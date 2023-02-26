LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS: Hawks fall on the road

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hawks finish third: UND will take the No. 3 seed into the upcoming Summit League women’s basketball tournament after falling 74-68 at St. Thomas on Saturday. UND ended the regular season 11-7 in the league and 18-10 overall.

UND will play No. 6 seed Omaha in the opening round of the tournament Sunday in Sioux Falls.

Kacie Borowicz led UND with 22 points. Juliet Gordon and Nakiyah Hurst each finished with 18. But only three other players scored for the Hawks, who shot 37 percent.

BOYS HOCKEY

East Grand Forks advances: East Grand Forks Senior High is one win away from reaching the Minnesota state Class A boys hockey tournament after the Green Wave downed Detroit Lakes 6-2 on Saturday in the Minnesota Section 8A tournament in Thief River Falls.

The Green Wave will take on top-seed Warroad on Thursday for the section title. That game will be played in Thief River Falls.

Chase Moe opened the scoring for the Green Wave midway through the first period. East Grand Forks then tacked on two more goals in the first for a 3-0 lead.

Moe also picked up a goal in the third period.

Sheyenne captures third: Hudson Routh scored two goals and goalie Riley Swanson turned back 20 shots as West Fargo Sheyenne defeated Fargo Davies 3-1 in the North Dakota Boys State Tournament's third place game on Saturday at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Mason Christensen got Sheyenne on the board with a power play goal at 14:26 of the first period on assists from Charlie Leshovsky and Jackson Glienke. Routh struck quickly after that, scoring at 15:07 on an assist from Zachary Moser.

Davies' Owen Dubois closed the gap early in the second, scoring on the power play 36 seconds into the period on an assist from Drew Albrecht.

But defense ruled after that. Routh notched his second goal on the power play at 5:05 of the third period on an assist from Cooper Clouse.

Davies' goalie Gavin Erickson stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Sheyenne finished the season 16-11 overall while Davies closed out 13-11-3.

Bismarck Legacy edged Bismarck Century 2-1 in the fifth-place game.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Frank wins Big 10 title: Minnesota’s Shelby Frank, a former Grand Forks Red River standout, won the program's fifth weight throw conference title to open the 2023 Big Ten Indoor Championships on Friday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

The third-year Gopher used the No. 1 throw in the nation this season to win the event.

Frank launched her mark of 24.14m (79-2 1/2) on her third attempt. During her six-throw series Frank also had marks of 23.14m, 22.38m and 21.89m. The mark for Frank is 0.01m, or one centimeter, further than Jalani Davis of Ole Miss, who tossed her mark back on Jan. 13. Frank is the third different Gopher to win the conference's weight throw competition in the last five years.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Comets reach title game: Mayville State beat Bellevue, Neb., 76-59 on Saturday in the semifinal round of the North Star Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament in Watertown, S.D.

Mayville will now take on Dakota State on Sunday for the NSAA title and automatic berth in the NAIA Division II national tournament.

Jordan Zrust led the Comets with 24 points while McKenzie Hughes added 18. Mayville improved to 22-5.

Comet men reach title game: In the NSAA men’s tournament semifinals, Mayville State also reached the title game by downing Valley City State 102-82. The Comets improved to 24-5 on the season.

Thomas Gieske led Mayville with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Joseph Winder added 19 points.

Mayville will meet Dickinson State in the title game as the Blue Hawks downed Waldorf 79-74 in the other semifinal.

PREP BASKETBALL

Knights win play-in game: A third Grand Forks Central-Grand Forks Red River matchup this season is now set after Central won its East Region boys basketball play-in game Saturday with a 77-55 win over West Fargo Horace.

Central, the No. 6 seed, now will meet No. 3 seed Grand Forks Red River on Tuesday in the semifinal round of the East Region tournament. The game will be at Red River.

Kendall Kjonaas led Central with 20 points while Ross Wilber added 16. Jack Simmers and Erick Paye both finished with 14 points.

The Grand Forks Central girls season, however, came to an end in the play-in round as Wahpeton defeated the Knights 74-67.

– Herald Staff Reports

