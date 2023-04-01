Local scoreboard for Friday, March 31

Boys tennis

Friday’s results

Thief River Falls 5, Crookston 2

Crookston 6, Moorhead 1

College softball

Wednesday’s results

Presentation 8-3, Jamestown 2-10

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Andrea Cain, Augustana

Pitcher -- Hailey Houston, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Player -- Reese Floro, Bellevue

Pitcher -- Sarah Shevenell, Presentation

College baseball

Friday’s results

N.D. State 10-8, S.D. State 2-9

Thursday’s results

UMary 5-9, Wayne State 2-12

Augustana 11-12, Minnesota Duluth 2-1

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Player -- Caden Wagner, Northern Colorado

Pitcher -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

Pitcher -- Jake Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Player -- Jake Lacey, Bellevue

Pitcher -- Easton Brinton, Bellevue

Men’s hockey

NCAA Frozen Four tournament

At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Thursday, April 6

National semifinals, on ESPN2

Minnesota vs. Boston, 4 p.m.; Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 27 poll

1. Minnesota (30 first-place votes) 693 total points, 28-9-1 overall record

2. Michigan (4) 643, 26-11-3

3. Quinnipiac 636, 32-4-3

4. Boston 598, 29-10-0

5. St. Cloud State 505, 25-13-3

6. Ohio State 501, 33-6-2

7. Denver 482, 30-10-0

8. Penn State 476, 22-16-1

9. Cornell 402, 21-11-2

10. Harvard 357, 24-8-2

11. Western Michigan 348, 23-15-1

12. MSU Mankato 338, 25-13-1

13. Michigan Tech 279, 24-11-4

14. Merrimack 274, 23-14-1

15. Alaska-Fairbanks 153, 22-10-2

16. North Dakota 106, 18-15-6

17. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2

18. Northeastern 90, 17-13-5

19. Notre Dame 50, 16-16-5

20. Colgate 48, 19-16-5

Others receiving votes: Omaha 37, Canisius 10, UMass-Lowell 10, UConn 12, RIT 1

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Patty Jo English, Augustana

Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Faith Younce, Iowa Wesleyan

Field -- Kendra Odegard, Valley City State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Colten Brand, Augustana

Field -- Logan Moeller, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Riley Greenhoff, Dakota State

Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State

Women’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Molly Stevens, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athlete of the week

Taylor Saifoloi, Bellevue

Men’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Gavin Metz, Sioux Falls

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athlete of the week

Baptiste Bonnet, Bellevue

College volleyball

Exhibition match canceled

Friday afternoon, the North Dakota State University women’s volleyball team was on a bus that went off Interstate 94 while traveling to an exhibition match scheduled for Saturday in Beach, N.D.

The driver and passengers are all safe. We appreciate the timely assistance of first responders and others on-site who helped the team.

Due to weather and road conditions, the team will be returning to Fargo tonight and Saturday’s exhibition match with Montana State has been canceled.