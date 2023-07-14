Grand Forks native Adam Van Raden, fresh off NDGA Stroke Play crown, is making next move in golf journey

GRAND FORKS – Winning tournaments, championships and many prep and collegiate highlights have been stepping stones in his golfing career. Now Grand Forks native Adam Van Raden is getting ready to take the big leap.

After just a couple more amateur tournaments, including the Bobcat North Dakota Open in August, he will be moving out to Scottsdale, Ariz., with his eyes set on a goal he has had his entire life.

“Someday, hopefully, I’ll be on TV playing on the PGA Tour,” he said. “So it’s time to lock in and become the player I want to be.”

Like any serious golfer, Van Raden is always looking to improve his game and can’t help but think of the shots that could have been back at Riverwood just a week ago during the 2023 NDGA Stroke Play Championship.

Van Raden, of course, won the title after posting back-to-back 71s for a final 215 score. He edged out Scott Boehning by two strokes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be honest I didn’t have my best game with me,” he said. “But I got away with some shots and just kept grinding through. Got up and down a lot and made some really good pars and birdies when I could.”

Riverwood being a North Dakota course he is plenty used to may have aided him as one of the gradual changes Van Raden has needed to adjust to at the collegiate level and now as an amateur in pursuit of professional status has been course length and grass.

Grand Forks native Adam Van Raden putts from the fringe at the ASUN Conference Championship from Mobile, Ala. on April 26. Courtesy: Cory Bush/Austin Peay Athletics

Van Raden played collegiately at Austin Peay, a member of the ASUN conference located in Clarksville, Tenn. With the geographic change to the southeast comes Bermuda grass which called for some strategic adjustment for Van Raden.

“The grass is much much different. I had a very difficult time adjusting to it when I first came over. Around the greens was particularly tough. You’d have to play shots a little differently and use the bounce of the club more. Up here you can have a leaning edge a little bit more,” said Van Raden.

On top of personal battles with treacherous golf terrains, the competition kicked up a notch or two at the Division I level which called for a strong mental fortitude.

“I’ve played a lot of tournament golf in my life and you just have to take the same approach to all of them. Think that you can win every single one and believe that,” Van Raden said. “There is never really a day where there’s not a low score being shot, so winning in college golf is very hard.”

While winning tournaments may be hard, what stuck out to Austin Peay head coach Robbie Wilson when bringing Van Raden in from Iowa, where Van Raden played at the junior college level, was his consistency.

As a senior last season with the Govs, Van Raden carried a stroke average just under 74 and finished with a team-best nine rounds under par.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He got better every year he was playing for us and it all came from the dedication to the finer details of the sport,” Wilson said.

It is the same consistency that Van Raden was known for as a student at Grand Forks Red River.

With Red River, he was a five-time all-state honoree whose poise really stood out in high-intensity tournaments. In the Class A state tournament he ranked in the top three as an individual for three consecutive years and was medalist in 2018.

He previously won the NDGA Stroke Play in 2018.

From Red River to now, Van Raden has always been a very good ball striker and his consistency in that attribute is what Wilson believes will set him apart from other golfers in his pro pursuit.

“The overall consistency is what makes me think he’s ready. He got bigger and stronger while he was with us and gained distance, but I don’t think that is what he will hang his hat on. His strengths will always be being a really good ball striker and being somebody that will beat you by playing precision golf,” Wilson said.

No matter how far Van Raden gets in his career, his decision and dedication to do this comes down to living his life for golf.

Van Raden has a passion for golf like few others and Wilson would agree.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think this is something where he is trying to play professionally because other people have told him that he should or think he can,” he said. “I think he loves the game and has a passion for it. He believes that the best is yet to come."

Passion for the game not only takes its effect on the course for Van Raden but also off it when training. Always aware of the pressure in every tournament and how anyone can come up with a low score on any day, he just wants to put himself in a position to do his best in whatever situation he finds himself in.

He may be going out on his own now but he still is grateful of the people that have helped him along the way and still do. For Van Raden, there were too many people to name.

“All the coaches I’ve had. They’ve done so much for me growing up. And The Golf Center helping out in getting me fitted and everything I need,” he said.

Another group of guys stuck out to him as well when recollecting on what he will miss most from this period of his golf life.

A group of teammates and friends, as well as the vessel that brought them around the country and closer together.

“I’ve always enjoyed the travel portion of it. Getting in the van with the team and the guys, the long rides that might get a little too long sometimes. It’s always fun,” he said.

He’ll still be traveling, including one small jump to Fargo for the Bobcat on Aug. 25, but then he will land in Scottsdale, find a golf course to work at and start a new journey that he has been looking forward to his whole life.

ADVERTISEMENT