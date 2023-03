Monday's local scoreboard for Feb. 6

Girls hockey

Monday’s results

Fargo North-South 4, Marshall 2

EGF Senior High 7, Devils Lake 4

First period -- 1. EGF, Madison Stocker PP (Jaelyn Brenden) 5:20; 2. EGF, Maggey Plante (Kara Ellis) 10:30

Second period -- 3. EGF, Ellis SH (Blake Schultz) 0:26; 4. DL, Ashlyn Abrahamson 4:04; 5. DL, Julia Mclvor PP (Abrahamson) 11:04; 6. EGF, Schultz PP (Plante) 13:40; 7. EGF, Laura Pesch SH (Brenden) 15:03

Third period -- 8. EGF, Ellis (Claire Beck) 3:20; 9. DL, Abrahamson (Mclvor) 7:31; 10. EGF, Ellis (Schultz) 13:44; 11. DL, Abrahamson 15:44

Goalie saves -- EGF: Britlyn Rasmussen 24; DL: Mathea Nelson 36

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Warroad, bye

No. 5 Detroit Lakes at No. 4 EGF Senior High, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Crookston, bye

No. 6 International Falls at No. 3 Thief River Falls, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s semifinals

In Warroad

EGF Senior High/Detroit Lakes winner vs. No.1 Warroad, 4:30 p.m.

International Falls/Thief River Falls winner vs. No. 2 Crookston, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 16

In Warroad

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Tuesday's quarterfinals

No. 8 Sartell at No. 1 Moorhead, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Brainerd at No. 4 Bemidji, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Buffalo at No. 2 Roseau, 6 p.m.

No. 6 St. Cloud at No. 3 Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday

Championship

Feb. 15

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Fergus Falls, bye

No. 5 Breckenridge-Wahpeton at No. 4 Northern Lakes

No. 7 Prairie Centre at No. 2 Willmar

No. 6 Morris-Benson at No. 3 River Lakes

Tuesday, February 14

Semifinals

Breckenridge-Wahpeton/Northern Lakes winner at No. 1 Fergus Falls

Prairie Centre/Willmar winner vs. Morris-Benson/River Lakes winner, at higher seed

Thursday, February 16

In Alexandria

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

Monday’s results

Park Rapids 6, Bagley-Fosston 4

Warroad 4, EGF Senior High 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. WAR, Jayson Shaugabay PP (Carson Pilgrim, Hampton Slukynsky) 13:37; 2. WAR, Murray Marvin-Cordes PP (Erick Comstock, Pilgrim) 14:14

Third period -- 3. EGF, Brock Schultz PP (Landon Jameison, Grady Magner) 3:49; 4. EGF, Jameison (Schultz, Magner) 4:15; 5. WAR, Marvin-Cordes (Shaugabay) 14:41; 6. WAR, Marvin-Cordes empty net (Shaugabay) 16:16

Goalie saves -- WAR: Hampton Slukynsky 25; EGF: Chase Mero 24

Crookston 5, May-Port 2

First period -- 1. CRO, Jack Doda (Carter Trudeau) 3:47; 2. CRO, Doda SH 9:48; 3. MP, Noah Mehus (Jonathan Muhs, Nathan Sundberg) 13:51

Second period -- 4. CRO, Trudeau (Doda, Tate Hamre) 8:43; 5. CRO, Zach Tahran (Kadin Edwards, Jackson Demarais) 15:56; 6. MP, Shawn O’Hearn (Muhs, Mehus) 16:29

Third period -- 7. CRO, Trudeau (Doda) 13:00

Goalie saves -- CRO: Parker Kelly 13-10-11--34; MP: Trevin Applegren 9-8-X--17, Jackson Caron X-6-11--17

Roseau 3, Thief River Falls 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. Noah Urness PP 12:05

Third period -- 2. Jake Halvorson (Preston Lundbohm) 7:28; 3. Urness 11:44

Goalie saves -- R: Atreyu Jones 16; TRF: Connor Roff 49

Detroit Lakes 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

First period -- 1. WDC, Aron Sutherland (Dalton Moyer) 4:19; 2. DL, Cole Deraney (Cole Larson, Ben Hines) 16:07

Second period -- 3. DL, Hines (Tommy Suckert) 2:47; 4. DL, Easton Kennedy PP (Deraney, Jacob Thomas) 15:06

Third period -- 5. DL, Cooper Moore (Jace Fields, Thomas) 2:03

Goalie saves -- DL: Josh Mack 17; WDC: Gunner Olson 27

Girls basketball

Monday’s results

EGF Senior High 55, Kittson County Central 54

Central Cass 67, Richland 31

Kindred 71, Oak Grove 41

New Rockford-Sheyenne 60, Medina/P-B 42

Enderlin 66, Tri-State 61

Climax-Fisher 57, Red Lake County Central 54

Thief River Falls 61, Red Lake Falls 50

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 69, Stephen-Argyle 53

Fosston 73, Win-E-Mac 28

Roseau 67, International Falls 49

Goodridge-Grygla 67, Warroad 22

Perham 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36

Nevis 63, Red Lake 30

Wadena-Deer Creek 69, Bertha-Hewitt 38

Badger-Greenbush-MR 69, Stephen-Argyle 53

Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 36, Stephen-Argyle 27

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Jade Reese 5, Kenzie Dahl 17, Hannah Bergsnev 7, Tessany Blazek 13, Kinsley Hanson 13, Jaci Hanson 1, Cassie Dahl 3, Sierra Westberg 10

Stephen-Argyle -- L. Efta 8, T. Durand 4, B. Kroll 4, R. Swanson 21, E. Evans 4, I. Westman 8, B. Swanson 4

Fosston 73, Win-E-Mac 28

Halftime: Fosston 38, Win-E-Mac 14

Fosston -- Brynlea Mahlen 9, Vanessa Johnson 2, Katelyn Vesledahl 20, Teegan Duppong 3, Calli Burrack 8, Kinsley Duppong 21, Lexi Mahlen 8, Tessa Manecke 2

Win-E-Mac -- Alyssa Morberg 5, Nadelly Neubert 2, Bret DuChamp 3, Kianna Tadman 6, Kiersten Anderson 6, Shelby Mandt 6

N.D. Class B

Week 11 poll

1. Thompson (16 first-place votes) 169 total points, 16-1 overall record

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (1) 138, 17-2

3. Rugby 120, 16-2

4. Central Cass 104, 14-3

5. Central McLean 97, 17-2

6. Shiloh Christian 91, 15-2

7. Garrison 84, 18-1

8. Bowman County 48, 18-1

9. Oakes 46, 16-2

10. May-Port CG 32, 15-3

Others receiving votes: Northern Cass 14-4, Carrington 14-4, Kidder County 15-3

N.D. Class B District 11 tournament

In Rugby

Thursday, February 9

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Rugby, bye; No. 7 Velva vs. No. 2 Bottineau, 4 p.m.; No. 6 Nedrose vs. No. 3 TGU, 5:30 p.m.; No. 5 Drake-Anamoose vs. No. 4 Westhope-Newburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 10

Consolation semifinals, 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 11

State qualifiers, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Monday’s results

Sacred Heart at Clearbrook-Gonvick, postponed

Larimore 55, Park River/Fordville-Lankin 33

Midway-Minto 78, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 40

Thief River Falls 88, Goodridge-Grygla 65

Bagley 70, Lake of the Woods 56

Blackduck 94, North Woods 91

Moorhead 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 54

EGF Senior High 89, Warroad 52

Halftime: EGF Senior High 45, Warroad 28

Warroad -- Kason Pintruszewski 5, Kolden Gustafson 2, Liam Grover 20, Ayden Gustafson 4, Gage Thompson 15, Logan Kvarnlov 6

EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 8, Clyde Anderson 11, Chase Lindgren 13, Caleb Johnson 8, Drew Carpenter 7, Cooper Smith 8, Damian Bushaw 6, Brady Loer 4, Zach Jeuch 2, Caleb Zedjilek 6, Carson McDonald 16

Hillsboro-CV 67, Grafton 52

Halftime: Hillsboro-CV 24, Grafton 19

Grafton -- Braylon Baldwin 24, Tony Villarreal 10, Ryan Hanson 6, Brody Lillemoen 3, Kyler Droog 9

Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Micah Longthorne 5, Carter Limke 3, Dylan Mitzel 4, Peter Dryburgh 27, Landon Olson 8, Jack Brandt 20

North Star 73, Benson County 46

Halftime: North Star 43, Benson County 29

Benson County -- Lane Benson 10, Macyn Olson 12, Paxton Neppl 4, Gunnar Larson 16, Colton Green 2, Mogan Maddock 2

North Star -- Karsen Simon 11, Brett Dilley 12, Garrett Westlind 8, Parker Simon 4, Dane Hagler 30, Chas Bisbee 5, Owen Kurtti 3

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 87, Rugby 38

Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 35, Rugby 19

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- Deng Deng 27, Dalen Leftbear 27, Jonte Delorme 2, Wade Nestell 12, Brian Alberts 5, Ty Dauphinais 2, Kelson Keja 7, Kashton Keja 5

Rugby -- Jacob Ripplinger 2, Brody Schneibel 7, Logan Harner 3, Erik Foster 6, Bryceton Deplazes 4, Dane Heidbrader 8, Connor Klein 2, Garret Sullivan 6

Thief River Falls 88, Goodridge-Grygla 65

Halftime: Thief River Falls 51, Goodridge-Grygla 22

Goodridge-Grygla -- N/A

Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 6, C. Rosendahl 15, J. Rosendahl 20, B. WIlcox 2, N. Nelson 3, G. Zutz 2, M. Peterson 4, J. Freidrich 13, J. Manning 23

N.D. Class B

Week 10 poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17 first-place votes) 170 total points, 13-0 overall record

2. Central Cass 152, 15-0

3. Sargent County 133, 15-0

4. Ellendale 115, 15-0,

5. Bishop Ryan 87, 13-2

6. Thompson 85, 11-3

7. Beulah 82, 12-1

8. Shiloh Christian 55, 12-3

9. Bowman County 26, 13-2

10. Grafton 14, 9-4

Others receiving votes: North Border 13-2, North Prairie 14-2, Dickinson Trinity 11-5

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 13-0 20-5

N.D. State 8-4 14-8

Oral Roberts 8-4 11-12

South Dakota 7-6 11-13

North Dakota 6-6 13-9

Omaha 6-7 11-13

Denver 6-7 10-14

Kansas City 3-9 7-16

Western Ill. 3-10 8-16

St. Thomas 3-10 8-15

Big Ten

Sunday’s result

Illinois 69, Minnesota 62

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 17-1 20-3

Augustana 15-3 21-3

MSU Mankato 15-3 19-3

St. Cloud St. 12-6 15-7

UMary 12-6 13-8

SW Minn. St. 11-7 14-9

UM Crookston 9-9 10-14

Northern St. 8-10 13-11

Con.-St. Paul 8-10 11-11

MSU Moor. 8-10 11-11

Wayne State 7-11 11-11

Minot State 6-12 10-14

Upper Iowa 5-13 9-14

Winona State 4-14 10-14

Bemidji State 4-14 7-15

Sioux Falls 3-15 6-18

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth

South division -- Aislinn Duffy, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 10-1 20-5

Mayville State 9-2 17-5

Bellevue 9-2 15-9

Valley City St. 7-4 14-10

Dickinson St. 5-6 10-15

Viterbo 2-9 5-18

Waldorf 2-9 4-17

Presentation 0-11 1-21

NSAA athlete of the week

Ashlyn Diemert, Valley City State

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 12-0 21-4

S.D. State 9-4 14-11

Western Ill. 8-5 15-9

St. Thomas 7-6 16-10

Kansas City 6-6 10-15

N.D. State 6-6 9-15

South Dakota 6-7 11-14

Denver 4-9 13-13

Omaha 3-10 7-18

North Dakota 2-10 8-17

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 15-3 19-5

MSU Moor. 14-4 19-5

Minn. Duluth 12-6 16-8

Bemidji State 11-7 16-8

Sioux Falls 11-7 16-8

Wayne State 11-7 16-8

SW Minn. St. 10-8 14-9

Upper Iowa 10-8 13-11

MSU Mankato 9-9 15-9

Winona St. 8-10 13-10

Augustana 8-10 12-12

UMary 7-11 11-11

Minot State 7-11 10-12

Con.-STPl 6-12 8-16

St. Cloud St. 4-14 7-16

UM Crook 1-17 2-22

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Sam Masten, Northern State

South division -- Connor Dillon, Winona State

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 9-2 19-5

Viterbo 8-3 14-10

Bellevue 7-4 15-10

Valley City St. 6-5 13-12

Dickinson St. 6-5 10-14

Dakota State 5-6 11-14

Waldorf 3-8 7-16

Presentation 0-11 5-18

NSAA athlete of the week

Thomas Gieske, Mayville State

Men’s hockey

Monday’s results

Harvard 4, Boston College 3

Northeastern 3, Boston 1

Sunday’s results

Maine 3, Merrimack 2, OT

Providence 3, Vermont 1

Women’s hockey

Sunday’s result

New Hampshire 7, Holy Cross 4

Women’s tennis

Sunday’s result

Gonzaga 7, North Dakota 0

College softball

Sunday’s results

Minot State 10, Valley City State 7

Minot State 8, Dakota Wesleyan 7

UMary 6, Carroll College (Mont.) 1

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Cami Streff, Augustana

Field -- Ashley Hokanson, MSU Moorhead

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Braxton Bruer, MSU Moorhead

Field -- James Gilbert, MSU Mankato