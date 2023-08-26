6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Logan Schuchart uses late-race pass to win World of Outlaws feature at RCS

IMG_7804.jpg
Logan Schuchart celebrates his win in the World of Outlaws sprint car race at River Cities Speedway on Aug. 25, 2023.
Wayne Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
Today at 12:50 AM

GRAND FORKS — It's been a great season for Logan Schuchart, one of the top drivers with the World of Outlaws.

Last month, the Hanover, Pa., driver won the Eldora Million — the biggest-ever payday in sprint car racing.

Despite the monumental win, Schuchart is still on the gas — evidenced by his win Friday night at River Cities Speedway where he passed Sheldon Haudenschild for the lead with two laps to go to claim the $10,000 payday for the 40-lap feature.

In a wild, crash-marred feature that saw three red flags, Haudenschild led for the first 38 laps before Schuchart took the lead with a pass on the front straightaway. He wasn't challenged in the final two laps as he took his fourth WoO win of the season.

"I was hoping some lapped cars would slow (Haudenschild) down," said Schuchart, who won his second WoO feature at RCS. "A lot of times when cars aren't feeling comfortable they run the bottom side of the race track. Lapped cars weren't getting in his way. They were letting him run his line.

"I tried to run hard laps but I couldn't make anything happen. Then he went to the bottom in the closing laps and I kind of got a run on him."

The Bullring was exceptionally fast, the second week in a row that RCS produced a blazing race surface.

During qualifying, 22 of the 33 cars posted sub 10-second lap times.

Brad Sweet, the WoO season points leader. posted the fastest time at 9.587 seconds.

With the speed, however, came crashes.

Mark Dobmeier, the career win leader at RCS with 150, went through a wicked wreck in Turn 3 during the last chance qualifier. As Dobmeier was closing in on Ryan Bickett for the final transfer spot, the cars touched high on the track. Dobmeier's No. 13 sprint went sailing off the track.

He walked away from the wreck but reportedly was taken to Altru Hospital afterwards.

In the feature, the red flag came out for Jack Croaker, Brock Zerfoss and James McFadden. Zerfoss and McFadden both were able to make repairs during the red flag. Zerfoss rejoined the field without a nose wing yet earned the hard-charger award, coming from 22nd to 10th.

Donny Schatz, who started on the pole, finished third in the feature, followed by Sweet and Carson Mecedo.

Despite winning a million dollars at Eldora last month, Schuchart said the goal is to continue winning WoO races.

"We're in a good spot," said Schuchart. "We want to do the best we can in these final 20 or so World of Outlaw races."

Schuchart said he loves racing at RCS, but track conditions Friday night were difficult. "It was a very fast track," said Schuchart. "And it was a little treacherous up top. It was sticky as it tried to pull you toward the wall. It definitely was not a comfortable feeling."

Jade Hastings was the top local finisher, placing 14th. Brendan Mullen was 17th.

Friday night was the 31st time the Outlaws have raced at River Cities. Haudenschild has been closie to capturing a win a handful of times. He now has led laps at RCS five times. He has eight podium finishes but is still looking for his first win.

NLRA late models complemented the WoO sprints. Winnipeg's Shane Edginton captured the 25-lap feature. He held off Dustin Strand by 2.267 seconds. Edginton was fast at the end as well, posting the top lap time of 11.400 on Lap 23.

River Cities Speedway
Friday's results
World of Outlaws
First heat — 1. Brad Sweet, 2. Kasey Kahne, 3. Buddy Koifoid, 4. Jack Croaker, 5. Gage Pulkrabek
Second heat — 1. Donny Schatz, 2. Spencer Bayston, 3. David Gravel, 4. Gio Scelzi, 5. Noah Gass
Third heat — 1. James McFadden, 2. Logan Schuchart, 3. Carson Macedo, 4. Cole Macedo, 5. Nick Omdahl
Fourth heat — 1. Sheldon Haudenschild, 2. Robbie Price, 3. Brendan Mullen, 4. Tim Kaeding, 5. Jade Hastings
Dash — 1. Schatz, 2. Haudenschild, 3. Kahne, 4. Schuchart, 5. Sweet, 6. Price, 7. Bayston, 8. McFadden
Last chance showdown — 1. Tim Estenson, 2. Brock Zerfoss, 3. Tanner Holmes, 4. Ryan Bickett
Feature — 1. Schuchart, 2. Haudenschild, 3. Schatz, 4. Sweet, 5. Carson Macedo, 6. Spencer Bayston, 7. Kaeding, 8. Zcelzi, 9. Kahne, 10. Zerfoss, 11. Gravel, 12. Cole Macedo, 13. McFadden, 14. Price, 15. Hastings, 16. Bickett, 17. Mullen, 18. Estenson, 19. Omdahl, 20. Holmes, 21. Kofoid, 22. Gass, 23, Croacker, 24. Pulkrabek
Late models
First heat — 1. Kalvin Kesselberg, 2. Dustin Strand, 3. Nick Minske
Second heat — 1. Shane Edginton, 2. Brandon Fuller, 3. Jeff Hapala
Third heat — 1. Mitch Johnson, 2. Brody Troftgruben, 3. Ryan Corbett
Fourth heat — 1. Joey Pederson, 2 Brad Seng, 3. Brandon Corbett
B main — 1. Lance Schill, 2. Dan McNamee, 3. Nathan Higginbothem, 4. Bryce Sward
Feature — 1. Edginton, 2. Strand, 3. Troftguben, 4. Johnson, 5. Fuller

IMG_7802.jpg
Track officials check on Brock Zerfoss after a wreck during the World of Outlaws sprint car race at River Cities Speedway on Aug. 25, 2023.
Wayne Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
IMG_7800.jpg
Sheldon Haudenschild races during the World of Outlaw sprint car event at River Cities Speedway on Aug. 25, 2023.
Wayne Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
IMG_7776.jpg
Grand Forks driver Mark Dobmeier walks away from a wreck during the World of Outlaws sprint car race at River Cities Speedway on Aug. 25, 2023.
Wayne Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Wayne Nelson is the sports editor at the Herald.


He has been with the Grand Forks Herald since 1995, serving as the UND football and basketball beat writer as well as serving as the sports editor.



He is a UND graduate and has been writing sports since the late 1970s.



Follow him on Twitter @waynenelsongf. You can reach him at (701) 780-1268 or wnelson@gfherald.com.
