Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Greseth tames demanding RCS track to win 25-lap NLRA feature

Harwood driver slips past Dustin Strand to maintain his season points lead

072923 S GFH RACING0260.jpg
WISSOTA Late Models driver Dustin Strand (71) leads the pack during a heat race at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
July 28, 2023 at 11:41 PM

GRAND FORKS — To maintain his lead in the NLRA season points race, Mike Greseth faced two challenges Friday night at River Cities Speedway.

Neither was easy.

First, the Harwood, N..D., driver somehow had to get past leader Dustin Strand, who was going for his 30th NLRA win.

Second, Greseth had to tame a demanding — and technical — racing surface at The Bullring.

He accomplished both, capturing the NLRA 25-lap feature as 28 late models showed up to race. Greseth came into the evening with a 20-point lead over Strand. Greseth is shooting for his third-straight NLRA championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The track was rough and fast," said Greseth. "It was a technical race track, too. It was extremely fast. It got kind of patchy in Turns 3 and 4 where you had to hit the traction."

The race took its toll on all drivers.

"You pretty much wanted to roll out of the car," said Greseth in Victory Lane. "It was so fast paced and then you come up on lapped traffic and you have to navigate that.

"But I love lapped traffic. I grew up on a little quarter-mile race track and when you come up on lapped traffic it kind of separates the field. Even if you're a straight-away behind you can catch up."

Strand started on the pole and was in command the first half of the race. But Greseth slipped past Strand on the front straightaway with nine laps to go.

Greseth edged Strand by 1.474 seconds. Strand, however, had the fastest lap time of 12.292 seconds.

Tyler Peterson finished third, followed Brody Troftgruben and Brad Seng.

Five classes were on hand for the weekly Friday show at RCS. NOSA sprints were racing in Mandan, N.D., for the weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

In the non-wing sprint feature, Ken Hron of Grand Rapids, Minn., took the 20-lap feature as he Myles Tomlinson and Jeremy Lizakowski raced hard for the lead in the closing laps.

The feature took its toll on Hron as well.

"It was not only mentally challenging, it was physically challenging, said Hron, who edged Tomlinson by 1.810 seconds. "I can hardly get my gear off."

Lizakowski was third followed by Chris Lewis and Eric Guyot.

Dexter Dvergsten captured the lightning sprint feature. He has been dominant at RCS this season. He won his ninth overall feature and fourth at RCS.

He's looking to top his career best of 14 season wins.

Winnipeg's Austin Hunter won the Midwest modified feature. He was cruising most of the feature but the yellow flag came out on the white flag lap, bringing about a two-lap shootout.

But Hunter had enough to hold of Jamie Dietzler by 1.398 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weston Ramsrud capitalized on some late lapped traffic to win the 20-lap street feature. He edged Seth Klostreich by 0.342 seconds.

Ramsrud's car has the word Relic written on his back bumper. And for good reason.

His car was built in 1996. But it still had enough to capture the win.

072923 S GFH RACING0135.jpg
WISSOTA Midwest Mods driver Taylor Jacobson speeds ahead of Jory Berg, left, and Dustyn Mayer, right, during a heat race at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
072923 S GFH RACING0119.jpg
Lightning sprints driver Dexter Dvergsten cruises past turn two at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks during a heat race on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
072923 S GFH RACING0233.jpg
Chris Lewis (5J) motors ahead of other wingless sprints drivers through turn two at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks during a heat race on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
072923 S GFH RACING0308.jpg
WISSOTA Late Models driver Blake Higginbotham (57H) crashes into the infield dirt at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks as Grand Forks racer Brandon Corbett (00) speeds away during a heat race on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
Wayne Nelson is the sports editor at the Herald.


He has been with the Grand Forks Herald since 1995, serving as the UND football and basketball beat writer as well as serving as the sports editor.



He is a UND graduate and has been writing sports since the late 1970s.



Follow him on Twitter @waynenelsongf. You can reach him at (701) 780-1268 or wnelson@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Local Scoreboard
Sports
Friday's local scoreboard for July 28
47m ago
 · 
By  Nick Nelson
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-FRI Abbie Kelm.jpg
Sports
Abbie Kelm to defend Birchmont title, Eckmann’s Cinderella run ends against Hetletved
6h ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Local Scoreboard
Sports
Thursday's local scoreboard for July 27
1d ago
 · 
By  Nick Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A courtroom gavel
Local
Psychological evaluation ordered for Grand Forks woman accused of attempted double murder
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
MarvinNess.jpg
Members Only
Community
Longtime Larimore newspaper editor Marvin Ness was admired for his dedication to community journalism
1d ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Veronica Smith holds a Fond du Lac reservation flag at a 2014 pipeline protest in St. Paul. The Band alleges 3M's PFAS pollution along with other companies has threatened its “health, welfare and rights."
Minnesota
Fond du Lac Band sues 3M and other companies over PFAS pollution
4h ago
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
07281500_PKG_LittleItaly.Still001.jpg
Minnesota
'We stuck together:' 750 expected in Dilworth for Little Italy family reunion
5h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand