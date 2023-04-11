Monday's local scoreboard for April 10

Prep softball

Monday’s results

Sacred Heart DH vs. Ada-Borup/West, postponed due to low temperatures

N.D. Class A

Preseason coaches’ poll

1. Dickinson (4 first-place votes)

2. West Fargo Sheyenne

3. Bismarck (5)

4. West Fargo

5. Jamestown (1)

6. Minot

7. Bismarck Legacy

8. Red River

9. Valley City

10. Bismarck Century

N.D. Class B

Preseason coaches’ poll

1. Central Cass (13 first-place votes)

2. Kindred-Richland (1)

3. Renville County (2)

4. Beulah

5. Thompson

6. May-Port-CG

7. Velva-Drake/Anamoose

8. Northern Cass

9. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark

10. Hankinson Co-op

Prep baseball

Monday’s results

EGF Senior High at Red Lake Falls, postponed due to low temperatures

Sacred Heart vs. Ada-Borup/West, postponed due to low temperatures

Prep football

N.D. Shrine Football rosters

9-Man East

Jacob Steele, Cavalier; Landon Carter, Cavalier; Levi Hinkle, Cavalier; Cruz Hernandez, Hankinson; Ruston Kath, Hankinson; Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Garrett Hebl, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Colter Thorsell, Larimore; Jebb Gerszewski, Larimore; Clay Hovelson, Maple River; Andrew Aarsvold, May-Port-C-G; Ethan Bergstrom, May-Port-C-G; Xyler Carlson, May-Port-C-G; Lucas Fugleberg, May-Port-C-G; Holden Lenz, Nelson County; TJ Cosley, North Border; Carson Brown, North Border; Nicholas Mears, North Prairie; Isaac Herbel, North Prairie; Mitchell Leas, North Prairie; Bryce Prouty, North Star; Andrew Arth, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Jake Kuchera, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Jason Barton, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Chisum Schmiedeberg, Kittson County Central

Coaches -- Mitch Greenwood, Cavalier; Josh Keller, North Prairie; Adam Sola, May-Port-C-G; Jason Monilaws, Hankinson

9-Man West

Trey Swanson, Beach; Keaton Rust, Central McClean; Easton Eriksmoen, Divide County; Max Dhuyvetter, Divide County; Wyatt Carballo, Divide County; Layton Woodbury, Grant County-Flasher; Kayedenn Rivinius, Grant County-Flasher; Wyatt Ottmar, Grant County-Flasher; Brandon Brunelle, Grant County-Flasher; Cole Manolovits, Hettinger County; Keaton Luhmann, Kidder County; Trenton Erbele, Napolean-Gackle-Streeter; AJ Heins, New Salem-Almont; Ty Wolding, New Salem-Almont; Levi Becker, New Salem-Almont; Alex Pitman, New Salem-Almont; Dylan Kessel, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron; Brayton Baker St. John; Jaydynce McCloud, St. John; Caden Belgarde, St. John; Isaac Charbonneau, St. John; Johnny Luger, Standing Rock; Ethan Hanson, Surrey; Tyler Blowers, Towner-Granville-Upham; Easton Andel, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn; Kyler Card, Park Christian

Coaches -- Steve Kleinjan, New Salem-Almont; Jamie Krenz, Grant County-Flasher; Cory Davis, St. John; Connor Hill, Surrey

11-Man East

Dylan LaMont, GF Central; Logan Arason, Red River; Hudson Flom, Red River; Caleb Zejdlik, EGF Senior High; Max Roller, Thompson; Colton Schneider, Devils Lake; Jacob Shriver, Bottineau; Ryan Stafford, Central Cass; Owen Wiersma, Central Cass; Cooper Johnson, Central Cass; Christian McCarthy, Fargo Davies; John O'Neill, Fargo Davies; Michael Rostberg, Fargo Shanley; Will Mehus, Fargo Shanley; Vuciri Hakim, Fargo Shanley; Damon Hospidales, Fargo Shanley; Tyler Christianson, Fargo South; Emanuel Spiyee, Fargo South; Zack Thomasson, Fargo South; Peter Dryburgh, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Riley Olsen, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Easton Baesler, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Trey Heinrich, Kindred; Jack Packer, Kindred; Mason Nipstad, Kindred; Jack Romfo, Langdon-Edmore-Munich; Boeden Greenley, Lisbon; Grant Lyons, Lisbon; Noah Sundby, Oakes; Broden Muske, Valley City; Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City; Beau Arenstein, Wahpeton; Payton McGregor, West Fargo; Josh Balstad, West Fargo; Ty Schlichting, West Fargo Sheyenne; Bryce Cain, West Fargo Sheyenne; Charlie Kalina, Detroit Lakes; Brock O'Keson, Detroit Lakes;

Coaches -- Scott Olson, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Tommy Butler, Casselton; Vyrn Muir, Red River; Tyler Kosel, Fargo South

11-Man West

Ethan Boll, Crookston; Armani Smith, Beulah; Tarren Larson, Beulah; Ryan Brynjolfson, Bismarck Century; Joel Edland, Bismarck Century; Jacob Burckhard, Bismarck Century; Jayden Sherwin, Bismarck; Jaxon Kellogg, Bismarck Legacy; Vegas George, Bismarck Legacy; Carl Henry, Bismarck Legacy; Jaxyn Richter, Bismarck St. Mary's; Jonathan Plante, Bismarck St. Mary's; Grant Kees, Bowman County; Brenden Hedges, Des Lacs-Burlington; Chase Selle, Dickinson; Max Wilkinson, Dickinson; Ben Carlson, Dickinson; Kaison Kaylor, Hazen; Payton Hochhalter, Jamestown; Jackson Walters, Jamestown; Ethan Gall, Jamestown; Devon Church, Mandan; Karsyn Jablonski, Mandan; Lincon Wiseman, Mandan; Kaydn Turnbow, Minot; Jayden Speraw, Minot; Tyson Enget, Ray-Powers Lake; Gracin Schroeder, Ray-Powers Lake; Joey Desir, Shiloh Christian; Kyler Klein, Shiloh Christian; Darrick Even, Shiloh Christian; Payton Bodine, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Kyle Sandy, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Gabe Lakoduk, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Preston Kraft, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Jason Hogue, Watford City; Landon Gilespie, Lake Park-Audubon; Zeke Noel, Lake Park-Audubon

Coaches -- Jim Dooley, Beulah; Matt Weidler, Velva-Drake-Anamoose; Chauncey Hendershot, Minot; Cory Volk, Bismarck Century

Boys tennis

East Grand Forks Triangular

At EGF Senior High, Monday

Postponed due to low temperatures

College softball

Monday’s results

College of Saint Mary 1-11, Jamestown 0-4

Sunday's results

Minnesota 8, RV Indiana 5

North Dakota 2, Kansas City 0

UND 020 000 0 --2 6 0

K-C 000 000 0 --0 2 0

WP: Makaela Carr; LP: Bailey Brumley

Highlights: UND: Madi Moore 2x4, RBI, Isabella Haslett 1x3, R, Lauren Brown 1x3, R, RBI; KC: Amelia Fitzgerald 1x3, Katherine Karnatz 1x3

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Tori Kniesche, S.D. State

Player -- Jocelyn Carrillo, S.D. State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth

Player -- Cheyenne Behrends, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue

Player -- Myla Beckstrom, Bellevue

College baseball

Sunday’s result

Minnesota 9, Purdue 3

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Co-pitchers -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State and Dylan Smith, Northern Colorado

Player -- Mac McCroskey, Oral Roberts

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Seth Miller, Augustana

Player -- Colin Lynam, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- J.D. Kirchner, Dakota State

Player -- Shane Nixon, Valley City State

Women’s hockey

IIHF Women’s World Championship

In Brampton, Canada

Monday’s preliminary results

Finland 5, Hungary 0

Switzerland 4, Japan 3

Canada 4 USA 3, OT (CAN wins SO 2-1 in 9)

Men’s hockey

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Final season poll

1. Quinnipiac (34 first-place votes) 680 total points, 34-4-3 overall record

2. Minnesota 646, 29-10-1

3. Michigan 609, 26-12-3

4. Boston 581, 29-11-0

5. St. Cloud State 504, 25-13-3

6. Denver 490, 30-10-0

7. Ohio State 464, 21-16-3

8. Penn State 438, 22-16-1

9. Cornell 412, 21-11-2

10. Harvard 373, 24-8-2

11. MSU Mankato 335, 25-13-1

12. Western Michigan 324, 23-15-1

13. Michigan Tech 266, 24-11-4

14. Merrimack 252, 23-14-1

15. Alaska Fairbanks 150, 22-10-2

16. Northeastern 142, 17-13-5

17. Michigan State 127, 18-18-2

18. North Dakota 110, 18-15-6

19. Notre Dame 81, 16-16-5

20. Colgate 42 , 19-16-5

Others receiving votes: Omaha 41, UMass-Lowell 18, Canisius 14, UConn 11

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Lois Page, MSU Mankato

Men’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Ben Corbid, Bemidji State

Women’s basketball

2022-23 Summit League All-Academic team

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota, Sr., 3.94 GPA, Graphic Design

Claire Orth, North Dakota, Gr., 4.0, Biology

Grace Larkins, South Dakota, So., 3.83, Business and Marketing

Myah Selland, S.D. State, R-Sr., 3.98, Exercise Science

Haleigh Timmer, S.D. State, So. 4.0, Mathematics