Mark Dobmeier cruises to victory in the sprints' return to RCS

GRAND FORKS — Mark Dobmeier hadn't raced at River Cities Speedway in a month.

And the track was a bit different, too.

"It was definitely one of the more technical tracks we've had here at River Cities Speedway," he said. "They had a very hard track surface, so it was very dry. Our speeds weren't up to where they should have been. But we tried to make the best of it."

He did that.

Dobmeier did what he's done so many times at The Bullring, quickly pulling to the front of the pack and blowing past the competitors on every restart en route to Victory Lane.

The Grand Forks driver started on Row 1 and never gave up the lead.

His closest challenge came from Jade Hastings, who pulled even with Dobmeier on the back straightaway with six laps to go. But Hastings' car briefly wobbled, allowing Dobmeier to pull comfortably ahead again.

It marked Dobmeier's second win in three NOSA sprint races at The Bullring this summer. He also won on May 19th, which was his first race after suffering second- and third-degree burns in a wreck in Arizona.

"Overall, my legs and everything are doing really good," Dobmeier said. "I've been hitting the PT (physical therapy) a lot. We're still on that. We're just about done with that. I think she's about ready to kick me out of it. Doing really good. I've got my flexibility back. I'm back to working full time and just thrashing away on race cars and go karts."

Friday's race was just the third NOSA sprint show at River Cities Speedway this summer.

Dobmeier has won two of them. Brendan Mullen won the most recent one on June 9.

It's been a good few weeks, though, for Dobmeier. He won the $10,000-to-win Border Battle in Jackson, Minn., two-and-a-half weeks ago.

"We've been having a building year, working on a lot of different setups, a lot of different things," Dobmeier said. "But I feel like we've found a lot of speed. We picked up one here right away. We picked up one in Jackson, a big one down there with stiff competition. We've been running up front a lot of the time — a lot of seconds, a lot of thirds. It's been a very strong car, we just need a little more to get it on top. I think we found something tonight. Hopefully, we can build off this."

Dobmeier's win comes a week before River Cities Speedway hosts the Kings of the Wing two-night sprint show featuring the NOSA sprints vs. the IRA sprints.

It's scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

"I'm looking forward to next week," Dobmeier said. "They brought the IRA in. We'll have probably close to 15 very competitive cars coming here. Our guys are extremely competitive as well, so it's going to be a great weekend."

Drivers and crews work on their cars prior to racing at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday, July 7, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

In the 20-lap late model feature, Dustin Strand had to hold off Tyler Peterson for much of the race.

Peterson attempted to pass Strand a handful of times. He tried both the high side and low side, but Strand held off the driver from Hickson, N.D., every time.

Strand went on to win his second late model feature of the summer at River Cities Speedway. He also won on June 16th.

Peterson, a successful Midwest Modifieds driver who is racing late models full time this summer, has won at five different tracks and finished 12th in the World of Outlaw Late Models race in Fargo last week.

Brad Seng finished third, followed by Shane Edginton and Brody Troftgruben.

In the 25-lap Midwest Modifieds feature, Jory Berg had to hold off several challenges on restarts — there were five cautions in the second half of the race alone — but the Grand Forks driver managed to pull out the victory.

His strongest competitor was Lance Schill, but the Langdon driver had to leave the track with a car issue after getting together with Berg on the front straightaway with 11 laps to go.

Shane Howell finished second, followed by Lucas Rodin, Justin Jones and Justin Olson.

WISSOTA Midwest Mods driver Jory Berg (B0) leads the pack around a turn at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks during a racing event on Friday, July 7, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

In the 25-lap street feature, Jonny Carter of Fairmont, N.D., held off Justin Vogel to win.

Carter said he saw the nose of Vogel's car a couple of times as Vogel attempted to pass.

"He showed me I had to step up my game a little bit," Carter said.

Weston Ramsrud finished third, followed by Trey Hess and Tucker Pederson.

Fairmont (N.D.) driver Jonny Carter keeps a slight lead through turn four on fellow WISSOTA Street Stocks drivers Tucker Pederson (27P) and Justin Vogel (10V) during a heat race at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday, July 7, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

River Cities Speedway

Friday, July 7, 2023

Streets

First heat — 1. Hunter Carter, Mapleton; 2. Weston Ramsrud, Bagley; 3. Trey Hess, GF

Second heat — 1. Jonny Carter, Fairmont, N.D.; 2. Tucker Pederson, EGF; 3. Justin Vogel, Brooten, Minn.

Third heat — 1. Seth Klostreich, GF; 2. James Meagher, GF; 3. John Halvorson, Warren

Feature — 1. J. Carter; 2. Vogel; 3. Ramsrud; 4. Hess; Pederson

Midwest Mods

First heat — 1. Jory Berg, GF; 2. Justin Jones, Bemidji; 3. Lucas Rodin, Marion, N.D.

Second heat — 1. Shane Howell, Buffalo, Minn.; 2. Reise Stenberg, Argusville; 3. Justin Olson, TRF

Third heat — 1. Austin Hunter, Winnipeg; 2. Zach Reinke, Lisbon; 3. Corey Storck, Morris, Minn.

Fourth heat — 1. Hunter Hougard, Warren; 2. Lance Schill, Langdon; 3. Jarod Klein, Jamestown

B-Main — 1. Nate Reinke, Lisbon; Cylen Vargason, Edinburg; 3. Jaden Varnson, Lakota; 4. Nathan Raasakka, GF

Feature — 1. Berg; 2. Howell; 3. Rodin; 4. Jones; 5. Olson

Late models

First heat — 1. Brad Seng, GF; 2. Joey Pederson, EGF; 3. Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, Man.

Second heat — 1. Dustin Strand, EGF; 2. Brody Troftgruben, GF; 3. Tom Corcoran, EGF

Third heat — 1. Tyler Peterson, Hickson; 2. John Seng, GF; 3. Lance Schill, Langdon

Feature — 1. Strand; 2. Peterson; 3. Seng; 4. Edginton; 5. Troftgruben

Sprints

First heat — 1. Mark Dobmeier, GF; 2. Brendan Mullen, GF; 3. Jack Croaker, EGF

Second heat — 1. Jade Hastings, GF; 2. Nick Omdahl, EGF; 3. Austin Pierce, GF

Feature — 1. Dobmeier; 2. Hastings; 3. Jordan Graham, GF; 4. Pierce; 5. Croaker