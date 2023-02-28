Monday's local scoreboard for Feb. 27

Girls basketball

N.D. East Region tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 West Fargo Horace at No. 1 Fargo Davies, 5:30 pm

No. 5 Shanley at No. 4 West Fargo Sheyenne, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Fargo North at No. 2 Red River, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Wahpeton at No. 3 West Fargo, 6 p.m.

N.D. state Class B tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals

In Minot

No. 2 seed Central Cass vs. Bowman County (second random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon/Area (third random draw), 2:45 p.m.

No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (first random draw), 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Kenmare/Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s first round

East

No. 9 Blackduck at No. 8 Win-E-Mac

No. 10 Clearbrook-Gonvick at No. 7 Bagley

West

No. 9 Climax-Fisher at No. 8 Northern Freeze

No. 10 Lake of the Woods at No. 7 Red Lake Falls

Thursday, March 2

Second round

East

Blackduck/Win-E-Mac winner at No. 1 Kelliher-Northome

No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Cass Lake-Bena

Clearbrook-Gonvick/Bagley winner at No. 2 Fosston

No. 6 Red Lake County at No. 3 Fertile-Beltrami

West

At Northland Community Technical College

Climax-Fisher/Northern Freeze winner at No. 1 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. No 4. Kittson County Central

At Minnesota Crookston

Lake of the Woods/Red Lake Falls winner vs. No. 2 Goodridge-Grygla

No. 6 Stephen-Argyle vs. No. 3 Sacred Heart, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Quarterfinals games at noon, 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Semifinals at 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 10

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

First round, at high seed

No. 16 Warroad at No. 1 Perham

No. 9 Roseau at No. 8 Fergus Falls

No. 13 Park Rapids at No. 4 Barnesville

No. 12 East Grand Forks at No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

No. 15 Red Lake at No. 2 Thief River Falls

No. 10 Menahga at No. 7 Crookston, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Frazee at No. 3 Pelican Rapids

No. 11 Wadena-Deer Creek at No. 6 Hawley

Quarterfinals

March 4, at high seed

Semifinals

March 7, at Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

March 10, at Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Monday’s pigtail results

Ada-Borup/West 52, Rothsay 44

Hillcrest 68, Battle Lake 36

Ashby 56, Benson 38

Thursday’s play-in games

North

No. 8 Norman County East/UH at No. 1 Underwood

No. 5 Park Christian at No. 4 New York Mills

No. 10 Ada-Borup/West at No. 2 Henning

No. 6 Hillcrest at No. 3 Breckenridge

South

No. 8 at No. 1 Hancock

No 5 Parkers Prairie at No. 4 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

No. 7 Ortonville at No. 2 Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunberg

No. 6 Brandon/Evansville at No. 3 Wheaton/H-N

Saturday’s quarterfinals

At Perham, 1 and 2:45 p.m.

At Minnewaska, 1 and 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Semifinals

At Perham and Minnewaska, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

At Fergus Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. Class A

Week 12 poll

1. Bismarck Century (17 first-place votes) 89 total points, 18-2 overall record

2. Fargo Davies (1) 71, 19-1

3. Red River 56, 20-1

4. Minot 36, 17-4

5. West Fargo 11, 17-4

Others receiving votes: Bismarck 17-4 and Bismarck Legacy 15-6

Boys basketball

Monday’s results

May-Port-CG 70, Drayton-V-E 37

Edgeley-K-M 64, Carrington 49

LaMoure-L-M 59, Ellendale 51

Ada-Borup/West 73, Pelican Rapids 69

Goodridge-Grygla 89, Roseau 73

Kelliher-Northome 73, Lake of the Woods 68

Win-E-Mac 75, Red Lake County 58

Moorhead 65, Bemidji 50

Hillsboro-CV 59, Thompson 57

Halftime: Hillsboro-CV 33, Thompson 29

Thompson -- Drew Overby 13, Brayden Wolfgram 18, Karter Peterson 12, Gavin Krogstad 2, Jakob Starcevic 12

Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Micah Longthorne 12, Riley Olson 8, Carter Limke 6, Peter Dryburgh 10, Landon Olson 4, Jacob Brandt 17

North Border 84, Midway-Minto 54

Halftime: North Border 38, Midway-Minto 31

Midway-Minto -- Elijah Robinson 12, Aiden Lunski 8, Ezra Robinson 3, Riley Robinson 17, Andrew Riske 4, Ben Gudajtes 5, Josue Tapia 4, Ryland Amundson 1

North Border -- Trenton Cosley 17, Grant Cosley 7, Daniel Dummer 6, Grayson Ohmann 6, Kade Schafer 2, Aiden Stainbrook 29, Kyle Thomas 17

Larimore 61, Cavalier 48

Halftime: Larimore 29, Cavalier 25

Cavalier -- Adam Ratchenski 2, Zack Anderson 10, Talan Devine 10, Breckon Thorpe 7, Kaden Yanish 12, Ethan Longtine 7

Larimore -- Jace Collison 4, Jacob Warnke 6, Baron Burns 11, Brison Falch 6, Avery Gratton 12, Mike Myers 22

Grafton 72, Park River/F-L 37

Halftime: Grafton 37, Park River/F-L 23

Grafton -- Tony Villarreal 12, Ryan Hanson 12, Reggie Rice 8, Omarion Brown 2, Maxwell Dumas 5, Abram Sevigny 13, Kyler Droog 18, Jacob DeGeldere 2

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Avery Rosinski 9, Owen Zikmund 2, Jace Rosinski 3, Andrew Zikmund 3, Zach Zikmund 2, Mitch Shirek 7, Nevin Daley 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodridge-Grygla 89, Roseau 73

Halftime: Goodridge-Grygla 41, Roseau 34

Roseau -- Rylee Habiger 3, Levi Dunham 2, Max Wilson 4, Jordan Borowicz 30, Gunnar Lund 27, Noah Stave 3, Jake Borowicz 4

Goodridge-Grygla -- Blake Rychlock 25, Matt Busse 13, Spencer Coan 4, Thor Henrickson 2, Carson Rubischko 4, Lewis Jones 37, Russell Rian 4

Fertile-Beltrami 95, Crookston 69

Halftime: Fertile-Beltrami 59, Crookston 36

Crookston -- Tanner Giese 23, Hunter Nicholas 17, Isaac Thomforde 9, Caden Boike 8, Reggie Winjum 4, Omar Petithomme 3, Jack Everett 3, Ryn Abeld 2

Fertile-Beltrami -- Caiden Swenby 41, Preston Hanson 16, Derek Sorenson 15, Ryan Van Den Einde 9, Isaiah Wright 4, Caleb Stoltman 4, Masen Nowacki 2, Cody Opdahl 2, Drew Gullickson 2

N.D. Region 4 tournament

Play-in games at higher seed

Monday’s results

St. John 68, Dakota Prairie 49

Warwick 72, New Rockford-Sheyenne 63

Lakota 52, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 51

Halftime: Lakota 30, Langdon-E-M 20

Lakota -- Zachary Gibson 14, Jaxon Baumgarn 17, Anthony Bullis 2, Landon Sundeen 8, Rider Schmidt 2, Ross Thompson 9

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jayden Lee 7, Nickolas Kingzett 5, Jack Romfo 4, Cody Amble 14, Rayce Worley 17, Levi Swanson 2, Tanner McDonald 2

North Star 69, Benson County 39

Halftime: North Star 41, Benson County 10

Benson County -- Lane Benson 6, Logan Fossen 3, Macyn Olson 4, Paxton Neppl 5, Gunnar Larson 10, Logan Maddock 5, Holdyn Jacobson 3, Cole Knudson 2

North Star -- Karsen Simon 4, Brett Dilley 17, Garrett Westlind 5, Parker Simon 8, Chas Bisbee 13, Hunter Hagler 17, Owen Kurtti 5

Monday, March 6

Quarterfinals

In Devils Lake

No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Lakota, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Dunseith vs. North Star, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Prairie vs. St. John, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Harvey-Wells County vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. East Region tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

GF Central at No. 3 Red River, 7:15 p.m.

West Fargo at No. 1 Fargo Davies, 7:15 p.m.

Fargo Shanley at No. 4 Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne at No. 2 Fargo North, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Loser-out games, 2 and 3:45 p.m.

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

State qualifiers, 2:30 and 4:15 p.m.

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

N.D. Class A

Week 12 poll

1. Bismarck Century (18 first-place votes) 90 total points, 21-0 overall record

2. Minot 70, 18-3

3. Fargo Davies 56, 19-2

4. Mandan 26, 15-6

5. Red River 23, 15-6

Others receiving votes: Fargo North 14-7

ADVERTISEMENT

N.D. Class B

1. Central Cass (16 first-place votes) 187 total points, 20-0 overall record

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3) 174, 20-1

3. Bishop Ryan 149, 19-2

4. Shiloh Christian 119, 17-4

5. Bowman County 100, 18-2

6. Sargent County 88, 18-2

7. North Border 81, 18-2

8. Ellendale 45, 11-8

9. Beulah 38, 17-4

10. Thompson 20, 14-6

Others receiving votes: Garrison 18-3, North Prairie 18-3, Des Lacs-Burlington 16-5, Standing Rock 18-3

Boys hockey

Minn. Section 8A tournament

In Thief River Falls

Thursday’s championship

Warroad vs. EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

In Thief River Falls

Wednesday’s championship

Roseau vs. Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Northwest (Minn.) Hockey Conference

All-conference team

Forwards -- Tyler Hennen and Hayden Olsonawski, Kittson County Central; Evan Girdler and Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls; Markus Olson and Breckin Levin, Bagley-Fosston

Defense -- Brock Seeger, Red Lake Falls; Ethan Hanson, Kittson County Central; Jordan Kvernen, Lake of the Woods; Isaac Schermerhorn, Bagley/Fosston

Goalies -- Jameson Turner, Kittson County Central; Kassandra Fontaine, Bagley-Fosston; Pacey Struthers and Ashtin Fredrickson, Red Lake Falls

Honorable mention

Blake Breiland and Jace Seeger, Red Lake Falls; Charlie Eck, Lake of the Woods; Quinten Friborg and Casey Hanson, Bagley-Fosston

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 18-0 25-5

N.D. State 12-6 18-10

North Dakota 11-7 18-10

South Dakota 10-8 14-15

Oral Roberts 8-10 11-18

Denver 8-10 12-17

Omaha 8-10 13-16

St. Thomas 7-11 11-16

Western Ill. 5-13 10-19

Kansas City 3-15 7-28

Summit League tournament

Friday’s first-round games

No. 8 St. Thomas vs. No. 9 Western Illinois, 12:30 p.m.

No. 7 Denver vs. No. 10 Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

St. Thomas-WIU winner vs. No. 1 S.D. State, 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 N.D. State vs. Denver-KC winner, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 South Dakota vs. No. 5 ORU, 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 6 Omaha, 3 p.m.

Big Ten

Sunday’s result

Minnesota 77, Purdue 69

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

In Sioux Falls

Sunday’s quarterfinals

Augustana 78, Northern State 67

Southwest Minnesota State 76, St. Cloud State 68

Monday’s semifinals

Minnesota Duluth 76, Augustana 59

MSU Mankato 100, Southwest Minnesota State 82

Tuesday’s championship

Minnesota Duluth vs. MSU Mankato, 4 p.m.

All-NSIC first team

Minnesota Crookston -- Emma Miller; MSU Moorhead -- Peyton Boom; Minot State -- Kate Head; Augustana -- Aislinn Duffy and Lauren Sees; Bemidji State -- Trinity Yoder; UMary -- Megan Zander; Minnesota Duluth -- Brooke Olson; MSU Mankato -- Joey Batt; Northern State -- Kailee Oliverson; St. Cloud State -- Katrina Theis; Upper Iowa -- Lydia Haack

All-NSIC second team

Minnesota Crookston -- Bren Fox; MSU Moorhead -- Mariah McKeever; Augustana -- Michaela Jewett; Concordia-St. Paul -- Ally Gietzel; Minnesota Duluth -- Maesyn Thiesen; MSU Mankato -- Destinee Bursch and Natalie Bremer; Northern State -- Laurie Rogers; Southwest Minnesota State -- Bri Stoltzman and Sam Wall; St. Cloud State -- Jada Eggebrecht; Wayne State -- Lauren Zacharias

NSIC individual awards

North division player of the year -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth

South division player of the year -- Aislinn Duffy, Augustana

Defensive player of the year -- Joey Batt, MSU Mankato

Freshman of the year -- Emma Miller, Minnesota Crookston

Coach of the year -- Mandy Pearson, Minnesota Duluth

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA tournament

In Watertown, S.D.

Sunday’s championship

Mayville State 66, Dakota State 52

Halftime: Mayville State 42, DSU 25

Mayville State – Jordan Zrust 22, Erin Walcker 16, Jes Mertens 10, Mackenzie Hughes 9, C.J. Decker 6, Greta Hillukka 3

Dakota State – Elsie Aslesen 11, Savannah Walsdorf 10, Lilli Mackley 9, Morgan Huber 6, Courtney Menning 2, Sidney Fick 8, Caitlin Dyer 6

All-NSAA first team

Jordan Zrust and Erin Walcker, Mayville State; Elsie Aslesen and Savannah Walsdorf, Dakota State; Asha Scott, Bellevue

All-NSAA second team

Mackenzie Hughes, Mayville State; Ashlyn Diemert, Valley City State; Lindsay Peterson and Samantha Oase, Dickinson State; Faith Ross, Bellevue

NSAA individual awards

Player of the year -- Jordan Zrust, Mayville State

Defensive player of the year -- Elsie Aslesen, Dakota State

Newcomer of the year -- Samantha Oase, Dickinson State

Freshman of the year -- Caitlin Dyer, Dakota State

Coach of the year -- David Moe, Dakota State

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 18-0 27-4

S.D. State 13-5 18-12

N.D. State 11-7 14-16

St. Thomas 9-9 18-13

Western Ill. 9-9 16-13

South Dakota 7-11 12-18

Kansas City 7-11 11-20

Denver 6-12 15-16

North Dakota 6-12 12-19

Omaha 4-14 8-22

Summit League tournament

In Sioux Falls, S.D.

Friday’s first-round games

No. 8 Denver vs. No. 9 North Dakota, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Kansas City vs. No. 10 Omaha, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

North Dakota/Denver winner vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts, 6 p.m.

Kansas City/Omaha winner vs. S.D. State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 Western Illinois vs. No. 5 St. Thomas

No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 South Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

In Sioux Falls

Sunday’s quarterfinals

Minnesota Duluth 72, Upper Iowa 61

MSU Moorhead 76, Sioux Falls 56

Monday’s semifinals

Minnesota Duluth 75, Northern State 69

MSU Moorhead 78, Bemidji State 77

Tuesday’s championship

MSU Moorhead vs. Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

All-NSIC first team

MSU Moorhead -- Gavin Baumgartner and Jacob Beeninga; Augustana -- Isaac Fink; Bemidji State -- John Sutherland; Concordia-St. Paul -- Antwan Kimmons; Minnesota Duluth -- Drew Blair; MSU Mankato -- Malik Willingham; Northern State -- Sam Masten and Jacksen Moni; Sioux Falls -- Matt Cartwright; Upper Iowa -- Jake Hilmer; Wayne State -- Jordan Janssen

All-NSIC second team

MSU Moorhead -- Lorenzo McGhee; Minot State -- Khari Broadway; Bemidji State -- Mohamed Kone; Minnesota Duluth -- Charlie Katona; MSU Mankato -- Trevor Moore; Northern State -- Jordan Belka; Southwest Minnesota State -- Dunwa Omot and Jake Phipps; Upper Iowa -- Lucas Duax and Nick Reid; Wayne State -- Nate Mohr; Winona State -- Connor Dillon

NSIC individual awards

North division player of the year -- Sam Masten, Northern State

South division player of the year -- Jake Hilmer, Upper Iowa

Defensive player of the year -- Lucas Duax, Upper Iowa

Newcomer of the year -- Antwan Kimmons, Concordia-St. Paul

Coach of the year -- Saul Phillips, Northern State

ADVERTISEMENT

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA tournament

In Watertown, S.D.

Sunday’s championship

Mayville State 80, Dickinson State 63

Halftime: Mayville State 45, Dickinson State 30

Dickinson State – Gus Wright 16, John Evans 14, Christian Murphy 8, Kose Egbule 6, Tyce Dahlberg 5, Jake Daniel 8, Jaiden Wright 3, Trey Hladky 2, Bradyn Palmer 1

Mayville State – Thomas Gieske 18, Sebastian Griffin 12, Jamison Kramer 10, Taine Mitchell 6, Juan Carlos Canahuate 6, Trent Blackshire 9, Joseph Winder 7, Colby Dillenbeck 4, Sam Grayson 4, Steele Senske 3, Danilo Da Silva 1

All-NSAA first team

Thomas Gieske, Mayville State; Daevonte Munson, Valley City State; John Evans, Dickinson State; Jack Monis, Viterbo; Paulo Araujo, Bellevue

All-NSAA second team

Trent Blackshire, Mayville State; Sam Muller, Dakota State; Tyree'on Johnson and Khyle Washington, Waldorf; Ben Olson, Viterbo

NSAA individual awards

Player of the year -- Thomas Gieske, Mayville State

Defensive player of the year -- Justin Motley, Bellevue

Newcomer of the year -- Sam Muller, Dakota State

Freshman of the year -- Ben Olson, Viterbo

Coach of the year -- Brandon McGruder, Mayville State

Men’s hockey

Sunday’s result

Long Island 6, Alaska-Anchorage 2

Women’s hockey

Sunday’s results

Clarkson 4, Cornell 1

Colgate 2, Princeton 1

Quinnipiac 2, St. Lawrence 1, OT

Franklin Pierce 4, Sacred Heart 0

College softball

Sunday’s results

Wisconsin Green Bay 6-6, UND 5-5

N.D. State 2, Brown 0

Auburn 4, N.D. State 0

Baylor 15, Minnesota 2

Pittsburg State 8, Minnesota Crookston 6

Minnesota Crookston 10, Nebraska Kearney 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Maggie Fitzgerald, St. Cloud State

Pitcher -- Allyssa Williams, Minnesota Duluth

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Player -- Camile Vestal, Presentation

Pitcher -- N/A

College baseball

Monday’s results

UC San Diego 7-14, N.D. State 1-6

Sunday’s results

Hawaii 13, N.D. State 1

San Diego State 9, N.D. State 2

Saint Louis 16, Minnesota 9

Minnesota Crookston 8, Missouri-St. Louis 2

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Player -- Balas Buckmaster, Dickinson State

Pitcher -- Marc Luna, Waldorf

Women’s tennis

Sunday’s results

Chicago State 4, North Dakota 3

Memphis 4, Minnesota 1

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Chloe Chong, UMary

Men’s tennis

Sunday’s result

North Dakota 6, Marist 1