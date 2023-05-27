In only his second night in the car, Tyler Peterson captures late model feature at RCS
GRAND FORKS — Tyler Peterson has dominated modified racing in the area for the past few seasons. He's racing a late model this season, in addition to his modified.
And it appears he'll be tough to beat in the late model as well.
The Fargo driver turned in a strong performance Friday night at River Cities Speedway, taking the 20-lap late model feature — capturing the lead with 13 laps to go with a nose-dive pass deep in Turn 3.
It was only his second night in the car. He raced it two weeks ago in Devils Lake, coming from the back to finish fourth.
"I love this place," said Peterson of The Bullring. "The car was hooked up from the beginning.
"But I had to get a feel for my car. We took the green and it was like, 'I have to figure this thing out.' Then we got the car to work up top and it felt really good up there."
Lance Schill started on the pole and set a blistering pace in the early laps. But Peterson, who started second, manged to overtake Schill by driving deep into the Turn 3 corner to grab the lead.
"I hit the tire going by (Schill) in Turn 3 and knocked the steering out of the car just a little bit," said Peterson. "So I was kind of coasting at the end."
RCS is one of Peterson's favorite tracks. Celebrations in Victory Lane never get old.
"It never gets old celebrating here," he said. "I mean I usually don't celebrate like that anywhere but here. This track has a special place in my heart."
Peterson said he'll concentrate mostly on his modified this season but will race his late model whenever he can.
Mike Greseth finished second, followed by Dustin Strand.
In other features, Bagley's Weston Ramsrud won the streets feature, holding off Tucker Pederson by a few feet at the flagstand.
Ramsurd held a comfortable lead midway through the race before Pederson made his charge to the front.
"I knew he was coming," said Ramsrud. "So I moved down about a half a lane."
It was Ramsrud's first win at RCS.
Strand won the modified feature, leading from start to finish.
Winnipeg's Austin Hunter captured the Midwest modiefied feature and Alex Truscinski won the lightning sprints main event.
NOSA sprints were off Friday night. They'll return next week as the track prepares for its biggest event of the season — the annual stop at RCS by the World of Outlaws.
Auto racing
6
River Cities Speedway
Friday’s results
Street Stocks
First heat – 1. Seth Klostreich; 2. John Halvorson; 3. Chris Ekren
Second heat – 1. Tucker Pederson; 2. Weston Ramsrud; 3. Trey Hess
Feature – 1. Ramsrud; 2. Pederson; 3. Hess; 4. Halvorson; 5. Klostreich
Midwest Modifieds
First heat – 1. Jamie Deitzler; 2. Lance Schill; 3. Nate Reynolds
Second heat – 1. Justin Olson; 2. Austin Hunter; 3. Jory Berg
Feature – 1. Hunter; 2 Deitzler; 3. Berg; 4. Olson
Modifieds
First heat – 1. Aaron Blacklance; 2. Ward Imrie;3.Joseph Thomas
Second heat – 1. Tyler Peterson; 2. Dustin Strand; 3. Ryan Johnson
Feature – 1. Dustin Strand; 2. Thomas; 3. Blacklance
Lightning Sprints
First heat – 1. Weston Olson; 2. Mark Wiliams; 3. Alan Truscinski
Second heat –1. Alex Truscinski; 2. Dexter Dvergsten; 3. Kelsi Pederson
Feature – 1. Alex Truscinski; 2. Olson; 3. Dvergsten; 4. Jason Berg; 5. Kate Taves
Late Models
First heat – 1.Lance Schill; 2. Ryan Corbett; 3. Joey Pederson
Second heat – 1. Mike Greseth; 2. Tyler Pederson; 3. John Seng
Third heat –1 . Tom Corcoran; 2. Jesse Teunis; 3. Dustin Strand
Feature – 1. Peterson; 2. Greseth; 3. Strand
