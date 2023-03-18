Friday's local scoreboard for March 17

Men’s hockey

NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Friday’s semifinals

Colorado College 1, Denver 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. CC, Hunter McKown PP (Nicklas Andrews, Noah Laba) 13:22

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalie saves -- CC: Kaidan Mbereko 23; DU: Magnus Chrona 20, Matt Davis 5

St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 2, OT

First period -- 1. UND, Ethan Frisch PP (Jake Schmaltz, Jackson Blake) 6-18; 2. SCSU, Veeti Miettinen PP (Cooper Wylie, Grant Cruikshank) 17:16

Second period -- 3. UND, Judd Caulfield (Mark Senden, Gavin Hain) 12:29

Third period -- 4. SCSU, Jami Krannila (Zach Okabe, Miettinen) 5:06

Overtime -- 5. SCSU, Okabe (Krannila, Miettinen) 5:45

Penalties -- Ondrej Trejbal, SCSU, holding 5:28 first; Josh Luedtke, SCSU, hooking 8:28 first; Nick Portz, UND, holding 8:28 first; Ethan Frisch, UND, holding 15:58 first; Cooper Wylie, SCSU, hooking 2:35 second; Dylan James, UND, hitting from behind 5:22 second; Cooper Moore, UND, boarding 18:12 second; Joe Molenaar, SCSU, holding 5:45 third; Gavin Hain, UND, tripping 1:15 overtime

Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 6-3-2-7--18, SCSU: Jaxon Castor 4-10-6-3--23

Penalties-minutes -- UND 5-10, SCSU 4-8

Power plays -- UND 1-3, SCSU 1-4

Referees -- Sterling Egan and Nathan Wieler

Linesmen -- Justin Hills and Erik Contino

Attendance -- 10,242

Saturday’s championship

Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.

Big Ten tournament

In Minneapolis

Saturday’s championship

Minnesota vs. Michigan, 7 p.m.

CCHA Mason Cup tournament

In Mankato

Saturday’s championship

Northern Michigan vs. MSU Mankato, 6:07 p.m.

Atlantic Hockey tournament

In Buffalo

Saturday’s championship

Holy Cross vs. Canisius, 5:05 p.m.

ECAC tournament

In Lake Placid, N.Y.

Friday’s semifinals

Colgate 2, Quinnipiac 1, 2 OT

Harvard 1, Cornell 0, OT

Saturday’s championship

Colgate vs. Harvard, 6:32 p.m.

Hockey East tournament

In Boston

Friday’s semifinals

Boston 2, Providence 1, OT

Merrimack 2, UMass-Lowell 1, 2 OT

Saturday’s championship

Boston vs. Merrimack, 6 p.m.

Women’s hockey

NCAA championship tournament

At Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Friday’s semifinals

Ohio State 3, Northeastern 0

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Sunday’s championship

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Boys basketball

N.D. Mr. Basketball finalists



Darik Dissette, Minot, 27.7 ppg, 8 rpg

Alex Dvorak, Dickinson, 25.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central,18 ppg, 8.5 rpg

Ryan Erikson, Bismarck Century, 17.1 ppg, 10.1 rpg

Zach Kraft, Red River, 22.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Ayden Stainbrook, North Border, 21.1 ppg, 11.5 rpg

Minn. Section 8A tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Friday’s championship

Sacred Heart vs. Fosston, postponed to Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. due to weather

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

At Detroit Lakes

Friday’s championship

Dilworth-G-F 77, Thief River Falls 67, OT

Halftime: Dilworth-G-F 36, Thief River Falls 30

Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 6, C. Rosendahl 15, J. Rosendahl 23, J. Freidrich 5, J. Manning 18

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton -- N/A

Minn. Section 6A tournament

At Fergus Falls Roosevelt

Friday’s championship

Border West 65, Henning 51

N.D. Class B state tournament

At Bismarck Event Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Shiloh Christian 69, Powers Lake/BC 38

Halftime: Shiloh Christian 44, Powers Lake/BC 24

Powers Lake/Burke Central -- Luke Fraunfelter 2, Gracin Schroeder 5, Tyson Enget 9, Beau Kearsley 5, Lucas Parslow 3, Jaden Bullinger 3, Kyle Huseby 11

Shiloh Christian -- Kyler Klein 14, Wyatt Westin 8, James Melberg 2, Caden Englund 12, Isaac Emmel 14, Atticus Wilkinson 8, Joseph Wanzek 11

Beulah 48, Medina-P/B 31

Halftime: Medina-P/B 21, Beulah 19

Medina-Pingree/Buchanan -- Gage Magstadt 8, Sawyer Wanzek 4, Joshua Moser 5, Rylen Wick 8, Roper Foerderer 2, Adam McClellan 4

Beulah -- Trace Beauchamp 10, Aidan O'Brien 3, Braylen Schirado 12, Champ Hettich 8, Bennett Larson 4, Tarren Larson 11

Central Cass 58, Warwick 46

Halftime: Warwick 29, Central Cass 27

Warwick -- Dorvan McKay Jr. 4, Dwight Hunt 3, Dalton Joramo 6, Marcus Joramo 2, Elijah Feather Jr. 19, Mark Fasset Jr. 10, Jason Lenoir 2

Central Cass -- Chase Bachmeier 4, Carter Vrchota 12, Sam Kobbervig 9, Mason Bosse 10, Cole Holzer 16, Eli Buhr 7

Des Lacs-Burlington 55, Thompson 48

Halftime: Des Lacs-Burlington 33, Thompson 18

Des Lacs-Burlington -- Ryan Olson 7, Braylon Fisher 13, Paxton Ystaas 12, Carson Yale 14, Ty Hughes 9

Thompson -- Drew Overby 13, Brayden Wolfgram 5, Karter Peterson 4, Thomas Schumacher 3, Gavin Krogstad 2, Braden Tyce 6, Jakob Starcevic 15

Friday’s results

Consolation semifinals

Powers Lake/Burke Central 64, Medina-Pingree/Buchanan 62

Thompson 83, Warwick 67

Halftime: Warwick 43, Thompson 33

Thompson -- Drew Overby 32, Brayden Wolfgram 9, Kater Peterson 11, Thomas Schumacher 3, Gavin Krogstad 6, Braden Tyce 8, Jakob Starcevic 14

Warwick -- Dorvan McKay Jr. 17, Dwight Hunt 11, Dalton Joramo 5, Marcus Joramo 6, Elijah Feather Jr. 7, Mark Fasset Jr. 17, Jason Lenoir 4

Semifinals

Shiloh Christian 65, Beulah 61, OT

Central Cass 64, Des Lacs-Burlington 57

Halftime: Des Lacs-Burlington 28, Central Cass 27

Des Lacs-Burlington -- Rylan Olson 16, Braylon Fisher 7, Paxton Ystaas 7, Jake Schaefer 8, Carson Yale 17, Ty Hughes 2

Central Cass -- Chase Bachmeier 2, Carter Vrchota 9, Sam Kobbervig 26, Mason Bosse 11, Cole Holzer 13, Eli Buhr 3

Saturday’s games

Seventh place

Medina-Pingree/Buchanan vs. Warwick, 1 p.m.

Fifth place

Thompson vs. Powers Lake/Burke Central, 2:45 p.m.

Third place

Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 6 p.m.

Championship

Shiloh Christian vs. Central Cass, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

Minn. Class A tournament

At Maturi Pavillion in Minneapolis

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Mountain Iron-Buhl 65, Minneota 50

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 60, Underwood 44

Hayfield 63, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, OT

BOLD 67, United Christian Academy 29

Friday’s results

Consolation semifinals

At Gangelhoff Centre in St. Paul

Underwood 60, Minneota 43

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 75, United Christian Academy 41

Semifinals

At Williams Arena in Minneapolis

Mountain Iron-Buhl 61, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57

BOLD 58, Hayfield 46

Saturday’s games

At Gangelhoff Centre in St. Paul

Consolation winner

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. Underwood, 8 a.m.

Third place

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Hayfield, 10 a.m.

At Williams Arena in Minneapolis

Championship

Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. BOLD, noon

Women’s basketball

WBI tournament

In Lexington, Ky.

Friday’s quarterfinals

Eastern Tennessee State 81, Florida International 56.

New Mexico State 51, Illinois-Chicago 41

Georgia Southern 69, Northern Illinois 58

Cal Baptist 96, North Dakota 79

Halftime: Cal Baptist 50, North Dakota 39

North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Kacie Borowicz 6-16 8-8 20, Juliet Gordon 4-8 2-2 11, Joli Daninger 3-5 3-3 10, Claire Orth 3-7 1-1 7, Sammiyah Hoskin 2-6 0-0 5, Nakiyah Hurst 7-10 1-2 16, Maggie Manson 3-10 0-0 9, Rakiyah Beal 0-2 1-2 1, DJ Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Tara Bieniewicz 0-2 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0, Mikayla Aumer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 16-18 79

Cal Baptist -- Grace Schmidt 11-13 3-4 26, Lesila Finau 7-18 3-4 18, Brittany Klaman 5-10 2-2 16, Trinity San Antonio 5-11 2-2 13, Dorcas Wu 4-9 0-0 11, Filipa Barros 3-6 0-0 6, Tiena Neale 2-2 0-0 5, Chloe Webb 0-4 1-2 1, Sarah Lange 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-73 11-14 96

Three-pointers -- UND 7-30 (Borowicz 0-3, Gordon 1-3, Daninger 1-3, Orth 0-1, Hoskin 1-1, Hurst 1-3, Manson 3-9, Beal 0-2, Davis 0-3, Bieniewicz 0-2), CBU 11-30 (Schmidt 1-1, Finau 1-7, Klaman 4-8, San Antonio 1-3, Wu 3-6, Barros 0-2, Neale 1-1, Webb 0-2); Rebounds -- UND 36 (Borowicz 2, Gordon 12, Daninger 6, Orth 3, Hoskin 3, Hurst 6, Davis 2, TEAM 2), CBU 44 (Schmidt 8, Finau 6, Klaman 4, San Antonio 5, Wu 10, Barros 5, Neal 1, Webb 3, TEAM 2); Assists -- UND 12 (Borowicz 4, Hoskin 2, Manson 3, Davis 3), CBU 22 (Schmidt 1, Finau 4, Klaman 4, San Antonio 4, Wu 2, Barros 2, Neale 2, Webb 3); Turnovers -- UND 17 (Borowicz 6, Gordon 2, Daninger 3, Orth 2, Hoskin 1, Manson 1, Davis 1, TEAM 1), CBU 15 (Schmidt 4, Finau 1, Klaman 3, San Antonio 3, Wu 2, Webb 2)

Saturday’s semifinals

Eastern Tennessee vs. New Mexico State, 1:30 p.m.; Cal Baptist vs. Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s consolation semifinals

Florida International vs. Illinois-Chicago, 11 a.m.; North Dakota vs. Northern Illinois, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Seventh place, 11 a.m.

Fifth place, 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

College softball

Friday’s results

Minnesota 9, S.D. State 5

Minnesota 5, Wichita State 2

UMary 4, Alliance University 0

New Haven 2. UMary 0

Northeastern State 11-9, Northern State 0-1

St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth, canceled

North Dakota 5, Rider 4

RID 000 002 2 --4 7 2

UND 000 401 X --5 7 0

WP: Jackie Albrecht; LP: Fallyn Stoeckel

Highlights -- R: Jessie Niegocki 1x3, R, Julia Harsche R, Ysabellah Otero 1x3, RBI, Chelsea Weatherford R, Laneya Wright 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Kristyn Gardner 1x2, RBI; UND: Albrecht 6 SO, Madi Moore 1x3, R, Isabella Haslett 1x4, R, Cassie Castenada 1x2, R, RBI, Madison Pederson 1x2, RBI, Brooklyn Morris R, Taya Hopfauf 1x3, RBI, Baylee Howley 1x1, R, Angie Dumlao RBI

Maryland 9, North Dakota 4

UND 200 000 2 --4 10 3

MAR 016 002 X --9 15 0

WP: Kyra Pittman; LP: Makaela Carr

Highlights -- UND: Madi Moore 3x4, Haslett RBI, Castaneda 1x4, RBI, Pederson 1x3, R, RBI, Mariah Peters 2x3, RBI, Katie Joten 1x2, R, Howley 2x3, R, RBI; UM: Megan Mikami 2x4, RBI, Kiley Goff 3x4, 2R, Jaeda McFarland 1x3, R, Amelia Lech 3x4, R, 4 RBI, Kamryn Davis R, Mackense Greico 1x4, R, Trin Schlotterbeck 1x2, RBI, Campbell Kline 1x2, RBI, Michaela Jones 1x3, 2R, Sammi Woods 2x3, R, 2 RBI

Thursday’s results

N.D. State 4, Purdue 0

Wayne State 7, UMary 1

UMary 8, Salem 0

College baseball

Friday’s results

N.D. State at Houston Christian, canceled due to rain

Houston 3, Minnesota 2

MSU Mankato 5, Northern State 2

Dickinson State 11-9, Valley City State 3-3

Thursday’s results

MSU Mankato 12-5, Northern State 2-2

Valley City State 5-4, Dickinson State 3-5

Women’s tennis

Friday’s results

Idaho 4, North Dakota 2

Penn State 4, Minnesota 0

Minnesota Duluth 5, Bemidji State 2

Men’s tennis

Friday’s result

Idaho 5, North Dakota 2

Singles

1. Francisco Bascon, UI, over Gerhard Sullwald 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-4; 2. Francisco Gay, UI, over Edmond Aynedjian 6-2, 6-2; 3. Bruno Casino, UI, over Cian McDonnell 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-2; 4. Nikita Snezhko, UND, over Matteo Masala 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; 5. Riley Odell, UND, over Taiyo Kurata 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; 6. Mario Duron, UI, over Petro Alex 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

1. Bascon/Masala, UI, over Snezhko/Sullwald 7-5; 2. Gay/Kurata, UI, over Aynedjian/McDonnell 7-5; 3. Odell/Drew Van Fossen, UND, vs. Casino/Alejandro Salvador, UI, 6-6 (2-4), unfinished.

College football

UND future schedules

The UND Fighting Hawks football program released the team’s future schedules on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 and are as follows:

2023

Sept. 2 vs. Drake

Sept. 9 vs. Northern Arizona

Sept. 16 at Boise State

Sept. 30 at S.D. State

Oct. 7 vs. Western Illinois

Oct. 14 vs. N.D. State

Oct. 21 at Northern Iowa

Oct. 28 vs. Indiana State

Nov. 4 at Murray State

Nov. 11 at South Dakota

Nov. 18 vs. Illinois State

2024

Aug. 31 at Iowa State

Sept. 7 vs. Montana

Sept. 14 vs. Idaho State

Sept. 21 vs. San Diego

Oct. 5 vs. Northern Iowa

Oct. 12 at Illinois State

Oct. 19 vs. S.D. State

Oct. 26 at N.D. State

Nov. 2 at Indiana State

Nov. 9 vs. Murray State

Nov. 16 vs. South Dakota

Nov. 23 at Western Illinois

2025

Aug. 30 at Kansas State

Sept. 6 vs. Portland State

Sept. 13 at Montana

Sept. 20 vs. Valparaiso

Oct. 4 vs. Missouri State

Oct. 11 at S.D. State

Oct. 18 at Southern Illinois

Oct. 25 vs. Western Illinois

Nov. 1 at South Dakota

Nov. 8 vs. N.D. State

Nov. 15 at Youngstown State

Nov. 22 vs. Illinois State

2026

Sept. 5 vs. St. Thomas

Sept. 12 at Portland State

Sept. 19 at Nebraska

Oct. 3 at Illinois State

Oct. 10 vs. South Dakota

Oct. 17 vs. S.D. State

Oct. 24 at Western Illinois

Oct. 31 at Missouri State

Nov. 7 vs. Youngstown State

Nov. 14 at N.D. State

Nov. 21 vs. Southern Illinois

Women’s outdoor track and field

Summit League

2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll

1. South Dakota (7 first-place votes) 63 total points

2. N.D. State (2) 58

3. S.D. State 50

4. North Dakota 43

5. Kansas City 32

6. St. Thomas 27

7. Omaha 22

8. Western Illinois 15

9. Oral Roberts 14

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

2023 NSIC preseason coaches’ poll

1. MSU Mankato (14 first-place votes) 196 total points

2. Augustana 181

3. Winona State (1) 160

4. Sioux Falls 147

5. UMary 144

6. Minnesota Duluth 127

7. Wayne State 110

8. Concordia-St. Paul 108

9. Northern State 107

10. St. Cloud State 73

11. MSU Moorhead 68

12. Bemidji State 64

13. (tie) Minot State and SOuthwest Minnesota State 38

15. Upper Iowa 14

Men’s outdoor track and field

Summit League

2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll

1. South Dakota (4 first-place votes) 46 total points

2. N.D. State (3) 42

3. S.D. State (1) 41

4. (tie) North Dakota and St. Thomas 26

6. Kansas City 17

7. Western Illinois 16

8. Oral Roberts 10

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

2023 NSIC preseason coaches’ poll

1. MSU Mankato (10 first-place votes) 120 total points

2. Augustana (2) 112

3. MSU Moorhead 91

4. UMary 88

5. Wayne State 76

6. Minnesota Duluth 70

7. Concordia-St. Paul 66

8. Northern State 53

9. Sioux Falls 48

10. Minot State 34

11. Southwest Minnesota State 22

12. Upper Iowa 12