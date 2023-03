Monday's local scoreboard for Feb. 20

Girls basketball

Monday’s results

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at Sacred Heart, postponed

Stephen-Argyle 71, Northern Freeze 68

Roseau 67, Lake of the Woods 31

Red Lake Falls 65, Win-E-Mac 36

Halftime: Red Lake Falls 34, Win-E-Mac 15

Red Lake Falls -- Brooklyn Cardinal 6, Brea DeRosier 2, Paige Schafer 2, Shandi Nelson 18, Jordan Weiland 2, Lexi Swendra 8, Savanna Nelson 2, Emma Knott 4, Gabby Casavan 21

Win-E-Mac -- Nadelly Neubert 8, Kiann Tadman 6, Lauren Kaupang 13, Kiersten Anderson 2, Emily Strom 2, Ava Howard 5

N.D. Region 1 tournament

Monday’s quarterfinals

Central Cass 49, Wyndmere-L-H 26

Sargent County 58, Maple River 34

Northern Cass 59, Oak Grove 48

N.D. Region 3 tournament

Monday’s quarterfinals

Kidder County 48, Oakes 31

Linton-HMB 50, LaMoure-L/M 37

N.D. Region 5 tournament

Monday’s quarterfinals

Shiloh Christian 71, Flasher 18

Washburn 64, Standing Rock 48

Garrison 51, New Salem-Almont 26

Central McLean 76, Center-Stanton 15

N.D. Region 6 tournament

Monday’s quarterfinals

Our Redeemer’s 58, Towner-G-U 36

Bottineau 49, Des Lacs-Burlington 34

Rugby 56, Surrey 35

South Prairie-Max 54, Nedrose 48

N.D. Region 7 tournament

Monday’s quarterfinals

Bowman County 70, Killdeer 53

Glen-Ullin/Hebron 55, Dickinson Trinity 50

Beulah 50, Richardton-Taylor 37

Grant County/Mott-Regent 51, Hazen 36

N.D. Region 8

Monday’s quarterfinals

Kenmare-Bowbells 58, Trenton 20

New Town 53, Stanley 45

Powers Lake-Burke Central 56, Parshall 42

Tioga 55, Mandaree 42

N.D. Region 2 tournament

In Grand Forks

Monday’s quarterfinals

Thompson 71, Hillsboro-CV 21

Halftime: Thompson 47, Hillsboro-CV 6

Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Sadie Gallagher 7, Addison Saure 3, Megan Ensign 1, Kennedy Olsen 1, Elisa Jennen 7, KC Sauvageau 2

Thompson -- Olivia Dick 7, Sydney Schwabe 5, Jordan Tozer 2, Addison Sage 12, Clara Stevens 17, Andie Schwab 1, Kya Hurst 12, Jailin Avdem 1, Brenna Martin 14

Hatton-Northwood 69, Cavalier 56

Halftime: Hatton-Northwood 32, Cavalier 30

Hatton-Northwood -- Makenna Gader 17, Amara Howson 19, Kennison Azure 20, Elizabeth Pinke 9, Chloe Bilden 2, Trista Bilden 2

Cavalier -- Graessen Helgoe 1, Rylen Burgess 22, Jade Kihne 18, Gracee Thorlakson 2, Eden Carrier 13

Grafton 46, Park River/F-L 27

Halftime: Grafton 29, Park River/F-L 11

Grafton -- Savannah Blackcloud 3, Ainsley McLain 18, Addison Frederickson 4, Kate LeClerc 16, Paityn Ziegelmann 3, Kiera Cole 2

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Lily Skibicki 3, Addison Skibicki 2, Sophia Markusen 1, Greta Wharam 6, Hannah Halvorson 7, Megan Larson 6, Ella Johnson 2

May-Port-C-G 63, North Border 25

Halftime: May-Port-CG 35, North Border 8

North Border -- Addison Brown 5, Kierra Helland 3, Jaelyn Johnson 1, Jenna Fraser 5, Taelyn Dunnigan 7, Keira Moore 2, Katelyn Bjornstad 2

May-Port-C-G -- Maysa Larson 4, Allison Stromsodt 2, Raegan Zerface 10, Raina Satrom 14, Danice Hanson 5, Rylee Satrom 22, Kathryn Bradner 4, Hudson Zerface 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Thompson vs. Hatton-Northwood, 6 p.m.; May-Port-C-G vs. Grafton, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s championship

7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 4 tournament

In Devils Lake

Monday’s quarterfinals

Langdon-E-M 58, North Star 18

Halftime: Langdon-E-M 38, North Star 8

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- J. Swanson 6, M. Romfo 13, C. Badding 12, J. Henderson 23, T. Johnston 4

North Star -- K. Erickstad 4, R. Stephens 4, M. Nikolaisen 6, M. Wanek 2

Four Winds-Minn. 57, St. John 45

Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 29, St. John 24

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- H. Fasset 8, A. Lawrence 12, K. Spotted Wolf 3, A. Gourd 5, S. Robertson 10, G. Robertson 6, S. Gourd 13

St. John -- A. Delorme 3, K. Keplin 2, A. Jeanotte 7, N. Decoteau 17, A. Morin 1, A. Delorme 3, K. Davis 4, K. Desjarlais 8

North Prairie 63, Harvey-Wells County 38

Halftime: North Prairie 38, Harvey-Wells County 21

North Prairie -- H. Peltier 5, E. Smith 13, L. Motl 11, J. Rosinski 17, R. Hanlan 3, M. Leas 9, M. Casavant 5

Harvey-Wells County -- E. Doctor 8, B. Keller 10, L. Arnold 5, R. Neumiller 11, B. Heilman 4

New Rockford-Shey. 56, Benson County 34

Halftime: New Rockford-Shey. 32, Benson County 26

New Rockford-Sheyenne -- L. Wobbema 4, K. Belquist 22, K. Allmaras 3, A. Peterson 16, K. O’Connor 11

Benson County -- E. Fossen 3, K. Williams 2, K. Knatterud 2, L. Engstrom 4, A. Kenner 12, K. Maddock 9, L. Fautsch 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 6 p.m.

North Prairie vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne, 20 minutes after first semifinals game ends

Thursday’s games

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 20 minutes after third-place game

N.D. Class B

Week 13 poll

1. Thompson (4 first-place votes) 124 total points, 19-2 overall record

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (5) 116, 19-2

3. Central Cass (1) 100, 17-3

4. Rugby (2) 99, 18-2

5. Shiloh Christian (2) 94, 17-2

6. May-Port CG 77, 18-3

7. Central McLean 67, 19-2

8. Garrison 42, 19-2

9. Bowman County 25, 19-2

10. Oakes 20, 18-3

Others receiving votes: Kindred 13-7, Northern Cass 16-4, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 16-5

Boys basketball

Monday’s results

Grafton 92, Stephen-Argyle 64

Roseau 77, Lake of the Woods 34

Brainerd 80, Fergus Falls 58

Thompson 68, EGF Senior High 59

Halftime: Thompson 29, EGF Senior High 27

Thompson -- Drew Overby 23, Brayden Wolfgram 16, Karter Peterson 4, Gavin Krogstad 2, Braden Tyce 4, Jakob Starcevic 19

EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 10, Clyde Anderson 13, Chase Lindgren 6, Caleb Johnson 4, Drew Carpenter 4, Cooper Smith 5, Damian Bushaw 4, Caleb Zedjlik 7, Carson McDonald 6

N.D. Class B

Week 12 poll

1. Central Cass (12 first-place votes) 138 total points, 19-0 overall record

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2) 124, 18-1

3. Bishop Ryan 107, 17-2

4. Shiloh Christian 85, 16-4

5. Sargent County 79, 18-1

6. Bowman County 70, 16-2

7. North Border 50, 17-2

8. (tie) Beulah 33, 16-3 and Ellendale 33, 16-3

10. North Prairie 30, 18-2

Others receiving votes: Thompson 13-6, Des Lacs-Burlington 14-5, Garrison 16-3, North Star 14-6, Standing Rock 16-3

Boys hockey

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s play-in games

No. 9 Crookston at No. 8 Park Rapids, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Lake of the Woods at No. 7 Bagley-Fosston, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 6 Kittson County Central at No. 3 Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m.

Lake of the Woods/Bagley-Fosston winner at No. 2 EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.

Crookston/Park Rapids winner at No. 1 Warroad, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Red Lake Falls at No. 4 Thief River Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

At Thief River Falls

Semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

At Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. state tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

East No. 1 Red River vs. West No. 4 Jamestown, noon

East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 2 Minot, 2:30 p.m.

East No. 4 Fargo Davies vs. West No. 1 Bismarck Legacy, 5:30 p.m.

East No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley vs. West No. 3 Bismarck Century, 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Championship semifinals, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Fifth place, 1:15 p.m.

Third place, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Girls hockey

Minn. Class A state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown vs. Mankato East (random draw), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Orono vs. Luverne (random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Warroad vs. Albert Lea (random draw), 6 p.m.

No. 4 South St. Paul vs. No. 5 Fergus Falls, 8 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Third place, 9 a.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.

Minn. Class AA state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 2 Andover vs. Rosemount (random draw), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Edina vs. Lakeville North (random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Minnetonka vs. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (random draw), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Gentry vs. No. 5 Moorhead, 8 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Third place, 11 a.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 16-0 23-5

North Dakota 10-6 17-9

N.D. State 10-6 16-10

South Dakota 8-8 12-15

Oral Roberts 8-8 11-16

Denver 8-9 12-16

Omaha 7-10 12-16

St. Thomas 6-10 11-15

Western Ill. 5-11 10-17

Kansas City 3-13 7-20

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 21-1 24-3

MSU Mankato 19-3 23-3

Augustana 18-4 24-4

St. Cloud St. 14-8 17-9

SW Minn. St. 14-8 17-10

Northern St. 12-10 17-11

UMary 12-10 13-12

MSU Moor. 11-11 14-12

Con.-St. Paul 10-12 13-13

UM Crookston 9-13 10-18

Minot State 8-14 12-16

Wayne State 7-15 11-15

Upper Iowa 6-16 10-17

Winona State 5-17 11-17

Bemidji State 5-17 8-18

Sioux Falls 5-17 8-20

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth

South division -- Michaela Jewett, Augustana

NSIC tournament

Tuesday’s first round game

North No. 6 Minnesota Crookston at South No. 3 Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s first round game

South No. 6 Upper Iowa at North No. 3 Northern State, noon

South No. 4 Concordia-St. Paul at North No. 5 MSU Moorhead, 6 p.m.

South No. 5 Wayne State at North No. 4 UMary, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

In Sioux Falls

Concordia-St. Paul/MSU Moorhead winner vs. North No. 1 Minnesota Duluth, 11 a.m.

Wayne State/UMary winner vs. South No. 1 MSU Mankato, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

In Sioux Falls

Upper Iowa/Northern State winner vs. South No. 2 Augustana, 11 a.m.

Minnesota Crookston/Southwest Minnesota State winner vs. North No. 2 St. Cloud State, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

In Sioux Falls

Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

In Sioux Falls

Championship, 4 p.m.

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 13-1 23-5

Mayville State 12-2 20-5

Bellevue 10-4 16-11

Valley City St. 7-7 14-13

Dickinson St. 7-7 12-16

Viterbo 4-10 7-19

Waldorf 2-12 4-20

Presentation 1-13 2-23

NSAA athlete of the week

Savannah Walsdorf, Dakota State

NSAA tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

No. 7 Waldorf at No. 2 Mayville State, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Valley City State at No. 4 Dickinson State, 5:30 p.m.

No. 8 Presentation at No. 1 Dakota State

No. 6 Viterbo at No. 3 Bellevue

Saturday’s semifinals

In Watertown, S.D.

1 and 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

In Watertown, S.D.

Championship, 1 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 15-0 24-4

S.D. State 11-4 16-11

N.D. State 9-6 12-15

St. Thomas 8-7 17-11

Western Ill. 8-7 15-11

Kansas City 7-8 11-17

South Dakota 6-9 11-16

North Dakota 4-11 10-18

Denver 4-12 13-16

Omaha 4-12 8-20

Big Ten

Monday’s result

Illinois 78, Minnesota 69

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 19-3 23-5

MSU Moor. 17-5 22-6

Minn. Duluth 16-6 20-8

Bemidji State 13-9 18-10

Sioux Falls 13-9 18-10

Wayne State 13-9 18-10

Upper Iowa 13-9 16-12

SW Minn. St. 12-10 16-11

MSU Mankato 11-11 17-11

Augustana 11-11 15-13

Winona St. 10-12 15-12

UMary 7-15 11-15

Minot State 7-15 10-16

St. Cloud St. 7-15 10-17

Con.-STPl 6-16 8-20

UM Crook 1-21 2-26

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Lorenzo McGhee, MSU Moorhead

South division -- Lucas Duax, Upper Iowa

NSIC tournament

Tuesday’s first round

North No. 5 Minot State at South No. 4 Southwest Minnesota State, 3 p.m.

South No. 6 MSU Mankato at North No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.

North No. 6 St. Cloud State at South No. 3 Sioux Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s first round

South No. 5 Augustana at North No. 4 Bemidji State, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

In Sioux Falls

Minot State/Southwest Minnesota State winner vs. North No. 1 Northern State, 4:30 p.m.

Augustana/Bemidji State winner vs. South No. 1 Wayne State, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

In Sioux Falls

MSU Mankato/Minnesota Duluth winner vs. South No. 2 Upper Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

St. Cloud State/Sioux Falls winner vs. North No. 2 MSU Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

In Sioux Falls

Semifinals, 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

In Sioux Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 12-2 22-5

Viterbo 9-5 15-12

Dickinson St. 9-5 13-14

Valley City St. 8-6 15-13

Bellevue 7-7 15-13

Dakota State 6-8 12-16

Waldorf 4-10 8-18

Presentation 1-13 6-20

NSAA athlete of the week

John Evans, Dickinson State

NSAA tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 Presentation at No. 1 Mayville State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Bellevue at No. 4 Valley City State, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Dakota State at No. 3 Dickinson State, 8:30 p.m.

No. 7 Waldorf at No. 2 Viterbo

Saturday’s semifinals

In Watertown, S.D.

6 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

In Watertown, S.D.

Championship, 4 p.m.

Men’s hockey

Sunday’s result

Sacred Heart 3, Canisius 2, OT

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 22 poll

1. Minnesota (17 first-place votes) 662 total points, 23-8-1

2. Quinnipiac (17) 659, 26-3-3

3. Denver 600, 24-8-0

4. Michigan 560, 20-10-2

5. Western Michigan 513, 21-10-1

6. St. Cloud State 485, 18-9-3

7. Ohio State 476, 18-11-3

8. Boston 441, 20-10-0

9. Harvard 439, 19-6-2

10. Penn State 408, 19-12-1

11. Michigan Tech 320, 21-8-4

12. MSU Mankato 279, 20-11-1

13. Cornell 234, 16-9-2

14. Northeastern 222, 15-10-5

15. Omaha 214, 17-10-3

16. Merrimack 134, 18-12-1

17. UConn 125, 17-10-3

18. Michigan State 118, 16-16-2

19. Notre Dame 88, 14-14-4

20. UMass-Lowell 61, 16-11-3

Others receiving votes: Alaska-Fairbanks 43, North Dakota 21, RIT 14, Providence 12, Boston College 7, Bemidji State 4, Colgate 1

Women’s hockey

Sunday’s result

Ohio State 3, Wisconsin 1

College softball

Monday’s result

Northwest Missouri State 9, Minnesota Duluth 8

Sunday’s results

Minnesota 2, Virginia 1

Minnesota Crookston 12, Western Oregon 3

Georgian Court 12, Minnesota Crookston 1

Minot State 14, Carroll College (Mont.) 2

Montana State-Billings 4, Bemidji State 1

Minnesota Duluth 3, Missouri-St. Louis 2

Minnesota Duluth 5, Quincy University 1

MSU Mankato 8, Newman 1

MSU Mankato 5, Emporia State 0

UMass 2, North Dakota 0

UMA 010 010 0 --2 5 1

UND 000 000 0 --0 5 1

WP: N. Horton; LP: Makaela Carr

Highlights -- UMA: B. Pantoja 1x4, R, C. Whittier 3x4, RBI, J. Shields 1x2, R, Horton 5 SO; UND: Carr 6 SO, Katie Joten 2x3

College baseball

Monday’s result

New Mexico 4, Minnesota 3 (in 12)

Sunday’s results

Sacramento State 3-4, N.D. State 2-13

UC Santa Barbara 13, Minnesota 2

Minot State 6, Newman 5

Women’s tennis

Sunday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 6, Upper Iowa 1

UMary 5, MSU Moorhead 2

Men’s tennis

Sunday’s result

Northern Illinois 4, North Dakota 1

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Renea Taylor, Northern State

South division -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Ezekiel Clark, MSU Mankato

South division -- Carson Dittel, MSU Mankato