Marlar capitalizes on Gustin's misfortune, wins World of Outlaws Late Model race

WEST FARGO — Ryan Gustin looked to have a win well within his grasp in Case Construction World of Outlaws Late Models Titan Machinery Showdown on Thursday at Red River Valley Speedway.

That is until 13 laps to go, when Gustin, who had led the entire race until that point, pulled off track with a flat right rear tire.

Mike Marlar inherited the lead as Gustin made the change for fresh rubber on the right rear. On the restart, Marlar pulled away to take the win.

“It feels cool,” Marlar said in victory lane. “I love coming to this part of the country and racing. I’ve been fortunate enough to win up in Grand Forks and now I’ve won here.”

Marlar won the 2018 show in Grand Forks.

The flat tire for Gustin came following a battle for the lead with Marlar. A battle that left Marlar wondering what he could do to go for the win.

“What was going through my mind right before (Gustin had the flat), after I had almost passed him was 'how am I going to get around this guy,' ” Marlar said. “Then under caution, he had that flat and it worked out for me. It’s tough racing when that happens and it’s happened to just about everybody.”

Dennis Erb Jr. (28) leads Tanner English (96V) through turns three and four during a Case Construction World of Outlaws Late Models heat race Thursday evening at the Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo. Todd Rose | The Forum

Gustin fell to the back of the pack and recovered for a ninth place finish.

“I swerved trying to keep heat in the tires and I felt it bicycle up,” said Gustin of when it was apparent something was amiss. “I knew we probably had one going down and Mikey was coming up to me and letting me know we had a flat.”

While disappointed in the flat tire and result, the speed of the car gave Gustin a bit extra motivation, he said, heading into races Friday's race at River Cities Speedway.

“It just wasn’t our night, unfortunately,” he said. “We had speed all night and a really good hot rod. I felt like we had that one pretty much wrapped up. It’s tough but we’ll go on to tomorrow and try to give us one.”

Kyle Bronson finished in third with Brian Shirley and Bobby Pierce rounding out the top five.

The show moves on to Grand Forks for a 7 p.m. start Friday.

Shane Clanton, who won last year's race, is expected back at the Bullring, as is 2021 champ Dennis Erb Jr., and two-time winner Brandon Sheppard.

Fargo's Donny Schatz climbs into his late model for hot laps at the Red River Valley Speedway Thursday in West Fargo. Todd Rose | The Forum

Fargo’s Donny Schatz — who has focused on his sprint car program — made a late decision to run the late model at his home track this week and came home with an 11th-place finish after winning the B-main.

“When I heard they were running Wednesday I hurried and got my stuff together,” Schatz said. “I didn’t know if we would be competitive or not. We were a little down on horsepower but we have a decent race car and got ourselves in the show and won the B-main.”

The chance to run in front of the home crowd, even if it came after a day-long delay, was a welcome one, added Schatz.

“We got nothing to hang our heads about,” he said. “I’m just glad to be able to run at home tonight. It was a day late but seeing people in the stands on a beautiful night, what can you say? We had a little fun and that’s what makes the world go around.”

Bobby Pierce hammers down the backstretch at the Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo during his World of Outlaws Late Models qualifying run Thursday evening. Todd Rose | The Forum

Friday's races

When: 7 p.m.

Where: River Cities Speedway

Tickets: $40 in advance, $43 at gate, $15 for ages 13-18, children 12-and-under free.

Classes: World of Outlaw Late Models, Midwest Modifieds, streets.

World of Outlaws Late Model winners at RCS

2022 — Shane Clanton

2021 — Dennis Erb Jr.

2020 — Brandon Sheppard

2019 — Brandon Sheppard

2018 — Mike Marlar

2017 — Shane Clanton

2015 — Tim McCreadie

2014 — Tim Fuller

2012 — Darrell Lanigan

2011 — Tim McCreadie

2010 — Austin Hubbard

2009 — Josh Richards

2008 — Brady Smith

2007 — Tim Fuller

2006 — Darrell Lanigan

