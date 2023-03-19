Local scoreboard for Saturday, March 19

Men’s hockey

6

NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Saturday’s championship

St. Cloud State 3, Colorado College 0

Friday’s semifinals

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado College 1,Denver 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. CC, Hunter McKown PP (Nicklas Andrews, Noah Laba) 13:22

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalie saves -- CC: Kaidan Mbereko 23; DU: Magnus Chrona 20, Matt Davis 5

St. Cloud State 3,North Dakota 2, OT

First period -- 1. UND, Ethan Frisch PP (Jake Schmaltz, Jackson Blake) 6-18; 2. SCSU, Veeti Miettinen PP (Cooper Wylie, Grant Cruikshank) 17:16

Second period -- 3. UND, Judd Caulfield (Mark Senden, Gavin Hain) 12:29

Third period -- 4. SCSU, Jami Krannila (Zach Okabe, Miettinen) 5:06

Overtime -- 5. SCSU, Okabe (Krannila, Miettinen) 5:45

ADVERTISEMENT

Penalties -- Ondrej Trejbal, SCSU, holding 5:28 first; Josh Luedtke, SCSU, hooking 8:28 first; Nick Portz, UND, holding 8:28 first; Ethan Frisch, UND, holding 15:58 first; Cooper Wylie, SCSU, hooking 2:35 second; Dylan James, UND, hitting from behind 5:22 second; Cooper Moore, UND, boarding 18:12 second; Joe Molenaar, SCSU, holding 5:45 third; Gavin Hain, UND, tripping 1:15 overtime

Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 6-3-2-7--18, SCSU: Jaxon Castor 4-10-6-3--23

Penalties-minutes -- UND 5-10, SCSU 4-8

Power plays -- UND 1-3, SCSU 1-4

Referees -- Sterling Egan and Nathan Wieler

Linesmen -- Justin Hills and Erik Contino

Attendance -- 10,242

Saturday’s championship

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.

Big Ten tournament

In Minneapolis

Saturday’s championship

Michigan 4, Minnesota 3

CCHA Mason Cup tournament

In Mankato

Saturday’s championship

MSU Mankato 3, Northern Michigan 2

Atlantic Hockey tournament

In Buffalo

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s championship

Canisius 3, Holy Cross 0

ECAC tournament

In Lake Placid, N.Y.

Friday’s semifinals

Colgate 2, Quinnipiac 1, 2 OT

Harvard 1, Cornell 0, OT

Saturday’s championship

Colgate 3, Harvard 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Hockey East tournament

In Boston

Friday’s semifinals

Boston 2, Providence 1, OT

Merrimack 2, UMass-Lowell 1

Saturday’s championship

Boston 3, Merrimack 2

Women’s hockey

6

NCAA championship tournament

At Amsoil Arena in Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday’s semifinals

Ohio State 3, Northeastern 0

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Sunday’s championship

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Boys basketball

6

Minn. Section 8A tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Saturday’s championship

Sacred Heart 58, Fosston 47

Halftime: Sacred Heart 25, Fosston 12

Fosston – A Norland 13, C Norland 12, Boushee 7, Theis 10, Boushee 3, Carlin 2

Sacred Heart – Mike Gapp 3, Isaac Sundby 2, Josiah Sundby 6, Parker Erickson 15, Breck Bloom 3, Ethan Arntson 17, Landen Denney 10, Greg Downs 2

Minn. Class A tournament

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

At Williams Arena

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (No. 1 seed) vs. Nevis (random draw), 11 a.m.

Border West (No. 5) vs. Cherry (No. 4), 1 p.m.

New Life Academy (No.2) vs EGF Sacred Heart (random draw), 3 p.m.

Mankato Loyola vs. (No. 3) Spring Grove

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

At Detroit Lakes

Friday’s championship

Dilworth-G-F 77,Thief River Falls 67

Halftime: Dilworth-G-F 36, Thief River Falls 30

Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 6, C. Rosendahl 15, J. Rosendahl 23, J. Freidrich 5, J. Manning 18

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton -- N/A

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Friday’s championship

At Fergus Falls Roosevelt

Border West 65, Henning 51

N.D. Class B state tournament

At Bismarck Event Center

Saturday’s games

Seventh place

Medina-Pingree/Buchanan 68, Warwick 51

Halftime: MPB 34, Warwick 20

Warwick – Dorvan McKay 4, Dalton Joramo 10, Marcus Joramo 4, Elijah Feather Jr. 10, Evan Black 10, Mark Faset Jr. 17, Jason Lenoir 4, Kelsin Cavanaugh 2

MPB – Gage Magstadt 10, Sawyer Wanzek 2, Josh Moser 29, Rylan Wick 21, Jared Moser 2, Adam McClellan 4

Fifth place

Thompson 72, Powers Lake/Burke Central 61

Halftime: Thompson 38, Powers Lake/Burke Central 30

Thompson – Drew Overby 22, Brayden Wolfgram 6, Karter Peterson 3, Thomas Schumacher 9, Gavin Krogstad 4, Jakob Starcevic 26, Drew Odenbach 2

Powers Lake-Burke Central – Luke Fraunfelter 10, Gracin Schroeder 18, Tyson Enget 21, Beau Korsley 4, Jaden Bullinger 3, Connor Lindberg 6

Third place

Beulah 66, Des Lacs-Burlington 57

Halftime: Beulah 29, Des Lac-Burlington 22

DLB – Carson Yale 34, Ryan Olson 5, Braylon Fisher 0, Paxton Ystaas 8, Ty Hughes 1

Beulah – Trace Beauchamp 10, Aidan O’Brien 18, Braylen Schirao 10, Champ Hetetich 11, Bennet Larson 2, Tarren Larson 15

Championship

Central Cass 61, Shiloh Christian 44

All-tournament team

Jakob Starcevic, Thompson; Mark Fasset Jr., Warwick; Kyler Klein, Shiloh Christian; Joshua Moser, Medina-Pingree/Buchanan; Cole Holzer, Central Cass; Trace Beauchamp, Beulah; Drew Overby, Thompson; Tyson Enget, Powers Lake/Burke Central; Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington; Jay Wanzek , Shiloh Christian; Sam Kobbervig, Central Cass (MVP)

Senior Athlete of the Year – Ayden Stainbrook, North Border

Coach of the year – Jeremy Brandt, Beulah

Friday’s results

Consolation semifinals

Powers Lake/Burke Central 64, Medina-Pingree/Buchanan 62

Thompson 83, Warwick 67

Semifinals

Shiloh Christian 65, Beulah 61

Central Cass 64, Des Lacs-Burlington 57

Girls basketball

6

Minn. Class A tournament

Saturday’s results

Championship

Mountain Iron-Buhl 52, BOLD 21

Third place

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 65, Hayfield 54

Fifth place

Underwood 47, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 32

Friday’s results

Semifinals

At Williams Arena in Minneapolis

Mountain Iron-Buhl 61, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57

BOLD 58, Hayfield 46

Consolation semifinals

Underwood 60, Minneota 43

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 75, United Christian Academy 41

Women’s basketball

6

WBI tournament

In Lexington, Ky.

Saturday’s results

Semifinals

New Mexico State 57, Eastern Tennessee State 53

Cal Baptist 82, Georgia Southern 80, OT

Consolation

Florida International 68, Illinois Chicago 65

UND 102, Northern Illinois 99, OT

Halftime: UND 38, NIU 37

Regulation: UND 85, NIU 85

UND – Jolene Daninger 3-5 3-3 11, Claire Orth 7-14, 4-4 19, Kacie Borowicz 12-19 9-11 35, Sammiyah Hoskin 4-10 0-0 8, Juliet Gordon 6-13 3-4 16, Deja Davis 2-5 2-2 8, Maggie Manson 0-3 0-0 0, Rakiyah Beal 1-2 0-0 2, Nakiyah Hurst 1-2 0-0 3, Miranda Vanderwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-73, 21-24 102

Northern Illinois – Sidney McCrea 1-4 0-0 2, Jayden Marable 3-5-0-0 8, Chelby Koker 7-16 2-2 18, Grace Hunter 6-8 4-5 18, Tara Stauffacher 3-10 4-4 11, Laura Nickel 5-6 0-0 11, Kortney Drake 0-1 0-0 0, Janae Poisson 1-8 0-0 3, A’Jah Davis 6-9 4-5 16, Emily Meinert 1-3 0-0 2, Moriah Prewitt 0-0 0-0 0, Brooke Stonebraker 4-4 2-2 10. Totals 37-74 14-15 99

Three-pointers – UND 9-19 (Daninger 2-2, Orth 1-2, Borowicz 2-2, Gordon 1-4, Davis 2-3, Manson 0-3, Beal 0-1, Hurst 1-2), NIU 11-30 (McCrea 0-2, Koker 2-8, Hunter 4-5, Stauffacher 1-4, Nickel 1-1, Marable 2-3, Drake 0-1, Poisson 1-6); Rebounds –

Sunday’s games

Illinois Chicago vs. Northern Illinois, seventh place

North Dakota vs. Florida International, fifth place

Eastern Tennessee State vs. Georgia Southern, third place

New Mexico State vs. Georgia Southern, championship

Friday’s quarterfinals

Eastern Tennessee State 81, Florida International 56.

New Mexico State 51, Illinois-Chicago 41

Georgia Southern 69, Northern Illinois 58

Cal Baptist 96,North Dakota 79

Halftime: Cal Baptist 50, North Dakota 39

North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Kacie Borowicz 6-16 8-8 20, Juliet Gordon 4-8 2-2 11, Joli Daninger 3-5 3-3 10, Claire Orth 3-7 1-1 7, Sammiyah Hoskin 2-6 0-0 5, Nakiyah Hurst 7-10 1-2 16, Maggie Manson 3-10 0-0 9, Rakiyah Beal 0-2 1-2 1, DJ Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Tara Bieniewicz 0-2 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0, Mikayla Aumer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 16-18 79

Cal Baptist -- Grace Schmidt 11-13 3-4 26, Lesila Finau 7-18 3-4 18, Brittany Klaman 5-10 2-2 16, Trinity San Antonio 5-11 2-2 13, Dorcas Wu 4-9 0-0 11, Filipa Barros 3-6 0-0 6, Tiena Neale 2-2 0-0 5, Chloe Webb 0-4 1-2 1, Sarah Lange 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-73 11-14 96

Three-pointers -- UND 7-30 (Borowicz 0-3, Gordon 1-3, Daninger 1-3, Orth 0-1, Hoskin 1-1, Hurst 1-3, Manson 3-9, Beal 0-2, Davis 0-3, Bieniewicz 0-2), CBU 11-30 (Schmidt 1-1, Finau 1-7, Klaman 4-8, San Antonio 1-3, Wu 3-6, Barros 0-2, Neale 1-1, Webb 0-2); Rebounds -- UND 36 (Borowicz 2, Gordon 12, Daninger 6, Orth 3, Hoskin 3, Hurst 6, Davis 2, TEAM 2), CBU 44 (Schmidt 8, Finau 6, Klaman 4, San Antonio 5, Wu 10, Barros 5, Neal 1, Webb 3, TEAM 2); Assists -- UND 12 (Borowicz 4, Hoskin 2, Manson 3, Davis 3), CBU 22 (Schmidt 1, Finau 4, Klaman 4, San Antonio 4, Wu 2, Barros 2, Neale 2, Webb 3); Turnovers -- UND 17 (Borowicz 6, Gordon 2, Daninger 3, Orth 2, Hoskin 1, Manson 1, Davis 1, TEAM 1), CBU 15 (Schmidt 4, Finau 1, Klaman 3, San Antonio 3, Wu 2, Webb 2)

WNIT

Late Friday

Oregon 96, N.D. State 57

College softball

6

Saturday’s results

Rider 9, North Dakota 1

Texas Tech 12, North Dakota 1

Friday’s results

North Dakota 5,Rider 4

RID 000 002 2 --4 7 2

UND 000 401 X --5 7 0

WP: Jackie Albrecht; LP: Fallyn Stoeckel

Highlights -- R: Jessie Niegocki 1x3, R, Julia Harsche R, Ysabellah Otero 1x3, RBI, Chelsea Weatherford R, Laneya Wright 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Kristyn Gardner 1x2, RBI; UND: Albrecht 6 SO, Madi Moore 1x3, R, Isabella Haslett 1x4, R, Cassie Castenada 1x2, R, RBI, Madison Pederson 1x2, RBI, Brooklyn Morris R, Taya Hopfauf 1x3, RBI, Baylee Howley 1x1, R, Angie Dumlao RBI

Maryland 9,North Dakota 4

UND 200 000 2 --4 10 3

MAR 016 002 X --9 15 0

WP: Kyra Pittman; LP: Makaela Carr

Highlights -- UND: Madi Moore 3x4, Haslett RBI, Castaneda 1x4, RBI, Pederson 1x3, R, RBI, Mariah Peters 2x3, RBI, Katie Joten 1x2, R, Howley 2x3, R, RBI; UM: Megan Mikami 2x4, RBI, Kiley Goff 3x4, 2R, Jaeda McFarland 1x3, R, Amelia Lech 3x4, R, 4 RBI, Kamryn Davis R, Mackense Greico 1x4, R, Trin Schlotterbeck 1x2, RBI, Campbell Kline 1x2, RBI, Michaela Jones 1x3, 2R, Sammi Woods 2x3, R, 2 RBI

College baseball

6

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 10, Houston Christian 7

N.D. State 6, Houston Christian 5

Friday’s result

N.D.State at Houston Christian, canceled due to rain

Women’s tennis

6

Saturday’s result

Minn.-Duluth 5, Minn.-Crookston 2

Friday’s result

Idaho 4, North Dakota 2

Men’s tennis

6

Friday’s result

Idaho 5, North Dakota 2

College football

6

UND future schedules

The UND Fighting Hawks football program released the team’s future schedules on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 and are as follows:

2023

Sept. 2 vs. Drake

Sept. 9 vs. Northern Arizona

Sept. 16 at Boise State

Sept. 30 at S.D. State

Oct. 7 vs. Western Illinois

Oct. 14 vs. N.D. State

Oct. 21 at Northern Iowa

Oct. 28 vs. Indiana State

Nov. 4 at Murray State

Nov. 11 at South Dakota

Nov. 18 vs. Illinois State

2024

Aug. 31 at Iowa State

Sept. 7 vs. Montana

Sept. 14 vs. Idaho State

Sept. 21 vs. San Diego

Oct. 5 vs. Northern Iowa

Oct. 12 at Illinois State

Oct. 19 vs. S.D. State

Oct. 26 at N.D. State

Nov. 2 at Indiana State

Nov. 9 vs. Murray State

Nov. 16 vs. South Dakota

Nov. 23 at Western Illinois

2025

Aug. 30 at Kansas State

Sept. 6 vs. Portland State

Sept. 13 at Montana

Sept. 20 vs. Valparaiso

Oct. 4 vs. Missouri State

Oct. 11 at S.D. State

Oct. 18 at Southern Illinois

Oct. 25 vs. Western Illinois

Nov. 1 at South Dakota

Nov. 8 vs. N.D. State

Nov. 15 at Youngstown State

Nov. 22 vs. Illinois State

2026

Sept. 5 vs. St. Thomas

Sept. 12 at Portland State

Sept. 19 at Nebraska

Oct. 3 at Illinois State

Oct. 10 vs. South Dakota

Oct. 17 vs. S.D. State

Oct. 24 at Western Illinois

Oct. 31 at Missouri State

Nov. 7 vs. Youngstown State

Nov. 14 at N.D. State

Nov. 21 vs. Southern Illinois

Women’s outdoor track and field

6

Summit League

2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll

1. South Dakota (7 first-place votes) 63 total points

2. N.D. State (2) 58

3. S.D. State 50

4. North Dakota 43

5. Kansas City 32

6. St. Thomas 27

7. Omaha 22

8. Western Illinois 15

9. Oral Roberts 14

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC preseason coaches’ poll

1. MSU Mankato (14 first-place votes) 196 total points

2. Augustana 181

3. Winona State (1) 160

4. Sioux Falls 147

5. UMary 144

6. Minnesota Duluth 127

7. Wayne State 110

8. Concordia-St. Paul 108

9. Northern State 107

10. St. Cloud State 73

11. MSU Moorhead 68

12. Bemidji State 64

13. (tie) Minot State and SOuthwest Minnesota State 38

15. Upper Iowa 14

Men’s outdoor track and field

6

Summit League

2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll

1. South Dakota (4 first-place votes) 46 total points

2. N.D. State (3) 42

3. S.D. State (1) 41

4. (tie) North Dakota and St. Thomas 26

6. Kansas City 17

7. Western Illinois 16

8. Oral Roberts 10

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC preseason coaches’ poll

1. MSU Mankato (10 first-place votes) 120 total points

2. Augustana (2) 112

3. MSU Moorhead 91

4. UMary 88

5. Wayne State 76

6. Minnesota Duluth 70

7. Concordia-St. Paul 66

8. Northern State 53

9. Sioux Falls 48

10. Minot State 34

11. Southwest Minnesota State 22

12. Upper Iowa 12