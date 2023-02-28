Monday's local scoreboard for Feb. 27
Featuring local boys basketball scores, N.D. Class A and B prep basketball polls and much more!
Girls basketball
N.D. East Region tournament
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 West Fargo Horace at No. 1 Fargo Davies, 5:30 pm
No. 5 Shanley at No. 4 West Fargo Sheyenne, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Fargo North at No. 2 Red River, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Wahpeton at No. 3 West Fargo, 6 p.m.
N.D. state Class B tournament
Thursday’s quarterfinals
In Minot
No. 2 seed Central Cass vs. Bowman County (second random draw), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon/Area (third random draw), 2:45 p.m.
No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (first random draw), 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Kenmare/Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s first round
East
No. 9 Blackduck at No. 8 Win-E-Mac
No. 10 Clearbrook-Gonvick at No. 7 Bagley
West
No. 9 Climax-Fisher at No. 8 Northern Freeze
No. 10 Lake of the Woods at No. 7 Red Lake Falls
Thursday, March 2
Second round
East
Blackduck/Win-E-Mac winner at No. 1 Kelliher-Northome
No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Cass Lake-Bena
Clearbrook-Gonvick/Bagley winner at No. 2 Fosston
No. 6 Red Lake County at No. 3 Fertile-Beltrami
West
At Northland Community Technical College
Climax-Fisher/Northern Freeze winner at No. 1 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River
No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. No 4. Kittson County Central
At Minnesota Crookston
Lake of the Woods/Red Lake Falls winner vs. No. 2 Goodridge-Grygla
No. 6 Stephen-Argyle vs. No. 3 Sacred Heart, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Quarterfinals games at noon, 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Semifinals at 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Friday, March 10
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Championship, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
First round, at high seed
No. 16 Warroad at No. 1 Perham
No. 9 Roseau at No. 8 Fergus Falls
No. 13 Park Rapids at No. 4 Barnesville
No. 12 East Grand Forks at No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
No. 15 Red Lake at No. 2 Thief River Falls
No. 10 Menahga at No. 7 Crookston, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Frazee at No. 3 Pelican Rapids
No. 11 Wadena-Deer Creek at No. 6 Hawley
Quarterfinals
March 4, at high seed
Semifinals
March 7, at Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
March 10, at Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 6A tournament
Monday’s pigtail results
Ada-Borup/West 52, Rothsay 44
Hillcrest 68, Battle Lake 36
Ashby 56, Benson 38
Thursday’s play-in games
North
No. 8 Norman County East/UH at No. 1 Underwood
No. 5 Park Christian at No. 4 New York Mills
No. 10 Ada-Borup/West at No. 2 Henning
No. 6 Hillcrest at No. 3 Breckenridge
South
No. 8 at No. 1 Hancock
No 5 Parkers Prairie at No. 4 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley
No. 7 Ortonville at No. 2 Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunberg
No. 6 Brandon/Evansville at No. 3 Wheaton/H-N
Saturday’s quarterfinals
At Perham, 1 and 2:45 p.m.
At Minnewaska, 1 and 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Semifinals
At Perham and Minnewaska, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 10
At Fergus Falls
Championship, 7 p.m.
N.D. Class A
Week 12 poll
1. Bismarck Century (17 first-place votes) 89 total points, 18-2 overall record
2. Fargo Davies (1) 71, 19-1
3. Red River 56, 20-1
4. Minot 36, 17-4
5. West Fargo 11, 17-4
Others receiving votes: Bismarck 17-4 and Bismarck Legacy 15-6
Boys basketball
Monday’s results
May-Port-CG 70, Drayton-V-E 37
Edgeley-K-M 64, Carrington 49
LaMoure-L-M 59, Ellendale 51
Ada-Borup/West 73, Pelican Rapids 69
Kelliher-Northome 73, Lake of the Woods 68
Win-E-Mac 75, Red Lake County 58
Moorhead 65, Bemidji 50
Hillsboro-CV 59, Thompson 57
Halftime: Hillsboro-CV 33, Thompson 29
Thompson -- Drew Overby 13, Brayden Wolfgram 18, Karter Peterson 12, Gavin Krogstad 2, Jakob Starcevic 12
Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Micah Longthorne 12, Riley Olson 8, Carter Limke 6, Peter Dryburgh 10, Landon Olson 4, Jacob Brandt 17
North Border 84, Midway-Minto 54
Halftime: North Border 38, Midway-Minto 31
Midway-Minto -- Elijah Robinson 12, Aiden Lunski 8, Ezra Robinson 3, Riley Robinson 17, Andrew Riske 4, Ben Gudajtes 5, Josue Tapia 4, Ryland Amundson 1
North Border -- Trenton Cosley 17, Grant Cosley 7, Daniel Dummer 6, Grayson Ohmann 6, Kade Schafer 2, Aiden Stainbrook 29, Kyle Thomas 17
Larimore 61, Cavalier 48
Halftime: Larimore 29, Cavalier 25
Cavalier -- Adam Ratchenski 2, Zack Anderson 10, Talan Devine 10, Breckon Thorpe 7, Kaden Yanish 12, Ethan Longtine 7
Larimore -- Jace Collison 4, Jacob Warnke 6, Baron Burns 11, Brison Falch 6, Avery Gratton 12, Mike Myers 22
Grafton 72, Park River/F-L 37
Halftime: Grafton 37, Park River/F-L 23
Grafton -- Tony Villarreal 12, Ryan Hanson 12, Reggie Rice 8, Omarion Brown 2, Maxwell Dumas 5, Abram Sevigny 13, Kyler Droog 18, Jacob DeGeldere 2
Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Avery Rosinski 9, Owen Zikmund 2, Jace Rosinski 3, Andrew Zikmund 3, Zach Zikmund 2, Mitch Shirek 7, Nevin Daley 11
Goodridge-Grygla 89, Roseau 73
Halftime: Goodridge-Grygla 41, Roseau 34
Roseau -- Rylee Habiger 3, Levi Dunham 2, Max Wilson 4, Jordan Borowicz 30, Gunnar Lund 27, Noah Stave 3, Jake Borowicz 4
Goodridge-Grygla -- Blake Rychlock 25, Matt Busse 13, Spencer Coan 4, Thor Henrickson 2, Carson Rubischko 4, Lewis Jones 37, Russell Rian 4
Fertile-Beltrami 95, Crookston 69
Halftime: Fertile-Beltrami 59, Crookston 36
Crookston -- Tanner Giese 23, Hunter Nicholas 17, Isaac Thomforde 9, Caden Boike 8, Reggie Winjum 4, Omar Petithomme 3, Jack Everett 3, Ryn Abeld 2
Fertile-Beltrami -- Caiden Swenby 41, Preston Hanson 16, Derek Sorenson 15, Ryan Van Den Einde 9, Isaiah Wright 4, Caleb Stoltman 4, Masen Nowacki 2, Cody Opdahl 2, Drew Gullickson 2
N.D. Region 4 tournament
Play-in games at higher seed
Monday’s results
St. John 68, Dakota Prairie 49
Warwick 72, New Rockford-Sheyenne 63
Lakota 52, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 51
Halftime: Lakota 30, Langdon-E-M 20
Lakota -- Zachary Gibson 14, Jaxon Baumgarn 17, Anthony Bullis 2, Landon Sundeen 8, Rider Schmidt 2, Ross Thompson 9
Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jayden Lee 7, Nickolas Kingzett 5, Jack Romfo 4, Cody Amble 14, Rayce Worley 17, Levi Swanson 2, Tanner McDonald 2
North Star 69, Benson County 39
Halftime: North Star 41, Benson County 10
Benson County -- Lane Benson 6, Logan Fossen 3, Macyn Olson 4, Paxton Neppl 5, Gunnar Larson 10, Logan Maddock 5, Holdyn Jacobson 3, Cole Knudson 2
North Star -- Karsen Simon 4, Brett Dilley 17, Garrett Westlind 5, Parker Simon 8, Chas Bisbee 13, Hunter Hagler 17, Owen Kurtti 5
Monday, March 6
Quarterfinals
In Devils Lake
No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Lakota, 3 p.m.
No. 4 Dunseith vs. North Star, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 North Prairie vs. St. John, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Harvey-Wells County vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Third place, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
N.D. East Region tournament
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
GF Central at No. 3 Red River, 7:15 p.m.
West Fargo at No. 1 Fargo Davies, 7:15 p.m.
Fargo Shanley at No. 4 Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne at No. 2 Fargo North, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Loser-out games, 2 and 3:45 p.m.
Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
State qualifiers, 2:30 and 4:15 p.m.
Championship, 7:45 p.m.
N.D. Class A
Week 12 poll
1. Bismarck Century (18 first-place votes) 90 total points, 21-0 overall record
2. Minot 70, 18-3
3. Fargo Davies 56, 19-2
4. Mandan 26, 15-6
5. Red River 23, 15-6
Others receiving votes: Fargo North 14-7
N.D. Class B
1. Central Cass (16 first-place votes) 187 total points, 20-0 overall record
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3) 174, 20-1
3. Bishop Ryan 149, 19-2
4. Shiloh Christian 119, 17-4
5. Bowman County 100, 18-2
6. Sargent County 88, 18-2
7. North Border 81, 18-2
8. Ellendale 45, 11-8
9. Beulah 38, 17-4
10. Thompson 20, 14-6
Others receiving votes: Garrison 18-3, North Prairie 18-3, Des Lacs-Burlington 16-5, Standing Rock 18-3
Boys hockey
Minn. Section 8A tournament
In Thief River Falls
Thursday’s championship
Warroad vs. EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
In Thief River Falls
Wednesday’s championship
Roseau vs. Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Northwest (Minn.) Hockey Conference
All-conference team
Forwards -- Tyler Hennen and Hayden Olsonawski, Kittson County Central; Evan Girdler and Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls; Markus Olson and Breckin Levin, Bagley-Fosston
Defense -- Brock Seeger, Red Lake Falls; Ethan Hanson, Kittson County Central; Jordan Kvernen, Lake of the Woods; Isaac Schermerhorn, Bagley/Fosston
Goalies -- Jameson Turner, Kittson County Central; Kassandra Fontaine, Bagley-Fosston; Pacey Struthers and Ashtin Fredrickson, Red Lake Falls
Honorable mention
Blake Breiland and Jace Seeger, Red Lake Falls; Charlie Eck, Lake of the Woods; Quinten Friborg and Casey Hanson, Bagley-Fosston
Women’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
S.D. State 18-0 25-5
N.D. State 12-6 18-10
North Dakota 11-7 18-10
South Dakota 10-8 14-15
Oral Roberts 8-10 11-18
Denver 8-10 12-17
Omaha 8-10 13-16
St. Thomas 7-11 11-16
Western Ill. 5-13 10-19
Kansas City 3-15 7-28
Summit League tournament
Friday’s first-round games
No. 8 St. Thomas vs. No. 9 Western Illinois, 12:30 p.m.
No. 7 Denver vs. No. 10 Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
St. Thomas-WIU winner vs. No. 1 S.D. State, 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 N.D. State vs. Denver-KC winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s quarterfinals
No. 4 South Dakota vs. No. 5 ORU, 12:30 p.m.
No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 6 Omaha, 3 p.m.
Big Ten
Sunday’s result
Minnesota 77, Purdue 69
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC tournament
In Sioux Falls
Sunday’s quarterfinals
Augustana 78, Northern State 67
Southwest Minnesota State 76, St. Cloud State 68
Monday’s semifinals
Minnesota Duluth 76, Augustana 59
MSU Mankato 100, Southwest Minnesota State 82
Tuesday’s championship
Minnesota Duluth vs. MSU Mankato, 4 p.m.
All-NSIC first team
Minnesota Crookston -- Emma Miller; MSU Moorhead -- Peyton Boom; Minot State -- Kate Head; Augustana -- Aislinn Duffy and Lauren Sees; Bemidji State -- Trinity Yoder; UMary -- Megan Zander; Minnesota Duluth -- Brooke Olson; MSU Mankato -- Joey Batt; Northern State -- Kailee Oliverson; St. Cloud State -- Katrina Theis; Upper Iowa -- Lydia Haack
All-NSIC second team
Minnesota Crookston -- Bren Fox; MSU Moorhead -- Mariah McKeever; Augustana -- Michaela Jewett; Concordia-St. Paul -- Ally Gietzel; Minnesota Duluth -- Maesyn Thiesen; MSU Mankato -- Destinee Bursch and Natalie Bremer; Northern State -- Laurie Rogers; Southwest Minnesota State -- Bri Stoltzman and Sam Wall; St. Cloud State -- Jada Eggebrecht; Wayne State -- Lauren Zacharias
NSIC individual awards
North division player of the year -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth
South division player of the year -- Aislinn Duffy, Augustana
Defensive player of the year -- Joey Batt, MSU Mankato
Freshman of the year -- Emma Miller, Minnesota Crookston
Coach of the year -- Mandy Pearson, Minnesota Duluth
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA tournament
In Watertown, S.D.
Sunday’s championship
Mayville State 66, Dakota State 52
Halftime: Mayville State 42, DSU 25
Mayville State – Jordan Zrust 22, Erin Walcker 16, Jes Mertens 10, Mackenzie Hughes 9, C.J. Decker 6, Greta Hillukka 3
Dakota State – Elsie Aslesen 11, Savannah Walsdorf 10, Lilli Mackley 9, Morgan Huber 6, Courtney Menning 2, Sidney Fick 8, Caitlin Dyer 6
All-NSAA first team
Jordan Zrust and Erin Walcker, Mayville State; Elsie Aslesen and Savannah Walsdorf, Dakota State; Asha Scott, Bellevue
All-NSAA second team
Mackenzie Hughes, Mayville State; Ashlyn Diemert, Valley City State; Lindsay Peterson and Samantha Oase, Dickinson State; Faith Ross, Bellevue
NSAA individual awards
Player of the year -- Jordan Zrust, Mayville State
Defensive player of the year -- Elsie Aslesen, Dakota State
Newcomer of the year -- Samantha Oase, Dickinson State
Freshman of the year -- Caitlin Dyer, Dakota State
Coach of the year -- David Moe, Dakota State
Men’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
Oral Roberts 18-0 27-4
S.D. State 13-5 18-12
N.D. State 11-7 14-16
St. Thomas 9-9 18-13
Western Ill. 9-9 16-13
South Dakota 7-11 12-18
Kansas City 7-11 11-20
Denver 6-12 15-16
North Dakota 6-12 12-19
Omaha 4-14 8-22
Summit League tournament
In Sioux Falls, S.D.
Friday’s first-round games
No. 8 Denver vs. No. 9 North Dakota, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Kansas City vs. No. 10 Omaha, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
North Dakota/Denver winner vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts, 6 p.m.
Kansas City/Omaha winner vs. S.D. State, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s quarterfinals
No. 4 Western Illinois vs. No. 5 St. Thomas
No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 South Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC tournament
In Sioux Falls
Sunday’s quarterfinals
Minnesota Duluth 72, Upper Iowa 61
MSU Moorhead 76, Sioux Falls 56
Monday’s semifinals
Minnesota Duluth 75, Northern State 69
MSU Moorhead 78, Bemidji State 77
Tuesday’s championship
MSU Moorhead vs. Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.
All-NSIC first team
MSU Moorhead -- Gavin Baumgartner and Jacob Beeninga; Augustana -- Isaac Fink; Bemidji State -- John Sutherland; Concordia-St. Paul -- Antwan Kimmons; Minnesota Duluth -- Drew Blair; MSU Mankato -- Malik Willingham; Northern State -- Sam Masten and Jacksen Moni; Sioux Falls -- Matt Cartwright; Upper Iowa -- Jake Hilmer; Wayne State -- Jordan Janssen
All-NSIC second team
MSU Moorhead -- Lorenzo McGhee; Minot State -- Khari Broadway; Bemidji State -- Mohamed Kone; Minnesota Duluth -- Charlie Katona; MSU Mankato -- Trevor Moore; Northern State -- Jordan Belka; Southwest Minnesota State -- Dunwa Omot and Jake Phipps; Upper Iowa -- Lucas Duax and Nick Reid; Wayne State -- Nate Mohr; Winona State -- Connor Dillon
NSIC individual awards
North division player of the year -- Sam Masten, Northern State
South division player of the year -- Jake Hilmer, Upper Iowa
Defensive player of the year -- Lucas Duax, Upper Iowa
Newcomer of the year -- Antwan Kimmons, Concordia-St. Paul
Coach of the year -- Saul Phillips, Northern State
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA tournament
In Watertown, S.D.
Sunday’s championship
Mayville State 80, Dickinson State 63
Halftime: Mayville State 45, Dickinson State 30
Dickinson State – Gus Wright 16, John Evans 14, Christian Murphy 8, Kose Egbule 6, Tyce Dahlberg 5, Jake Daniel 8, Jaiden Wright 3, Trey Hladky 2, Bradyn Palmer 1
Mayville State – Thomas Gieske 18, Sebastian Griffin 12, Jamison Kramer 10, Taine Mitchell 6, Juan Carlos Canahuate 6, Trent Blackshire 9, Joseph Winder 7, Colby Dillenbeck 4, Sam Grayson 4, Steele Senske 3, Danilo Da Silva 1
All-NSAA first team
Thomas Gieske, Mayville State; Daevonte Munson, Valley City State; John Evans, Dickinson State; Jack Monis, Viterbo; Paulo Araujo, Bellevue
All-NSAA second team
Trent Blackshire, Mayville State; Sam Muller, Dakota State; Tyree'on Johnson and Khyle Washington, Waldorf; Ben Olson, Viterbo
NSAA individual awards
Player of the year -- Thomas Gieske, Mayville State
Defensive player of the year -- Justin Motley, Bellevue
Newcomer of the year -- Sam Muller, Dakota State
Freshman of the year -- Ben Olson, Viterbo
Coach of the year -- Brandon McGruder, Mayville State
Men’s hockey
Sunday’s result
Long Island 6, Alaska-Anchorage 2
Women’s hockey
Sunday’s results
Clarkson 4, Cornell 1
Colgate 2, Princeton 1
Quinnipiac 2, St. Lawrence 1, OT
Franklin Pierce 4, Sacred Heart 0
College softball
Sunday’s results
Wisconsin Green Bay 6-6, UND 5-5
N.D. State 2, Brown 0
Auburn 4, N.D. State 0
Baylor 15, Minnesota 2
Pittsburg State 8, Minnesota Crookston 6
Minnesota Crookston 10, Nebraska Kearney 4
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Maggie Fitzgerald, St. Cloud State
Pitcher -- Allyssa Williams, Minnesota Duluth
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Camile Vestal, Presentation
Pitcher -- N/A
College baseball
Monday’s results
UC San Diego 7-14, N.D. State 1-6
Sunday’s results
Hawaii 13, N.D. State 1
San Diego State 9, N.D. State 2
Saint Louis 16, Minnesota 9
Minnesota Crookston 8, Missouri-St. Louis 2
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Balas Buckmaster, Dickinson State
Pitcher -- Marc Luna, Waldorf
Women’s tennis
Sunday’s results
Chicago State 4, North Dakota 3
Memphis 4, Minnesota 1
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Chloe Chong, UMary
Men’s tennis
Sunday’s result
North Dakota 6, Marist 1