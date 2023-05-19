LOCAL SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, MAY 18

Prep softball

6

Thursday’s results

GF Central 12, Fargo South 2

Horace 16, Devils Lake 2

WF Sheyenne 11, Fargo Davies 0

ADVERTISEMENT

West Fargo 29-1, Jamestown 14-13

Hillsboro-CV 5, May-Port-C-G 4

N.D. Region 2

Play-in game

Larimore 26, Northern Lights 15

Wednesday’s results

EGF Senior High 8,Crookston 5

CRO 000 050 0 --5 0 2

EGF 001 034 X --8 10 3

WP: Karlee Walsh 16 K’s; LP: Emily Bowman

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights -- EGF: Walsh 3x3, RBI, 2 2B, 16 SO, Shelby Bruggeman 2x3, 3 RBI, Emma Marcott 2x3, 2 RBI, 2B; CRO: Leah Johanneck 1X3, R, RBI, Reese Swanson R, Alex Luna RBI, Madi Bruggeman R

Tuesday’s results

Valley City 10, GF Central 7

Red River 10, Devils Lake 2

West Fargo 7, Fargo North 2

West Fargo Sheyenne 21, Fargo Shanley 1

Fargo Davies 9, Fargo South 2

Hillsboro-CV 5, Thompson 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Norman County East/UH 7, Frazee 6

EGF Senior High 8,Ada-Borup/West 5

EGF 000 150 2 --8 12 0

ABW 100 220 0 --5 1 2

WP: Karlee Walsh; LP: Callie Solseng

Highlights -- EGF: Walsh 10 SO, Mollie Dauksavage 3x4, Emma Marcott 2x2, RBI, Kate Cantera 2x4, RBI; ABW: Holly Flom 1x2

Badger-Greenbush-MR 4,Roseau 1

BAD 100 000 03 --4 2 1

ROS 010 000 00 --1 5 1

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Brooklyn Hulst

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights -- BGMR: McKenzie Dahl R, K. Hanson 2x4, R, RBI, 7 SO, Jaci Hanson 1x3, R, Teagan Landsrud R, RBI, Quinn Vacura 1x4, 2 RBI; R: Hulst 4 SO, Chavelle Knochemmis 1x3, R, Karli Wensloff RBI

N.D. Region 2 tournament

Thursday’s play-in games

No. 8 Nelson County/Midkota vs. No. 9 Midway-Minto, 2 p.m. in McVille

No. 10 Northern Lights at No. 7 Larimore, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

In Thompson

First round

Nelson County/Midkota/Midway-Minto winner vs. No. 1 Thompson, 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 Pembina County North vs. No. 4 Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 12:15 p.m.

No. 6 Carrington vs. No. 3 Grafton, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Lights/Larimore winner vs. No. 2 May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood, 4:45 p.m.

Monday’s games

Championship semifinals, beginning at 1 p.m.

Loser out, to follow semifinals

Tuesday’s games

Championship, 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

State qualifier, to follow championship

Prep baseball

6

Thursday’s results

Shanley 5, GF Red River 1

Devils Lake 8, Valley City 4

Fargo North 5-3, Fargo South 0-2

West Fargo 13-4, Watertown 12-14

Oak Grove 3, Oakes 2

Oak Grove 5, Kindred 3

Central Cass 17, Enderlin 7

Central Cass 8, Northern Cass 5

Dakota Prairie 14, Kidder Co. 8

DAK 055 002 2 – 14 8 2

KID 100 241 0 – 8 5 5

WP – P Lee; LP – Zimmerman

Highlights

DP: B. Rainsberry 2x3, RBI, R. Thompson 3x4, 3 RBI, G Flaagan 1x3, H. Lenz 1x2, 2 RBI

Wednesday’s result

West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Valley City 3

Tuesday’s results

GF Central 8, Valley City 1

Red River 1, Fargo South 0

Wahpeton 4, Devils Lake 0

Fargo Davies 7, Devils Lake 4

West Fargo 8, Wahpeton 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 6-14, West Fargo Horace 3-8

Fargo Shanley 7-6, Fargo North 4-3

GF Central 8,Valley City 1

V-C 000 100 0 --1 0 3

GFC 421 001 X --8 11 1

WP: C. Colgrove; LP: M. Mehus

Highlights -- VC: Mehus R; GFC: Colgrove 2x4, R, RBI, 11 SO, J. Simmers 1x3, R, B. Brevik 2x3, R, RBI, C. Barta 2x4, 2R, 3 RBI, HR, W. Wockenfuss R, Z. Erickson 1x3, R, A. Lee 1x2, RBI, K. Hensrud 2x2, R

Thompson 5,Sacred Heart 0

THO 000 101 3 --5 5 0

S-H 000 000 0 --0 6 8

WP: B. Tyce; LP: Bloom

Highlights -- T: R. Berberich 1x4, R, B. Wolfgram 2x4, R, 2 RBI, 6 SO, T. Schumacher 1x4, R, B. Gibson R, Tyce 1x3, R; SH: Erickson 2x3, Bloom 4 SO

Roseau 15,Sacred Heart 0

ROS 920 40 --15 18 1

S-H 000 00 --0 3 3

WP: A. Klint; LP: E. Arntson

Highlights -- R: G. Jensen 2x4, 3R, 3 RBI, A. Wensloff 2x5, 3R, 3 RBI, C. Flaig 2x3, 2R, 4 RBI, HR, C. Otto 2x3, R, J. Halvorson R, T. George 4x4, 2R, 2 RBI, J. Haugen 1x4, R, E. Wensloff 3x4, 2R, RBI; SH: P. Erickson 2x3

Crookston 9-0,EGF Senior High 3-6

EGF 000 100 2 --3 10 7

CRO 004 041 X --9 5 1

WP: G. Hlucny; LP: J. Van Eps

Highlights -- EGF: N. Frize 2x4, R, R. Hams 2x4, RBI, D. Carpenter 2x3, R, T. Nowacki 2 RBI, J. Nowacki 1x3, R, Van Eps 7 SO; CRO: C. Coauette 1x3, R, E. Boll 1x3, 3R, Hlucny RBI, G. Wicman 1x2, R, J. Demarais RBI, L. Miller R, RBI, J. Doda 2R, M. Contreras R, RBI

EGF 131 01 --6 5 0

CRO 000 00 --0 2 3

WP: R. Hams; LP: M. Contreras

Highlights -- EGF: Hams R, 6 SO, N. Frize 1x3, R, RBI, K. Boespflug 1x1, RBI, D. Carpenter R, Schmiedeberg 2x3, RBI, L. Anderson 1x2, R, RBI, H. Varnson R, J. Nowacki R; CRO: Coauette 1x2, A. Longoria 1x2

N.D. Class B Region 2 tournament

Saturday’s first round

In Mayville

Hillsboro-CV vs. Maple River, 10:30 a.m.

Hatton-Northwood vs. Larimore, 1 p.m.

May-Port-C-G vs. 10:30 a.m winner, 3:30 p.m.

Thompson vs. 1 p.m. winner, 6 p.m.

N.D. Class B Region 5

Thursday’s first round

No. 6 Dunseith vs. No. 3 Bottineau, 4:30 p.m. in Bottineau

No. 4 Northern Lights vs. No. 5 Harvey-Wells County, 4:30 p.m. in Rolette

Monday’s quarterfinals

In Cando

No. 2 Rugby vs. Dunseith/Bottineau winner, 11 a.m.

No. 1 North Star vs. Northern Lights/Harvey-Wells County, 1 p.m.

Loser-out games, 3 and 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Championship semifinals, 1 p.m.

Loser-out games, 3 and 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Championship, 3 p.m. (second championship to follow at 5 p.m., if necessary)

Girls soccer

6

Thursday’s results

WF Sheyenne 3, Fargo Davies 1

GF Red River 2, Fargo South 0

First half – 1. Charli Kulack (Payton Bergeron) 17:00

Second half – 2. Addi Kotrba (Cassidy O’Halloran) 51:00

Coach Jason Heydt: “The Riders dominated possession in the first half and came up with timely stops as the Bruins put together some nice runs. Red River broke through on a phenomenal individual effort by Payton Bergeron to catch up to a long ball at the goal line. After cutting back inside, Bergeron got the ball to Kulack who hammered one into the far corner. The strong play in the attacking middle of the field led by Cassidy O'Halloran, Addi Kotrba, and Lucy Halverson paid off a little over ten minutes into the second half. O'Halloran fed a nice ball out front to Kotrba who put one in through the goalie and defenders who had stacked the box.

Shanley 4, GF Central 0

First half – 1. Aubrey Dew (Mia Metzger); 2. Ella Rajdl (Metzger)

Second half – Emma Rohrich (Molly Flaherty); 4. Rohrich (Carly Hulstein)

Goalie saves Shanley: Ashland Roach 2; GFC: Hailey Anderson-Tibiatowski 6

Tuesday’s results

Fargo South 1, Fargo North 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, West Fargo 0

Fargo Davies 2, Fargo Shanley 0

GF Central 1,Red River 0

First half – 1. GFC, Lauren Reardon (Jacie Reardon) 20:05

Goalie saves -- RR: Eden Parkinson 7; GFC: Hannah Biby 12

Prep track and field

6

Bob Zimney Last Chance meet

At Cushman Field, Monday

Girls team totals

1. Hatton-Northwood 143, 2. Red River 141, 3. May-Port CG 95, 4. Thompson 68, 5. GF Central 55, 6. Nelson County 13, 7. Fargo Davies 12

Girls winners and Grand Forks top 5 placers

100 dash -- 1. Camryn Adams, HN, 12.91; 2. Ellery White, RR, 13.21; 4. Sophie Brakke, RR, 13.27

200 dash -- 1. Jena Schwabe, T, 27.90; 2. White, RR, 28.09; 4. Noura Elhamadany, RR, 28.93

400 run -- 1. Brooklyn Groth, MPCG, 1:01.93; 3. Jocelynne Hoefs, RR, 1:05.22

800 run -- 1. Paris Hoverson, HN, 2:31.64; 3. Rylie Lelm, RR, 2:36.80; 4. Ava Parks, RR, 2:38.06

1,600 run -- 1. Morgan Hartze, RR, 5:25.64; 3. Parks, RR, 5:45.24; 4. Kaia Lam, RR, 5:58.11; 5. Brenna Shock, RR, 6:09.63

100 hurdles -- 1. Kate Bradner, MPCG, 16.62; 2. Brynn Moen, GFC, 17.16; 5. Keira Botnen, RR, 19.91

300 hurdles -- 1. Bradner, MPCG, 50.26; 2. Moen, GFC, 51.57

4x100 relay -- 1. May-Port CG (Brooklyn Groth, Bradner, Tatum Mehus, Nora Braaten) 51.49; 3. GF Central (Sierra Heyd, Kiara Holweger, Emily Arnold, Brynn Moen) 53.49; 5. Red River (Mina Bjerke, Keira Botnen, Emerson Byron, Noura Elhamadany) 56.67

4x200 relay -- 1. Red River (Danielle Buroko, Jocelynne Hoefs, Bryn Larson, White) 1:54.44; 2. GF Central (Aria Kindseth, Tennasyn Henry, Emma Haskamp, Wren Kindseth) 1:55.39

4x400 relay -- 1. May-Port CG (Groth, Kaiza Carlson, Tatum Mehus, Bradner) 4:25.82

4x800 relay -- 1. May-Port CG (Kayla Knudsvig, Carlson, Mehus, Carissa Mueller) 10:38.13

Shot put -- 1. Trista Bilden, HN, 37-7; 5. Abby Baker, RR, 31-9

Discus -- 1. Kaylee Baker, GFC, 111-2

Javelin -- 1. Bilden, HN, 116-5; 3. Bryn Larson, RR, 91-8; 4. Brooke Muscha, RR, 91-0; 5. Abby Baker, RR, 90-4

High jump -- 1. Jocelynne Hoefs, RR, 4-11; 3. Lauryn Rydell, RR, 4-9; 4. Emily Arnold, GFC, 4-7

Pole vault -- 1. Brynley Coleman, HN, 9-6; 3. Wren Kindseth, GFC, 7-0

Long jump -- 1. Ella Holkesvig, HN, 15-8.5; 2. Danielle Buroko, RR, 14-11; 3. Larson, RR, 14-8.5; 4. Hartze, RR, 14-6

Triple jump -- 1. Larson, RR, 35-2.25; 4. Shekinah Rolla, RR, 29-1.5; 5. Emma Haskamp, GFC, 28-8

Boys team totals

1. Red River 346, 2. GF Central 99, 3. May-Port CG 57, 4. Thompson 55, 5. Nelson County 12, 6. Fargo Davies 10, 7. Hatton-Northwood 6

Boys winners and Grand Forks top 5 placers

100 dash -- 1. Amir Dorudian, RR, 11.23; 2. Mikey Mallory, RR, 11.44; 3. Kevin Kubat, GFC, 11.50; 5. Mike Andrei Villas, RR, 11.86

200 dash -- 1. Caleb Severson, RR, 22.75; 2. Dorudian, RR, 23.12; 3. Mallory, RR, 23.16; 4. Grant Hoffarth, RR, 23.62; 5. Jaden Chine, RR, 23.74

400 run -- 1. Kyle Schafer, RR, 54.40; 2. Jack Helgeson, RR, 54.84; 3. Owen Martin, RR, 54.97; 5. Talib Berry, GFC, 56.01

800 run -- 1. Quinn Roehl, GFC, 1:56.06; 2. Micah Larsen-Schmidt, RR, 2:00.15; 3. Curtis Sande, GFC, 2:01.62; 4. Kael Berberich, RR, 2:12.06; 5. Tyson Vanyo, GFC, 2:13.73

1,600 run -- 1. David Radke, RR, 4:54.03; 2. Cohen Dunnigan, RR, 4:54.38; 4. Scott Johnson, RR, 4:55.78; 5. Micah Schindler, RR, 4:57.05

3,200 -- 1. Joe Quinn, RR, 10:13.57; 2. Radke, RR, 10:49.98; 3. Asa Berberich, RR, 10:50.70; 4. Dunnigan, RR, 11:03.84; 5. Jake Jenkins, RR, 11:15.15

110 hurdles -- 1. Carter Byron, RR, 15.21; 2. Ben Strand, RR, 16.25; 5. Asher Suriano, RR, 18.30

300 hurdles -- 1. Lukas Heydt, RR, 40.93; 2. Josh Neil, RR, 42.54; 3. Danny Suedel, GFC, 43.46; 5. Mikko Angelo Villas, RR, 46.51

4x100 relay -- 1. May-Port CG (Noah Mehus, Matthew Rexine, Ethan Bergstrom, Xyler Carlson) 45.54; 2. GF Central A (Cade Lindseth, Kevin Kubat, Navy Oss, Naz Fisher) 46.03; 4. Red River (Logan Lambl, Mike Andrei Villas, Isaiah Gaye, Pearce Parks) 46.48; 5. Red River B (Quinn Nelson, Carter Byron, Michael Belluk, Logan Arason) 47.44

4x200 relay -- 1. Red River A (Caleb Severson, Grant Hoffarth, Mikey Mallory, Jonah Dafoe) 1:31.74; 2. GF Central A (Brody Melicher, Cade Lindseth, Navy Oss, Kevin Kubat) 1:36.35; 3. May-Port-CG (Noah Mehus, Matthew Rexine, Ethan Bergstrom, Xyler Carlson) 1:36.58; 4. Red River B (Jack Matson, Jack Helgeson, Carter Flom, Noah Brandvold) 1:39.80; 5. Red River D (Caleb Reynolds, Ben Souvannasacd, Max Mannausau, Ryan Wang) 1:46.26

4x400 relay -- 1. Red River A (Jonah Dafoe, Caleb Severson, Lukas Heydt, Carter Byron) 3:40.35; 2. Red River B (Grant Hoffarth, Josh Neil, Micah Larsen-Schmidt, Ben Strand) 3:40.36; 3. Red River C (Aidyn Wadlow, Elijah Dafoe, Isaiah Gaye, Mike Andrei Villas) 3:41.52; 4. Red River D (Jack Helgeson, Owen Martin, Noah Brandvold, Jack Matson) 3:50.05

4x800 relay -- 1. Red River A (Kael Berberich, Asa Berberich, Alex Prichard, William Krump) 8:56.16; 3. Red River B (Noah Brandvold, Owen Martin, Aidyn Wadlow, Max Martens) 9:34.67; 4. GF Central A (Aidan Fiala, Jack Berry, Theo Sum, Layton Boaz) 9:35.85

Shot put -- 1. Logan Arason, RR, 49-8; 2. Zac Kuznia, GFC, 48-8; 3. Quinn Nelson, RR, 45-8; 4. Cameron Klefstad, RR, 45-7; 5. James Walters, RR, 45-1

Discus -- 1. Logan Arason, RR, 171-6; 2. Ethan Thomas, GFC, 154-6;3. Kyen Poole, GFC, 128-8; 4. Tatum Vanyo, GFC, 125-9; 5. Cameron Klefstad, RR, 125-9

Javelin -- 1. Gunnar Majerus, FD, 156-2; 2. Ethan Thomas, GFC, 155-3; 3. James Walters, RR, 153-6; 5. Cooper Schweigert, RR, 133-8

High jump -- 1. Quinn Nelson, RR, 5-10; 4. Royce Franklin, GFC, 5-6

Pole vault -- 1. Noah Mehus, MPCG, 13-0; 2. Hudson Flom, RR, 12-6; 4. Mbanzendore Urbain, RR, 10-0; 5. Asher Suriano, RR, 8-0

Long jump -- 1. Jake Starcevic, THO, 19-10.5; 3. Naz Fisher, GFC, 18-7.5; 4. Max Martens, RR, 18-4.5; 5. Mbanzendore Urbain, RR, 18-3

Triple jump -- 1. Xyler Carlson, MPCG, 41-2.5; 2. Ben Strand, RR, 40-10; 3. Isaiah Gaye, RR, 40-6.75; 4. Carson Blegen, RR, 37-1; 5. Max Martens, RR, 37-0

Girls golf

6

Thief River Falls Invitational

Wednesday’s results

Team totals

1. Crookston 372, 2. Roseau 383, 3. EGF Senior High 426, 4. Thief River Falls 466

Top individual placers

1. (tie) Halle Nicholas, CRO, and Sam Peterson, R, 91; 3. Emelia Hoerner, CRO, 92; 4. Hannah Brouse, CRO, 93; 5. Grace Fischer, CRO, 96

Boys golf

6

Section 8 Preview Meet

At Bemidji Town and Country Club

Team totals

1. Roseau 306, 2. Hawley 324, 3. Fertile-Beltrami 326, 4. Ada-Borup/West 341, 5. EGF Senior High 350, 6. Thief River Falls 362, 7. (tie) Crookston and Fosston 367, 9. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 372, 10. Mahnomen-Waubun 385, 11. Frazee 395, 12. West Marshall 439

Top individual placers

1. Max Wilson, R, 71; 2. (tie) Teagan LaPlante, R, and Jack Justesen, HAW, 72

Crookston Invitational

At Minakwa Golf Course, Tuesday

Team totals

1. Roseau 285, 2. Crookston 329, 3. Thief River Falls 334, 4. EGF Senior High 350

Top individual placers

1. Max Wilson, Roseau, 63; 2. Teagan LaPlante, Roseau, 73; 3. Sawyer Ginther, Roseau, 73; 4. Garrett Fischer, Crookston, 75; 5. Jake Kvien, Roseau, 76

Girls tennis

6

Thursday’s results

GF Red River 7, Wahpeton 2

Singles

Liz Comings, W, over. Farrah Spicer 6-4, 6-0; 2. Addison Lommen, RR, over Kyrie Lacina 6-0, 6-1; 3. Brenna Erdman, W, over Naomi Rahman 6-4, 6-4; 4. Kate Hinschberger, RR, over Lillian Anders 6-0, 6-2; 5. Lauren Endres, RR, over Carman Burvee 6-1, 6-0; 6. Ruby Smith, RR, over Gracelyn Lacina 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

1. Spicer-Lommen over Comings-Erdmann 6-2, 6-1; 2. Hinschberger-Grace Paranica, RR, ober K. Lacina-Anderson 6-4, 6-2; 3. Dana Chahal-Maddi Nelson, RR, over Burvee-Julya Seibold 6-0, 6-1

GF Central 9, West Fargo 0

Singles

1. Madi Stauss over Paige Knuttla 6-0, 6-1; 2. Magdalene Spicer over Ava Von Pinnon 6-3, 6-2; 3. Gianna Blue over Hope Uggerud 6-0, 6-0; 4. Sydee Lemieux over Jayci Lawrence 6-1, 6-4; 5. Lauren Trann over Hannah Moseng 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

1. Stauss-Spicer over Knuttla-Von Pinnon 6-0, 6-1; 2. Spicer-Lemieux over Uggerud, Cudney 6-1, 6-2; 3. Blue-Tran over Moseng Ava Holworson 6-4, 6-2

Tuesday’s results

Fargo Davies 9, Fargo Shanley 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Fargo North 2

Fargo South 5, West Fargo 4

GF Central 7,Wahpeton 2

Singles

1. Liz Comings, W, def. Madi Stauss 6-3, 6-4; 2. Magdalene Spicer, GFC, def. Kyree Lacina 6-2, 6-1; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, def. Brianna Erdmann 6-4, 6-3; 4. Jennifer Wang, GFC, def. Lily Anderson 6-0, 6-0; 5. Lauren Tran, GFC, def. Carmen Burvee 6-2, 6-0; 6. Alli Wilhelmi, GFC, def. Breelyn Lacina 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1. Comings/Erdmann, W, def. Stauss/Spicer 6-3, 6-3; 2. Sydnee Lemieux/Wang, GFC, def. K. Lacina/Anderson 6-2, 6-1; 3. G. Blue/Stella Blue, GFC, def. Burvee/Julya Seibold 6-0, 6-1

Valley City 5,Red River 4

Singles

1. Breck Sufficool, VC, def. Farrah Spicer 6-0, 6-2; 2. Addison Lommen, RR, def. Abby Martineck 6-0, 6-2; 3. Kailee Nielson, VC, def. Naomi Rahman 6-1, 6-3; 4. Georgia Zaun, VC, def. Kate Hinschberger 6-0, 6-1; 5. Grace Paranica, RR, def. Abby Redfearn 6-3, 6-1; 6. Dana Chahal, RR, def. Skye Nielson 6-7, 7-5, 10-6

Doubles

1. Sufficool/Martineck, VC, def. Spicer/Lommen 6-3, 6-1; 2. K. Nielson/Zaun, VC, def. Hinschberger/Chahal 6-3, 6-3; 3. Paranica/Maddie Nelson, RR, def. S. Nielson/Alyssa Thomsen 6-4, 6-2

Monday’s results

Valley City 5, Fargo Davies 4

Fargo Shanley 8, West Fargo 1

Boys tennis

6

Thursday’s results

Perham 4, East Grand Forks 3

Singles

1. Jack Birkeland, P, over Thomas McMahon 7-6(2), 6-2; 2. Mason Happel, P, over Ryan McMahan 6-0, 6-1; 3. Brekkan Wokach, P, over Aadian Wavra 6-1, 6-0; 4. Soren Anderson, P, over Bauer Walter 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

1. Trey D’Heilly-Carson Knutson, EGF, over Michael Anderson-Hudson Mackel 6-1, 7-5; 2. Jeb Haaven-Farstad-Tate Stennerson, EGF, over Reid Wokash-Maddax Happel 6-3, 6-3; 3. Luke Hanson-Austin Kovar, EGF, over Noah Brasel-Sam Brown 6-2, 5-7, 10-8

East Grand Forks 4, Osakis 3

Singles

1. Isaac Maddock, O, over Carson Knutson 6-0, 6-0; 2. Thomas McMahon, EGF, over Preston Steiner 6-1, 6-1; 3. Ryan McMahon, EGF, over Kellen George 6-0, 6-0; 4. Luke Hanson, EGF, over Trent Kedetede 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Marcus Wolf-Bryce Moen, O, over Trey E’Heilly-Tate Steenerson, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Tyler Sher-Micah Moore, O, over Austin Kovar-Jeb Haaven-Farstad 7-6, 6-3; 3. Oliver Kalenze-Bauer Walter, EGF, over Connor Gulbranson-Fischer Torgerson 6-3, 6-3

Tuesday’s results

Thief River Falls 6, Crookston 1

EGF Senior High 6,Moorhead 1

Singles

1. Thomas McMahon, EGF, def. Henry Skatvold 6-0, 6-3; 2. Nolan Meulebreck, EGF, def. Elliot Lien 6-3, 6-4; 3. Ryan McMahon, EGF, def. Jinu Lee 6-1, 6-1; 4. Austin Kovar, EGF, def. Will Hazeldine 7-6, 6-4 (7-5)

Doubles

1. Brady Hansen/Oscar Bergeson, M, def. Trey D’Heily/Carson Knutson 3-6, 7-5 (10-6); 2. Jeb Haaven-Farstad/Tate Steenerson, EGF, def. Fi Kjos/Ben Voxland 6-2, 6-6 (7-4 tiebreaker); 3. Luke Hanson/Oliver Kalenze, EGF, def. Noah Meyer/Drew Hancock 6-3, 6-3

Grand Rapids Triangular

Monday’s results

Grand Rapids 4,EGF Senior High 3

Singles

1. Luc Dulong, GR, def. Carson Knutson 6-2, 6-4; 2. Thomas McMahon, EGF, def. Dylan Henrichsen 3-6, 6-2, 10-7; 3. Ryan McMahon, EGF, over Grady Giffen 7-6 (8-6), 6-4; 4. Aaden Wavra, EGF, def. Will Haarklau 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

1. Ryan Kerr/Elliot Spahn, GR, def. Tate Steenerson/Nolan Meulebroeck 7-5, 6-2; 2. Matt Olson/Ben Schroeder, GR, def. Trey D’Heilly/Jeb Haaven-Farstad 6-4, 6-4; 3. Anders Morque/Cooper Lonson, GR, def. Austin Kovar/Luke Hanson 6-4, 3-6, 11-9

EGF Senior High 6,Aitkin 1

Singles

1. Thomas McMahon, EGF, def. Zander Peterson 0-6, 6-4, 11-9; 2. Blaise Sanford, A, def. Nolan Meulebroeck 6-3, 1-6, 11-9; 3. Austin Kovar, EGF, def. Wyatt Winter 6-4, 6-2; 4. Bauer Walter, EGF, def. Andrew Hudrlik 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

1. Trey D’Heilly/Carson Knutson, EGF, def. Josh Stanley Wyatt Crowther 6-0, 7-6 (7-5); 2. Jeb Haaven-Farstad/Tate Steenerson, EGF, def. Noland Nordberg/Josh Kukowski 6-1, 6-0; 3. Luke Hanson/Tucker Lovejoy, EGF, def. Isaac Asmus/Reese Wendlandt 6-4, 6-1

College softball

6

National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

NAIA National Tournament

In Baldwin City, Kan.

Tuesday’s second round

Indiana Southeast 12, Valley City State 9

Monday’s opening round

College of Idaho 4, Valley City State 1

Women’s tennis

6

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC all-conference

First team -- Singles

Minnesota Crookston -- Madeleine Schneider; UMary -- Chloe Chong and Doaa Mohamed; MSU Mankato -- Lois Page and Freia Lawrence; Augustana -- Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Aleksandra Kistanova and Senem Ocal; Winona State -- Beth Murman

First team -- Doubles

Augustana -- Florentia Hadjigeorgiou/Aleksandra Kistanova and Laura Arce Vieyra/Gabriela Jancikova; MSU Mankato -- Lois Page/Avery Stilwell and Chiara Carnelutti/Freia Lawrence; Winona State -- Beth Murman/Sara Anderson

Second team -- Singles

MSU Moorhead -- Shaelyn Johnson; UMary -- Hala Awad; Augustana -- Laura Arce Vieyra; MSU Mankato -- Chiara Carnelutti and Avery Stilwell; Sioux Falls -- Sydney Osburn and Danielle Thorfinnson; Upper Iowa -- Varvara Ogorodnikova; Winona State -- Rachel Kelly

Second team -- Doubles

MSU Moorhead -- Tia Dykema/Shaelyn Johnson; UMary -- Chloe Chong/Ilona Freitag; Sioux Falls -- Sydney Osburn/Ella Hancock; Winona State -- Rachel Kelly/Ally Burger

Individual awards

Player of the year -- Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana

Freshman of the year -- Senem Ocal, Augustana

Coach of the year -- Josh Lunak, Minnesota Crookston