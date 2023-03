Local scoreboard for Saturday, March 19

Wayne Nelson is the sports editor at the Herald.He has been with the Grand Forks Herald since 1995, serving as the UND football and basketball beat writer as well as serving as the sports editor.He is a UND graduate and has been writing sports since the late 1970s.Follow him on Twitter @waynenelsongf. You can reach him at (701) 780-1268 or wnelson@gfherald.com.