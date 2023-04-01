Local scoreboard for Friday, March 31
Boys tennis
Friday’s results
Thief River Falls 5, Crookston 2
Crookston 6, Moorhead 1
College softball
Wednesday’s results
Presentation 8-3, Jamestown 2-10
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Andrea Cain, Augustana
Pitcher -- Hailey Houston, Augustana
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Reese Floro, Bellevue
Pitcher -- Sarah Shevenell, Presentation
College baseball
Friday’s results
N.D. State 10-8, S.D. State 2-9
Thursday’s results
UMary 5-9, Wayne State 2-12
Augustana 11-12, Minnesota Duluth 2-1
Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Player -- Caden Wagner, Northern Colorado
Pitcher -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston
Pitcher -- Jake Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Jake Lacey, Bellevue
Pitcher -- Easton Brinton, Bellevue
Men’s hockey
NCAA Frozen Four tournament
At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
Thursday, April 6
National semifinals, on ESPN2
Minnesota vs. Boston, 4 p.m.; Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 27 poll
1. Minnesota (30 first-place votes) 693 total points, 28-9-1 overall record
2. Michigan (4) 643, 26-11-3
3. Quinnipiac 636, 32-4-3
4. Boston 598, 29-10-0
5. St. Cloud State 505, 25-13-3
6. Ohio State 501, 33-6-2
7. Denver 482, 30-10-0
8. Penn State 476, 22-16-1
9. Cornell 402, 21-11-2
10. Harvard 357, 24-8-2
11. Western Michigan 348, 23-15-1
12. MSU Mankato 338, 25-13-1
13. Michigan Tech 279, 24-11-4
14. Merrimack 274, 23-14-1
15. Alaska-Fairbanks 153, 22-10-2
16. North Dakota 106, 18-15-6
17. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2
18. Northeastern 90, 17-13-5
19. Notre Dame 50, 16-16-5
20. Colgate 48, 19-16-5
Others receiving votes: Omaha 37, Canisius 10, UMass-Lowell 10, UConn 12, RIT 1
Women’s tennis
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana
Women’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Patty Jo English, Augustana
Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Faith Younce, Iowa Wesleyan
Field -- Kendra Odegard, Valley City State
Men’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Colten Brand, Augustana
Field -- Logan Moeller, Wayne State
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Riley Greenhoff, Dakota State
Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State
Women’s golf
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Molly Stevens, Augustana
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athlete of the week
Taylor Saifoloi, Bellevue
Men’s golf
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Gavin Metz, Sioux Falls
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athlete of the week
Baptiste Bonnet, Bellevue
College volleyball
Exhibition match canceled
Friday afternoon, the North Dakota State University women’s volleyball team was on a bus that went off Interstate 94 while traveling to an exhibition match scheduled for Saturday in Beach, N.D.
The driver and passengers are all safe. We appreciate the timely assistance of first responders and others on-site who helped the team.
Due to weather and road conditions, the team will be returning to Fargo tonight and Saturday’s exhibition match with Montana State has been canceled.
