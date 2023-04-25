Monday's local scoreboard for April 24
Featuring prep postponements and cancellations, area college baseball and softball results, and much more!
Prep softball
Monday’s results
EGF Senior High vs. Red Lake Falls, postponed
Sacred Heart vs. Red Lake County Central, postponed
West Fargo Horace 27, Maple River 1
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Fergus Falls 1
Hawley 10-10, Perham 0-11
Pine River-Backus 17, Bagley 3
Lake of the Woods at Red Lake, postponed
Badger-Greenbush-MR 1, Northern Freeze 0
N-F 000 000 0 --0 1 1
BAD 000 001 X --1 5 0
WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Kaydence Augustine
Highlights -- NF: Rylie Fredrickson 1x2; BGMR: Sierra Westberg RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x3, Savannah Anderson R, Kinsley Hanson 8 SO
Prep baseball
Monday’s results
Sacred Heart vs. Red Lake County, postponed
Wahpeton 11, Breckenridge 1
Moorhead 8, Perham 0
Pine River-Backus 14, Bagley 2
West Marshall at Kittson County Central, canceled
Red Lake at Lake of the Woods, postponed
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Fargo Davies, canceled
Girls tennis
Monday’s results
Valley City 9, West Fargo 0
Fargo Shanley 9, Fargo South 0
College softball
Monday’s results
N.D. State 6, St. Thomas 2
MSU Moorhead 3-8, Concordia-St. Paul 2-0
Augustana 11-5, Bemidji State 2-0
Minnesota Duluth 9-2, Southwest Minnesota State 1-3
St. Cloud State 6-7, Sioux Falls 3-1
MSU Mankato 4-2, Northern State 1-4
Sunday’s results
N.D. State 5-9, St. Thomas 0-0
Minnesota 2, Iowa 1
Augustana 10-18, Minnesota Crookston 1-0
MSU Mankato 7-3, MSU Moorhead 1-13
Minot State 5-4, Upper Iowa 1-3
Winona State 10-19, UMary 2-7
Bemidji State 5-3, Wayne State 4-4
Minnesota Duluth 7-5, Sioux Falls 1-4
Southwest Minnesota State 2-3, St. Cloud State 1-1
Valley City State DH vs. Waldorf, canceled
S.D. State 8-6, North Dakota 0-1
SDS 110 033 --8 8 0
UND 000 000 --0 2 5
WP: T. Kniesche; LP: Jackie Albrecht
Highlights -- SDSU: M. Jarecki 2x4, R, RBI, A. Yoder 1x4, R, R. Carrillo 2x2, 3R, 2 RBI, J. Carrillo 1x3, RBI, L. Culver 1x1, R, RBI, A. Williams 1x4, 2R, 3 RBI, Kniesche 10 SO; UND: Taya Hopfauf 1x2, Angie Dumlao 1x2, Albrecht 5 SO
SDS 002 200 2 --6 10 2
UND 000 001 0 --1 4 0
WP: S. Lasey; LP: Makaela Carr
Highlights -- SDSU: M. Jarecki 1x3, R, RBI, A. Yoder 1x3, R, RBI, R. Carrillo 2x4, R, RBI, J. Carrillo 1x4, R, E. Osmundson 1x2, R, 2 RBI, A. Boyle 1x3, R, B. Dumont 1x3, RBI; UND: Kate Joten 2x4, R, Carr 6 SO
Viterbo 7-8, Mayville State 3-4
VIT 010 230 1 --7 11 1
MAY 000 300 0 --3 8 3
WP: M. Fuhrer; LP: Sidney Fairbanks
Highlights -- V: Fuhrer 5 SO, S. Haakenson 1x3, R, C. Manske 1x2, R, B. Slocum 1x4, R, 2 RBI, G. Brewer R, M. Carter-Ol 2x3, R, M. Jardine 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, C. Denton 1x3, RBI, A. Bogdonovi 1x3, 2 RBI; MAY: Mackenzie Hughes R, Erika Howell 2x3, R, RBI, Brooke Roeges 1x3, R, 2 RBI
VIT 111 131 0 --8 15 3
MAY 400 000 0 --4 8 2
WP: M. Wilkey; LP: Courtney Boll
Highlights -- V: M. Nortman 1x5, RBI, S. Haakenson 3x4, 3R, RBI, C. Manske 1x4, R, B. Slocum 2x4, R, RBI, M. James 2x4, R, 3 RBI, G. Brewer R, M. Jardine 3x4, R, RBI; MAY: Sam Shumway 2x4, R, Hughes 1x3, R, RBI, Hughes 1x3, R, RBI, Howell R, RBI, Rogers 2x3, R, 2 RBI
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Katie Cunningham, Bellevue
Player -- Sami Reding, Bellevue
College baseball
Monday’s results
Minnesota Crookston 2-3, Northern State 1-2
Minnesota Duluth 3, Minot State 2
St. Cloud State 6, UMary 5
MSU Mankato 16, Sioux Falls 6
Sunday’s results
Oral Roberts 8, N.D. State 4
Illinois 6, Minnesota 5
Minnesota Crookston 18, Northern State 2
St. Cloud State 13, UMary 2
Minot State 4-12, Minnesota Duluth 2-10
Southwest Minnesota State 11-3, Bemidji State 1-2
MSU Mankato 4-13, Sioux Falls 3-11
Dakota State 5-7, Valley City State 3-1
Jamestown 8-5, Mount Marty 5-4
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Grant Svikulis, Dakota State
Player -- Gavin Daniel, Viterbo
Women’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Robynn Rolle-Curry, MSU Moorhead
Field -- Brooklynn Chipps, Wayne State
Men’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Micade Shumway, Sioux Falls
Field -- Logan Moeller, Wayne State
