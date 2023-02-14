Monday's local scoreboard for Feb. 13

Girls basketball

Monday’s results

Thompson 81, Hillsboro-Central Valley 29

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 76, Warwick 32

North Prairie 49, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 47

Carrington 49, Griggs-Midkota 23

Central Cass 52, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 38

Edgeley-K-M 46, LaMoure-L-M 32

Kelliher-Northome 62, Climax-Fisher 44

Norman County East/UH 65, Red Lake Falls 63, OT

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58, Ada-Borup/West 37

Fosston 61, Mahnomen-Waubun 22

Roseau 71, Bagley 32

Cass Lake-Bena 90, Red Lake 64

Menahga 56, Browerville 42

Sacred Heart 66, Kittson County Central 54

Halftime: Sacred Heart 31, Kittson County Central 27

Sacred Heart -- Isabel Vonesh 11, Lexi Lawrence 23, Audrey Zavoral 2, Finley Horken 3, Leah Sundby 7, Lydia Riskey 12, Ava Knudson 8

Kittson County Central -- L. Pederson 2, B. Strege 3, M. Turn 17, M. Folland 3, E. Olson 11, G. Kuznia 6, A. Johnson 12

Thief River Falls 54, EGF Senior High 46

Halftime: Thief River Falls 24, EGF Senior High 20

EGF Senior High -- Alison Kovar 5, Kylee Mattison 13, Mya Langerud 2, Taylor Bergh 2, Camryn Adams 9, Ellie Marcott 3, Tatem Votava 12

Thief River Falls -- Sophia Kraemer 1, Ali Yuska 2, Maren Espe 6, Kendal Rantanen 6, Avah Waldal 21, Josie Peterson 4, Breanna Myers 14

Grafton 62, Park River/F-L 34

Halftime: Grafton 24, Park River/F-L 17

Grafton -- Ainsley McLain 11, Addison Fredericksen 6, Kate LeClerc 17, Paityn Ziegelmann 5, Keira Cole 14, Molly Bjorneby 3, Savannah Blackcloud 4, Summer Moberg 2

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Addi Skibicki 3, Sophia Markusen 4, Abby Beneda 2, Madi Bernhoft 4, Hannah Halvorson 13, Emma Porter 2, Megan Larson 5, Ella Johnson 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Cavalier 74, Larimore 17

Halftime: Cavalier 41, Larimore 2

Cavalier -- Graesen Helgoe 3, Teagyn Fitzsimonds 15, Rylen Burgess 25, Jade Kihne 17, Eden Carrier 14

Larimore -- Micayla Sharp 5, Carly Pietron 3, Kendra Gemmill 3, Brooke Bruske 2, Jace Pernat 4

North Border 55, Midway-Minto 38

Halftime: North Border 34

North Border -- Addi Brown 9, Kierra Helland 8, Jenna Fraser 22, Taelyn Dunnigan 9, Keira Moore 5, Katie Volk 2

Midway-Minto -- Breana Hurtt 4, Danielle Flanders 2, Maddy Korynta 16, Addy Hefta 7, Emma McMillan 7, Elle Brueckner 2

Warren-A-O 73, Northern Freeze 63

Halftime: Warren-A-O 44, Northern Freeze 32

Northern Freeze -- Kaydence Augustine 26, Rylie Klopp 20, Addison Bakke 7, Tessa Hoglo 6, Rylie Fredrickson 2, Ada Pearson 2

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Annika Magnusson 20, Reegan Mortimer 16, Ava Oberg 12, Hannah Pederson 10, Kylie Nelson 8, Annie Peterson 3, Markelle Pederson 2, Lola Linder 2

Pelican Rapids 61, Crookston 54

Halftime: Pelican Rapids 31, Crookston 30

Crookston -- Abby Borowicz 22, Halle Winjum 15, Isabelle Smith 6, Emma Gunderson 3, Joey Nesseth 3, Chloe Boll 3, Libby Salentine 2

Pelican Rapids -- Morgan Korf 19, Ellie Welch 16, Anna Roisum 13, Hazel Haugrud 6, Kelsey Isaman 4, Grace Backstrom 2, Kia Nelson 1

N.D. Class B

Week 12 poll

1. Kenmare-Bowbells (7 first-place votes) 150 total points, 19-2 overall record

2. Thompson (4) 143, 18-2

3. Rugby (2) 134, 18-2

4. Central Cass (2) 122, 16-3

5. Shiloh Christian (2) 98, 17-2

6. Central McLean 92, 19-2

7. May-Port CG 91, 17-3

8. Garrison 43, 19-2

9. Bowman County 21, 19-2

10. Oakes 19, 17-3

Others receiving votes: Northern Cass 16-4, Kidder County 16-3, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 15-5

Boys basketball

Monday’s results

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Ada-Borup/West 49

Norman County East/UH 60, New York Mills 44

Sacred Heart 83, Fertile-Beltrami 70

Halftime: Fertile-Beltrami 41, Sacred Heart 34

Fertile Beltrami -- Sorenson 16, Nowacki 16, Wright 6, Swendby 18, Van Den Ende 5, Opdahl 9

Sacred Heart -- Mike Gapp 7, Isaac Sundby 2, Josiah Sundby 5, Parker Erickson 17, Breck Bloom 6, Ethan Arntson 20, Landen Denney 13, Greg Downs 11, Jake Satterlund 2

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “Rough start to the game. Credit to them for coming out firing. Really excited how our guys weathered the storm and cut the lead down to seven going into halftime. We did a great job adjusting at halftime and making a push in the second half. We took the lead and didn't look back. Balanced scoring and good team defense in the second half led us to the win tonight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

EGF Senior High 75, Crookston 59

Halftime: EGF Senior High 36, Crookston 21

Crookston -- Jack Everett 16, Tanner Giese 14, Hunter Nicholas 11, Reggie Winjum 6, Caden Boike 5, Gavin Winger 3, Isaac Thomforde 3, Ryan Abeld 1

EGF Senior High -- Clyde Anderson 15, Carson McDonald 15, Austin Rusling 10, Brady Loer 9, Chase Lindgren 8, Cooper Smith 5, Caleb Zedjlik 5, Drew Carpenter 4, Caleb Johnson 2, Damian Bushaw 2

N.D. Class B

Week 11 poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17 first-place votes) 170 total points, 16-0 overall record

2. Central Cass 152, 17-0

3. Sargent County 136, 17-0

4. Bishop Ryan 116, 14-2

5. Shiloh Christian 77, 15-3

6. Ellendale 76, 16-1

7. Bowman County 70, 15-2

8. Beulah 50, 14-2

9. Thompson 40, 12-5

10. North Border 28, 14-2

Others receiving votes: North Prairie 16-2

Girls hockey

Minn. Section 8A

In Warroad

Thursday’s championship

Warroad vs. Crookston, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Wednesday’s championship

Roseau vs. Moorhead, at neutral site, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Tuesday’s semifinals, 7 p.m.

Breckenridge-Wahpeton at Fergus Falls; River Lakes at Willmar

Thursday, February 16

In Alexandria

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

N.D. East Region tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 Devils Lake at No. 1 Red River, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Fargo Davies at No. 3 GF Central, 7 p.m.

No. 5 West Fargo Sheyenne at No. 4 Fargo North, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 West Fargo at No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

At Purpur Arena

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Semifinals, 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

State qualifiers, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys wrestling

N.D. Class A Duals tournament

In Fargo

Saturday’s quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne (No.1 East) vs. Mandan (No. 4 West)

Bismarck (No. 2 West) vs. West Fargo (No. 3 East)

Williston (No. 1 West) vs. GF Central (No. 4 East)

Fargo Davies (No. 2 East) vs. Bismarck Century (No. 3 West)

Minn. Section 8A team tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 Fertile-Beltrami at No. 1 Frazee

No. 5 Crookston at No. 4 Barnesville

No. 6 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at No. 3 Fosston-Bagley

No. 7 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 2 United North Central

Friday, February 17

At Fertile

Semifinals, 6 p.m.

Fertile-Beltrami/Frazee winner vs. Crookston/Barnesville winner; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River/Fosston-Bagley winner vs. Mahnomen-Waubun/United North Central winner

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA team tournament

Thursday’s first round matches, 6 p.m.

East No. 1 Perham, bye

East No. 5 Park Rapids at East No. 4 Sauk Centre

East No. 2 Pequot Lakes, bye

East No. 6 Albany at East No. 3 Alexandria

West No. 5 United Clay-Becker at No. 4 West No 4 Fergus Falls

West No. 1 Thief River Falls, bye

West No. 6 Roseau at West No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

West No. 2 Detroit Lakes, bye

Quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.

Park Rapids/Sauk Centre winner vs. No. 1 Perham

Albany/Alexandria winner vs. No. 2 Pequot Lakes

United Clay-Becker/Fergus Falls winner vs. West No. 1 Thief River Falls

Roseau/Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton winner vs. West No. 2 Detroit Lakes

Friday, Feb. 17

In Thief River Falls

Semifinals, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 14-0 21-5

North Dakota 8-6 15-9

N.D. State 8-6 14-10

Oral Roberts 8-6 12-13

South Dakota 7-7 12-13

Omaha 6-9 11-15

Denver 6-9 10-16

Western Ill. 5-10 10-16

St. Thomas 5-10 10-15

Kansas City 3-11 7-18

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 19-1 22-3

MSU Mankato 17-3 21-3

Augustana 16-4 22-4

St. Cloud St. 13-7 16-8

SW Minn. St. 13-7 16-9

UMary 12-8 13-10

Northern St. 10-10 15-11

MSU Moor. 10-10 13-11

Con.-St. Paul 9-11 12-12

UM Crookston 9-11 10-16

Wayne State 7-13 11-13

Minot State 7-13 11-15

Upper Iowa 6-14 10-15

Winona State 4-16 10-16

Bemidji State 4-16 7-17

Sioux Falls 4-16 7-19

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Kailee Oliverson, Northern State

South division -- Natalie Bremer, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 12-1 22-5

Mayville State 11-2 19-5

Bellevue 10-3 16-10

Valley City St. 7-6 14-12

Dickinson St. 6-7 11-16

Viterbo 3-10 6-19

Waldorf 2-11 4-19

Presentation 1-12 2-22

NSAA athlete of the week

Jordan Zrust, Mayville State

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 14-0 23-4

S.D. State 10-4 15-11

N.D. State 8-6 11-15

Western Ill. 8-7 15-11

St. Thomas 8-7 17-11

Kansas City 7-7 11-16

South Dakota 6-8 11-15

North Dakota 4-10 10-17

Denver 4-11 13-15

Omaha 3-12 7-20

Big Ten

Sunday’s result

Iowa 68, Minnesota 56

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 17-3 21-5

MSU Moor. 15-5 20-6

Minn. Duluth 14-6 18-8

Bemidji State 12-8 17-9

Sioux Falls 12-8 17-9

Wayne State 12-8 17-9

SW Minn. St. 11-9 15-10

Upper Iowa 11-9 14-12

MSU Mankato 10-10 16-10

Augustana 10-10 14-12

Winona St. 9-11 14-11

UMary 7-13 11-13

Minot State 7-13 10-14

St. Cloud St. 6-14 9-16

Con.-STPl 6-14 8-18

UM Crook 1-19 2-24

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Sam Masten, Northern State

South division -- Jordan Janssen, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 11-2 21-5

Viterbo 9-4 15-11

Valley City St. 8-5 15-12

Dickinson St. 8-5 12-14

Bellevue 7-6 15-12

Dakota State 5-8 11-16

Waldorf 3-10 7-18

Presentation 1-12 6-19

NSAA athlete of the week

Daevonte Munson, Valley City State

Men’s hockey

Monday’s results

Boston College 4, Boston 2

Northeastern 2, Harvard 2, tie (NU wins SO 1-0)

Air Force 2, Canisius 1

Sunday’s result

UMass-Lowell 1, Maine 1, tie (UML wins SO 2-0 in 2)

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 21 poll

1. Quinnipiac (21 first-place votes) 663 total points, 24-3-3 overall record

2. Minnesota (12) 642, 21-8-1

3. Denver (1) 607, 23-7-0

4. Michigan 583, 20-9-1

5. Boston 558, 20-7-0

6. St. Cloud State 500, 18-8-2

7. Penn State 467, 19-10-1

8. Western Michigan 429, 19-10-1

9. Ohio State 398, 17-11-2

10. Harvard 396, 17-6-1

11. Cornell 354, 16-7-2

12. MSU Mankato 293, 19-10-1

13. Michigan Tech 288, 21-8-4

14. Michigan State 178, 15-15-2

15. Omaha 166, 15-10-3

16. Northeastern 162, 14-10-4

17. UConn 141, 17-10-3

18. Notre Dame 97, 14-14-4

19. UMass-Lowell 73, 15-10-3

20. Merrimack 51, 16-12-1

Others receiving votes: RIT 40, Alaska-Fairbanks 27, Providence 12, Colgate 6, North Dakota 6, Bemidji State 4

Women’s tennis

Sunday’s results

Minnesota 4, Drake 2

Minnesota 4, St. Thomas 2

College softball

Monday’s results

Ole Miss 8-5, N.D. State 0-3

Sunday’s results

Oregon 4, N.D. State 3

Maryland 4, N.D. State 2

Minnesota 7, Western Kentucky 4

Lubbock Christian University 5, Minot State 0

St. Cloud State 10, UMary 2

UMary 10, Bemidji State 8

Bemidji State 13, Minnesota Duluth 2

Minnesota Duluth 11, St. Cloud State 1

UC Santa Barbara 11, North Dakota 2

UCS 710 30 --11 12 0

UND 020 00 --2 3 3

WP: Snyder; LP: Jackie Albrecht

Highlights -- UCSB: Stewart R, Denehy R, Fuentes 4x4, 2R, Damore 1x4, RBI, Quick R, Thomas 1x3, R, RBI, Santos 1x2, R, RBI, Donaldson 1x1, 2R, RBI, Lewis 1x2, R, RBI, Newsom 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Snyder 5 SO; UND: Lauren Brown R, Isabella Haslett 1x2, R, Baylee Howley 1x2, RBI, Angie Dumlao RBI

College baseball

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday’s results

Emporia State 7, Minot State 6

Central Oklahoma 16, UMary 6

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Athletes of the week

Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato

Field -- Makayla Jackson, MSU Mankato

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Athletes of the week

Track -- Jared Gregoire, MSU Moorhead

Field -- Shyrone Kemp, MSU Moorhead