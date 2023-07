Monday's local scoreboard for July 24

Legion baseball

N.D. Class AA state tournament

In Dickinson

Monday’s first round

Williston 5, Dickinson 3

Fargo Post 400 Stars 10,Grand Forks Royals 5

GFR 001 211 0 --5 7 4

FPS 032 104 X --10 10 2

WP: Chayton Senn; LP: Chance Colgrove

Highlights -- GFR: Braden Brevik 1x3, 2 RBI, Jacob Chine 1x2, R, Chance Colgrove 2x4, R, 8 SO, Gabe Tande R, Zander Waind 1x3, R, Matt Dosch 2x3, R, 2 RBI; FP4S: Caleb Christianson 1x3, R, RBI, Matt Bryant 2x3, 2R, RBI, Colby Hanson 2x3, R, RBI, Jackson Amerman 1x4, R, RBI, Eli Mach 1x3, R, RBI, Andre Werk R, Gunnar Majerus 1x2, 2R, RBI, Logan Sullivan 1x4, 2 RBI, Malachi Werremyer 1x4, R, RBI

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Jamestown, noon; No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Mandan, 3 p.m.; No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. Williston, 6 p.m.; No. 2 Minot vs. Fargo Post 400, 9 p.m.

Final regular season standings

1. Fargo Post 2 16-2

2. Minot 14-4

3. West Fargo 13-5

4. Bismarck 10-8

5. Jamestown 8-10

6. Mandan 8-10

7. Fargo Post 400 7-11

8. Dickinson 7-11

9. Williston 5-13

10. Grand Forks 2-16

N.D. Class B state tournament

In Carrington

Wednesday’s first round

Hazen vs. Thompson, 10 a.m.; Cando vs. New Rockford, 12:30 p.m.; Langdon vs. Burlington, 3 p.m.; LaMoure vs. Carrington, 6 p.m.

N.D. Class A state tournament

In Kindred

Friday’s first round

Watford City vs. Wahpeton, 11 a.m.; West Fargo Vets vs. Bismarck Senators, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals vs. Casselton, 4 p.m.; Kindred vs. Dickinson, 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commitments

Women’s basketball

Crookston High School multi-sport athlete Halle Winjum has committed to continue her basketball career at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Men’s hockey

Former East Grand Forks Senior High School hockey player Landon Parker has committed to continue his hockey career at Augsburg University after playing for the Aberdeen Wings (NAHL) and the Wenatchee Wild (BCHL).