Monday's local scoreboard for March 13

Boys basketball

N.D. Class B state tournament

At Bismarck Event Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 2 Shiloh Christian vs. Powers Lake/Burke Central (second random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Beulah vs. Medina-Pingree/Buchanan (third random draw), 2:45 p.m.

No. 1 Central Cass vs. Warwick (first random draw), 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Thompson vs. No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Consolation semifinals, 1 and 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Seventh place, 1 p.m.

Fifth place, 2:45 p.m.

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Monday’s quarterfinals

East subsection

Fosston 53, Ada-Borup/West 37

Fertile-Beltrami 58, Cass Lake-Bena 57

Halftime: Cass Lake-Bena 29, Fertile-Beltrami 26

Fertile-Beltrami -- Derek Sorenson 19, Caiden Swenby 14, Ryan Van Den Einde 12, Preston Hanson 6, Masen Nowacki 4, Isaiah Wright 3

Cass Lake-Bena -- Dominic Staples-Fairbanks 15, Aiden White 12, Kaydin Lee 11, Joshua Graves 6, Cole Coss 4, Tateyn Boswell 4, TrayVaughn Lee 2

West subsection

Warren-A-O 70, Northern Freeze 43

Halftime: Warren-A-O 31, Northern Freeze 19

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Kaden Pierce 20, Tyson Mortimer 16, Jackson Woinarowicz 16, Braylee Schroeder 11, Adam McIntyre 4, Dustin Moehrle 2, Nathan Sedlacek 1

Northern Freeze -- N/A

Sacred Heart 77, Goodridge-Grygla 58

Halftime: Sacred Heart 45, Goodridge-Grygla 30

Goodridge-Grygla -- Rychlock 22, Coan 7, Rubishco 6, Jones 22, Rian 1

Sacred Heart -- Josiah Sundby 14, Parker Erickson 17, Breck Bloom 12, Ethan Arntson 19, Mantana Jorgerson 2, Landen Denney 11, Greg Downs 2

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “We came out really strong on both ends to start the game and played well. We executed the scout and then took shots that our offensive flow creates. Really proud of the men coming into the game and taking care of business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday’s semifinals

Fosston vs. Fertile-Beltrami, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart vs. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Monday’s quarterfinals

Hawley 74, Wadena-Deer Creek 54

Barnesville 48, Perham 43

Dilworth-G-F 75, EGF Senior High 62

Halftime: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 37, EGF Senior High 34

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton -- Karson Steichen 9, Drew Shapley 12, Owen Leach 37, Austin Anderson 1, Grant Anderson 4, Brody Friend 10, Peyton Aas 2

EGF Senior Senior -- Austin Rusling 15, Clyde Anderson 6, Chase Lindgren 12, Caleb Johnson 2, Drew Carpenter 5, Cooper Smith 4, Damian Bushaw 5, Caleb Zejdlik 5, Carson McDonald 3

RELATED: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton pulls away from East Grand Forks in 2nd half to advance to Section 8AA semifinals

Thief River Falls 78, Pelican Rapids 63

Halftime: Thief River Falls 38, Pelican Rapids 26

Pelican Rapids -- N/A

Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 7, C. Rosendahl 17, J. Rosendahl 15, M. Peterson 2, J. Freidrich 18, L. Rantanen 2, J. Manning 17

Wednesday’s semifinals

At Detroit Lakes

Thief River Falls vs. Hawley, 6 p.m.; Barnesville vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 17

At Detroit Lakes

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Monday’s quarterfinals

North subsection

At Perham

Henning 68, Hillcrest Lutheran 54

Battle Lake 91, Norman County East/UH 57

South subsection

At Minnewaska

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58, Hancock 42

Border West 70, KMS 62

Wednesday’s semifinals, 7 p.m.

At Fergus Falls Kennedy

Henning vs. Battle Lake

At Minnewaska

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Border West

Friday, March 17

At Fergus Falls Roosevelt

Championship, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Minn. Class A tournament

At Maturi Pavillion in Minneapolis

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Minneota (random draw) vs. No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl , 11. a.m

No. 5 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. No. 4 Underwood, 1 p.m.

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (random draw) vs. No. 2 Hayfield, 3 p.m.

United Christian Academy (random draw) vs. No. 3 BOLD, 5 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

At Williams Arena in Minneapolis

At noon and 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

At Williams Arena in Minneapolis

Championship, noon

Men’s hockey

NCHC

Sunday’s quarterfinals

St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 1

ADVERTISEMENT

North Dakota 5, Omaha 2

First period -- 1. UNO, Jimmy Glynn (Davis Pennington, Cameron Berg) 14:14

Second period -- 2. UND, Jake Schmaltz PP (Gavin Hain) 2:36; 3. UNO, Berg (Kirby Proctor, Nolan Krenzen) 12:04; 4. UND, Dylan James SH (Judd Caulfield) 19:31

Third period -- 5. UND, Griffin Ness (Ryan Sidorski, Carson Albrecht) 14:46; 6. UND, Tyler Kleven 16:11; 7. UND, Hain (Caulfield) 16:28

Penalties -- Tyler Weiss, UNO, tripping 11:59 first; Jacob Slipec, UNO, hooking 11:59 first; Ethan Frisch, UND, interference 14:14 first; Jonny Tychonick, UNO, tripping 1:22 second; Dylan James, UND, holding 5:36 second; Jimmy Glynn, UNO, tripping 7:50 second; Riese Gaber, UND, kneeing 8:32 second; Mark Senden, UND, tripping 15:03 second; Jake Pivonka, UNO, interference 16:31 second; Gavin Hain, UND, hooking 18:37 second; Weiss, UNO, tripping 19:55 second; Tychonick, UNO, tripping 7:26 third; Cooper Moore, UND, roughing 8:34 third; Kaden Bohlsen, UNO, roughing 17:25 third.

Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 12; UNO: Simon Latkoczy 31

Penalties-minutes -- UND 6-12, UNO 8-16

Power plays -- UND 1-8, UNO 0-6

Referees -- Dan Dreger and Ryan Hersey

Linesmen -- Sam Rankin and Jeff Schultz

Attendance -- 5,571

Atlantic Hockey

Sunday’s semifinals

Holy Cross 5, RIT 1

Canisius 4, Niagara 2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 25 poll

1. Minnesota (28 first-place votes) 676 total points, 26-8-1 overall record

2. Quinnipiac (6) 644, 30-3-3

3. Denver 619, 30-8-0

4. Michigan 569, 23-11-3

5. Boston 526, 25-10-0

6. Harvard 524, 23-6-2

7. St. Cloud State 480, 22-12-3

8. Ohio State 417, 20-14-3

9. Western Michigan 370, 23-14-1

10. Penn State 367, 21-15-1

11. Cornell 344, 20-9-2

12. MSU Mankato 332, 24-12-1

13. Michigan Tech 294, 24-10-4

14. Merrimack 239, 22-12-1

15. Alaska Fairbanks 183, 22-10-2

16. North Dakota 116, 18-14-6

17. Michigan State 105, 18-18-2

18. Northeastern 102, 17-13-5

19. Omaha 91, 19-15-3

20. Notre Dame 52, 16-16-5

Others receiving votes: UMass-Lowell 36, UConn 29, Providence 15, Northern Michigan 10, RIT 10

Women’s hockey

NCAA championship tournament

At Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Friday’s semifinals

Ohio State vs. Northeastern, 2:30 p.m.; Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Championship, 3 p.m.

College softball

Monday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 8, D'Youville University 5

UMary 4, University of New Haven 1

Southern Connecticut State University 20, UMary 8

Valley City State 7, Cottey College 1

St. Claire College 13, Valley City State 11

MSU Moorhead DH at Academy of Art (in San Francisco), canceled

Sunday’s results

Central Florida 9, North Dakota 1

N.D. State 4, Idaho State 1

N.D. State 4, Drake 2

Minnesota 7, Drake 2

Minnesota 8, St. Thomas 0

Minnesota Crookston 12, D'Youville University 6

California State University Monterey Bay 3-7, MSU Moorhead 1-1

Embry Riddle 11, Valley City State 3

Friends University 5, Valley City State 4

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Kristi Pilz, Concordia-St. Paul

Player -- Ashton Dorman, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Cory Carrillo, Bellevue

Player -- Hailey Enriquez, Dickinson State

ADVERTISEMENT

College baseball

Monday’s result

St. Cloud State 10, Caldwell 0

Sunday’s results

Texas State 5, N.D. State 1

West Virginia 7, Minnesota 4

Mount Marty 2, Mayville State 1

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Ansen Dulas, Southwest Minnesota State

Player -- Keenan Wenzel, Southwest Minnesota State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Blake Crippen, Bellevue

Player -- Anthony Lind, Bellevue

Women’s tennis

Monday’s result

Concordia University (Calif.) 7, MSU Moorhead 0

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Madeleine Schneider, Minnesota Crookston