Monday's local scoreboard for March 27

Boys basketball

Minn. Heart O'Lakes Conference

All-conference team

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton -- Owen Leach and Drew Sheeley; Perham -- Micah Thompson, Soren Anderson and Alex Ohm; Hawley -- Brevin Stoa and Sam Senske; Barnesville -- Tate Inniger, Gannon Bolgrean and Zach Bredman; Pelican Rapids -- Ian Fahje and Charlie Larson; Frazee -- Carter Sonnenberg; Breck -- Landon Blaufuss and Alex Sanchez

Most valuable player -- Owen Leach, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (second time winner)

Men’s hockey

NCAA National Championship tournament

Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional

Sunday’s regional final

Quinnipiac 4, Ohio State 1

Allentown (Penn.) Regional

Sunday’s regional final

Michigan 2, Penn State 1, OT

NCAA Frozen Four tournament

At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Thursday, April 6

National semifinals, on ESPN2

Minnesota vs. Boston, 4 p.m.; Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 27 poll

1. Minnesota (30 first-place votes) 693 total points, 28-9-1 overall record

2. Michigan (4) 643, 26-11-3

3. Quinnipiac 636, 32-4-3

4. Boston 598, 29-10-0

5. St. Cloud State 505, 25-13-3

6. Ohio State 501, 33-6-2

7. Denver 482, 30-10-0

8. Penn State 476, 22-16-1

9. Cornell 402, 21-11-2

10. Harvard 357, 24-8-2

11. Western Michigan 348, 23-15-1

12. Minnesota State 338, 25-13-1

13. Michigan Tech 279, 24-11-4

14. Merrimack 274, 23-14-1

15. Alaska-Fairbanks 153, 22-10-2

16. North Dakota 106, 18-15-6

17. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2

18. Northeastern 90, 17-13-5

19. Notre Dame 50, 16-16-5

20. Colgate 48, 19-16-5

Others receiving votes: Omaha 37, Canisius 10, UMass-Lowell 10, UConn 12, RIT 1

College softball

Monday’s results

Presentation 3-8, Mayville State 1-5

Sunday’s results

N.D. State 11, Kansas City 1

Northwestern 9-5, Minnesota 1-1

Presentation 9, Mayville State 8

Valley City State 5, Dickinson State 1

South Dakota 9, North Dakota 1

UND 000 010 --1 5 1

USD 030 024 --9 11 2

WP: Clara Edwards; LP: Jackie Albrecht

Highlights -- UND: Cassie Castaneda 2x2, Katie Joten 2x3, Angie Dumlao R; USD: Edwards 8 SO, Tatum Villotta 1x4, RBI, Courtney Wilson 1x4, R, Aleesia Sainz 2R, Jordyn Pender 2x3, R, Alexia Terrazas R, Delaney White 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Alivia Conte 2x4, 2R, Gabby Moser 2x2, R, 4 RBI, Charis Black 1x3, RBI

NOTE: Game two of doubleheader canceled due to cold temperatures.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player of the week -- Andrea Cain, Augustana

Pitcher of the week -- Hailey Houston, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Player of the week -- Reese Floro, Bellevue

Pitcher of the week -- Sarah Shevenell, Presentation

College baseball

Monday’s results

MSU Mankato 4, Minot State 3

Sioux Falls 18, Bemidji State 4

Sunday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 5-10, Concordia-St. Paul 0-0

Minot State 2-5, MSU Mankato 1-15

Bemidji State 4-11, Sioux Falls 1-13

Bellevue 5-21, Valley City State 3-0

Hastings College at Jamestown, canceled

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Player of the week -- Caden Wagner, Northern Colorado

Pitcher of the week -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Player of the week -- Jake Lacey, Bellevue

Pitcher of the week -- Easton Brinton, Bellevue

Women’s tennis

Sunday’s results

Michigan 4, Minnesota 0

Augustana 7, Minnesota Crookston 0

UMary 4, Southwest Minnesota State 0

St. Cloud State 6, Upper Iowa 1

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Patty Jo English, Augustana

Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Colten Brand, Augustana

Field -- Logan Moeller, Wayne State