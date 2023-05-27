Friday's local scoreboard for May 26

Auto racing

River Cities Speedway

Friday’s results

Street Stocks

First heat – 1. Seth Klostreich; 2. John Halvorson; 3. Chris Ekren

Second heat – 1. Tucker Pederson; 2. Weston Ramsrud; 3. Trey Hess

Feature – 1. Ramsrud; 2. Pederson; 3. Hess; 4. Halvorson; 5. Klostreich

Midwest Modifieds

First heat – 1. Jamie Deitzler; 2. Lance Schill; 3. Nate Reynolds

Second heat – 1. Justin Olson; 2. Austin Hunter; 3. Jory Berg

Feature – 1. Hunter; 2 Deitzler; 3. Berg; 4. Olson

Modifieds

First heat – 1. Aaron Blacklance; 2. Ward Imrie;3.Joseph Thomas

Second heat – 1. Tyler Peterson; 2. Dustin Strand; 3. Ryan Johnson

Feature – 1. Dustin Strand; 2. Thomas; 3. Blacklance

Lightning Sprints

First heat – 1. Weston Olson; 2. Mark Wiliams; 3. Alan Truscinski

Second heat –1. Alex Truscinski; 2. Dexter Dvergsten; 3. Kelsi Pederson

Feature – 1. Alex Truscinski; 2. Olson; 3. Dvergsten; 4. Jason Berg; 5. Kate Taves

Late Models

First heat – 1.Lance Schill; 2. Ryan Corbett; 3. Joey Pederson

Second heat – 1. Mike Greseth; 2. Tyler Pederson; 3. John Seng

Third heat –1 . Tom Corcoran; 2. Jesse Teunis; 3. Dustin Strand

Feature – 1. Peterson; 2. Greseth; 3. Strand

RELATED: In only his second night in the car, Tyler Peterson captures late model feature at RCS

Prep track and field

N.D. Class B boys

In Bismarck

Friday’s final results

Team scores (top 5): 8 events scored

1. Kindred 68; 2. Bowman County 65; 3. North Star 22; 4. Hillsboro/Central Valley 21; 5. Dickinson Trinity 15

Boys individual top 8

1,600: 1. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County, 4:20.56; 2. Keaton Olson, Kindred, 4:22.22; 3. Austin Wanner, Bowman County, 4:22.83; 4. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County, 4:28.62; 5. Jonah Njos, Bowman County, 4:31.84; 6. Lander Lahtinen, New Town, 4:33.86; 7. Kaden Fuller, Shiloh Christian 4:34.82; 8. Cole Campbell, Kindred, 4:35.90

4x800: 1. Bowman County (Gavin Lambourn, Austin Wanner, Caleb Sarsland, Taylor Wanner) 8:01.90; 2. Lisbon (Boeden Greenley, Mike Nelson, Levi Sveum, Lincoln Adair) 8:22.23; 3. Kindred (Cole Campbell, Lucas Dahl, Elija Deck, Keaton Olson) 8:30.38; 4. Dickinson Trinity (Jace Cofer, Max Lefor, Joel Thorson, Eli Hansen) 8:31.77; 5. New Town (Lander Lahtinen, Colt Spotted Bear, Lukas Spotted Bear, Jose Villa) 8:32.87; 6. Shiloh Christian (Caden Englund, Mason Seifert, Joey Desir, Kaden Fuller) 8:35.49; 7. Grafton (Omarion Brown, David Perez, Hayden Perez, Jack Kern) 8:40.56; 8. Hettinger County (Justin Kathrein, Tallen Binstock, Brock Ehlis, Matt Huether) 8:43.11

Long jump: Micah Longthorne, Hillsboro/CV, 21-10.25; 2. Hunter Hagler, North Star, 21-6; 3. Jayden Bittner, Lisbon, 21-5.5; 4. Jace Narum, Central Cass, 21-5.25; 5. Bohden Duffield, Bowman County, 21-5.25; 6. Nick Hansen, Sargent County, 21-0; 7. Bishop Duffield, Bowman County, 20-11; 8. Jaylin Fulin-Ross, Des Lacs/Burlington, 20-11.

Shot put: 1. Jack Packer, Kindred, 60-1; 2. Riley Sunram, Kindred, 54-1; 3. Blake Houska, Kindred, 53-6; 4. Kayedenn Rivinius, Grant County, 53-6; 5. Levi Kautsman, Griggs-Midkota, 51-0; 6. Hunter Rasmussen, Bowman County, 49-10.5; 7. Peter Dryburgh, Hillsboro/CV, 49-9.5; 8. Easton Baesler, Hillsboro/CV, 49-2

Pole vault: 1. Gage Glaser, Dickinson Trinity, 13-3; 2. Noah Mehus, May-Port-CG, 13-0; 3. Gus Bohmbach, Killdeer, 12-9; 4. Oliver Marquardt, May-Port-CG, 12-6; 5. Kael Kovar, Carrington, 12-3; 6. Trace Hoggarth, Carrington, 12-3; T7. Bryceton Deplazes, Rugby, Mike Nelson, Lisbon, and Colter Thorsell, Larimore, 12-0

Thursday’s results

Team scores (top 5): 3 events scored

1. Kindred 29; 2. Bowman County 21; 3. North Star 14; T4. Central Cass and Hillsboro/Central Valley 8

Boys individual top 8

High jump: 1. Dane Hagler, North Star, 6-6; 2. Cooper Johnson, Central Cass, 6-6; T3. Will Mickelson, Glen Ullin/Hebron, and Zeke Barnick, Edgeley/Kulm, 6-4; 5. Hunter Hagler, North Star, 6-2; 6. Gabe Allmaras, Harvey/Wells County, 6-2; 7. Cordel Sjokvist, Mohall/Lansf., 6-2; 8. Ethan Duval, Kindred, 6-0

Discus: 1. Riley Sunram, Kindred, 171-7; 2. Jack Parker, Kindred, 156-8; 3. Wyatt Ottmar, Grant County, 154-0; 4. Oscar Leal, Hillsboro/CV, 149-9; 5. Davian Welch, Hazen, 143-11; 6. Peter Dryburgh, Hillsboro/CV, 141-9; 7. Simon Buchfinck, Beulah, 138-11; 8. Helexio Eagle, Standing Rock, 138-11

3,200: 1. Austin Wanner, Bowman County, 9:38.19; 2. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County, 9:39.94; 3. Keaton Olson, Kindred, 9:54.40; 4. Owen Johnson, Northern Cass, 10:02.56; 5. Cole Campbell, Kindred, 10:02.98; 6. Jonah Njos, Bowman County, 10:05.90; 7. Lander Lahtinen, New Town, 10:10.23; 8. Lance Bradley, Standing Rock, 10:21.57

N.D. Class B girls

In Bismarck

Friday’s final results

Team scores (top 5): 8 events scored

1. Hatton-Northwood 30; 2. Carrington 27; 3. Rugby 23; 4. Des Lacs-Burlington 20; 5. Shiloh Christian 15

Girls individual top 8

1,600: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs/Burlington, 5:18.72; 2. Jordyn Thorson, Southern McLean, 5:19.71; 3. Madison Johnson, Carrington, 5:20.07; 4. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian, 5:22.75; 5. Mashae Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells, 5:25.05; 6. Hannah Senechal, Rugby, 5:25.34; 7. Addie Miller, Killdeer, 5:26.15; 8. Jaci Fischer, Bowman County, 5:28.22

4x800: 1. Rugby (Amelia Shepard, Brooklyn Bartsch, Mikaylee Livedalen, Hannah Senechal) 9:53.28; 2. Carrington (Mercedes Lura, Kenadie Pazdernik, Edyn Hoornaert, Madison Johnson) 9:53.34; 3. Central McLean (Sadie O’Shea, Adlyn Eng, Natalie Whitcomb, Morgan Snyder) 9:58.32; 4. Hettinger County (Sophie Olsonawski, Jazlyn Ottmar, Carly Wolf, Ruby Nasset) 9:59.66; 5. Bowman County (Landyn Gerbig, Kenley Bowman, Julie Sarsland, Jaci Fischer) 10:01.77; 6. Killdeer (Abby Hardersen, Taylee Andersen, Mickellyn Walker, Addie Miller) 10:06.90; 7. Lisbon (Ryatt Wertman, Kodi Lautt, Jaelyn Baumgartner, Mara Kempel) 10:18.40; 8. Kindred (Lexi Ogren, Allyson Goodmanson, Taryn Roesler, Peyton Gette) 10:20.56

Pole vault: 1. Anna Clifton, Dickinson Trinity, 10-3; 2. Brynley Coleman, Hatton-Northwood, 10-3; 3. Danielle Dobitz, Killdeer, 10-0; 4. Mercedes Lura, Carrington, 9-9; T5. Laisha Martens, Beulah, Julie Sarsland, Bowman County, and Haley Wolsky, Carrington, 9-0; 8. Josey Andersen, Killdeer, 9-0

Long jump: 1. Ella Olson, Fargo Oak Grove, 17-7; 2. Adlyn Eng, Central McLean, 17-5.75; 3. Elise Wisnewski, Central Cass, 17-5; 4. Jaelyn Bertsch, Edgeley/Kulm, 17-3; 5. Ellie Machayya, Fargo Oak Grove, 17-2.75; 6. Rylee Satrom, May-Port-CG, 17-1; 7. Karsyn Allard, Bottineau, 16-10; 8. Kennedy Harter, Kidder County, 16-8.75

Shot put: 1. Riley Bonebrake, Rugby, 38-7; 2. Laikyn Roney, Oakes, 38-3; 3. Asia Becherl, Griggs-Midkota, 37-4; 4. Eastyn Gebhardt, Richardton-Taylor, 36-9; 5. Trista Bilden, Hatton-Northwood, 36-8.5; 6. Paige Bishop, Hillsboro/CV, 36-3; 7. Elizabeth Pinke, Hatton-Northwood, 36-1; 8. Makenna Brunmeier, Hazen, 35-10

Thursday’s results

Team scores (top 5): 3 events scored

1. Hatton-Northwood 16; 2. Hazen 14; T3. Des Lacs-Burlington, Ellendale and Shiloh Christian 10

Girls individual top 8

Discus: 1. Elizabeth Pinke, Hatton-Northwood, 127-4; 2. Makenna Brunmaier, Hazen, 120-3; 3. Ana VanDyke, Hazen, 118-5; 4. Anna Schatz, Grant County, 113-3; 5. Harli Dickman, Surrey, 109-8; 6. Rogue Stephens, North Star, 109-2; 7. Klaire Gunderson, Powers Lake, 107-7; 8. Makenna Vosberg, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, 105

High jump: 1. Kaylin Slivoskey, Ellendale, 5-2; T2. Elizabeth Fedje, Drayton/Valley, and Anne Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells, 5-0; 4. Kyra Beckman, Bottineau, 5-0; 5. Megan Misson, Pembina County, 5-0; T6. Halle Handegard, Rolette/Wolford, Kennedy Harter, Kidder County, and Layla Thompson, Shiloh Christian, 5-0

3,200: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:51.74; 2. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian, 11:55.57; 3. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood, 12:04.11; 4. Kenadie Pazdernik, Carrington, 12:04.67; 5. Ruby Nasset, Hettinger County, 12:04.98; 6. Mara Kempel, Lisbon, 12:05.15; 7. Mashae Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells, 12:08.09; 8. Maddy Kyle, Bottineau, 12:24.21

N.D. Class A boys

In Bismarck

Friday’s final results

Team scores (top 5): 8 events scored

1. Bismarck Century 63; 2. Bismarck 46; 3. Williston 38; 4. Fargo Davies 32; 5. Grand Forks Red River 26

Boys individual top 8

1,600: 1. Ethan Moe, Williston, 4:10.08; 2. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central, 4:14.41; 3. Brady Goss, Devils Lake, 4:18.53; 4. Parker Hintz, Bismarck, 4:18.98; 5. Ivan Askim, Williston, 4:19.23; 6. Owen Sondag, Fargo North, 4:21.66; 7. Drew Rempher, Fargo Davies, 4:22.89; 8. Jonah Dafoe, Grand Forks Red River, 4:24.16

4x800 relay: 1. Bismarck (Parker Hintz, Dawson Balzer, Tyler Wahl, Austin Wick) 7:54.38; 2. Williston (Hunter Hart, Fynn Krenz, Ivan Askim, Ethan Moe) 8:02.63; 3. Bismarck Century (Josh Berger, Cyan Sorenson, Breydyn Schlabsz, Gavyn Graham) 8:09.26; 4. Fargo Davies (Jaray Touray, Adam Brachman, Nate Anderson, Drew Rempher) 8:11.58; 5. Minot (Carson, Wistisen, Josh Hegstad, Cooper Fjeld, Benjamin Harris) 8:11.72; 6. Bismarck Legacy (Cayden Kraft, Dalton Fleckenstein, Ivar Martell, Chase Knoll) 8:13.10; 7. Red River (Grant Hoffarth, Micah Larsen-Schmidt, Elijah Dafoe, Jonah Dafoe) 8:17.12; 8. Fargo North (Owen Sondag, Elijah Pederson, James Lien, Braxton Middaugh) 8:19.69

Discus: 1. Ethan Manock, Wahpeton, 153-9; 2. Jacob Burckhard, Century, 151-7; 3. Logan Arason, Red River, 151-0; 4. Jake Hettinger, Bismarck, 151-0; 5. Jack Shaffer, Bismarck, 149-7; 6. Joel Edland, Century, 143-78; 7. Jaxon Walz, Century, 143-2; 8. Quinn Nelson, Red River, 143-1

High jump: 1. Brooks Turner, Century, 6-6; 2. Logan Conklin, Minot, 6-4; 3. Aiden Jacobson, Valley City, 6-2; 4. Kasen Baer, WF Sheyenne, 6-2; 5. Ryan Brynjolfson, Century, 6-2; 6. Hudson Sheldon, Mandan, 6-2; T7. Joel Nelson, Devils Lake, and Trey Knoke, Fargo North, 6-0.

Javelin: 1. Logan Arason, Red River, 191-10; 2. Eli Hayes, Fargo Davies, 182-4; 3. Quinn Nelson, Red River, 177-3; 4. Ethan Manock, Wahpeton, 171-8; 5. Gunner Majerus, Fargo Davies, 171-1; 6. Isaiah Schuldheisz, Valley City, 170-1; 7. Preston Lemar, Bismarck, 169-1; 8. Ethan Thomas, GF Central, 169-0

Thursday’s results

Team scores (top 5): 3 events scored

1. Bismarck Century 30; 2. Bismarck 20; 3. Williston 16; 4. Grand Forks Central 15; 5. Fargo Davies 13

Boys individual top 8

Long jump: 1. JD Williams, Williston, 23-0.25; 2. Ryan Brynjolfson, Bismarck Century, 22-11.5; 3. Hudson Schroeder, Bismarck, 22-9; 4. Thomas Schreiner, Fargo Davies, 22-8.75; 5. Kasen Baer, WF Sheyenne, 22-3.25; 6. Brooks Turner, Bismarck Century, 22-1; 7. Lucas McNichols, Bismarck, 22-1; 8. Ty Schlichting, WF Sheyenne, 22-0

Shot put: 1. Jacob Burckhard, Century, 57-6.5; 2. Eli Hayes, Davies, 54-2; 3. Evan Schmit, Century, 53-4.50; 4. Zac Kuznia, Grand Forks Central, 52-8.25; 5. Jack Shaffer, Bismarck, 52-5; 6. Jake Hettinger, Bismarck, 51-5.5; 7. Jaxon Walz, Century, 51-5.25; 8. Joel Edland, Century, 51-1.5

3,200: 1. Quinn Roehl, GF Central, 9:15.23; 2. Owen Sondag, Fargo North, 9:21.18; 3. Ivan Askim, Williston, 9:22.76; 4. Brady Goss, Devils Lake, 9:25.33; 5. Tyler Goss, Devils Lake, 9:35.57; 6. Parker Hintz, Bismarck, 9:36.92; 7. Tyler Wahl, Bismarck, 9:37.09; 8. Eric Hasby, Legacy, 9:40.21

N.D. Class A girls

In Bismarck

Friday’s final results

Team scores (top 5): 8 events scored

1. Bismarck 44; 2. Fargo Davies 29; T3. West Fargo and Watford City 28; 5. Bismarck Century 27

Girls individual top 8

1,600: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City, 5:09.46; 2. Reagan Berg, Valley City, 5:10.10

3. Eva Selensky, St. Mary’s, 5:10.66; 4. Izzy Dahl, Bismarck, 5:14.33; 5. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 5:16.70; 6. Sophia Lade, Minot, 5:18.02; 7. Cierra Bornemann, Fargo Davies, 5:20.30; 8. Cambree Moss, Williston, 5:21.61

4x800 relay: 1. Grand Forks Red River (Lauren Dosch, Emily Nelson, Morgan Hartze, Jocelyn Schiller) 9:31.78; 2. Watford City (Fallon Sampsel, Savanna Olson, Katie Olson, Jaelyn Ogle) 9:49.57; 3. Bismarck Century (Leah Herbel, Haven Fitterer, Addison Heck, Emerson House) 9:50.90; 4. Valley City (Brynn Lueck, Cadence Fetsch, Reagan Berg, Greta Goven) 9:52.65; 5. St. Mary’s (Madeline VerDouw, Ella Selensky, Kylie Wald, Eva Selensky) 9:52.67; 6. Williston (Marenn Larsen, Cambree Moss, Angela Wold, Dru Zander) 9:52.89; 7. Fargo Davies (Kinley Steckler, Ellie Miller, Halle Stephens, Cierra Bornemann) 9:52.99; 8. Bismarck (Taya Fettig, Izzy Dahl, Zoe Reichenberger, Bayla Weigel) 9:54.55

Discus: 1. Cailey Moton, West Fargo, 121-10; 2. Tayla Andersen, Bismarck, 120-4; 3. Scout Woods, Wahpeton, 119-8; 4. Berlyn Lindbo, Legacy, 119-6; 5. Chloe Wolff, Century, 119-2; 6. Raya Rood, Bismarck, 118-10; 7. Talea Furcht, Legacy, 113-2; 8. Emma Osier, Fargo North, 113-0

Triple jump: 1. Rachel Nwankwo, Minot, 39-1.5; 2. Cayla Sailer, Fargo Davies, 37-5.25; 3. Onya Kretchman, Fargo Davies, 37-2; 4. Axumite Wren James, Fargo South, 36-10.5; 5. Addison Tandeski, Fargo Davies, 36-3; 6. Kendra King, Dickinson, 35-9.5; 7. Samantha Gustafson, West Fargo, 35-2; 8. Makayla Wiedenmeyer, Century, 34-11

Thursday’s results

Team scores (top 5): 4 events scored

1. Bismarck 27; T2. West Fargo, Bismarck Century and West Fargo Sheyenne 16; 5. Dickinson 15

Girls individual top 8

Pole vault: 1. Alyson Krug, Bismarck, 12-0; 2. Emily Ash, Dickinson, 11-3; 3. Rachel Dunlop, Century, 11-3; 4. Emma Briggs, WF Sheyenne, 11-0; 5. Onya Kretchman, Davies, 11-0; 6. Jolee Dahl, West Fargo, 10-9; 7. Kaitlyn Barbarick, Willison, 10-6; 8. Addison Tandeski, Davies, 10-6

Girls long jump: 1. Eden Fridley, Century, 18-7.25; 2. Kia Ray, WF Sheyenne, 18-0.5; 3. Sara Kraft, Devils Lake, 18-0; 4. Jazmin Barry, Dickinson, 17-11.75; 5. Sophie Brakke, GF Red River, 17-9.75; 6. Kenzie Wuo, WF Sheyenne, 17-7.5; 7. Makayla Whitfield, Minot, 17-3.5; 8. Micah Fleck, Williston, 16-9.75

Girls shot put: 1. Scout Woods, Wahpeton, 42-0.5; 2. Katelyn Rath, Bismarck 40-11.5; 3. Aliya Selensky, Legacy, 39-11; 4. Emma Osier, Fargo North, 39-10.5; 5. Cailey Moton, West Fargo, 39-8; 6. Tayla Andersen, Bismarck, 39-1; 7. Jecelyn Arends, Dickinson, 28-1; 8. Riley Guscette, West Fargo, 37-8.5

3,200: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City, 11:11.14; 2. Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo, 11:39.02; 3. Eva Selensky, St. Mary’s, 11:40.03; 4. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck, 11:46.41; 5. Brooklyn Herrick, WF Horace, 11:47.59; 6. Marenn Larsen, Williston, 11:49.18; 7. Kinley Steckler, Davies, 11:50.95; 8. Zoe Reichenberger, Bismarck, 11:53.39

RELATED:



ADVERTISEMENT

Girls soccer

Thursday’s results

Fargo Davies 1, West Fargo 0

GF Central 3, Fargo South 1

First half -- 1. GFC, Annika Presteng (Morgan Hallgren) 10:00; 2. GFC, Clara Flores 22:00

Second half -- 3. GFC, Flores (Presteng) 43:00; 4. FS, Amelia Hawley 55:00

Goalie saves -- GFC: Hannah Biby 5; FS: Amela Sabanovic 7

NOTE: GF Central qualifies for the state Class A tournament for the first time since 2004.

Red River 5, Fargo North 2

First half -- 1. RR, Kulack penalty kick 18:00; 2. RR, Halverson penalty kick 23:00; 3. RR, Kulack (Halverson) 30:00

Second half -- 4. RR, O'Halloran (P. Bergeron) 43:00; 5. RR, Halverson (Lee) 66:00; 6. FN, Berg 68:00; 7. FN, Berg 79:00

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “The Riders knew they had to start fast to get some momentum. Charli Kulack and Lucy Halverson both earned penalty kicks by moving their feet to get in good positions. Both players buried their shots. Halverson worked hard to win a ball back in the corner and her shot deflected right to Kulack who tapped it into the open net. The scoring continued in the second half as Cassidy O'Halloran volleyed a corner from Payton Bergeron to make it 4-0. Halverson scored her second by placing a shot just inside the post on a great through ball from Kiran Lee. North answered back as Solei Berg scored less than two minutes later and then again with less than a minute left.”

N.D. state tournament

In Fargo

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, noon

No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.

No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 2:15 p.m.

Fargo Shanley (No. 2 East) vs. Mandan (No. 3 West) 6:45 p.m.

Prep softball

N.D. East Region tournament

At West Fargo High School

Friday’s results

Consolation semifinals

Fargo Davies 12, West Fargo Horace 0

GF Central 12, Valley City 3

Championship semifinals

West Fargo 7, Fargo North 1

Red River 4, West Fargo Sheyenne 1

Saturday’s games

At West Fargo High School

State qualifiers

GF Central vs. Fargo North, 10 a.m.; Fargo Davies vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 12:30 p.m.

EDC championship

Red River vs. West Fargo, 3 p.m.

N.D. Class B tournament

In Minot

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

11 a.m. – Renville County (No. 2 seed) vs. Thompson (second random draw); Kindred-Richland (No. 3) vs. Central McLean (third random draw), 35 minutes after first game; Beulah (No. 1) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark (first random draw), 4 p.m.; Hillsboro-CV (No. 4) vs. May-Port-CG (No. 5), 35 minutes after third game

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals, 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Seventh place, 10 a.m.

Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends

Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends

Championship, 4 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Thursday’s results

Championship semifinals

Red Lake Falls 10, Norman County East/UH 0

Badger-Greenbush-MR 1, East Polk 0

E-P 000 000 0 --0 1 0

BAD 000 010 X --1 2 3

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Brynlea Mahlen

Highlights -- EP: Mahlen 1x3, 7 SO; BGMR: Teagan Landsrud 1x2, R, RBI

ADVERTISEMENT

Elimination bracket

Mahnomen-Waubun 18, Fertile-Beltrami 0

East Polk 9, Kelliher-Northome 1

Mahnomen-Waubun 11, Norman County East/UH 2

Tuesday, May 30

In Greenbush

Elimination bracket, Mahnomen-Waubun vs. East Polk, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

At highest seed

Championship, 4 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Thursday’s results

Second round

North subsection

Thief River Falls 2, Roseau 1

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16, Park Rapids 1

South subsection

Hawley 4, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 2

Barnesville 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

Championship quarterfinals

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Thief River Falls 1

Hawley 7, Barnesville 3

Consolation bracket

Park Rapids 9, Roseau 8

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 2, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Tuesday, May 30

In Frazee

Consolation semifinals

Barnesville vs. Park Rapids; Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Thief River Falls, 2 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Hawley, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

In Frazee

Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Scheels All-Star Series

East All-Stars

Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen

Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley

West All-Stars

Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen

Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton

Prep baseball

Friday’s result

Roseau 10, International Falls 0

I-F 000 00 --0 3 1

ROS 103 42 --10 13 0

WP: O. Jaenicke; LP: J. Maish

Highlights -- IF: N. Bernath 1x1; R: G. Jensen 2x3, R, J. Halvorson 1x1, R, C. Flaig 2x3, 2R, A. Wensloff 2x3, R, 5 RBI, HR, T. George 1x3, R, RBI, E. Wensloff 2x3, 2R, RBI, A. Klint R, RBI, C. Bachleitner 2x3, 2 RBI, J. Tangen R

Thursday’s results

Moorhead 11, EGF Senior 2

MOR 101 205 2 --11 11 2

EGF 000 010 1 --2 2 1

WP: G. Quade; LP: N. Frize

Highlights -- MOR: Quade 6 SO, C. Heinsch 4x5, 2R, 3 RBI, 2B, 3B, HR, T. Bergeson 2x3, 2R, RBI, C. Wilson R, 2 RBI, A. Reierson 1x4, R, 4 RBI, B. Saari 2x3, R, L. Hilber 1x4, R, R. Bohney 1x2, 3R; EGF: J. Van Eps 1x3, R, C. Kofstad R, J. Nowacki RBI

Roseau 11, Warroad 5

ROS 002 051 3 --11 14 0

WAR 000 041 0 --5 9 1

WP: C. Otto; LP: L. Grover

Highlights -- R: Otto 5 SO, G. Jensen 2x4, 2R, RBI, C. Flaig 2x3, 2R, RBI, A. Wensloff 3x4, R, RBI, T. George 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, E. Wensloff 1x4, RBI, A. Klint 1x3, R, 2 RBI, C. Bachleitner 1x1, R, RBI, J. Haugen 1x4, R, J Halvorson 1x4, R: WAR: M. Marvin-Cortes 1x4, 2 RBI, B. Thompson 2x3, 2R, RBI, J. McFarlane 2x3, R, R. Chamernick 1x2, R, D. Anthony 2x3, R, 2 RBI

N.D. East Region tournament

At John Randall Field in Wahpeton

Friday’s results

Loser-out

Fargo North 2, Devils Lake 0

Fargo Davies 11, Red River 8

Semifinals

Wahpeton 7, West Fargo Sheyenne 5

West Fargo 5, Fargo Shanley 2

Saturday’s games

State qualifiers

Fargo Davies vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, noon; Fargo North vs. Fargo Shanley, 30 minutes after first game ends

Championship

Wahpeton vs. West Fargo, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

EDC individual tournament

At Fargo and West Fargo area tennis courts

Singles

First round

Lauren Tran, GFC, def. Hope Uggerud, WF, 6-0, 7-6 (8-6); Ariel Bahn, Davies, def. Lizzie Hardie, North, 6-2, 6-4; Ruby Hawley, South, def. Paige Knuittla, WF, 6-1, 6-1; Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, def. Cassie Youngquist, South, 6-0, 6-0; Kyree Lacina, Wahp, def. Ava Von Pinnon, WF, 6-2, 6-3; Stella Blue, GFC, def. Breelyn Lacina, Wahp, 6-4, 6-2; Madeline Abbott, Shanley, def., Anna Mauch, WFS, 6-1, 6-2; Liz Comings, Wahp, def. Sydnee Lemieux, GFC, 6-3, 6-3; Skye Nielson, VC, def., Reese Aarestad, South, 6-2, 6-2; Reganne Silbernagel, VC, def., Dana Chahal, GFRR, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Mary Wolf, Shanley, def., Naomi Rahman, GFRR, 6-4, 6-1; Kellen Taragos, North, def. Abby Redfearn, VC, 6-2, 6-6(7-2), 6-0; Kate Hinschberger, GFRR, def. Lucy Tharaldson, Shanley, 6-3, 6-1; Julia Puhl, North, def. Alyssa Thomsen, VC, 6-0, 6-0

Second round

Paige McCormick, Davies, def. Lauren Tran, GFC, 6-1, 6-0; Ruby Hawley, South, def. Ariel Bahn, Davies, 6-3, 6-3; Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, def. Kyree Lacina, Wahp, 6-0, 6-0; Madeline Abbott, Shanley, def. Stella Blue, GFC, 6-2, 6-0; Liz Comings, Wahp, def. Skye Nielson, VC, 6-1, 6-2; Reganne Silbernagel, Davies, def. Mary Wolf, Shanley, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; Kate Hinschberger, GFRR, def. Kellen Taragos, North, 7-5, 7-6(7-3); Sarea Gu, WFS, def. Julia Puhl, North, 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Paige McCormick, Davies, def. Ruby Hawley, South, 6-2, 6-3; Madeline Abbott, Shanley, def. Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, 6-2, 6-3; Liz Comings, Wahp, def. Reganne Silbernagel, Davies, 6-2, 6-0; Sarea Gu, WFS, def. Kate Hinschberger, GFRR, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

First round

Layfield/Hoy, WFS, def. Lawrence/Cudney, WF, 6-1, 6-1; Careaga/Cassola, Shanley, def. Hopp/Geris-Schroeder,South, 6-4, 6-0; Burvee/Seibold, Wahp, def. Moseng/Halvorson, WF, 6-4, 6-3; Kavasseri/Lockwoof, North, def. Mathison/Friederichs, Shanley, 6-3, 7-6(8-6)

Second round

Sufficool/Martineck, BC, def. Layfield/Hoy, WFS, 6-1, 6-0; Blue/Wang, GFC, def. Paranica/Nelson, GFRR, 7-5, 6-2; Nielsen/Zaun, VC, def. Heggen/Phillips, South, 6-0, 6-1; Lee/Wanzek, Davies, def. Cassola/Careaga, Shanley, 6-0,6-0; Spicer/Lommen, GFRR, def. Burvee/Seibold, Wahp, 6-0, 6-0; Thompson/Durrani, WFS, def. Espinoza/Burris, North, 6-0, 6-3; Wicklow/Jiang, def. Erdmann/Anderson, Wahp, 6-4, 7-6(7-5); Stauss/Spicer, GFC, def. Kavasseri/Lockwood, North, 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Sufficool/Martineck, VC, def. Blue/Wang, GFC, 6-0, 6-1; Lee/Wanzek, Davies, def. Nielson/Zaun, VC, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Spicer/Lommen, GFRR, def. Thompson/Durrani, WFS, 7-6(9-7), 6-1; Stauss/Spicer, GFC, def. Wicklow/Jiang, Davies, 6-1, 6-0

ADVERTISEMENT

N.D. East Region Dual tournament

At Fargo and West Fargo area tennis courts

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Valley City 5, Fargo South 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 5, Fargo North 0

Fargo Davies 4, Fargo Shanley 1

GF Central 3, Red River 2

Singles

1. Madi Stauss, GFC, over Naomi Rahman 6-0, 6-1; 2. Magdalene Spicer, GFC, over Kate Hinschberger 6-4, 6-4; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, over Dana Chahal 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Doubles

1. Farrah Spicer-Addison Lommen, RR, over Sydnee Lemieux-Jennifer Wang 6-3, 6-2; 2. Grace Paranica-Maddie Nelson, RR, over Stella Blue-Alli Wilhelmi 6-0, 4-6, 6-3

Championship semifinals

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Davies 2

GF Central 3, Valley City 2

Singles

1. Madi Spicer, GFC, over Abby Martineck 6-1, 6-2; 2. Kailee Nielson, VC, over Magdalene Spicer 7-6 (7-3), 6-0; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, over Georgia Zaun 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1. Sydnee Lemieux-Jennifer Wang, GFC, over Skye Nielson-Alyssa Thomsen 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

Consolation semifinals

Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo North 2

Red River 5, Fargo South 0

Singles

1. Addison Lommen over Ruby Hawley 4-6, 6-3, 10-5; 2. Naoimi Rahman over Reese Aarestad 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; 3. Kate Hinschberger over Gracie Geris-Schroeder 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Farrah Spicer-Grace Paranica over Cassie Youngquist-Abby Heggen 6-0, 6-0; 2. Maddie Nelson-Lauren Enders over Katie Hopp-Della Phillips 6-1, 6-0

Championship

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, GF Central 2

Singles

1. Sarea Gu, WFS, over Madi Stauss 6-2, 6-2; 2. Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, over Magdalene Spicer 6-0, 6-1; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, over Sofia Layfield 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Sydnee-Lemieux-Jennifer Wang, GFC, over Jayne Thompson-Anna Mauch 6-1, 7-6 (9-6); 2. Shireen Durrani-Erika Hoy, WFS, over Stella Blue-Allie Wilhelmi 6-4, 6-3

State qualifiers

Valley City 4, Fargo Shanley 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Fargo Davies 3, Red River 2

Singles

1. Paige McCormick, FD, over Addison Lommen 6-3, 6-1; 2. Tanis Lee, FD, over Naomi Rahman 6-0, 6-0; 3. Grace Wanzek, FD, over Kate Hinschberger 4-6, 6-3, 10-8

Doubles

1. Farrah Spicer-Grace Pananica, RR, over Lily Wicklow-Melody Jiang 6-4, 6-0; 2. Reganne Silbernagel-Kate Leingang, FD, over Dana Chahal-Maddie Nelson 6-3, 6-2

N.D. Class A Dual tournament

At Choice Health and Fitness and Grand Forks area courts

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies

East No. 2 GF Central vs. West No. 3 Bismarck

East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Century

West No. 2 Bismarck Legacy vs. East No. 3 Valley City

Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, at Wynne Tennis Courts

At championship semifinals, at Choice Health and Fitness

Team places

Fifth place, 4:30 p.m. at Wynne Tennis Courts

Third place, 4:30 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness

Championship, 6 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness

Boys tennis

Minn. Section 8A tournament

At Choice Health and Fitness, Thursday

Singles championship

Isaac Maddock, Osakis, def. Jett. Cornelius, Thief River Falls, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles championship

Rhett Janisch/Reece Janisch, Thief River Falls, def. JJ Cornelius/Geran Gonsorowski, Thief River Falls, 6-3, 6-4

Boys golf

Fargo South/Davies Invite

Thursday’s results

Team totals

West Fargo Sheyenne 303, Fargo North 314, Red River 319, West Fargo 322, Fargo Davies 323, Fargo South 328, Fargo Shanley 336, GF Central 343, West Fargo Horace 357, Wahpeton 378, Valley City 379

Top 5 individuals

1. Nate Peyerl, WFS, 71; 2. Andrew Wilhelm, WFS, 72; 3. Cole Kinsella, Fargo North 74; 4. Charlie Solberg, Fargo Davies, 74; 5. Silas Dusenbury, RR, 75

Other Red River scorers – Kolby Koerner 79, Carson Skarperud 82, Jack Miller 83

GF Central scorers – Evan Panzer 83, Cole Wilber 83, Trevor Anderson 84, Mack Blue 93

College baseball

Summit League tournament

In Fargo

Thursday’s results

Consolation first round

N.D. State 7, Omaha 6 (in 12 innings)

Championship second round

Oral Roberts 15, S.D. State 2

Friday’s consolation semifinals

S.D. State 8, N.D. State 2

Saturday’s championship

Oral Roberts vs. S.D. State, 1:05 p.m. (if necessary, a second championship to follow at 4:35 p.m.)