Friday's local scoreboard for March 17
Featuring men's and women's college hockey playoff results, N.D. and Minn. prep basketball tournament scores, WBI tournament results and much more!
Men’s hockey
NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament
At Xcel Energy Center
Friday’s semifinals
Colorado College 1, Denver 0
First period -- No scoring.
Second period -- 1. CC, Hunter McKown PP (Nicklas Andrews, Noah Laba) 13:22
Third period -- No scoring.
Goalie saves -- CC: Kaidan Mbereko 23; DU: Magnus Chrona 20, Matt Davis 5
St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 2, OT
First period -- 1. UND, Ethan Frisch PP (Jake Schmaltz, Jackson Blake) 6-18; 2. SCSU, Veeti Miettinen PP (Cooper Wylie, Grant Cruikshank) 17:16
Second period -- 3. UND, Judd Caulfield (Mark Senden, Gavin Hain) 12:29
Third period -- 4. SCSU, Jami Krannila (Zach Okabe, Miettinen) 5:06
Overtime -- 5. SCSU, Okabe (Krannila, Miettinen) 5:45
Penalties -- Ondrej Trejbal, SCSU, holding 5:28 first; Josh Luedtke, SCSU, hooking 8:28 first; Nick Portz, UND, holding 8:28 first; Ethan Frisch, UND, holding 15:58 first; Cooper Wylie, SCSU, hooking 2:35 second; Dylan James, UND, hitting from behind 5:22 second; Cooper Moore, UND, boarding 18:12 second; Joe Molenaar, SCSU, holding 5:45 third; Gavin Hain, UND, tripping 1:15 overtime
Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 6-3-2-7--18, SCSU: Jaxon Castor 4-10-6-3--23
Penalties-minutes -- UND 5-10, SCSU 4-8
Power plays -- UND 1-3, SCSU 1-4
Referees -- Sterling Egan and Nathan Wieler
Linesmen -- Justin Hills and Erik Contino
Attendance -- 10,242
Saturday’s championship
Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.
Big Ten tournament
In Minneapolis
Saturday’s championship
Minnesota vs. Michigan, 7 p.m.
CCHA Mason Cup tournament
In Mankato
Saturday’s championship
Northern Michigan vs. MSU Mankato, 6:07 p.m.
Atlantic Hockey tournament
In Buffalo
Saturday’s championship
Holy Cross vs. Canisius, 5:05 p.m.
ECAC tournament
In Lake Placid, N.Y.
Friday’s semifinals
Colgate 2, Quinnipiac 1, 2 OT
Harvard 1, Cornell 0, OT
Saturday’s championship
Colgate vs. Harvard, 6:32 p.m.
Hockey East tournament
In Boston
Friday’s semifinals
Boston 2, Providence 1, OT
Merrimack 2, UMass-Lowell 1, 2 OT
Saturday’s championship
Boston vs. Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Women’s hockey
NCAA championship tournament
At Amsoil Arena in Duluth
Friday’s semifinals
Ohio State 3, Northeastern 0
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Sunday’s championship
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
Boys basketball
N.D. Mr. Basketball finalists
- Darik Dissette, Minot, 27.7 ppg, 8 rpg
- Alex Dvorak, Dickinson, 25.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg
- Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central,18 ppg, 8.5 rpg
- Ryan Erikson, Bismarck Century, 17.1 ppg, 10.1 rpg
- Zach Kraft, Red River, 22.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg
- Ayden Stainbrook, North Border, 21.1 ppg, 11.5 rpg
Minn. Section 8A tournament
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Friday’s championship
Sacred Heart vs. Fosston, postponed to Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. due to weather
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
At Detroit Lakes
Friday’s championship
Dilworth-G-F 77, Thief River Falls 67, OT
Halftime: Dilworth-G-F 36, Thief River Falls 30
Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 6, C. Rosendahl 15, J. Rosendahl 23, J. Freidrich 5, J. Manning 18
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton -- N/A
Minn. Section 6A tournament
At Fergus Falls Roosevelt
Friday’s championship
Border West 65, Henning 51
N.D. Class B state tournament
At Bismarck Event Center
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Shiloh Christian 69, Powers Lake/BC 38
Halftime: Shiloh Christian 44, Powers Lake/BC 24
Powers Lake/Burke Central -- Luke Fraunfelter 2, Gracin Schroeder 5, Tyson Enget 9, Beau Kearsley 5, Lucas Parslow 3, Jaden Bullinger 3, Kyle Huseby 11
Shiloh Christian -- Kyler Klein 14, Wyatt Westin 8, James Melberg 2, Caden Englund 12, Isaac Emmel 14, Atticus Wilkinson 8, Joseph Wanzek 11
Beulah 48, Medina-P/B 31
Halftime: Medina-P/B 21, Beulah 19
Medina-Pingree/Buchanan -- Gage Magstadt 8, Sawyer Wanzek 4, Joshua Moser 5, Rylen Wick 8, Roper Foerderer 2, Adam McClellan 4
Beulah -- Trace Beauchamp 10, Aidan O'Brien 3, Braylen Schirado 12, Champ Hettich 8, Bennett Larson 4, Tarren Larson 11
Central Cass 58, Warwick 46
Halftime: Warwick 29, Central Cass 27
Warwick -- Dorvan McKay Jr. 4, Dwight Hunt 3, Dalton Joramo 6, Marcus Joramo 2, Elijah Feather Jr. 19, Mark Fasset Jr. 10, Jason Lenoir 2
Central Cass -- Chase Bachmeier 4, Carter Vrchota 12, Sam Kobbervig 9, Mason Bosse 10, Cole Holzer 16, Eli Buhr 7
Des Lacs-Burlington 55, Thompson 48
Halftime: Des Lacs-Burlington 33, Thompson 18
Des Lacs-Burlington -- Ryan Olson 7, Braylon Fisher 13, Paxton Ystaas 12, Carson Yale 14, Ty Hughes 9
Thompson -- Drew Overby 13, Brayden Wolfgram 5, Karter Peterson 4, Thomas Schumacher 3, Gavin Krogstad 2, Braden Tyce 6, Jakob Starcevic 15
Friday’s results
Consolation semifinals
Powers Lake/Burke Central 64, Medina-Pingree/Buchanan 62
Thompson 83, Warwick 67
Halftime: Warwick 43, Thompson 33
Thompson -- Drew Overby 32, Brayden Wolfgram 9, Kater Peterson 11, Thomas Schumacher 3, Gavin Krogstad 6, Braden Tyce 8, Jakob Starcevic 14
Warwick -- Dorvan McKay Jr. 17, Dwight Hunt 11, Dalton Joramo 5, Marcus Joramo 6, Elijah Feather Jr. 7, Mark Fasset Jr. 17, Jason Lenoir 4
Semifinals
Shiloh Christian 65, Beulah 61, OT
Central Cass 64, Des Lacs-Burlington 57
Halftime: Des Lacs-Burlington 28, Central Cass 27
Des Lacs-Burlington -- Rylan Olson 16, Braylon Fisher 7, Paxton Ystaas 7, Jake Schaefer 8, Carson Yale 17, Ty Hughes 2
Central Cass -- Chase Bachmeier 2, Carter Vrchota 9, Sam Kobbervig 26, Mason Bosse 11, Cole Holzer 13, Eli Buhr 3
Saturday’s games
Seventh place
Medina-Pingree/Buchanan vs. Warwick, 1 p.m.
Fifth place
Thompson vs. Powers Lake/Burke Central, 2:45 p.m.
Third place
Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 6 p.m.
Championship
Shiloh Christian vs. Central Cass, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
Minn. Class A tournament
At Maturi Pavillion in Minneapolis
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Mountain Iron-Buhl 65, Minneota 50
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 60, Underwood 44
Hayfield 63, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, OT
BOLD 67, United Christian Academy 29
Friday’s results
Consolation semifinals
At Gangelhoff Centre in St. Paul
Underwood 60, Minneota 43
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 75, United Christian Academy 41
Semifinals
At Williams Arena in Minneapolis
Mountain Iron-Buhl 61, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57
BOLD 58, Hayfield 46
Saturday’s games
At Gangelhoff Centre in St. Paul
Consolation winner
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. Underwood, 8 a.m.
Third place
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Hayfield, 10 a.m.
At Williams Arena in Minneapolis
Championship
Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. BOLD, noon
Women’s basketball
WBI tournament
In Lexington, Ky.
Friday’s quarterfinals
Eastern Tennessee State 81, Florida International 56.
New Mexico State 51, Illinois-Chicago 41
Georgia Southern 69, Northern Illinois 58
Cal Baptist 96, North Dakota 79
Halftime: Cal Baptist 50, North Dakota 39
North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Kacie Borowicz 6-16 8-8 20, Juliet Gordon 4-8 2-2 11, Joli Daninger 3-5 3-3 10, Claire Orth 3-7 1-1 7, Sammiyah Hoskin 2-6 0-0 5, Nakiyah Hurst 7-10 1-2 16, Maggie Manson 3-10 0-0 9, Rakiyah Beal 0-2 1-2 1, DJ Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Tara Bieniewicz 0-2 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0, Mikayla Aumer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 16-18 79
Cal Baptist -- Grace Schmidt 11-13 3-4 26, Lesila Finau 7-18 3-4 18, Brittany Klaman 5-10 2-2 16, Trinity San Antonio 5-11 2-2 13, Dorcas Wu 4-9 0-0 11, Filipa Barros 3-6 0-0 6, Tiena Neale 2-2 0-0 5, Chloe Webb 0-4 1-2 1, Sarah Lange 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-73 11-14 96
Three-pointers -- UND 7-30 (Borowicz 0-3, Gordon 1-3, Daninger 1-3, Orth 0-1, Hoskin 1-1, Hurst 1-3, Manson 3-9, Beal 0-2, Davis 0-3, Bieniewicz 0-2), CBU 11-30 (Schmidt 1-1, Finau 1-7, Klaman 4-8, San Antonio 1-3, Wu 3-6, Barros 0-2, Neale 1-1, Webb 0-2); Rebounds -- UND 36 (Borowicz 2, Gordon 12, Daninger 6, Orth 3, Hoskin 3, Hurst 6, Davis 2, TEAM 2), CBU 44 (Schmidt 8, Finau 6, Klaman 4, San Antonio 5, Wu 10, Barros 5, Neal 1, Webb 3, TEAM 2); Assists -- UND 12 (Borowicz 4, Hoskin 2, Manson 3, Davis 3), CBU 22 (Schmidt 1, Finau 4, Klaman 4, San Antonio 4, Wu 2, Barros 2, Neale 2, Webb 3); Turnovers -- UND 17 (Borowicz 6, Gordon 2, Daninger 3, Orth 2, Hoskin 1, Manson 1, Davis 1, TEAM 1), CBU 15 (Schmidt 4, Finau 1, Klaman 3, San Antonio 3, Wu 2, Webb 2)
Saturday’s semifinals
Eastern Tennessee vs. New Mexico State, 1:30 p.m.; Cal Baptist vs. Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s consolation semifinals
Florida International vs. Illinois-Chicago, 11 a.m.; North Dakota vs. Northern Illinois, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Seventh place, 11 a.m.
Fifth place, 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
College softball
Friday’s results
Minnesota 9, S.D. State 5
Minnesota 5, Wichita State 2
UMary 4, Alliance University 0
New Haven 2. UMary 0
Northeastern State 11-9, Northern State 0-1
St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth, canceled
North Dakota 5, Rider 4
RID 000 002 2 --4 7 2
UND 000 401 X --5 7 0
WP: Jackie Albrecht; LP: Fallyn Stoeckel
Highlights -- R: Jessie Niegocki 1x3, R, Julia Harsche R, Ysabellah Otero 1x3, RBI, Chelsea Weatherford R, Laneya Wright 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Kristyn Gardner 1x2, RBI; UND: Albrecht 6 SO, Madi Moore 1x3, R, Isabella Haslett 1x4, R, Cassie Castenada 1x2, R, RBI, Madison Pederson 1x2, RBI, Brooklyn Morris R, Taya Hopfauf 1x3, RBI, Baylee Howley 1x1, R, Angie Dumlao RBI
Maryland 9, North Dakota 4
UND 200 000 2 --4 10 3
MAR 016 002 X --9 15 0
WP: Kyra Pittman; LP: Makaela Carr
Highlights -- UND: Madi Moore 3x4, Haslett RBI, Castaneda 1x4, RBI, Pederson 1x3, R, RBI, Mariah Peters 2x3, RBI, Katie Joten 1x2, R, Howley 2x3, R, RBI; UM: Megan Mikami 2x4, RBI, Kiley Goff 3x4, 2R, Jaeda McFarland 1x3, R, Amelia Lech 3x4, R, 4 RBI, Kamryn Davis R, Mackense Greico 1x4, R, Trin Schlotterbeck 1x2, RBI, Campbell Kline 1x2, RBI, Michaela Jones 1x3, 2R, Sammi Woods 2x3, R, 2 RBI
Thursday’s results
N.D. State 4, Purdue 0
Wayne State 7, UMary 1
UMary 8, Salem 0
College baseball
Friday’s results
N.D. State at Houston Christian, canceled due to rain
Houston 3, Minnesota 2
MSU Mankato 5, Northern State 2
Dickinson State 11-9, Valley City State 3-3
Thursday’s results
MSU Mankato 12-5, Northern State 2-2
Valley City State 5-4, Dickinson State 3-5
Women’s tennis
Friday’s results
Idaho 4, North Dakota 2
Penn State 4, Minnesota 0
Minnesota Duluth 5, Bemidji State 2
Men’s tennis
Friday’s result
Idaho 5, North Dakota 2
Singles
1. Francisco Bascon, UI, over Gerhard Sullwald 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-4; 2. Francisco Gay, UI, over Edmond Aynedjian 6-2, 6-2; 3. Bruno Casino, UI, over Cian McDonnell 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-2; 4. Nikita Snezhko, UND, over Matteo Masala 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; 5. Riley Odell, UND, over Taiyo Kurata 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; 6. Mario Duron, UI, over Petro Alex 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
1. Bascon/Masala, UI, over Snezhko/Sullwald 7-5; 2. Gay/Kurata, UI, over Aynedjian/McDonnell 7-5; 3. Odell/Drew Van Fossen, UND, vs. Casino/Alejandro Salvador, UI, 6-6 (2-4), unfinished.
College football
UND future schedules
The UND Fighting Hawks football program released the team’s future schedules on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 and are as follows:
2023
Sept. 2 vs. Drake
Sept. 9 vs. Northern Arizona
Sept. 16 at Boise State
Sept. 30 at S.D. State
Oct. 7 vs. Western Illinois
Oct. 14 vs. N.D. State
Oct. 21 at Northern Iowa
Oct. 28 vs. Indiana State
Nov. 4 at Murray State
Nov. 11 at South Dakota
Nov. 18 vs. Illinois State
2024
Aug. 31 at Iowa State
Sept. 7 vs. Montana
Sept. 14 vs. Idaho State
Sept. 21 vs. San Diego
Oct. 5 vs. Northern Iowa
Oct. 12 at Illinois State
Oct. 19 vs. S.D. State
Oct. 26 at N.D. State
Nov. 2 at Indiana State
Nov. 9 vs. Murray State
Nov. 16 vs. South Dakota
Nov. 23 at Western Illinois
2025
Aug. 30 at Kansas State
Sept. 6 vs. Portland State
Sept. 13 at Montana
Sept. 20 vs. Valparaiso
Oct. 4 vs. Missouri State
Oct. 11 at S.D. State
Oct. 18 at Southern Illinois
Oct. 25 vs. Western Illinois
Nov. 1 at South Dakota
Nov. 8 vs. N.D. State
Nov. 15 at Youngstown State
Nov. 22 vs. Illinois State
2026
Sept. 5 vs. St. Thomas
Sept. 12 at Portland State
Sept. 19 at Nebraska
Oct. 3 at Illinois State
Oct. 10 vs. South Dakota
Oct. 17 vs. S.D. State
Oct. 24 at Western Illinois
Oct. 31 at Missouri State
Nov. 7 vs. Youngstown State
Nov. 14 at N.D. State
Nov. 21 vs. Southern Illinois
Women’s outdoor track and field
Summit League
2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll
1. South Dakota (7 first-place votes) 63 total points
2. N.D. State (2) 58
3. S.D. State 50
4. North Dakota 43
5. Kansas City 32
6. St. Thomas 27
7. Omaha 22
8. Western Illinois 15
9. Oral Roberts 14
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
2023 NSIC preseason coaches’ poll
1. MSU Mankato (14 first-place votes) 196 total points
2. Augustana 181
3. Winona State (1) 160
4. Sioux Falls 147
5. UMary 144
6. Minnesota Duluth 127
7. Wayne State 110
8. Concordia-St. Paul 108
9. Northern State 107
10. St. Cloud State 73
11. MSU Moorhead 68
12. Bemidji State 64
13. (tie) Minot State and SOuthwest Minnesota State 38
15. Upper Iowa 14
Men’s outdoor track and field
Summit League
2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll
1. South Dakota (4 first-place votes) 46 total points
2. N.D. State (3) 42
3. S.D. State (1) 41
4. (tie) North Dakota and St. Thomas 26
6. Kansas City 17
7. Western Illinois 16
8. Oral Roberts 10
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
2023 NSIC preseason coaches’ poll
1. MSU Mankato (10 first-place votes) 120 total points
2. Augustana (2) 112
3. MSU Moorhead 91
4. UMary 88
5. Wayne State 76
6. Minnesota Duluth 70
7. Concordia-St. Paul 66
8. Northern State 53
9. Sioux Falls 48
10. Minot State 34
11. Southwest Minnesota State 22
12. Upper Iowa 12
