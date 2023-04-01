99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Local scoreboard for Friday, March 31

Local Scoreboard
Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
March 31, 2023 at 11:57 PM

Boys tennis

Friday’s results

Thief River Falls 5, Crookston 2
Crookston 6, Moorhead 1

College softball

Wednesday’s results
Presentation 8-3, Jamestown 2-10

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Andrea Cain, Augustana
Pitcher -- Hailey Houston, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Reese Floro, Bellevue
Pitcher -- Sarah Shevenell, Presentation

College baseball

Friday’s results
N.D. State 10-8, S.D. State 2-9

Thursday’s results
UMary 5-9, Wayne State 2-12
Augustana 11-12, Minnesota Duluth 2-1

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week
Player -- Caden Wagner, Northern Colorado

Pitcher -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston
Pitcher -- Jake Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Jake Lacey, Bellevue
Pitcher -- Easton Brinton, Bellevue

Men’s hockey

NCAA Frozen Four tournament

At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Thursday, April 6
National semifinals, on ESPN2
Minnesota vs. Boston, 4 p.m.; Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 27 poll
1. Minnesota (30 first-place votes) 693 total points, 28-9-1 overall record
2. Michigan (4) 643, 26-11-3
3. Quinnipiac 636, 32-4-3
4. Boston 598, 29-10-0
5. St. Cloud State 505, 25-13-3
6. Ohio State 501, 33-6-2
7. Denver 482, 30-10-0
8. Penn State 476, 22-16-1
9. Cornell 402, 21-11-2
10. Harvard 357, 24-8-2
11. Western Michigan 348, 23-15-1
12. MSU Mankato 338, 25-13-1
13. Michigan Tech 279, 24-11-4
14. Merrimack 274, 23-14-1
15. Alaska-Fairbanks 153, 22-10-2
16. North Dakota 106, 18-15-6
17. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2
18. Northeastern 90, 17-13-5
19. Notre Dame 50, 16-16-5
20. Colgate 48, 19-16-5
Others receiving votes: Omaha 37, Canisius 10, UMass-Lowell 10, UConn 12, RIT 1

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week
Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Patty Jo English, Augustana
Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Faith Younce, Iowa Wesleyan
Field -- Kendra Odegard, Valley City State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Colten Brand, Augustana
Field -- Logan Moeller, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Riley Greenhoff, Dakota State
Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State

Women’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week
Molly Stevens, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athlete of the week
Taylor Saifoloi, Bellevue

Men’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week
Gavin Metz, Sioux Falls

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athlete of the week
Baptiste Bonnet, Bellevue

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

College volleyball

Exhibition match canceled

Friday afternoon, the North Dakota State University women’s volleyball team was on a bus that went off Interstate 94 while traveling to an exhibition match scheduled for Saturday in Beach, N.D.
The driver and passengers are all safe. We appreciate the timely assistance of first responders and others on-site who helped the team.
Due to weather and road conditions, the team will be returning to Fargo tonight and Saturday’s exhibition match with Montana State has been canceled.

Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
Wayne Nelson is the sports editor at the Herald.


He has been with the Grand Forks Herald since 1995, serving as the UND football and basketball beat writer as well as serving as the sports editor.



He is a UND graduate and has been writing sports since the late 1970s.



Follow him on Twitter @waynenelsongf. You can reach him at (701) 780-1268 or wnelson@gfherald.com.
