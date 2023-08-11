Grand Forks man hits hole in one — and wins a new car and $10,000

GRAND FORKS — Scott Corbin stood at Hole No. 5 at the Grand Forks Country Club Thursday during the Happy Harry’s Golf Tournament for Empire Arts Center.

“I just stood over the ball, and I hit it,” he said. Corbin watched the ball land with his three teammates beside him.

The ball rolled in for a hole in one.

“We were like, ‘Oh my God,’” Corbin said. “It was chaos after. Me and all my teammates were all high-fiving and jumping around. We drove up there and got videotape of the ball in the hole. It was wild.”

Corbin’s hole in one comes with a 2023 Subaru Impreza and $10,000. Grand Forks Subaru and Kia sponsored a hole in one contest at the par 3 hole – a contest put on every year at the tournament.

“We were striving to have a premier golf tournament with prizes and games and fun, and you see quite often in different tournaments hole in one contests,” said Happy Harry’s general manager Greg Rixen. “It was just an important part of having a great day and having games on the course to make it enjoyable for everyone. Everybody gets excited thinking they can hit a golf ball in a hole for $10,000, right?”

Corbin became the second golfer to hit a hole in one at the tournament that began in 2001.

“I play a lot of tournaments, so there’s always a possibility of doing that,” he said, “but it never happens.”

The tournament benefits Empire Arts Center. Thirty-six teams of four, or 144 people, sign up to play the 18 hole scramble. Rixen said the tournament raises about $30,000 for Empire Arts Center. To date, over $600,000 has been donated.

Corbin’s family doesn’t believe he won. But he will, eventually, have his car and $10,000 to prove it.

“The guy that I was talking to there, that was representing the car and watching the hole in one, just said, ‘I've never had this happen before. I don't know what to do,’” he said.

Scott Corbin stands next to the 2023 Subaru Impreza he won after hitting a hole in one at the Grand Forks Country Club Thursday. Contributed