-Fairbanks 153, 22-10-2
16. North Dakota 106, 18-15-6
17. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2
18. Northeastern 90, 17-13-5
19. Notre Dame 50, 16-16-5
20. Colgate 48, 19-16-5
Others receiving votes: Omaha 37, Canisius 10, UMass-Lowell 10, UConn 12, RIT 1

College softball

Monday’s results
Presentation 3-8, Mayville State 1-5

Sunday’s results
N.D. State 11, Kansas City 1
Northwestern 9-5, Minnesota 1-1
Presentation 9, Mayville State 8
Valley City State 5, Dickinson State 1

South Dakota 9, North Dakota 1
UND 000 010 --1 5 1
USD 030 024 --9 11 2
WP: Clara Edwards; LP: Jackie Albrecht
Highlights -- UND: Cassie Castaneda 2x2, Katie Joten 2x3, Angie Dumlao R; USD: Edwards 8 SO, Tatum Villotta 1x4, RBI, Courtney Wilson 1x4, R, Aleesia Sainz 2R, Jordyn Pender 2x3, R, Alexia Terrazas R, Delaney White 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Alivia Conte 2x4, 2R, Gabby Moser 2x2, R, 4 RBI, Charis Black 1x3, RBI
NOTE: Game two of doubleheader canceled due to cold temperatures.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player of the week -- Andrea Cain, Augustana
Pitcher of the week -- Hailey Houston, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player of the week -- Reese Floro, Bellevue
Pitcher of the week -- Sarah Shevenell, Presentation

College baseball

Monday’s results
MSU Mankato 4, Minot State 3
Sioux Falls 18, Bemidji State 4

Sunday’s results
Minnesota Crookston 5-10, Concordia-St. Paul 0-0
Minot State 2-5, MSU Mankato 1-15
Bemidji State 4-11, Sioux Falls 1-13
Bellevue 5-21, Valley City State 3-0
Hastings College at Jamestown, canceled

Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Player of the week -- Caden Wagner, Northern Colorado
Pitcher of the week -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player of the week -- Jake Lacey, Bellevue
Pitcher of the week -- Easton Brinton, Bellevue

Women’s tennis

Sunday’s results
Michigan 4, Minnesota 0
Augustana 7, Minnesota Crookston 0
UMary 4, Southwest Minnesota State 0
St. Cloud State 6, Upper Iowa 1

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Patty Jo English, Augustana
Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Colten Brand, Augustana
Field -- Logan Moeller, Wayne State

Nick Nelson has been a photographer and sports desk clerk with the Grand Forks Herald since 2017, and had previously worked at Forum Communication Company's Agweek Magazine from 2015-2018 as well as Prairie Business Magazine.
