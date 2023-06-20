Midco to televise two nights of racing at River Cities Speedway

GRAND FORKS — Midco Sports will once again televise the Greater Grand Forks Fair dirt track races at River Cities Speedway.

Events are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Bullring.

Midco will carry the races at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Midwest Modifieds, lightning sprints and streets will race Friday. Late models, lightning sprints and streets will race Sunday.

Saturday's events, which will not be televised, include a demolition derby, school bus races and go karts beginning at 2 p.m.

Brian Shawn will handle the play-by-play on Midco. Former sprint driver Chris Shirek will be the analyst.

"I think we really look forward toward televising dirt track racing," Shawn said. "It's a chance for us to do something different in the summer. It always has been very well received by the fans and the drivers, so we're glad to keep it going."

The $10 Greater Grand Forks Fair admission covers the races.

Last year, the fair races were washed away by rain.

The current top five in late model points at River Cities Speedway are Joey Pederson, Brad Seng, Brody Troftgruben, Lance Schill and Ryan Corbett.

The top five in Midwest Modifieds are Schill, Jory Berg, Jamie Dietzler, Austin Hunter and Nathan Raasakka.

The top five in streets are Aaron Blacklance, Seth Klostreich, John Halvorson, Dan McNamee and Greg Jose.

GGF Fair Racing

Friday

7 p.m. — Midwest Modifieds, lightning sprints, streets (Midco)

Saturday

2 p.m. — School bus races, demolition derby, derby compact/full size, Forks Go-Karting

Sunday

6 p.m. — Late models, lighting sprints, streets (Midco)

Note: The races are included with $10 fair admission.