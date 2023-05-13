Friday's local scoreboard for May 12

Prep softball

Friday’s results

Minot 16, Red River 3

Valley City 12, Devils Lake 7

West Fargo 6, Fargo Davies 0

Wilton-Wing 20, Fargo Shanley 10

West Fargo Horace 8, Turtle Mountain 7

Norman County East/UH 9, Sacred Heart 4

Red Lake Falls 9, Norman County East/UH 1

Badger-Greenbush-MR 11, Sacred Heart 1

BAD 241 103 0 --11

S-H 010 000 X --1

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: J. Pulkrabek

Highlights -- BGMR: Hanson 7 SO, McKenzie Dahl 2R, Jordan Lee 2x3, 2R, RBI, Jaci Hanson 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Cassie Dahl 2x4, RBI, Elizabeth Gust 2R, RBI, Tessany Blazek 2x4, 2R, RBI, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 2R; SH: T. Johnson R, Dezra Martinez 1x2, RBI

East Polk 16, EGF Senior High 5

E-P 04(11) 10 --16 8 1

EGF 400 10 --5 9 6

WP: Kianna Tasman; LP: Karlee Walsh

Highlights -- EP: Maddi Bailie 1x4, HR; EGF: Walsh 2x3, 2 RBI

Thursday’s results

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, GF Central 0

Valley City 8, West Fargo Horace 5

Fargo North 16, Fargo Davies 9

Crookston 17, Red Lake County Central 1

New York Mills 9, Norman County East/UH 8

Thief River Falls 15, EGF Senior High 2

EGF 000 20 --2 3 4

TRF 371 4X --15 13 0

WP: Carlie Rogalla; LP: Ellie Marcott

Highlights -- EGF: Emma Marcott 1x2, RBI, 3B; TRF: Liza Bjerklie 4x4, 4 RBI, 2 2B, Rogalla 2x2, 3 RBI

Prep baseball

Friday’s results

Fargo Davies 5, Red River 4, 9 innings

West Fargo 6-3, Devils Lake 1-4

GF Central 16, Fargo South 0

GFC 420 450 1 --16 16 1

F-S 020 052 0 --9 10 3

WP: C. Barta; LP: M. Grenstiener

Highlights -- GFC: J. Simmers 2x5, 3R, B. Brevik 3x4, 3R, RBI, C. Barta 5x5, 4R, 5 RBI, C. Colgrove 1x2, 3R, 3 RBI, HR, W. Wockenfuss 1x4, 2R, RBI, Z. Erickson 2x4, 2 RBI, A. Lee 1x4, RBI, G. Tande 1x5, RBI, K. Hensrud R; FS: Grenstiener R, 5 SO, M. Kirkeby 1x5, RBI, A. Erickson 3x4, 2R, RBI, C. Bevill 2R, H. Giere 2x3, 2R, C. Shiek 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, R. Ortez 1x4, RBI, A. Such 1x3, 3 RBI, O. Egan RBI

Esko 13, Roseau 3

ESK 350 131 --13 12 1

ROS 010 200 --3 7 0

WP: C. Haugen; LP: O. Jaenicke

Highlights -- ESK: C. Haugen 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, HR, 11 SO, S. Haugen 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, HR, B. Hipp 1x3, R, I. Sertich 3x4, 3R, 5 RBI, HR, F. Furcht 2x3, R, RBI, C. Berglund 1x3, R, RBI, O. Wilson R, N. Wells 2R; R: C. Otto 5 SO, N. Urness 1x2, 2 RBI, A. Klint 1x1, 2R, T. George 1x2, R, RBI

Marshall 9, Roseau 4

MAR 152 010 0 --9 10 2

ROS 300 001 0 --4 4 2

WP: T. Carlson; LP: T. Mertens

Highlights -- MAR: O. Marsolek 4x5, 2R, 4 RBI, M. Berrisford 1x3, R, RBI, T. Carlson 1x3, R, O. Hayden 1x4, 2 RBI, A. Westerbur RBI, M. Park 1x2, 2R, C. Boos 1x3, 3R; R: G. Jensen 1x2, R, 5 SO, A. Wensloff 1x1, R, A. Klint 1x3, R, T. George 1x3, 3 RBI, C. Otto R

Thief River Falls 14-4, Crookston 4-1

CRO 010 201 --4 6 3

TRF 300 004 --14 13 1

Highlights -- CRO: Alex Longoria 2x3, Gavyn Hlucny 2x4, R, 2 RBI; TRF: Noah Fonzabu 2x3, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, HR, Jack Rosendahl 3x5, 3R

CRO 000 10 --1 3 3

TRF 400 00 --4 7 0

Highlights -- CRO: Longoria 1x2, HR; TRF: Fonzabu 2x2, R, RBI, 2B

Thursday’s results

Red River 7, West Fargo Sheyenne 4

Fargo Davies 6, Moorhead 4

West Fargo 7, Valley City 0

Fargo North 4-11, West Fargo Horace 2-3

Thief River Falls 14-4, Crookston 4-1

Thompson 8, Hillsboro-CV 4

HCV 200 020 0 --4 4 4

THO 010 205 X --8 7 3

WP: B. Wolfgram; LP: C. Hebl

Highlights -- HCV: Hebl 1x3, R, 5 SO, G. Beliles 1x3, R, C. Haffely R, T. Leshuk 1x3, RBI, J. Fortman 1x2, RBI, B. Chenault R; T: R. Berberich R, B. Wolfgram 1x4, R, 2 RBI, T. Schumacher 3x4, R, RBI, B. Gibson 2R, D. Overby 1x2, 2R, J. Muhs 1x3, RBI, S. O'Hearn 1x2, R, RBI, B. Tyce RBI

Hatton-Northwood 19, Larimore 3

H-N 402 010 (12) --19 20 1

LAR 012 000 0 --3 5 2

WP: R. Zuniga; LP: A. Gratton

Highlights -- HN: A. Thorsgard 2x4 R, RBI, 2B, D. Carpenter 2R, 3 RBI, HR, 5 SO, C. Beaudin 2x4, 2 RBI, M. Steinbrink 2x5, 3R, RBI, 2B, H. Frederick 2x5, 2R, 3 RBI, T. Peterick 4x5, 2R, 3 RBI, 3B, H. Twete 2x5, 2R, RBI, R. Zuniga 2x4, R, 11 SO, R. Verke 3x3, 2R, 3 RBI; Larimore: J. Warnke 1x3, 3B, A. Gratton 1x3, J. Collison 1x3, R, Burns 1x2, 2R, D. Howard 1x3, RBI

North Star 13, Northern Lights 2

N-L 000 20 --2 1 1

N-S 531 4X --13 11 2

WP: Karsen Simon; LP: Brody Heinz

Highlights -- NS: Dane Hagler 3x3, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, Hunter Hagler 3x4, 2R, RBI, Garret Westlind 2x4, R, RBI, Brett Dilley 1x2, R, 2 RBI; NL: Mitchell Leas 1x3, R

Girls soccer

Friday’s results

Fargo Davies 4, Fargo North 0

West Fargo 1, Red River 0

First half -- 1. WF, Haidyn Crockett (Aleena Bhattarai) 10:00

Second half -- No scoring.

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “The Riders controlled play for most of the match after the Packers opened the scoring. The Packer goalie combined with the posts and crossbar to shutout the Riders. Addison Fargo, Reese Remz, Brooklyn Bergeron, and many others played outstanding for the Riders tonight. The team is so close and needs to continue to believe that good results will continue to come more often than not.”

Thursday’s results

Fargo Shanley 4, Fargo South 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 4, GF Central 1

First half -- 1. WFS, Tenley McMenamy 8:00; 2. WFS, McMenamy 13:00; 3. WFS, Lindsey Erickson 30:00; 4. GFC, Clara Flores 36:00

Second half -- 5. WFS, McMenamy 48:00

Goalie saves -- WFS: Morgan Valvo 3; GFC: Hannah Biby 7, Hailey Anderson-Tibiatowski 4

Girls golf

Roseau Invitational

At Oakcrest Golf Course, Thursday

Team totals

1. (tie) Crookston and EGF Senior High A 378, 3. Warroad 386, 4. Roseau 404, 5. Thief River Falls 455, 6. EGF Senior High B 505

Top individual placers

1. (tie) Samantha Peterson, R, Kayla Thompson, EGF, and Erin Brandt, EGF, 89

Girls tennis

Friday’s results

Fargo North 5, Jamestown 0

Fargo South 5, Jamestown 0

Minot 5, Fargo North 0

Valley City 5, Mandan 0

Minot 9, Shanley 0

Thursday’s results

Valley City 9, Wahpeton 0

Fargo North 9, Fargo South 0

Fargo Davies 5, Red River 4

Singles

1. Paige McCormick, FD, def. Farrah Spicer 6-0, 6-2; 2. Tanis Lee, FD, def. Addison Lommen 7-5, 6-2; 3. Grace Wanzek, FD, def. Naomi Rahman 6-3, 6-4; 4. Kate Hinschberger, RR, def. Lily Wicklow 6-0, 6-3; 5. Grace Paranica, RR, def. Melody Jiang 6-0, 6-3; 6. Ariel Bahn, FD, def. Dana Chahal 4-6, 7-5, 10-7

Doubles

1. McCormick/Lee, FD, def. Spicer/Lommen 6-3, 6-1; 2. Hinschberger/Chahal, RR, def. Wanzek/Wicklow 5-7, 7-6, 10-8; 3. Paranica/Maddie Nelson, RR, def. Kate Leingang/Ava Eslinger 6-0, 6-2

Boys tennis

Perham Triangular

In Perham Friday

Crookston 5, Perham 2

Singles

1. Isaac Thomforde, CRO, def. Jack Birkeland 7-6, 6-0; 2. Reggie Winjum, CRO, def. Mason Happel 6-4, 7-5; 3. Brekkan Wokasch, PER, def. Sam Widseth 3-6, 6-2, 10-4; 4. Hudson Hackel, PER, def. Ethan Erdman 6-4, 6-7, 11-9

Doubles

1. Tatum Lubinski/Nathan Kelly, CRO, def. Soren Anderson/Michael Anderson 6-2, 2-6, 12-10; 2. Gunnar Groven/Grant Funk, CRO, def. Reid Wokasch/Maddax Happel 7-5, 6-4; 3. Jack Everett/Elliot Bartrum, CRO, def. Noah Brasel/Sam Brown 6-1, 6-0

Crookston 4, EGF Senior High 3

Singles

1. Winjum, CRO, def. Carson Knutson 6-2, 6-3; 2. Thomas McMahon, EGF, def. Widseth 6-1, 6-3; 3. Ryan McMahon, EGF, def. Erdman 6-2, 6-4; 4. Everett, CRO, def. Aaden Wavra 6-2, 7-6

Doubles

1. Thomforde/Kelly, CRO, def. Trey D’Heilly/Nolan Meulebroeck 6-1, 6-0; 2. Groven/Lubinski, CRO, def. Austin Kovar/Jeb Haaven 6-4, 6-2; 3. Luke Hanson/Bauer Walter, EGF, def. Funk/Bartrum 6-2, 6-2

Thursday’s result

Crookston 5, EGF Senior High 2

Singles

1. Isaac Thomforde, CRO, over Carson Knutson 6-0, 6-1; 2. Reggie Winjum, CRO, over Thomas McMahon 6-3, 6-1; 3. Nolan Meulebroeck, EGF, over Seth Widseth 6-2, 6-3; 4. Ryan McMahon, EGF, over Colton Osborn 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Nathan Kelly/Tatum Lubinski, CRO, over Trey D’Heilly/Jeb Haaven-Farstad 6-3, 6-4; 2. Gunnar Groven/Grant Funk, CRO, over Austin Kovar/Luke Hanson 7-5, 6-4; 3. Elliot Bartrum/Jack Everett, CRO, over Oliver Kalenze/Tucker Lovejoy 6-4, 6-1

EGF Senior High head coach Kyle Hanson: “After two other dates got postponed we finally faced Crookston in a duel. This was supposed to be our first match of the year and it became one of the last. They were as advertised. Excellent at the top of the singles lineup and feisty at doubles. Each of their doubles teams had that one kid who would read the play early and jump all over balls across the middle.

Our doubles played well in stretches and then had some struggles. Being dominant for long stretches has been elusive, but that’s partly because we need to be more consistent. Today our major issue was hitting too many ground strokes right to the net player who was in the middle. We didn’t attack the alleys enough to keep them honest. Our net play is getting better, but also has that inconsistency issue. Volleys have been put away at a much higher percentage and overheads were way better today. There is still some hesitancy and waiting on their heels for a ball, but that’s improving. Today the guys were attacking the net ball more often than what had happened before.

Consistency wasn’t an issue for Nolan Muelebroeck and Ryan McMahon. Wow, did these two bring their ‘A’ games today. Probably the best match for both. Nolan was absolutely dominant and played a fantastic match. He moved the ball all over the court and with pace. Rarely did his opponent get to stand in the middle except if he came to the net and then Nolan would put a passing shot right down the line. Ryan played a very aggressive style which was what was needed against a player that doesn’t make mistakes. He kept the ball deep and then sometimes would come in close to finish points. This was only his second singles match so sometimes he gets out of position, but he covers so much ground by absolutely working his tail off. What a battler and a great match for him. Well, with this goofy spring the rematch is in Crookston tomorrow…if it doesn’t rain.”

Boys golf

West Fargo Invitational

At Thumper Pond in Ottertail, Minn., Thursday

Boys team totals

West Fargo Sheyenne 311, Red River 314, Fargo North 326, Fargo Shanley 332, West Fargo 333, Fargo South 339, Fargo Davies 344, GF Central 348, Valley City 378, Horace 393, Wahpeton 395

Top 5 individuals

1. Kolby Koener, Red River,74; 2. Carson Skarperud, GFRR,74; 3. Nate Peyerl, WFS, 75; 4. (tie) Carson Hannesta, Fargo North 77; Aiden Knodel, WFS, 77

GFC scorers

Evan Panzer 82, Cole Wilber 88, Ryder Rivard 88, Mack Blue 90

Red River scorers

Saylor Kuenzel 80, Ross Koerner 81

Prep track

West Marshall Lions Varsity meet

In Warren, Friday

Girls team totals

1. West Marshall 167.5, 2. Thief River Falls 136, 3. EGF Senior High 75.5, 4. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax 68.5, 5. Crookston 50.5, 6. (tie) Kittson County Central and Warroad 47, 8. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 39, 9. Grygla-Gatzke 28, 10. Roseau 14, 11. Red Lake County 2

Girls winners and EGF top 5 placers

100 dash -- 1. Kendra Mehrkens, TRF, 12.50; 3. Finley Horken, FSHC, 13.00

200 dash -- 1. Mehrkens, TRF, 26.87; 5. Camryn Adams, EGF, 28.65

400 run -- 1. Annika Adolphson, WM, 1:03.00

800 run -- 1. Abigail Bleess, WAR, 2:37.59; 3. Lydia Floden, EGF, 2:42.84; 4. Katherine Allard, EGF, 2:43.34

1,600 run -- 1. Ella Arntson, FSHC, 5:49.78

3,200 run -- 1. Elory Mossestad, TRF, 13:27.25

100 hurdles -- 1. Shali Anderson, EGF, 16.01

300 hurdles -- 1. Hannah Pederson, WM, 48.90; 3. Anderson, EGF, 51.77

4x100 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High (Anderson, Adams, Grace Jordheim, Geena Jordheim) 52.81

4x200 relay -- 1. Thief River Falls (Kendal Rantanen, Dru Harbott, Stephanie Dagg, Mehrkens) 1:49.22; 4. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax (Meah Marshall, Finley Horken, Adley Vigness, Mollie Olson) 1:56.39

4x400 relay -- 1. West Marshall (Reegan Mortimer, Annika Adolphson, Regan Swanson, Alexis LaBine) 4:25.61; 4. EGF Senior High (Erin Wolff, Aryanna Bair, Grace Jordheim, Erin Bowman) 4:48.66

4x800 relay -- 1. West Marshall (Ayla Woinarowicz, Liv Efta, Jorie Miska, Annie Peterson) 10:48.19; 3. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax (Brea Abrahamson, Jayla Abrahamson, Norah Hanson, E. Arntson) 11:13.59; 5. EGF Senior High (Jerzey Perkerewicz, Meredith Allard, Ainsley Swanson, Alexis Hitchcock) 11:15.87

Shot put -- 1. Aaliyah Johnson, WM, 35-03.00; 5. (tie) Claire Adolphson, FSHC, 28-06.00

Discus varsity -- 1. Savannah Bishop, WM, 95-00; 3. Katelynn Kovarik, EGF, 84-09

High jump -- 1. Kaydence White, KCC, 4-10.00

Pole vault -- 1. Paige Michalski, WM, 9-06.00

Long jump -- 1. Avery Horken , FSHC, 16-00.50; 3. Horken, FSHC, 15-00.50

Triple jump -- 1. Hannah Pederson, WM, 33-03.50; 2. Horken, FSHC, 33-03.00

Boys team totals

1. EGF Senior High 173.76, 2. Thief River Falls 110.42, 3. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 86.5, 4. West Marshall 74.92, 5. Roseau 67, 6. Warroad 44.42, 7. Red Lake County 43, 8. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax 31.92, 9. Grygla-Gatzke 30, 10. Crookston 18

Boys winners and EGF top 5 placers

100 dash -- 1. Cooper Smith, EGF, 11.04; 4. (tie) Jezrael Jones, EGF, and Jonathon Speicher, FSHC, 11.74

200 dash -- 1. Gavin Hockstedler, BGMR, 23.56

400 run -- 1. William MacLean, TRF, 54.69; 2. Brayden Carlson, EGF, 54.99; 5. Alex Lotties, FSHC, 59.94

800 run -- 1. Jack Goulet, WAR, 2:13.48; 4. Cooper Boushee, EGF, 2:21.60

1,600 run -- 1. Hunter Jordheim, EGF, 5:02.40; 2. Nolan Kluck, EGF, 5:03.54; 4. Grant Martin, FSHC, 5:12.13

3,200 run -- 1. Jordheim, EGF, 10:54.50; 3. Weston Mahar, EGF, 11:48.98

110 hurdles -- 1. Kaden Vanyo, EGF, 15.67

300 hurdles -- 1. Smith, EGF, 42.21; 2. Jones, EGF, 45.11

4x100 relay -- 1. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (Grady Hockstedler, Gavin Hockstedler, Brent Wesala, Liam Collins) 47.04; 4. EGF Senior High (Tate Moore, Eliot Afshari, Isaac Hartman, Rylan Slack) 50.71

4x200 relay -- 1. West Marshall (Nathan Sedlacek, Colton Otero, Gavin Efta, Tyson Mortimer) 1:37.80; 3. EGF Senior High (Cooper Boushee, Juvenal Chavez, Brady Loer, Landon Vigen) 1:41.00

4x400 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High (Brayden Carlson, Smith, Jace Fore, Loer) 3:41.40

4x800 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High (Jaxon Mahar, Weston Mahar, Charles Nelson, Nolan Kluck) 9:23.91

Shot put -- 1. Treston Nichols, BGMR, 47-04.50; 3. Mavrik Martine, EGF, 42-06.00; 4. Caleb Zejdlik, EGF, 42-02.50; 5. Messi Kalenda, EGF, 40-06.50

Discus -- 1. Jake Borowicz, R, 132-09; 3. Caleb Zejdlik, EGF, 123-09; 5. Kalenda, EGF, 120-07

High jump -- 1. Gerald Melin, RLC, 6-00.00; 2. Kyle Abrahamson, FSHC, 5-08.00

Pole vault -- 1. Tyson Mortimer, WM, 12-06.00; 3. Eliot Afshari, EGF, 10-00.00

Long jump -- 1. Gavin Hockstedler, BGMR, 19-05.00

Triple jump -- 1. Liam Collins, BGMR, 41-04.25; 2. Kaden Vanyo, EGF, 39-06.50; 4. Jones, EGF, 36-02.00

College softball

Thursday’s result

Minnesota 3, Ohio State 2

Summit League

Summit League championship tournament

In Brookings

Thursday’s results

South Dakota 2, S.D. State 9

Omaha 5, N.D. State 1

S.D. State 10, N.D. State 2 (N.D. State eliminated)

Friday’s results

Championship semifinals

Omaha 14, South Dakota 2

Loser-out

S.D. State 3, South Dakota 0

Saturday’s championship

Omaha vs. S.D. State, 1 p.m. (second championship to follow at 3:30 p.m.)

College baseball

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

Thursday’s results

In Mandan

Wayne State 7, Southwest Minnesota State 6

MSU Mankato 5, Minnesota Crookston 3

In Bismarck

Winona State 8, Minot State 7

St. Cloud State 10, Augustana 1

Loser-out

Augustana 7, Winona State 2

Minnesota Crookston 7, Wayne State 5

Friday’s games, postponed to Saturday due to rain

At BNC Field in Mandan

St. Cloud State vs. MSU Mankato, noon

Minn-Crookston vs. Augustana, 3:30 p.m.

NSIC All-Conference

First team

Minnesota Crookston -- Jake Dykhoff, Mike Hallquist, Jake Hjelle and Alex Koep; Minot State -- Derek Kay, Gunnar Kozlowitz and Matt Malone; UMary -- Calvin James; Augustana -- Nick Banowetz, Adam Diedrich, Drey Dirksen, Seth Miller and Caleb Saari; Sioux Falls -- Brady Klehr; Southwest Minnesota State -- Chase McDaniel; St. Cloud State -- John Nett and Sam Riola; Winona State -- Derek Baumgartner

Second team

Minnesota Crookston -- Josh Dykhoff and Brody Sorenson; MSU Moorhead -- Nathan Culley, Dylan Gotto, Mikey Gottschalk and Jackson Hauge; Minot State -- Javier Gutierrez and Brent Riddle; UMary -- Noah Hull, Jonathan Draheim and Derek Shoen; Augustana -- Jack Hines; Minnesota Duluth -- Tim Pokornowski; St. Cloud State -- Drew Bulson; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ansen Dulas, Kolby Kiser and Keenan Wenzel; Wayne State -- Colin Lynam

All-defensive team

Minot State -- Gunnar Kozlowitz; Minnesota Duluth -- Ethan Cole and Alex Wattermann; St. Cloud State -- Tate Wallat and John Nett; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ryan Chmielewski; Augustana -- Drey Dirksen; Upper Iowa -- Ryan Hull; Concordia-St. Paul -- Mason Wolf

NSIC regular season individual awards

Player of the year -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston

Pitcher of the year -- Alex Koep, Minnesota Crookston

Newcomer of the year -- Mike Hallquist, Minnesota Crookston

Freshman of the year -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

Coach of the year -- Paul Blanchard, Southwest Minnesota State