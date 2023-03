Monday's local scoreboard for March 20

Men’s hockey

NCAA National Championship tournament

Manchester (NH) Regional

Thursday’s games

Western Michigan vs. Boston University, 1 p.m.

Cornell vs. Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Regional final, 4 p.m.

Fargo Regional

Thursday’s games

Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State, 4 p.m. on ESPNU

Canisius vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, March 25

Regional final, 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional

Friday’s games

Ohio State vs. Harvard, 1 p.m.

Merrimack vs. Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Regional final, 3 p.m.

Allentown (Penn.) Regional

Friday’s games

Michigan Tech vs. Penn State, 4 p.m.

Colgate vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Regional final, 5:30 p.m.

Frozen Four tournament

At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Thursday, April 6

National semifinals, 4 and 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, April 8

National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 26 poll

1. Minnesota (27 first-place votes) 664 total points, 26-9-1 overall record

2. Michigan (4) 615, 24-11-3

3. Quinnipiac (1) 611, 30-4-3

4. Denver 578, 30-9-0

5. Boston (2) 558, 27-10-0

6. St. Cloud State 516 , 24-12-3

7. Harvard 494, 24-7-2

8. Ohio State 422, 20-14-3

9. MSU Mankato 373, 25-12-1

10. Penn State 355, 21-15-1

11. Western Michigan 353, 23-14-1

12. Cornell 325, 20-10-2

13. Michigan Tech 292, 24-10-4

14. Merrimack 266, 23-13-1

15. Alaska Fairbanks 132, 22-10-2

16. North Dakota 108, 18-15-6

17. Northeastern 94, 17-13-5

18. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2

19. Colgate 76, 19-15-5

20. Notre Dame 65, 16-16-5

Others receiving votes: Omaha 63, UMass-Lowell 40, UConn 15, Canisius 14, Northern Michigan 12, RIT 6, Providence 2

Women’s hockey

NCAA championship tournament

At Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Sunday’s championship

Wisconsin 1, Ohio State 0

Girls basketball

N.D. Class B all-state

First team

Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg; Halle Crockett, Northern Cass; Decontee Smith, Central Cass; Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian; Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells

Second team

Rylen Burgess, Cavalier; Klaire Cotton, Central Cass; Natalie Decoteau, St. John; Mykell Heidlebaugh, Rugby; Karli Klein, Garrison; Mataeya Mathern, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier; Ellie Powell, Bowman County; Laikyn Roney, Oakes; Rylee Satrom, May-Port CG; Ava Schuster, Stanley; Maya Vibeto, Our Redeemer's

Boys basketball

Minn. Class A tournament

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

At Williams Arena

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (No. 1 seed) vs. Nevis (random draw), 11 a.m.

Border West (No. 5) vs. Cherry (No. 4), 1 p.m.

New Life Academy (No. 2) vs Sacred Heart (random draw), 3 p.m.

Mankato Loyola vs. (No. 3) Spring Grove

Thursday’s games

At Concordia University in St. Paul

Consolation semifinals, 10 a.m. and noon

Friday’s games

At Target Center

Semifinals at noon and 2 p.m.

Saturday’s games

At Concordia University in St. Paul

Consolation championship, 8 a.m.

Third place, 10 a.m.

At Target Center

Championship, 11 a.m.

Prep gymnastics

N.D. all-state

First team

Dickinson -- Rylee Olson, Elizabeth Karsky, Brooklyn Wariner and Reygan Strommen; Valley City -- Karina Olson; Jamestown -- Julia Skari; Minot -- Haley Conklin; Bismarck -- Alyson Krug

Second team

Grand Forks -- Taryn Swanson; Dickinson -- Aspen Roadarmel; Bismarck Century -- Teah Schulte and Jenna Jackson; Minot -- Keira Davis; Mandan -- Jericah Lockner; Jamestown -- Emma Hillerud; Bismarck Legacy -- Alexa Evanger

Outstanding senior athlete -- Emma Hillerud, Jamestown

Coach of the year -- Rachel Johnson Krug, Bismarck

Women’s basketball

WBI tournament

In Lexington, Ky.

Sunday’s results

Seventh place

Illinois Chicago 71, Northern Illinois 56

Fifth place

Florida International 76, North Dakota 73

Halftime: FIU 37, UND 33

North Dakota -- Kacie Borowicz 5-14 8-10 19, Claire Orth 8-12 0-2 17, Juliet Gordon 5-9 4-6 15, Sammiyah Hoskin 4-7 0-0 9, Joli Daninger 0-4 2-4 2, DJ Davis 2-4 0-0 5, Nakiyah Hurst 2-5 0-0 4, Rakiyah Beal 1-3 0-0 2, Maggie Manson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 14-22 73

Florida International -- Olivia Trice 6-13 0-0 16, Tanajah Hayes 3-9 5-5 11, Mihaela Lazic 3-3 0-0 8, Maria Torres 3-4 0-0 6, Hope Butera 0-1 0-0 0, Kaliah Henderson 5-13 8-9 18, Ajae Yoakum 5-7 3-3 13, Sifa Joyeuse 1-11 1-2 4, Zaida Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Sariana Rodriguez Camacho 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 17-19 76

Three-pointers -- UND 5-14 (Borowicz 1-1, Orth 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Hoskin 1-3, Daninger 0-1, Davis 1-2, Hurst 0-2, Beal 0-1, Manson 0-2), FIU 7-24 (Trice 4-10, Hayes 0-2, Lazic 2-2, Torres 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Joyeuse 1-8); Rebounds -- UND 36 (Borowicz 9, Orth 4, Gordon 8, Hoskin 2, Daninger 1, Davis 1, Hurst 3, Beal 3, Manson 1, TEAM 4), FIU 35 (Trice 2, Hayes 5, Lazic 2, Torres 3, Henderson 8, Yoakum 12, Joyeuse 1, Gonzalez 2); Assists -- UND 17 (Borowicz 6, Orth 1, Hoskin 2, Daninger 3, Davis 3, Beal 2), FIU 10 (Trice 1, Hayes 4, Lazic 2, Henderson 1, Yoakum 1, Joyeuse 1); Turnovers -- UND 15 (Borowicz 5, Orth 3, Gordon 1, Hoskin 2, Hurst 1, Beal 1, Manson 1, TEAM 1), FIU 20 (Trice 5, Hayes 2, Torres 1, Butera 1, Henderson 2, Yoakum 4, Joyeuse 2, Gonzalez 1, TEAM 2)

Third place

Eastern Tennessee State 96, Georgia Southern 49

Championship

Cal Baptist 63, New Mexico State 61

College softball

Sunday’s results

North Dakota vs. Bucknell (in Maryland), canceled

Minot State 8-9, Regina (Can.) 0-0

Bemidji State 4, Wisconsin-Parkside 3

Concordia-St. Paul 12, Bemidji State 4

St. Cloud State 12, Wisconsin-Parkside 2

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of week

Pitcher -- Reegan Floyd, Minot State

Player -- Jasmin Estrada, St. Cloud State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of week

Pitcher -- No nominees

Player -- Marissa Hawkins, Valley City State

College baseball

Monday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 13, Wayne State 2

Minot State 17, Sioux Falls 4

UMary 6-8, Upper Iowa 2-9

Concordia-St. Paul 9-11, Bemidji State 0-4

Winona State 7-5, Minnesota Duluth 3-3

Mayville State 4-11, Presentation 3-4

Concordia (Neb.) University 7-7, Jamestown 6-0

Sunday’s results

Houston Christian 6, N.D. State 5

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

Minnesota Crookston 6-21, Wayne State 3-5

Minot State 12-10, Sioux Falls 4-3

UMary 12, Upper Iowa 8

Concordia-St. Paul 6, Bemidji State 4

Minnesota Duluth 6, Wayne State 2

Mayville State 15-8, Presentation 5-0

Valley City State 15, Carleton College 5

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of week

Pitcher -- Blake Crippen, Bellevue

Player -- Nick Grade, Bellevue

Women’s tennis

Monday’s results

Sioux Falls 5, MSU Moorhead 2

Augustana 4, UMary 1

Sunday’s results

Ohio State 4, Minnesota 0

St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota Crookston 1

Augustana 7, MSU Moorhead 0

UMary 4, Sioux Falls 3