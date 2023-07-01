Iowa driver pockets $12,000 in a WoO LMS feature at River Cities Speedway that took 9 minutes

GRAND FORKS — In 24 hours, Ryan Gustin experienced the highs and lows of racing with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series.

On Thursday night, Gustin was in great shape to win a WoO LMS feature at the Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo before a flat tire with 13 laps to go knocked him out of the lead.

On Friday night, Gustin rebounded in a big way — taking the 40-lap WoO LMS feature at River Cities Speedway, a win that paid him $12,000. The feature went green to checkered without a caution flag and lasted roughly nine minutes.

His $12,000 win is believed to be the biggest payout in RCS history.

Gustin made his third appearance at RCS a memorable one.

"It's an elbows-up track, man," said Gustin, who won for the third time this season on the circuit, "It's a fun little joint."

Gustin also was the feature's hard-charger, going from seventh to first.

He took the lead on Lap 12, overtaking race leader Kyle Bronson out of Turn 4.

"The bottom was really fast at that point," said Gustin, who is from Marshalltown, Iowa. "Kyle got caught up in some lapped cars and when you're in second you're definitely in the catbird's seat. You can determine what line you want to run and all of that."

Twice in the closing laps, Bronson made a hard charge for the lead. Gustin survived both attempts.

"I saw him coming and I have to congratulate him for racing me clean," said Gustin, who edged Bronson by 0.536 seconds.

Bronson, a Florida driver who was making his first appearance at RCS, said he did all he could in the closing laps to get by Gustin.

"Ryan did a really good job," said Bronson. "He did everything he had to do to win the race. We had a really good car. We misjudged a few things but second is good."

Mike Mahler, a past winner at RCS, finished third, followed by Cade Dillard and Chris Madden. There were 33 cars on hand for the WoO LMS show at RCS, one of the biggest turnouts in recent seasons.

"This was the most talented field we've had with the Outlaws here," said RCS regular Brad Seng, who was one of only three local drivers to make the 24-car feature.

Shane Clanton posted the fastest qualifying time at 12.384 seconds.

Tucker Pederson won the 20-lap streets feature, somehow surviving a busted front left tire in the closing laps.

Nate Reynolds won the 20-lap Midwest modified feature.

