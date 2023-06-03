LOCAL SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Auto racing

World of Outlaws

Friday’s results

River Cities Speedway

First heat – 1. Carson Macedo; 2. Brad Sweet; 3. Spencer Bayston

Second heat – 1. David Gravel; 2. Logan Schuchart; 3. Kasey Kahne

Third heat – 1. Gio Scelzi; 2. James McFadden; 3. Brendan Mullen

Dash – 1. Gravel; 2. Sweet; 3. Scelzi; 4. McFadden; 5. Schuchart; 6. Macedo

B main – 1. Tim Estenson; 2. Robbie Price; 3. Jade Hastings; 4. Jordan Graham; 5. Austin Pierce; 6. Zach Omdahl

Feature – 1. Gravel; 2. McFadden; 3. Sweet; 4. Macedo; 5. Schuchart; 6. Scelzi; 7. Jacob Allen; 8. Donny Schatz; 9. Spencer Bayston; 10. Sheldon Haudenschild; 11. Brock Zearfoss; 12. Mark Dobmeier; 13. Price; 14. Pierre; 15. Mullen; 16, Estenson; 17. Kahne; 18. Jack Croaker; 19. Hastings; 20. Blake Egeland; 21. Noah Gass; 22. Zach Omdahl; 23. Nick Omdahl; 24. Graham.

NLRA

Feature – 1. Lance Schill; 2. Brad Seng; 3. Mike Greseth; 4. Joey Pederson; 5. Shane Edginton; 6. Tyler Peterson; 7. Dustin Strand; 8. Mike Balcaen; 9. Greg Moore; 10. Bryce Sward

Girls tennis

N.D. state tournament

Friday’s results

Singles

First round

Sophia Felderman, Mandan, over Kellan Taragos, FN, 6-0, 6-2; Kyllie Fettig, Minot, over Liz Comings, Wahp, 6-3, 6-0; Sidney Ressler, Minot, over Kate Hinschberger, GFRR, 6-1, 6-4; Madeline Abbott, Shanley, over Jessica Schuh, Bismarck, 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-3; Halle Mattson, Minot, over Lizzie Hardie, FN, 6-0, 6-1; Paige McCormick, FD, over Peyton Kovash, Bismarck, 6-4, 6-2; Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, over Cambrya Kraft, BL, 6-2, 6-2; Sarea Gu, WFS, over Maria Barrett, BL, 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Felderman, Mandan, over Fettig, Minot, 6-0, 6-0; Ressler, Minot, over Abbott, Shanley, 6-3, 6-1; McCormick, FD, over Mattson, Minot, 6-1, 6-1; Gu, WFS, over Sommerfeld, WFS, 6-3, 6-0

Consolation first round

Taragos, FN, over Comings, Wahp, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Schuh, Bismarck, over Hinschberger, GFRR 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2; Kovash, Bismarck, over Hardie, FN, 6-3, 6-1; Kraft, BL, over Barrett, BL, 6-2, 6-2

Consolation second round

Mattson, Minot, over Taragos, FN, 6-2, 6-0; Sommerfeld, WFS, over Schuh, Bismarck, 6-2, 6-1; Fettig, Minot, over Kovash, Bismarck, 6-4, 7-5; Kraft, BL, over Abbott, Shanley, injury default

Saturday’s semifinals

10 a.m. – Felderman, Mandan, vs. Ressler, Minot; McCormick, FD, vs. Gu, WFS

Doubles

First round

Kubsad-Lee, BC, over Wicklow-Jiang, FD, 6-1, 6-0; Stauss-Spicer, GFC, over Rude-Ator, Williston, 6-0, 6-1; McPherson-Krom, BL, over Thompson-Durrani, WFS, 6-2, 6-1; Spicer-Lommen, GFRR, over Hall-Haider, Bismarck, 6-0, 6-4; Bradley-Klitzke, Dickinson, over Blue-Wang, GFC, 7-6(2), 6-4; Lee-Wanzek, FD, over Dunlop-Kindem, BC, 6-4, 6-1; Nielsen-Zaun, VC, over Ronning-Olson, Minot, 6-4, 6-2; Sufficool-Martineck, VC, over Richter-Bachmeier, Bismarck, 6-1, 6-1

Quarterfinals

Kubsad-Lee, BC, over Stauss-Spicer, GFC, 6-3, 6-3; McPherson-Krom, BL, over Spicer-Lommen, GFRR, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Bradley-Klitzke, Dickinson, over Lee-Wanzek, FD, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; Sufficool-Martineck, VC, over Nielson-Zaun, VC, 6-4, 7-6(6)

Consolation first round

Rude-Ator, Williston, over Wicklow-Jiang, FD, 6-2, 6-4; Thompson-Durrani, WFS, over Hall-Haider, Bismarck, 7-5, 6-3; Dunlop-Kindem, BC, over Blue-Wang; Ronning-Olson, Minot, over Richter-Bachmeier, Bismarck, 6-1, 6-4

Consolation second round

Lee-Wanzek, FD, over Rude-Ator, WIlliston; Nielsen-Zaun, VC, over Thompson-Durrani, WFS, 6-2, 7-5; Stauss-Spicer, GFC, over Dunlop-Kindem, BC, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; Ronning-Olson, Minot, over Spicer-Lommen, GFRR, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

Saturday’s semifinals

11 a.m. – Kubsad-Lee, BC, vs. McPherson-Krom, BL; Bradley-Klitzke, Dickinson, vs. Sufficool-Martineck, VC

Prep baseball

N.D. Class B state tournament

In Minot

Friday’s results

Semifinals

LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 12, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 8

Thompson 2,Central Cass 1

CEN 100 000 0 – 1 5 1

THO 000 010 1 – 2 4 1

WP – Wolfgram; LP – Mitchell

Highlights – CC: Kobbervig 2x3; T: Berberich 1x2, run, Welke 1x3, RBI, Muhs BB, run

Consolation semifinals

Des Lacs-Burlington 10, Shiloh Christian 5

North Star 6, Minot Ryan 3

Saturday’s games

Seventh place – Shiloh Christian vs. Minot Ryan, 11:30 a.m.

Fifth place – Des Lacs-Burlington vs. North Star, 35 minutes after first game

Third place – Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Central Cass, 35 minutes after second game

Championship – LaMoure-Litchville/Marion vs. Thompson, 6:30 p.m.

N.D. Class A state tournament

In West Fargo

Friday’s results

Semifinals

West Fargo Sheyenne 8, Wahpeton 0

Fargo North 2, Jamestown 1

Consolation semifinals

Bismarck Legacy 6, Bismarck Century 4

West Fargo 2, Mandan 0

Saturday’s games

Fifth place – Bismarck Legacy vs. West Fargo, 11:30 a.m.

Third place – Wahpeton vs. Jamestown, 35 minutes after fifth place

Championship – West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Fargo North, 4:30 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Saturday’s games

At Bemidji State

Semifinals

Fosston vs. Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Consolation semifinals

Ada-Borup/West vs. Norman County East/UH, 11 a.m.; West Marshall vs. Lake of the Woods, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

At Bemidji State

Consolation final round, 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

At Bemidji State

Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Monday, June 5

In Perham

Semifinals -- EGF Senior High vs. Perham, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

In Perham

Championship, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Girls soccer

N.D. state tournament

In Fargo

Friday’s results

Semifinals

Fargo Davies 4, Bismarck High 1

Minot 1, Fargo Shanley 0

Consolation semifinals

West Fargo Sheyenne 2, Jamestown 0

Mandan 1, GF Central 0

Saturday’s games

Fifth place – West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Mandan, 11 a.m.

Third place – Bismarck High vs. Fargo Shanley, 1:15 p.m.

Championship – Fargo Davies vs. Minot, 3:30 p.m.

Prep softball

N.D. Class Astate tournament

In Fargo

Friday’s results

Semifinals

Dickinson 8, Bismarck Century 4

Minot 8, GF Red River 0

RED 000 000 0 – 0 1 4

MIN 012 023 x – 8 9 0

WP – Galloway; LP – Berg

Highlights – RR: McQuillan 1x3, 2B; M: Galloway one-hitter, E. Anderson 3x4, 2B, Baker 1x3, 3B, Barsch 2x3, 3B

Consolation semifinals

West Fargo Sheyenne 8, West Fargo 6

Jamestown 11,GF Central 2

GRA 200 000 0 – 2 7 0

JAM 003 341 x – 11 11 1

WP – Falk; LP – Hensrud

Highlights – GFC: Tollefson 1x1, Petron 1x2, Beauchamp 1x3, RBI, 2B, Tebelius 1x3, run; JHS: E. Falk 3x4, 2 RBI, 2 2Bs, Nold 2x4, 3B, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, Walter 1x2, 2 RBIs, 2B

Saturday’s games

Fifth place – Jamestown vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 10 a.m.; third place – GF Red River vs. Bismarck Century, 35 minutes after fifth place; championship – Minot vs. Dickinson, 3 p.m.

N.D. Class Bstate tournament

In Minot

Friday’s results

Semifinals

Thompson 4, Kindred-Richland 3

Beulah 4, May-Port-C-G 2

Consolation semifinals

Renville County 10, Central McLean 0

Hillsboro-Central Valley 9, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

Saturday’s games

Seventh place – Central McLean vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 10 a.m.

Fifth place – Renville County vs. Hillsboro-Central Valley, 35 minutes after seventh place

Third place – Kindred-Richland vs. May-Port-C-G, 35 minutes after fifth place

Championship – Thompson vs. Beulah, 4 p.m.

Prep track

Minn. Section 8A

In Roseau, Friday

Top 3 boys finishers

100 – 1. Ayo Ogundeji, Nevis, :11.32; 2. Isaiah Wright, Fertile-Beltrami, :11.47; 3. Noah Nelson, Bagley-Fosston, :11.50

200 – 1. Ogundeji, Nevis, :23.34; 2. Nathan Weems, Clearbrook-Gonvick, :23.60; 3. Nathan Sedlacek, West Marshall, :23.64

400 – 1. Charles Scholl, Ada-Borup, :51.16; 2. Sedlacek, West Marshall, :51.80; 3. Isaiah Tofibam, Park Christian, :52.36

800 – 1. Ephraim Bervig, Park Rapids, 2:02.76; 2. Eli Bervig, Park Rapids, 2:02.85; 3. Jack Goulet, Warroad, 2:04.99

1,600 – 1. Seth Meikle, Lake of the Woods, 4:31.55; 2. Benjamin Geeslin, United Clay-Becker, 4:36.54; 3. Owen Winter, DGF, 4:46.32

3,200 – 1. Noah Huot, Park Rapids, 10:07.64; 2. Taylor Johnson, United Clay-Becker, 10:11.87; 3. Winter, DGF, 10;24.67

110 hurdles – 1. Pierce Deblieck, Park Rapids, :16.33; 2. Joey Molstre, DGF, :16.43; 3. Derek Tibbetts, United Clay-Becker, :16.76

300 hurdles – 1. Jon Rice, Nevis, :41.68; 2. Ridge FLatness, Northome-K-B, :42.11; 3. Pierce Deblieck, Park Rapids, :43.20

4x100 relay – 1. Park Rapids :44.43; 2. United Clay-Becker :44.50; 3. Bagley-Fosston :44.66

4x200 relay – 1 Park Christian 1:33.02; 2. DGF 1:33.03; 3. Fertile-Beltrami 1:34.50

4x400 relay – 1. DGF 3:32.73; 2. United Clay-Becker 3:32.96; 3. Park Rapids 3:35.33

4x800 relay – 1. Park Rapids 8:11.23; 2. United Clay-Becker 8:29.62; 3. DGF 8:43.09

Shot put – 1. Luke Hartung, Park Rapids, 49-7.5; 2. Treston Nichols, BGMR/Freeze, 49-2; 3. Victor Sosa, DGF, 48-2.5

Discus – 1. Luke Hartung, Park Rapids, 157-3; 2. Cole Bentley, NCEUH, 152-6; 3. Quinten Friborg, Bagley-Fosston, 140-4

High jump – 1. Isaac Jacobson, Park Christian, 6-2; 2. Gerland Melin, Red Lake County, 6-2; 3. Sam Senske, United Clay-Becker, 6-0

Pole vault – 1. Tyson Mortimer, West Marshall, 12-11; 2. Joe Wilson, DGF, 12-5; 3. Cameron Runyan, Park Rapids, 12-5

Long jump – 1. Liam Collins, BGMR/Freeze, 21-11.5; 2. Gavin Hockstedler, BGMR/Freeze, 21-3.75; 3. Bradley Olson, UCB, 21-3.5

Triple jump – 1. Bradley Olson, UCB, 41-10; 2. Isaiah Tofibam, PC, 40-8; 3. Liam Collins, BGMR/Freeze, 40-2.5

Top 3 girls finishers

100 – 1. Ava Phrakonkham, Bagley-Fosston, :12.72; 2. Paige Haack, LOW, :12.89; 3. Lydia Hanson, BGMR/Freeze, :13.47

200 – 1. Phrakonkham, BF, :26.32; 2. Haack, LOW, :26.90; 3. Olivia Miller, Park Rapids, :27.60

400 – 1. Katrina Hitchen, Fertile-Beltrami, :59.14; 2. Annika Adolphson, West Marshall, 1:00.80; 3. Addison Lauwagie, Park Rapids, 1:01.62

800 – 1. Hitchen, Fertile-Beltrami, 2:21.97; 2. Morgan Koppelman, Park Rapids, 2:22.68; 3. Madeline Brandt, Park Rapids, 2:23.47

1,600 – 1. Jade Rypkema, Nevis, 4:55.52; 2. Allison Lundin, NKB, 5:32.43; 3. Ella Arntson, Climax-Fisher, 5:32.55

3,200 – 1. Jade Rypkema, Nevis, 11:52.24; 2. Adeline Bjorklund, Nevis, 12:03.22; 3. Ellie Rogness, Park Christian, 12:17.10

100 hurdles – 1. Kim Hitchen, Fertile-Beltrami, :16.93; 2. Grace McNamee, Nevis, :16.97; 3. Nora Osowski, West Marshall, :17.08

300 hurdles – 1. Hannah Pederson, West Marshall, :47.14; 2. Kim Hitchen, Fertile-Beltrami, :49.09; 3. Grace McNamee, Nevis, :49.50

4x100 relay – 1. Bagley-Fosston :50.91; 2. Park Christian :51.58; 3. West Marshall :51.91

4x200 relay – 1. Park Rapids 1:48.47; 2. Grygla-Gatzke 1:50.52; 3. DGF 1:50.88

4x400 relay – 1. Park Rapids 4:06.59; 2. Fertile-Beltrami 4:07.80; 3. West Marshall 4:12.54

4x800 relay – 1. Park Rapids 9:55.57; 2. West Marshall 10:13.91; 3. Warroad 10:22.58

Shot put – 1. Liddy DeWulf, Nevis, 37-10.75; 2. Jersey Trautman, DGF, 37-9.5; 3. McKinley Folland, KCC, 36-3.75

Discus – 1. Alexis Riniker, DGF, 113-6; 2. Katelyn Vesledahl, Bagley-Fosston, 108-3; 3. Sarah Hartung, Park Rapids 107-1

High jump – 1. Ava Phrakonkham, Bagley-Fosston, 5-2; 2. Kaydence White, KCC, 5-0; 3. Allison LaVine, Clearbrook-Gonvick, 4-10

Pole vault – 1. Morgan Koppelman, Park Rapids, 10-8; 2. Addison Lauwagie, Park Rapids 10-2; 3. Ruth Harris, Park Christian, 9-2

Long jump – 1. Annika Aakre, Park Christian, 16-10; 2. Eva Langen, West Marshall, 15-11.25; 3. Avery Aakre, Park Christian, 15-8.5

Triple jump –1. Ellie Sosa, DGF, 36-1; 2. Hannah Pederson, West Marshall, 34-9; 3. Avery Horken, Climax-Fisher-Sacred Heart, 34-3