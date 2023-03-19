Local scoreboard for Saturday, March 19
Men’s hockey
6
NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament
At Xcel Energy Center
Saturday’s championship
St. Cloud State 3, Colorado College 0
Friday’s semifinals
Colorado College 1,Denver 0
First period -- No scoring.
Second period -- 1. CC, Hunter McKown PP (Nicklas Andrews, Noah Laba) 13:22
Third period -- No scoring.
Goalie saves -- CC: Kaidan Mbereko 23; DU: Magnus Chrona 20, Matt Davis 5
St. Cloud State 3,North Dakota 2, OT
First period -- 1. UND, Ethan Frisch PP (Jake Schmaltz, Jackson Blake) 6-18; 2. SCSU, Veeti Miettinen PP (Cooper Wylie, Grant Cruikshank) 17:16
Second period -- 3. UND, Judd Caulfield (Mark Senden, Gavin Hain) 12:29
Third period -- 4. SCSU, Jami Krannila (Zach Okabe, Miettinen) 5:06
Overtime -- 5. SCSU, Okabe (Krannila, Miettinen) 5:45
Penalties -- Ondrej Trejbal, SCSU, holding 5:28 first; Josh Luedtke, SCSU, hooking 8:28 first; Nick Portz, UND, holding 8:28 first; Ethan Frisch, UND, holding 15:58 first; Cooper Wylie, SCSU, hooking 2:35 second; Dylan James, UND, hitting from behind 5:22 second; Cooper Moore, UND, boarding 18:12 second; Joe Molenaar, SCSU, holding 5:45 third; Gavin Hain, UND, tripping 1:15 overtime
Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 6-3-2-7--18, SCSU: Jaxon Castor 4-10-6-3--23
Penalties-minutes -- UND 5-10, SCSU 4-8
Power plays -- UND 1-3, SCSU 1-4
Referees -- Sterling Egan and Nathan Wieler
Linesmen -- Justin Hills and Erik Contino
Attendance -- 10,242
Saturday’s championship
Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.
Big Ten tournament
In Minneapolis
Saturday’s championship
Michigan 4, Minnesota 3
CCHA Mason Cup tournament
In Mankato
Saturday’s championship
MSU Mankato 3, Northern Michigan 2
Atlantic Hockey tournament
In Buffalo
Saturday’s championship
Canisius 3, Holy Cross 0
ECAC tournament
In Lake Placid, N.Y.
Friday’s semifinals
Colgate 2, Quinnipiac 1, 2 OT
Harvard 1, Cornell 0, OT
Saturday’s championship
Colgate 3, Harvard 2
Hockey East tournament
In Boston
Friday’s semifinals
Boston 2, Providence 1, OT
Merrimack 2, UMass-Lowell 1
Saturday’s championship
Boston 3, Merrimack 2
Women’s hockey
6
NCAA championship tournament
At Amsoil Arena in Duluth
Friday’s semifinals
Ohio State 3, Northeastern 0
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Sunday’s championship
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
Boys basketball
6
Minn. Section 8A tournament
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Saturday’s championship
Sacred Heart 58, Fosston 47
Halftime: Sacred Heart 25, Fosston 12
Fosston – A Norland 13, C Norland 12, Boushee 7, Theis 10, Boushee 3, Carlin 2
Sacred Heart – Mike Gapp 3, Isaac Sundby 2, Josiah Sundby 6, Parker Erickson 15, Breck Bloom 3, Ethan Arntson 17, Landen Denney 10, Greg Downs 2
Minn. Class A tournament
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
At Williams Arena
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (No. 1 seed) vs. Nevis (random draw), 11 a.m.
Border West (No. 5) vs. Cherry (No. 4), 1 p.m.
New Life Academy (No.2) vs EGF Sacred Heart (random draw), 3 p.m.
Mankato Loyola vs. (No. 3) Spring Grove
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
At Detroit Lakes
Friday’s championship
Dilworth-G-F 77,Thief River Falls 67
Halftime: Dilworth-G-F 36, Thief River Falls 30
Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 6, C. Rosendahl 15, J. Rosendahl 23, J. Freidrich 5, J. Manning 18
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton -- N/A
Minn. Section 6A tournament
Friday’s championship
At Fergus Falls Roosevelt
Border West 65, Henning 51
N.D. Class B state tournament
At Bismarck Event Center
Saturday’s games
Seventh place
Medina-Pingree/Buchanan 68, Warwick 51
Halftime: MPB 34, Warwick 20
Warwick – Dorvan McKay 4, Dalton Joramo 10, Marcus Joramo 4, Elijah Feather Jr. 10, Evan Black 10, Mark Faset Jr. 17, Jason Lenoir 4, Kelsin Cavanaugh 2
MPB – Gage Magstadt 10, Sawyer Wanzek 2, Josh Moser 29, Rylan Wick 21, Jared Moser 2, Adam McClellan 4
Fifth place
Thompson 72, Powers Lake/Burke Central 61
Halftime: Thompson 38, Powers Lake/Burke Central 30
Thompson – Drew Overby 22, Brayden Wolfgram 6, Karter Peterson 3, Thomas Schumacher 9, Gavin Krogstad 4, Jakob Starcevic 26, Drew Odenbach 2
Powers Lake-Burke Central – Luke Fraunfelter 10, Gracin Schroeder 18, Tyson Enget 21, Beau Korsley 4, Jaden Bullinger 3, Connor Lindberg 6
Third place
Beulah 66, Des Lacs-Burlington 57
Halftime: Beulah 29, Des Lac-Burlington 22
DLB – Carson Yale 34, Ryan Olson 5, Braylon Fisher 0, Paxton Ystaas 8, Ty Hughes 1
Beulah – Trace Beauchamp 10, Aidan O’Brien 18, Braylen Schirao 10, Champ Hetetich 11, Bennet Larson 2, Tarren Larson 15
Championship
Central Cass 61, Shiloh Christian 44
All-tournament team
Jakob Starcevic, Thompson; Mark Fasset Jr., Warwick; Kyler Klein, Shiloh Christian; Joshua Moser, Medina-Pingree/Buchanan; Cole Holzer, Central Cass; Trace Beauchamp, Beulah; Drew Overby, Thompson; Tyson Enget, Powers Lake/Burke Central; Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington; Jay Wanzek , Shiloh Christian; Sam Kobbervig, Central Cass (MVP)
Senior Athlete of the Year – Ayden Stainbrook, North Border
Coach of the year – Jeremy Brandt, Beulah
Friday’s results
Consolation semifinals
Powers Lake/Burke Central 64, Medina-Pingree/Buchanan 62
Thompson 83, Warwick 67
Semifinals
Shiloh Christian 65, Beulah 61
Central Cass 64, Des Lacs-Burlington 57
Girls basketball
6
Minn. Class A tournament
Saturday’s results
Championship
Mountain Iron-Buhl 52, BOLD 21
Third place
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 65, Hayfield 54
Fifth place
Underwood 47, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 32
Friday’s results
Semifinals
At Williams Arena in Minneapolis
Mountain Iron-Buhl 61, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57
BOLD 58, Hayfield 46
Consolation semifinals
Underwood 60, Minneota 43
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 75, United Christian Academy 41
Women’s basketball
6
WBI tournament
In Lexington, Ky.
Saturday’s results
Semifinals
New Mexico State 57, Eastern Tennessee State 53
Cal Baptist 82, Georgia Southern 80, OT
Consolation
Florida International 68, Illinois Chicago 65
UND 102, Northern Illinois 99, OT
Halftime: UND 38, NIU 37
Regulation: UND 85, NIU 85
UND – Jolene Daninger 3-5 3-3 11, Claire Orth 7-14, 4-4 19, Kacie Borowicz 12-19 9-11 35, Sammiyah Hoskin 4-10 0-0 8, Juliet Gordon 6-13 3-4 16, Deja Davis 2-5 2-2 8, Maggie Manson 0-3 0-0 0, Rakiyah Beal 1-2 0-0 2, Nakiyah Hurst 1-2 0-0 3, Miranda Vanderwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-73, 21-24 102
Northern Illinois – Sidney McCrea 1-4 0-0 2, Jayden Marable 3-5-0-0 8, Chelby Koker 7-16 2-2 18, Grace Hunter 6-8 4-5 18, Tara Stauffacher 3-10 4-4 11, Laura Nickel 5-6 0-0 11, Kortney Drake 0-1 0-0 0, Janae Poisson 1-8 0-0 3, A’Jah Davis 6-9 4-5 16, Emily Meinert 1-3 0-0 2, Moriah Prewitt 0-0 0-0 0, Brooke Stonebraker 4-4 2-2 10. Totals 37-74 14-15 99
Three-pointers – UND 9-19 (Daninger 2-2, Orth 1-2, Borowicz 2-2, Gordon 1-4, Davis 2-3, Manson 0-3, Beal 0-1, Hurst 1-2), NIU 11-30 (McCrea 0-2, Koker 2-8, Hunter 4-5, Stauffacher 1-4, Nickel 1-1, Marable 2-3, Drake 0-1, Poisson 1-6); Rebounds –
Sunday’s games
Illinois Chicago vs. Northern Illinois, seventh place
North Dakota vs. Florida International, fifth place
Eastern Tennessee State vs. Georgia Southern, third place
New Mexico State vs. Georgia Southern, championship
Friday’s quarterfinals
Eastern Tennessee State 81, Florida International 56.
New Mexico State 51, Illinois-Chicago 41
Georgia Southern 69, Northern Illinois 58
Cal Baptist 96,North Dakota 79
Halftime: Cal Baptist 50, North Dakota 39
North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Kacie Borowicz 6-16 8-8 20, Juliet Gordon 4-8 2-2 11, Joli Daninger 3-5 3-3 10, Claire Orth 3-7 1-1 7, Sammiyah Hoskin 2-6 0-0 5, Nakiyah Hurst 7-10 1-2 16, Maggie Manson 3-10 0-0 9, Rakiyah Beal 0-2 1-2 1, DJ Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Tara Bieniewicz 0-2 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0, Mikayla Aumer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 16-18 79
Cal Baptist -- Grace Schmidt 11-13 3-4 26, Lesila Finau 7-18 3-4 18, Brittany Klaman 5-10 2-2 16, Trinity San Antonio 5-11 2-2 13, Dorcas Wu 4-9 0-0 11, Filipa Barros 3-6 0-0 6, Tiena Neale 2-2 0-0 5, Chloe Webb 0-4 1-2 1, Sarah Lange 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-73 11-14 96
Three-pointers -- UND 7-30 (Borowicz 0-3, Gordon 1-3, Daninger 1-3, Orth 0-1, Hoskin 1-1, Hurst 1-3, Manson 3-9, Beal 0-2, Davis 0-3, Bieniewicz 0-2), CBU 11-30 (Schmidt 1-1, Finau 1-7, Klaman 4-8, San Antonio 1-3, Wu 3-6, Barros 0-2, Neale 1-1, Webb 0-2); Rebounds -- UND 36 (Borowicz 2, Gordon 12, Daninger 6, Orth 3, Hoskin 3, Hurst 6, Davis 2, TEAM 2), CBU 44 (Schmidt 8, Finau 6, Klaman 4, San Antonio 5, Wu 10, Barros 5, Neal 1, Webb 3, TEAM 2); Assists -- UND 12 (Borowicz 4, Hoskin 2, Manson 3, Davis 3), CBU 22 (Schmidt 1, Finau 4, Klaman 4, San Antonio 4, Wu 2, Barros 2, Neale 2, Webb 3); Turnovers -- UND 17 (Borowicz 6, Gordon 2, Daninger 3, Orth 2, Hoskin 1, Manson 1, Davis 1, TEAM 1), CBU 15 (Schmidt 4, Finau 1, Klaman 3, San Antonio 3, Wu 2, Webb 2)
WNIT
Late Friday
Oregon 96, N.D. State 57
College softball
6
Saturday’s results
Rider 9, North Dakota 1
Texas Tech 12, North Dakota 1
Friday’s results
North Dakota 5,Rider 4
RID 000 002 2 --4 7 2
UND 000 401 X --5 7 0
WP: Jackie Albrecht; LP: Fallyn Stoeckel
Highlights -- R: Jessie Niegocki 1x3, R, Julia Harsche R, Ysabellah Otero 1x3, RBI, Chelsea Weatherford R, Laneya Wright 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Kristyn Gardner 1x2, RBI; UND: Albrecht 6 SO, Madi Moore 1x3, R, Isabella Haslett 1x4, R, Cassie Castenada 1x2, R, RBI, Madison Pederson 1x2, RBI, Brooklyn Morris R, Taya Hopfauf 1x3, RBI, Baylee Howley 1x1, R, Angie Dumlao RBI
Maryland 9,North Dakota 4
UND 200 000 2 --4 10 3
MAR 016 002 X --9 15 0
WP: Kyra Pittman; LP: Makaela Carr
Highlights -- UND: Madi Moore 3x4, Haslett RBI, Castaneda 1x4, RBI, Pederson 1x3, R, RBI, Mariah Peters 2x3, RBI, Katie Joten 1x2, R, Howley 2x3, R, RBI; UM: Megan Mikami 2x4, RBI, Kiley Goff 3x4, 2R, Jaeda McFarland 1x3, R, Amelia Lech 3x4, R, 4 RBI, Kamryn Davis R, Mackense Greico 1x4, R, Trin Schlotterbeck 1x2, RBI, Campbell Kline 1x2, RBI, Michaela Jones 1x3, 2R, Sammi Woods 2x3, R, 2 RBI
College baseball
6
Saturday’s results
N.D. State 10, Houston Christian 7
N.D. State 6, Houston Christian 5
Friday’s result
N.D.State at Houston Christian, canceled due to rain
Women’s tennis
6
Saturday’s result
Minn.-Duluth 5, Minn.-Crookston 2
Friday’s result
Idaho 4, North Dakota 2
Men’s tennis
6
Friday’s result
Idaho 5, North Dakota 2
College football
6
UND future schedules
The UND Fighting Hawks football program released the team’s future schedules on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 and are as follows:
2023
Sept. 2 vs. Drake
Sept. 9 vs. Northern Arizona
Sept. 16 at Boise State
Sept. 30 at S.D. State
Oct. 7 vs. Western Illinois
Oct. 14 vs. N.D. State
Oct. 21 at Northern Iowa
Oct. 28 vs. Indiana State
Nov. 4 at Murray State
Nov. 11 at South Dakota
Nov. 18 vs. Illinois State
2024
Aug. 31 at Iowa State
Sept. 7 vs. Montana
Sept. 14 vs. Idaho State
Sept. 21 vs. San Diego
Oct. 5 vs. Northern Iowa
Oct. 12 at Illinois State
Oct. 19 vs. S.D. State
Oct. 26 at N.D. State
Nov. 2 at Indiana State
Nov. 9 vs. Murray State
Nov. 16 vs. South Dakota
Nov. 23 at Western Illinois
2025
Aug. 30 at Kansas State
Sept. 6 vs. Portland State
Sept. 13 at Montana
Sept. 20 vs. Valparaiso
Oct. 4 vs. Missouri State
Oct. 11 at S.D. State
Oct. 18 at Southern Illinois
Oct. 25 vs. Western Illinois
Nov. 1 at South Dakota
Nov. 8 vs. N.D. State
Nov. 15 at Youngstown State
Nov. 22 vs. Illinois State
2026
Sept. 5 vs. St. Thomas
Sept. 12 at Portland State
Sept. 19 at Nebraska
Oct. 3 at Illinois State
Oct. 10 vs. South Dakota
Oct. 17 vs. S.D. State
Oct. 24 at Western Illinois
Oct. 31 at Missouri State
Nov. 7 vs. Youngstown State
Nov. 14 at N.D. State
Nov. 21 vs. Southern Illinois
Women’s outdoor track and field
6
Summit League
2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll
1. South Dakota (7 first-place votes) 63 total points
2. N.D. State (2) 58
3. S.D. State 50
4. North Dakota 43
5. Kansas City 32
6. St. Thomas 27
7. Omaha 22
8. Western Illinois 15
9. Oral Roberts 14
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC preseason coaches’ poll
1. MSU Mankato (14 first-place votes) 196 total points
2. Augustana 181
3. Winona State (1) 160
4. Sioux Falls 147
5. UMary 144
6. Minnesota Duluth 127
7. Wayne State 110
8. Concordia-St. Paul 108
9. Northern State 107
10. St. Cloud State 73
11. MSU Moorhead 68
12. Bemidji State 64
13. (tie) Minot State and SOuthwest Minnesota State 38
15. Upper Iowa 14
Men’s outdoor track and field
6
Summit League
2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll
1. South Dakota (4 first-place votes) 46 total points
2. N.D. State (3) 42
3. S.D. State (1) 41
4. (tie) North Dakota and St. Thomas 26
6. Kansas City 17
7. Western Illinois 16
8. Oral Roberts 10
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC preseason coaches’ poll
1. MSU Mankato (10 first-place votes) 120 total points
2. Augustana (2) 112
3. MSU Moorhead 91
4. UMary 88
5. Wayne State 76
6. Minnesota Duluth 70
7. Concordia-St. Paul 66
8. Northern State 53
9. Sioux Falls 48
10. Minot State 34
11. Southwest Minnesota State 22
12. Upper Iowa 12
