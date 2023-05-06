Friday's local scoreboard for May 5

Prep softball

Friday’s results

Red River 23, West Fargo Horace 0

Fargo Davies 5, GF Central 4

West Fargo Sheyenne 10, Fargo South 0

West Fargo 7-13, Bismarck Legacy 6-2

Mahnomen-Waubun 11, Norman County East/UH 2

Roseau 9-15, EGF Senior High 4-5

ROS 130 023 0 --9 3 2

EGF 000 202 0 --4 8 5

WP: Brooklyn Hulst; LP: Karlee Walsh

Highlights -- R: Kayla Moser 1x3, RBI; EGF: Walsh 3x3, RBI, Avynn Thorson 2x3, RBI

ROS 306 024 --15 8 1

EGF 200 030 --5 8 8

WP: Rebecca Wensloff; LP: Ellie Marcott

Highlights -- R: Olivia Simmons 1x2, 2 RBI, Kylie Bjerk 2x4, 2 RBI; EGF: Marcott 1x3, 2 RBI, Karlee Walsh 2x3, RBI

Sacred Heart 5, Crookston 4

CRO 000 112 0 --4 7 4

S-H 003 001 1 --5 7 3

WP: Jillian Pulkrabek; LP: Dani Kresl

Highlights -- CRO: Emily Bowman 2x3, R, RBI, Kambelle Freije 2x4, RBI, Madi Abrams 1x2, R, Rilynn Aubol 1x2, Kresl 5 SO; SH: Jillian Pulkrabek 3x4, R, 3 RBI, HR, 12 SO, Lilly Mueller 1x4, 2R, 2B, Alexis Lawrence 1x3, R, 3B, Teagen Johnson 1x3, RBI, 2B

Thursday’s results

Red River 23, Valley City 3

Fertile-Beltrami 5, Sacred Heart 3

West Fargo Horace 12, Fargo Shanley 7

West Fargo Sheyenne 2-5, West Fargo 0-15

Warroad 13, International Falls 2

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 11-9, Breckenridge 1-6

Blackduck 22, Bagley 1

Moorhead 10, Park Rapids 0

GF Central 13, Devils Lake 12

D-L 000 330 6 --12 16 2

GFC 103 134 1 --13 19 2

WP: A. Hensrud; LP: T. Brodina

Highlights -- DL: Brodina 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, 4 SO, Calin Boline 2x3, 2R, Callie Schneider 2x3, 3R, RBI, Julia McIvor 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, M. Harris 1x1, R, 2 RBI, Taylor Leben 1x4, R, RBI, Savanna Lebrun 1x4, RBI, Ava Beck 1x3, R; GFC: M. Tebelius 2x5, 2R, S. Hillman 4x4, 3R, RBI, B. Beauchamp 3x5, 2R, 2 RBI, K. Larson 3x4, 3R, RBI, E. Gereau 2x4, 2R, 4 RBI, A. Dub 1x3, R, RBI, A. Thompson 1x4, 2 RBI, R. Petron 2x3, RBI

ADVERTISEMENT

EGF Senior High 11, Norman County East/UH 4

EGF 303 001 4 --11 14 3

NCE 101 010 1 --4 1 3

WP: Karlee Walsh; LP: Olivia Theis

Highlights -- NCEUH: Annabelle Begg 1x2; EGF: Walsh 4x5, 3 RBI, 18 SO, Shelby Bruggeman 3x4, 3 RBI, Ellie Marcott 3x4, RBI, Elliana Dumas 3x5

Roseau 15-16, Crookston 1-0

CRO 010 00 --1 6 3

ROS 455 1X --15 14 1

WP: Rebacca Wensloff; LP: Dani Kresl

Highlights -- CRO: Shayla Azure 2x2, RBI, Kambelle Freije 1x2, R, Madi Bruggeman 1x2, 2B;

R: Chavelle Knochenm 2x3, 2R, 4 RBI, 3B, Rebecca Wensloff 2x4, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, 7 SO, Payton Remick 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Kylie Bjerk 1x2, 2R, 3 RBI, 3B

CRO 000 0 --0 1 4

ROS 1(12)3 X --16 7 0

WP: Brooklyn Hulst; LP: Allysen Wagner

Highlights -- CRO: Reese Swanson 1x2; R: Hulst 1x1, 2R, 3 RBI, 2B, 4 SO, Chavelle Knochen 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Kayla Moser 1x2, R, RBI, Rebecca Wensloff 1x2, 2R

N.D. Class A

Coaches’ poll first edition

1. Minot (8 first-place votes), previously ranked 6

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (1) 2

3. West Fargo (1) 4

4. Dickinson 1

5. Jamestown (1) 5

6. Red River 8

7. Williston, not ranked

8. Bismarck (1) 3

9. Bismarck Legacy 7

T10. Valley City and Fargo Davies, not ranked

N.D. Class B

Coaches’ poll first edition

1. Central Cass (11 first-place votes), previously ranked 1

2. Beulah (5) 4

T3. Renville County (1) 2 and Kindred-Richland 3

5. Velva-Drake/Anamoose 7

6. May-Port-CG 6

7. Hillsboro-Central Valley, not ranked

8. Thompson

9. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark 9

10. Grafton, not ranked

Prep baseball

Friday’s results

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4, Thief River Falls 2

Red Lake County 14, Crookston 4

CRO 001 030 --4 5 4

RLC 160 412 --14 13 5

WP: Pacey Struthers; LP: Jack Doda

Highlights -- RLC: Gunnar Halverson 2x2, R, Pacey Struthers 2x3, R, 2 RBI, 4 SO, Ashtin Fredrickson 2x3, 2R, RBI

Thursday’s results

West Fargo 18-6, West Fargo Horace 8-1

West Fargo Sheyenne 10-9, Fargo South 2-1

Fargo Shanley 6, Moorhead 4

Ada-Borup 8, Northern Freeze 7

Blackduck 10, Bagley 0

Perham 15, Barnesville 3

Win-E-Mac 4, Kittson County Central 2

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 12, Breckenridge 8

Fosston 3, Aitkin 1

Bemidji 12, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Nevis 8, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 5

Wahpeton at Wheaton, canceled

Red River 6, GF Central 4

RED 015 000 0 --6 8 2

GFC 010 000 3 --4 5 3

WP: B. Feller; LP: C. Colgrove

Highlights -- RR: Feller 1x4, R, RBI, 12 SO, C. LeDuc 1x3, R, G. Heuchert 1x2, R, M. Stroh 1x3, R, RBI, L. Okstad 2x3, R, D. Desmarais 1x3, R, RBI, N. Pieper 1x3, RBI, B. Price RBI; GFC: Colgrove 8 SO, C. Barta 2x3, R, 3 RBI, B. Brevik R, A. Lee 1x3, RBI, N. Morkve 1x3, R, K Hensrud 1x3, R

ADVERTISEMENT

EGF Senior High 7-2, Roseau 3-4

EGF 105 01 --7 9 1

ROS 300 00 --3 4 1

WP: D. Carpenter; LP: G. Jensen

Highlights -- EGF: Carpenter 1x3, R, 4 SO, N. Frize 2x4, R, 3 RBI, R. Hams 1x2, 2R, T. Nowacki 3x4, R, RBI, C. Kofstad 1x2, R, L. Anderson R; R: N. Urness 1x2, R, C. Flaig R, C. Otto 1x2, R, 2 RBI, C. Bachleitner 1x2, RBI

EGF 002 00 --2 6 2

ROS 100 03 --4 5 0

WP: N. Urness; LP: R. Hams

Highlights -- EGF: Hams 5 SO, C. Schmiedeberg 1x2, R, C. Kofstad R, J. Van Eps 2x3, 2 RBI; R: C. Otto 7 SO, C. Bachleitner R, Urness 1x3, 2R, A. Wensloff 2x2, R, 3 RBI, HR, G. Jensen 1x2, RBI

Sacred Heart 7, Crookston 1

CRO 010 000 0 --1 4 6

S-H 101 104 –7 12 2

WP: Josiah Sundby; LP: Gavyn Hlucny

Highlights -- CRO: Jackson Demarais 1x2, R, 2B, Hlucny 1x3, RBI, Carter Coauette 1x3, Matt Contreras 1x3; SH: Elliot Arntson 2x3, RBI, 2B, 3B, Ethan Arntson 2x3, 2R, David Larson 2x3, Breck Bloom 2x3, R, RBI, Sundby 2x4, 2R, 4 SO

Hatton-Northwood 15, Hillsboro-CV 10

HCV 200 152 0 --10 11 3

H-N 520 521 X --15 10 2

WP: Teddy Peterick; LP: Andrew Dullum

Highlights -- HCV: Kyle Haffely 3x5, 3R, RBI, Cole Hebl 2x4, 2R, 3 RBI, HR, 2B, Andrew Dullum 2x3, R, 2 RBI, 2B, Caleb Hattlestad 1x5, Carter Limke 1x2, Landon Olson R, Gavin Beliles 1x4, R, Tyson Leshuk R, James Fortman 2x2, R, 3B; HNW: Ander Thorsgard 1x4, 2R, Derek Carpenter 4x5, 4R, RBI, 2B, Carson Beaudin 1x3, Keegan Schroeder R, Mike Steinbrink 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 2B, Hunter Frederick 2R, Teddy Peterick 1x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 2B, Hunter Twete 1x3, 2R, 2 RBI

North Star 18, Harvey 0

HAR 000 00 --0 1 0

N-S 2(13)3 0X -18 15 0

WP: Parker Simon; LP: Tegan Tipton

Highlights -- NS: Zack Jorde 4x4, 3R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, Jack Ahlberg 3x4, R, 4 RBI, 2B, Hunter Hagler 2x2, 2R, 3 RBI, Dane Hagler 1x1, 3R, 3 RBI, 2B

Win-E-Mac 4, Kittson County Central 2

KCC 000 000 2 --2 7 1

WEM 112 000 X --4 4 1

WP: B. Howard; LP: E. Swanson

Highlights -- KCC: Swanson 4 SO, I. Folland 1x3, R, E. Lunsetter R; WEM: Howard 7 SO, B. Hamre 1x2, 2R, N. Spry 1x3, R, C. Below R, H. Earls 1x3, RBI

Girls soccer

Friday’s results

Red River 1, Fargo Shanley 1, tie

First half -- 1. FSH, Ella Frisk 6:00

Second half -- 2. RR, Annick Lawson-Body (Taylor Hodny) 55:00

Overtime -- No scoring.

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “The Deacons scored first and had good pressure which led to a penalty kick. Paytn Gierszewski came up with that save and many other quality saves to keep it close. The Riders battled hard and were finally rewarded with a long shot by Lawson-Body that eluded the Shanley keeper. Both teams played hard in the 1-1 tie. The team played with the mantra ‘Next Woman Up’ as circumstances dictated that players were forced into new roles and responsibilities.”

Fargo Davies 5, GF Central 0

First half -- 1. FD Quinn Skari 28:00; 2. FD, Madison Barnick 35:00

Second half -- 3. FD, Sophie Bjerke 48:00; 4. FD, Leighton Roberson 48:00; 5. FD, Barnick 58:00

Goalie saves -- FD: Kaia Davidson 6; GFC: Hannah Biby 11

Thursday’s results

West Fargo Sheyenne 1, Fargo North 0

West Fargo 3, Fargo South 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls tennis

Friday’s results

Bismarck Century 3, Fargo Davies 2

Bismarck Legacy 5, West Fargo Sheyenne 4

Bismarck Century 5, Fargo North 0

Thursday’s results

Valley City 9, Fargo South 0

Fargo North 8, West Fargo 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Fargo Davies 3

Fargo Shanley 7, Wahpeton 2

GF Central 6, Red River 3

Singles

1. Madi Stauss, GFC, over Farrah Spicer 6-2, 6-3; 2. Addison Lommen, RR, over Magdalene Spicer 6-2, 6-1; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, over Naomi Rahman 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; 4. Kate Hinschberger, RR, over Sydnee Lemieux 6-4, 6-4; 5. Jennifer Wang, GFC, over Grace Paranica 6-3, 7-6; 6. Dana Chahal, RR, over Lauren Trann 6-0, 7-5

Doubles

1. Stauss/Spicer, GFC, over Spicer/Lommen 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; 2. Blue/Lemieux, GFC, over Hinschberger/Chahal 6-4, 7-5; 3. Stella Blue/Allie Wilhelmi, GFC, over Paranica/Lauren Endres 6-7, 6-2, 7-5

Boys tennis

Friday’s results

Crookston at EGF Senior High, postponed to 5/11

Northwest Quadrangular

In Crookston, Thursday

Team totals

1. Thief River Falls 15, 2. Bemidji 13, 3. Crookston 9, 4. EGF Senior High 5

Individual matches

Crookston 5, EGF Senior High 2

Thief River Falls 4, Crookston 3

Bemidji 6, Crookston 1

Girls golf

Fertile-Beltrami Invitational

In Fertile, Thursday

Team totals

1. Park Christian 198, 2. Crookston 202, 3. Fertile-Beltrami 209, 4. Mahnomen-Waubun 224, 5. Fosston 229

Top individuals

1. Kylee West, Park Christian, 39; 2. Tyra Burke, Fertile-Beltrami, 46; 3. Anika Stromme, Park Christian, 48

Boys golf

Fargo North Invitational

At Forest Hills Golf Course, Friday

Team totals

1. West Fargo Sheyenne 300; 2. Red River 324; 3. Roseau 325; 4. Fargo South 327; 5. (tie) Fargo Shanley and GF Central 328; 7. Fargo North 338; 8. West Fargo 339; 9. Detroit Lakes 342; 10. EGF Senior High 349; 11. Fargo Davies 350; 12. Moorhead 355; 13. West Fargo Horace 361; 14. Valley City 401; 15. Wahpeton 428

Red River individual placers

Ross Koerner 78, Kolby Koerner 79, Carson Skarperud 83, Grant Gardner 84, Saylor Kuenzel 86, Jack Miller 88

GF Central individual placers

Cole Wilber 78, Evan Panzer 83, Mack Blue 83, Ryder Rivard 84, Trevor Anderson 84, Gunner Spicer 85

Park Rapids Area Invitational

Friday’s results

Team totals

1. Bemidji 306; 2. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 319; 3. Hawley 322; 4. Pequot Lakes 325; 5. Thief River Falls 335; 6. Barnesville 344; 7. Park Rapids 346; 8. (tie) Perham and United North Central 348; 10. Pelican Rapids 353, 11. Pine River-Backus 356, 12. Crookston 357, 13. Cass Lake-Bena 360, 14. Nevis 363, 15. EGF Senior High 366, 16. Wadena-Deer Creek 383, 17. Frazee 404, 18. Rothsay 431

Top 10 individual placers

1. Nick Yavarow, BEM, 71; 2. Parker Brock, WHA, 72; 3. (tie) Jack Justesen, H, and Isaiah Aulie, PRB, 75; 5. (tie) Ayden Hauck, BAR, Weston Seitz, BEM, and Anthony Armstrong, PL, 76; 8. (tie) Maverick Reed, WHA, and Tollef Pirkeland, PL, 78; 10. (tie) Lake Elling, WHA, Eli Tuomala, BEM, and Carter Hillukka, UNC, 79

EGF Senior High individual placers

Keegan Stromme 89, Brady Pavlish 90, Billy Pederson 92, Lucas Wavra 95, Carter Abbey 96, Parker Nolte 100

ADVERTISEMENT

College softball

Friday’s results

Omaha 7-3, N.D. State 1-2

Minnesota 3-4, Michigan 0-0

North Dakota 8-8, Western Illinois 7-3

WIU 000 011 5 --7 10 1

UND 011 003 3 --8 14 1

WP: Camryn Lasota; LP: Rodriguez

Highlights -- WIU: Rea 2x4, R, 3 RBI, Rodriguez 1x3, R, RBI, HR, 6 SO, Ketcherside R, Drager RBI, Eagan 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Boone 1x2, R, Gracia 2x3, R, Hull 1x1, R; UND: Madi Moore 3x5, 3R, RBI, Katie Joten 2x4, R, 4 RBI, Cassie Castaneda 2x4, 2 RBI, Madison Pederson 2x2, R, Baylee Howley 2x4, R, RBI, Taya Hopfauf 1x4, R, Kaycee Hayes R

WIU 200 100 0 --3 6 3

UND 030 203 X --8 13 0

WP: Jackie Albrecht; LP: Price

Highlights -- WIU: Price 4 SO, Rea 2x3, R, Luna 1x3, R, 2 RBI, R, Foote 1x3, RBI; UND: Albrecht 9 SO, Moore 1x3, R, Joten 3x4, 2R, RBI, Castaneda 1x4, R, 2 RBI, Pederson 1x4, 2 RBI, Mariah Peters 1x4, 2R, Isabella Haslett 2x4, R, Howley 3x4, R, RBI, Hopfauf 1x3, RBI

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC championship tournament

In Rochester, Minn.

Thursday’s results

Loser-out second round

Concordia-St. Paul 11, Bemidji State 3

MSU Moorhead 3, Minot State 0

Championship quarterfinals

Augustana 5, St. Cloud State 4

Minnesota Duluth 4, Winona State 1

Loser-out quarterfinals

St. Cloud State 11, MSU Moorhead 3

Concordia-St. Paul 9, Winona State 0

Friday’s results

Championship semifinals

Minnesota Duluth 4, Augustana 0

Loser-out games

St. Cloud State 7, Concordia-St. Paul 6

St. Cloud State 3, Augustana 2

Saturday’s championship

Minnesota Duluth vs St. Cloud State, noon (if necessary, second game to follow at 2 p.m.)

NSIC All-Conference

First team

Augustana -- Kennedy Buckman, Andrea Cain, Torri Chute, Liz Dierks, Abby Lien, Lexi Lander and Delaney Young; Minnesota Duluth -- Lauren Dixon, Nicole Schmitt and Sidney Zavoral;

MSU Mankato -- McKayla Armbruster; MSU Moorhead -- Mackenzie Gallagher and Avery Steffen; Sioux Falls -- Kylie Madrid, Lexie Swift and Kait Van Der Zwaag; Winona State -- Abbie Hlas, Marissa Mullen and Libby Neveau

Second team

Augustana -- Hailey Houston; Concordia-St. Paul -- Annalise Scamehorn; Minnesota Duluth -- Kiana Bender and Kat Burkhardt; MSU Mankato -- Madi Newman, Sydney Nielsen, Kylie Sullivan and Ellie Tallman; Sioux Falls -- Kennedy Thomas; Southwest Minnesota State -- Abby Russell; St. Cloud State -- Jasmin Estrada, Trinity Junker, Raven Vanden Langenberg and Holly Weinberger; Upper Iowa -- Laila Pelds; Wayne State -- Kim Vidlak; Winona State -- Teaghen Amwoza, Carly Engelhardt, Savannah Serdynski and Abby Smith

Gold Glove team

Winona State -- Abby Smith, Logan Anderson, Teaghen Amwoza, Libby Neveau and Abbie Hlas; Sioux Falls -- Kait Van Der Zwaag; MSU Mankato -- Madi Newman; Augustana -- Liz Dierks; Concordia-St. Paul -- Alexus Houston

Individual awards

Player of the year -- Torri Chut, Augustana

Pitcher of the year -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth

Freshman of the year -- Andrea Cain, Augustana

Newcomer of the year -- Lexi Lander, Augustana

Coach of the year -- Mike Armitage, MSU Moorhead

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA All-Conference

First team

Mayville State -- Sami Reding; Valley City State -- Maddy Zander, Riley Perryman, Ashlynne Copinga and Sierra Crocker; Dickinson State -- Ari Martinez, Dallis Mitchell and Rhea Paiva; Bellevue -- Lauren Jurek, Savannah Gunn, Reese Floro, Liana McMurtry, Katie Cunningham and Ashley Young; Dakota State -- Michelle Evdos, Mackenzie Sims and Carrington Entringer; Viterbo -- Morgan James and Marissa Carter-Olson; Presentation -- Cassy Loa

Second team

Mayville State -- Sam Shumway; Valley City State -- Ashlyn Diemert, Joelle Lamontagne, Alyssa DePoorter, Marissa Hawkins and Andrea Rodriguez; Dickinson State -- Hailey Enriquez and Hannah McFarland; Dakota State -- Rosie Philop; Waldorf -- Brooke Hickey; Presentation -- Sarah Shevenell

Individual awards

Pitcher of the year -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue

Player of the year -- Reese Floro, Bellevue

Newcomer of the year -- Maddy Zander, Valley City State

Coach of the year -- Erin Skinner, Presentation

College baseball

Friday’s result

N.D. State 7, Northern Colorado 5

Thursday’s result

Mount Marty 3, Jamestown 2

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA championship tournament

Friday’s first round

Bellevue 18, Presentation 8

Dickinson State 8, Mayville State 7

Dakota State 11, Valley City State 4

Waldorf 4, Viterbo 1

Saturday’s games

Loser-out first round

Presentation vs. Mayville State, 9 a.m.; Valley City State vs. Viterbo, noon

Championship quarterfinals

Bellevue vs. Dickinson State, 4 p.m.; Dakota State vs. Waldorf, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Championship semifinals, 9 a.m.

Loser-out games, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Championship, 10 a.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at noon)