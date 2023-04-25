Monday's local scoreboard for April 24

Prep softball

Monday’s results

EGF Senior High vs. Red Lake Falls, postponed

Sacred Heart vs. Red Lake County Central, postponed

West Fargo Horace 27, Maple River 1

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Fergus Falls 1

Hawley 10-10, Perham 0-11

Pine River-Backus 17, Bagley 3

Lake of the Woods at Red Lake, postponed

Badger-Greenbush-MR 1, Northern Freeze 0

N-F 000 000 0 --0 1 1

BAD 000 001 X --1 5 0

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Kaydence Augustine

Highlights -- NF: Rylie Fredrickson 1x2; BGMR: Sierra Westberg RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x3, Savannah Anderson R, Kinsley Hanson 8 SO

Prep baseball

Monday’s results

Sacred Heart vs. Red Lake County, postponed

Wahpeton 11, Breckenridge 1

Moorhead 8, Perham 0

Pine River-Backus 14, Bagley 2

West Marshall at Kittson County Central, canceled

Red Lake at Lake of the Woods, postponed

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Fargo Davies, canceled

Girls tennis

Monday’s results

Valley City 9, West Fargo 0

Fargo Shanley 9, Fargo South 0

College softball

Monday’s results

N.D. State 6, St. Thomas 2

MSU Moorhead 3-8, Concordia-St. Paul 2-0

Augustana 11-5, Bemidji State 2-0

Minnesota Duluth 9-2, Southwest Minnesota State 1-3

St. Cloud State 6-7, Sioux Falls 3-1

MSU Mankato 4-2, Northern State 1-4

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday’s results

N.D. State 5-9, St. Thomas 0-0

Minnesota 2, Iowa 1

Augustana 10-18, Minnesota Crookston 1-0

MSU Mankato 7-3, MSU Moorhead 1-13

Minot State 5-4, Upper Iowa 1-3

Winona State 10-19, UMary 2-7

Bemidji State 5-3, Wayne State 4-4

Minnesota Duluth 7-5, Sioux Falls 1-4

Southwest Minnesota State 2-3, St. Cloud State 1-1

Valley City State DH vs. Waldorf, canceled

S.D. State 8-6, North Dakota 0-1

SDS 110 033 --8 8 0

UND 000 000 --0 2 5

WP: T. Kniesche; LP: Jackie Albrecht

Highlights -- SDSU: M. Jarecki 2x4, R, RBI, A. Yoder 1x4, R, R. Carrillo 2x2, 3R, 2 RBI, J. Carrillo 1x3, RBI, L. Culver 1x1, R, RBI, A. Williams 1x4, 2R, 3 RBI, Kniesche 10 SO; UND: Taya Hopfauf 1x2, Angie Dumlao 1x2, Albrecht 5 SO

SDS 002 200 2 --6 10 2

UND 000 001 0 --1 4 0

WP: S. Lasey; LP: Makaela Carr

Highlights -- SDSU: M. Jarecki 1x3, R, RBI, A. Yoder 1x3, R, RBI, R. Carrillo 2x4, R, RBI, J. Carrillo 1x4, R, E. Osmundson 1x2, R, 2 RBI, A. Boyle 1x3, R, B. Dumont 1x3, RBI; UND: Kate Joten 2x4, R, Carr 6 SO

Viterbo 7-8, Mayville State 3-4

VIT 010 230 1 --7 11 1

MAY 000 300 0 --3 8 3

WP: M. Fuhrer; LP: Sidney Fairbanks

Highlights -- V: Fuhrer 5 SO, S. Haakenson 1x3, R, C. Manske 1x2, R, B. Slocum 1x4, R, 2 RBI, G. Brewer R, M. Carter-Ol 2x3, R, M. Jardine 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, C. Denton 1x3, RBI, A. Bogdonovi 1x3, 2 RBI; MAY: Mackenzie Hughes R, Erika Howell 2x3, R, RBI, Brooke Roeges 1x3, R, 2 RBI

VIT 111 131 0 --8 15 3

MAY 400 000 0 --4 8 2

WP: M. Wilkey; LP: Courtney Boll

Highlights -- V: M. Nortman 1x5, RBI, S. Haakenson 3x4, 3R, RBI, C. Manske 1x4, R, B. Slocum 2x4, R, RBI, M. James 2x4, R, 3 RBI, G. Brewer R, M. Jardine 3x4, R, RBI; MAY: Sam Shumway 2x4, R, Hughes 1x3, R, RBI, Hughes 1x3, R, RBI, Howell R, RBI, Rogers 2x3, R, 2 RBI

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Katie Cunningham, Bellevue

Player -- Sami Reding, Bellevue

College baseball

Monday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 2-3, Northern State 1-2

Minnesota Duluth 3, Minot State 2

St. Cloud State 6, UMary 5

MSU Mankato 16, Sioux Falls 6

Sunday’s results

Oral Roberts 8, N.D. State 4

Illinois 6, Minnesota 5

Minnesota Crookston 18, Northern State 2

St. Cloud State 13, UMary 2

Minot State 4-12, Minnesota Duluth 2-10

Southwest Minnesota State 11-3, Bemidji State 1-2

MSU Mankato 4-13, Sioux Falls 3-11

Dakota State 5-7, Valley City State 3-1

Jamestown 8-5, Mount Marty 5-4

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Grant Svikulis, Dakota State

Player -- Gavin Daniel, Viterbo

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Robynn Rolle-Curry, MSU Moorhead

Field -- Brooklynn Chipps, Wayne State

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Micade Shumway, Sioux Falls

Field -- Logan Moeller, Wayne State