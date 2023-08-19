Jade Hastings captures big pay day by winning sprint feature at RCS

GRAND FORKS — Jade Hastings has had a fast race car recently. That speed paid off in a big way Friday night at River Cities Speedway.

Hastings captured the 35-lap Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin' Challenge, where all the fast cars elected to start toward the rear of the field, seeing if they would work their way to the front and earn a larger-than-usual pay day at The Bullring.

Hastings started eighth in the 15-car field and with 19 laps to go grabbed the top spot. From there, he had to hold off challenges from Austin Pierce and Mark Dobmeier, who made a hard charge at the No. 8 car in the closing laps.

"I knew I had a good car and that if I ripped it around the top it was going to be real hard for them to get by me," said Hastings.

The RCS racing surface was extremely fast.

In a special King of the Hill time trial event that set the back three rows of the Blazin' Challenge, Brendan Mullen set the quick time of 9.901 seconds. Laps under 10 seconds are rare, even when the World of Outlaws race at the track twice each season.

"It was an old-school River Cities track," said Hastings. "We need more of that. It was smooth and fast. We had only two cautions in 35 laps. I can't thank the track prep crew enough."

Hastings had a relatively safe lead of 1.416 seconds until a caution flag came out with eight laps to go.

That gave Pierce and Dobmeier one final run at Hastings.

Hastings, however, held on and edged Dobmeier by 0.508 seconds. Pierce was third, followed by Gage Pulkrabek and Mullen. Pulkrabeck had the fastest lap time in the feature of 11.252 seconds.

In the first sprint heat race of the night, Mullen, Pierce and Dobmeier all posted sub-11 second laps.

In the closing laps, Hastings knew the faster cars were coming.

"You had two of the best guys who ever raced here (Dobmeier and Pierce) coming, but I had a good car," said Hastings.

It was Hastings third win of the season. "We've been fast all year," he said. "In our last six races, we've had two two wins and four seconds. We've been there all year."

In other classes, Lincoln, Neb., driver. Tyler Drueke won the 20-lap IMCA RaceSaver sprint race. It was his first time at RCS as he is the national IMCA sprint points leader.

"This is a tight, fast little bullring," said Drueke.

The race was marred by a scary crash on the front straightaway. But Princeton, Minn., driver Jeremy Snow walked away from the wreck.

Lance Schill captured the Midwest modified feature, passing Aaron Blacklance for the lead after a late caution.

Brandon Bahr was third, followed by Brennan Schmidt and Austin Hunter. Schill had the fastest lap time of 13.485 seconds, that coming on Lap 16.

John Halvorson held off Tucker Pederson to win the streets feature. Pederson made repeated runs at Halvorson for the lead in the closing laps, but couldn't get past the No. 35 car.

Halvorson won by 0.196 seconds.

The ever-popular school bus race was held for the second time this season. Justin Lundeen of Grand Forks took the feature.

The World of Outlaws are up next on the RCS schedule. The Outlaws will race in Grand Forks on Friday, Aug. 26.

River Cities Speedway

Friday's results

Streets

First heat — 1. Tucker Pederson, 2. Trey Hess, 3. Zach Lee

Second heat — 1. John Halvorson, 2. Chris Ekren, 3. Josh Barker

Feature — 1. Halvorson, 2. Pederson, 3. Shane Swenson, 4. Wes Ramsrud, 5. Barker

Midwest modifieds

First heat — 1. Aaron Blacklance, 2. Jory Berg, 3. Joe Henninger

Second heat — 1. Brandon Bahr, 2. Joseph LaValley, 3. Brennan Schmidt

Feature — 1. Lance Schill, 2. Aaron Blacklance, 3. Bahr, 4. Schmiddt, 5. Austin Hunter

IMCA sprints

First heat — 1. Tye Wilke, 2. Ty Hanten, 3. Tyler Rabenberg

Second heat — 1. Patrick Heikkinen, 2. Tyler Drueke, 3. Morgan Nyquist

Feature — 1. Drueke, 2. Dan Griep, 3. Rabenberg, 4. Wilke, 5. Nyquist.

Sprints

First heat — 1. Brendan Mullen, 2. Austin Pierce, 3. Mark Dobmeier

Second heat — 1. Zach Omdahl, 2. Adam Sobolik, 3. Jade Hastings

Feature — 1. Hastings, 2. Dobmeier, 3. Pierce, 4. Gage Pulkrabek, 5. Mullen