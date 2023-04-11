Monday's local scoreboard for April 10
Featuring N.D. Class A and B softball preseason polls, N.D. Shrine Bowl prep football roster lists, IIHF Women’s World Championship hockey results, and much more!
Prep softball
Monday’s results
Sacred Heart DH vs. Ada-Borup/West, postponed due to low temperatures
N.D. Class A
Preseason coaches’ poll
1. Dickinson (4 first-place votes)
2. West Fargo Sheyenne
3. Bismarck (5)
4. West Fargo
5. Jamestown (1)
6. Minot
7. Bismarck Legacy
8. Red River
9. Valley City
10. Bismarck Century
N.D. Class B
Preseason coaches’ poll
1. Central Cass (13 first-place votes)
2. Kindred-Richland (1)
3. Renville County (2)
4. Beulah
5. Thompson
6. May-Port-CG
7. Velva-Drake/Anamoose
8. Northern Cass
9. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark
10. Hankinson Co-op
Prep baseball
Monday’s results
EGF Senior High at Red Lake Falls, postponed due to low temperatures
Sacred Heart vs. Ada-Borup/West, postponed due to low temperatures
Prep football
N.D. Shrine Football rosters
9-Man East
Jacob Steele, Cavalier; Landon Carter, Cavalier; Levi Hinkle, Cavalier; Cruz Hernandez, Hankinson; Ruston Kath, Hankinson; Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Garrett Hebl, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Colter Thorsell, Larimore; Jebb Gerszewski, Larimore; Clay Hovelson, Maple River; Andrew Aarsvold, May-Port-C-G; Ethan Bergstrom, May-Port-C-G; Xyler Carlson, May-Port-C-G; Lucas Fugleberg, May-Port-C-G; Holden Lenz, Nelson County; TJ Cosley, North Border; Carson Brown, North Border; Nicholas Mears, North Prairie; Isaac Herbel, North Prairie; Mitchell Leas, North Prairie; Bryce Prouty, North Star; Andrew Arth, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Jake Kuchera, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Jason Barton, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Chisum Schmiedeberg, Kittson County Central
Coaches -- Mitch Greenwood, Cavalier; Josh Keller, North Prairie; Adam Sola, May-Port-C-G; Jason Monilaws, Hankinson
9-Man West
Trey Swanson, Beach; Keaton Rust, Central McClean; Easton Eriksmoen, Divide County; Max Dhuyvetter, Divide County; Wyatt Carballo, Divide County; Layton Woodbury, Grant County-Flasher; Kayedenn Rivinius, Grant County-Flasher; Wyatt Ottmar, Grant County-Flasher; Brandon Brunelle, Grant County-Flasher; Cole Manolovits, Hettinger County; Keaton Luhmann, Kidder County; Trenton Erbele, Napolean-Gackle-Streeter; AJ Heins, New Salem-Almont; Ty Wolding, New Salem-Almont; Levi Becker, New Salem-Almont; Alex Pitman, New Salem-Almont; Dylan Kessel, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron; Brayton Baker St. John; Jaydynce McCloud, St. John; Caden Belgarde, St. John; Isaac Charbonneau, St. John; Johnny Luger, Standing Rock; Ethan Hanson, Surrey; Tyler Blowers, Towner-Granville-Upham; Easton Andel, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn; Kyler Card, Park Christian
Coaches -- Steve Kleinjan, New Salem-Almont; Jamie Krenz, Grant County-Flasher; Cory Davis, St. John; Connor Hill, Surrey
11-Man East
Dylan LaMont, GF Central; Logan Arason, Red River; Hudson Flom, Red River; Caleb Zejdlik, EGF Senior High; Max Roller, Thompson; Colton Schneider, Devils Lake; Jacob Shriver, Bottineau; Ryan Stafford, Central Cass; Owen Wiersma, Central Cass; Cooper Johnson, Central Cass; Christian McCarthy, Fargo Davies; John O'Neill, Fargo Davies; Michael Rostberg, Fargo Shanley; Will Mehus, Fargo Shanley; Vuciri Hakim, Fargo Shanley; Damon Hospidales, Fargo Shanley; Tyler Christianson, Fargo South; Emanuel Spiyee, Fargo South; Zack Thomasson, Fargo South; Peter Dryburgh, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Riley Olsen, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Easton Baesler, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Trey Heinrich, Kindred; Jack Packer, Kindred; Mason Nipstad, Kindred; Jack Romfo, Langdon-Edmore-Munich; Boeden Greenley, Lisbon; Grant Lyons, Lisbon; Noah Sundby, Oakes; Broden Muske, Valley City; Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City; Beau Arenstein, Wahpeton; Payton McGregor, West Fargo; Josh Balstad, West Fargo; Ty Schlichting, West Fargo Sheyenne; Bryce Cain, West Fargo Sheyenne; Charlie Kalina, Detroit Lakes; Brock O'Keson, Detroit Lakes;
Coaches -- Scott Olson, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Tommy Butler, Casselton; Vyrn Muir, Red River; Tyler Kosel, Fargo South
11-Man West
Ethan Boll, Crookston; Armani Smith, Beulah; Tarren Larson, Beulah; Ryan Brynjolfson, Bismarck Century; Joel Edland, Bismarck Century; Jacob Burckhard, Bismarck Century; Jayden Sherwin, Bismarck; Jaxon Kellogg, Bismarck Legacy; Vegas George, Bismarck Legacy; Carl Henry, Bismarck Legacy; Jaxyn Richter, Bismarck St. Mary's; Jonathan Plante, Bismarck St. Mary's; Grant Kees, Bowman County; Brenden Hedges, Des Lacs-Burlington; Chase Selle, Dickinson; Max Wilkinson, Dickinson; Ben Carlson, Dickinson; Kaison Kaylor, Hazen; Payton Hochhalter, Jamestown; Jackson Walters, Jamestown; Ethan Gall, Jamestown; Devon Church, Mandan; Karsyn Jablonski, Mandan; Lincon Wiseman, Mandan; Kaydn Turnbow, Minot; Jayden Speraw, Minot; Tyson Enget, Ray-Powers Lake; Gracin Schroeder, Ray-Powers Lake; Joey Desir, Shiloh Christian; Kyler Klein, Shiloh Christian; Darrick Even, Shiloh Christian; Payton Bodine, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Kyle Sandy, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Gabe Lakoduk, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Preston Kraft, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Jason Hogue, Watford City; Landon Gilespie, Lake Park-Audubon; Zeke Noel, Lake Park-Audubon
Coaches -- Jim Dooley, Beulah; Matt Weidler, Velva-Drake-Anamoose; Chauncey Hendershot, Minot; Cory Volk, Bismarck Century
Boys tennis
East Grand Forks Triangular
At EGF Senior High, Monday
Postponed due to low temperatures
College softball
Monday’s results
College of Saint Mary 1-11, Jamestown 0-4
Sunday's results
Minnesota 8, RV Indiana 5
North Dakota 2, Kansas City 0
UND 020 000 0 --2 6 0
K-C 000 000 0 --0 2 0
WP: Makaela Carr; LP: Bailey Brumley
Highlights: UND: Madi Moore 2x4, RBI, Isabella Haslett 1x3, R, Lauren Brown 1x3, R, RBI; KC: Amelia Fitzgerald 1x3, Katherine Karnatz 1x3
Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Tori Kniesche, S.D. State
Player -- Jocelyn Carrillo, S.D. State
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth
Player -- Cheyenne Behrends, MSU Mankato
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue
Player -- Myla Beckstrom, Bellevue
College baseball
Sunday’s result
Minnesota 9, Purdue 3
Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Co-pitchers -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State and Dylan Smith, Northern Colorado
Player -- Mac McCroskey, Oral Roberts
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Seth Miller, Augustana
Player -- Colin Lynam, Wayne State
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- J.D. Kirchner, Dakota State
Player -- Shane Nixon, Valley City State
Women’s hockey
IIHF Women’s World Championship
In Brampton, Canada
Monday’s preliminary results
Finland 5, Hungary 0
Switzerland 4, Japan 3
Canada 4 USA 3, OT (CAN wins SO 2-1 in 9)
Men’s hockey
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Final season poll
1. Quinnipiac (34 first-place votes) 680 total points, 34-4-3 overall record
2. Minnesota 646, 29-10-1
3. Michigan 609, 26-12-3
4. Boston 581, 29-11-0
5. St. Cloud State 504, 25-13-3
6. Denver 490, 30-10-0
7. Ohio State 464, 21-16-3
8. Penn State 438, 22-16-1
9. Cornell 412, 21-11-2
10. Harvard 373, 24-8-2
11. MSU Mankato 335, 25-13-1
12. Western Michigan 324, 23-15-1
13. Michigan Tech 266, 24-11-4
14. Merrimack 252, 23-14-1
15. Alaska Fairbanks 150, 22-10-2
16. Northeastern 142, 17-13-5
17. Michigan State 127, 18-18-2
18. North Dakota 110, 18-15-6
19. Notre Dame 81, 16-16-5
20. Colgate 42 , 19-16-5
Others receiving votes: Omaha 41, UMass-Lowell 18, Canisius 14, UConn 11
Women’s tennis
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Lois Page, MSU Mankato
Men’s golf
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Ben Corbid, Bemidji State
Women’s basketball
2022-23 Summit League All-Academic team
Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota, Sr., 3.94 GPA, Graphic Design
Claire Orth, North Dakota, Gr., 4.0, Biology
Grace Larkins, South Dakota, So., 3.83, Business and Marketing
Myah Selland, S.D. State, R-Sr., 3.98, Exercise Science
Haleigh Timmer, S.D. State, So. 4.0, Mathematics
