Friday's local scoreboard for March 10

Girls basketball

N.D. Class A state tournament

In Fargo

Thursday’s quarterfinals

West Fargo Sheyenne 70, Bismarck Legacy 57

Bismarck Century 69, Fargo Davies 64

West Fargo 65, Bismarck 59

Red River 50, Minot 43

Halftime: Minot 23, Red River 22

Red River – Jocelyn Schiller 21, Cassidy O’Halloran 8, Ella Speidel 6, Rylie McQuillan 6, Morgan Hartze 6, Hannah Litzinger 3

Minot – Leelee Bell 22, Maggie Fricke 8, Avery Lunde 3, Maya Aguilar 3, Karew Lamoureux 3, Eve Knutson 3, Sydney Aberle 1

Friday’s results

Consolation semifinals

At Fargodome

Bismarck Legacy 72, Fargo Davies 53

Minot 64, Bismarck 52

Semifinals

At SHAC

Bismarck Century 65, West Fargo Sheyenne 47

Red River 51, West Fargo 44

Halftime: West Fargo 25, Red River 21

West Fargo -- Chloe Pfau 22, Miriley Simon 11, Taylor Van Winkle 6, Ellee McIntosh 3, Joslyn Jackson 2

Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller 26, Cassidy O’Halloran 11, Hannah Litzinger 5, Rylie McQuillan 5, Ella Speidel 4

Saturday’s games

At SHAC

Fifth place

Bismarck Legacy vs. Minot, 9:30 a.m.

Third place

West Fargo vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 1:30 p.m.

Championship

Red River vs. Bismarck Century, 6 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Friday’s championship

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Fosston 50

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

In Detroit Lakes

Friday’s championship

Perham 58, Wadena-Deer Creek 44

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Friday’s championship

At Fergus Falls

Underwood 64, Hancock 50

N.D. Miss Basketball finalists

Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg

Halle Crockett, Northern Cass

Bergan Kinnebrew, Bismarck Century

Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century

Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian

Miriley Simon, West Fargo

Decontee Smith, Central Cass

Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells

Boys basketball

N.D. Class A state tournament

In Fargo

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Fargo Davies 64, Jamestown 46

Bismarck Century 77, Fargo Shanley 45

Fargo North 82, Bismarck Legacy 80

Red River 81, Minot 80

Halftime: Red River 43, Minot 35

Red River – Zachary Kraft 21, Reis Rowekamp 20, Pearce Parks 18, Carter Byron 15, Zach Oehlke 4, Logan Arason 3

Minot – Darik Dissette 39, Morgan Nygaard 13, Logan Conklin 12, Aric Winczewski 7, Jaeger Gunville 4, Grayson Schaeffer 3, Braden Nelson 2

Friday’s results

Consolation semifinals

At Fargodome

Minot 69, Jamestown 66

Bismarck Legacy 65, Fargo Shanley 50

Semifinals

At SHAC

Fargo North 51, Bismarck Century 48

Red River 82, Fargo Davies 80

Halftime: Fargo Davies 38, Red River 29

Red River -- Zac Kraft 31, Reis Rowekamp 25, Pearce Parks 10, Carter Byron 8, Zach Oehlke 6, Logan Arson 2

Fargo Davies -- Raymond Brown 26, Dan Yorke 20, Jaxon Beiswenger 16, Peter Havelka 6, Nick Hasbargen 6, Alpha Camara 6

Saturday’s games

Fifth place

Minot vs. Bismarck Legacy, 11:30 a.m.

Third place

Fargo Davies v. Bismarck Century, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Red River vs. Fargo North, 8 p.m.

N.D. Region 2 tournament

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Thursday’s games

Third place

Hillsboro-CV 73, May-Port-CG 65

Halftime: May-Port-CG 30, Hillsboro-CV 29

May-Port-CG – Landon Koenig 11, Marshall Judisch 10, Ryder Fugleberg 15, Xyler Carlson 26, Noah Djibonon 1, Drew Ostmo 2

Hillsboro-Central Valley – Micah Longthorne 9, Riley Olsen 4, Carter Limke 7, Dylan Mitzel 2, Peter Dryburgh 1, Landon Olson 18, Jacob Brandt 19

Championship

Thompson 46, Grafton 41

Halftime: Thompson 26, Grafton 17

Grafton -- Braylon Baldwin 10, Juan Villarreal 13, Ryan Hanson 2, Reggie Rice 2, Kyler Droog 14

Thompson -- Drew Overby 8, Brayden Wolfgram 17, Karter Peterson 6, Gavin Krogstad 5, Jakob Starcevic 10

All-Region 2 team

Talen Devine, Cavalier; Tony Villarreal, Braylon Baldwin, Grafton; Jacob Brandt, Landon Olson, Hillsboro-CV; Michael Myers, Larimore; Landon Koenig, Xyler Carlson, Marshall Judisch, Mayville-Portland-C-G; Riley Robinson, Midway-Minto; Aiden Stainbrook, TJ Cosley, North Border; Jakob Starcevic, Drew Overby, Karter Peterson, Thompson

Senior athlete of the year – Aiden Stainbrook, North Border

Coach of the year – Taylor Kunkel, Mayville-Portland-C-G

N.D. Region 4 tournament

In Devils Lake

Thursday’s results

Third place

Four Winds-Minn. 63, North Prairie 55

Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 39, North Prairie 26

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- D. Deng 24, K. Longie 14, K. St. Pierre 10, J. Delorme 3, W. Nestell 5, Kelson Keja 6, M. Alex 1

North Prairie -- M. Grant 6, B. Mattson 2, J. Rosinski 11, M. Leas 25, C. Casavant 5, B. Ortiz 6

Championship

Warwick 56, North Star 52

Halftime: North Star 22, Warwick 17

Warwick -- D. McKay 6, D. Jaramo 16, M. Jaramo 2, E. Feather 5, M. Fassett 15, J. Lenoir 8, Hunt 4

North Star -- K. Simon 13, B. Dilley 2, G. Westlind 4, P. Simon 7, D. Hagler 19, H. Hagler 7

All-Region 4 team

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- Deng Deng, Dalen Leftbear and Kelson Keja. Jr.; North Prairie -- Mitchell Leas and Blake Mattson; Harvey-Wells County -- Tate Grossman and Gabe Allmaras; North Star -- Dane Hagler; St. John -- Brayton Baker; Warwick -- Mark Fassett Jr.; Lakota -- Jaxon Baumgarn and Ross Thompson; Dunseith -- Boston Davis; Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Rayce Worley

Senior athlete of the year -- Mitchell Leas, North Prairie

Coach of the year -- Chad Leas, North Prairie

N.D. Class B state tournament

At Bismarck Event Center

Thursday, March 16

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Shiloh Christian vs. Powers Lake/Burke Central (second random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Beulah vs. Medina-Pingree/Buchanan (third random draw), 2:45 p.m.

No. 1 Central Cass vs. Warwick (first random draw), 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Thompson vs. No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Consolation semifinals, 1 and 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Seventh place, 1 p.m.

Fifth place, 2:45 p.m.

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Thursday’s second round

West Subsection

At Minnesota Crookston

Goodridge-Grygla 70, Red Lake County 57

Sacred Heart 64, Badger-Greenbush-MR 33

Halftime: Sacred Heart 22, Badger-Greenbush-MR 9

Sacred Heart -- Mike Gapp 7, Josiah Sundby 9, Parker Erickson 13, Breck Bloom 3, Ethan Arntson 15, Bradin Welch 2, Landen Denney 9, Greg Downs 2, Sawyer Horken 2, Elliot Arntson 2

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Warne 5, Olafson 4, Christian 9, Swenson 8, Brazek 7

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “We really executed on both ends tonight. With having almost two weeks off from our last game I thought we could possibly be a little rusty but that wasn’t the case. The boys were locked in and we were able to compete at a high level and move on in our playoffs.”

At Northland CTC

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 88, Stephen-Argyle 59

Northern Freeze 76, Kittson County Central 54

East subsection

Fosston 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41

Ada-Borup/West 81, Blackduck 51

Cass Lake-Bena 76, Mahnomen-Waubun 65

Fertile-Beltrami 84, Win-E-Mac 65

Halftime: Fertile-Beltrami 45, Win-E-Mac 32

Win-E-Mac -- Derek Sorenson 9, Masen Nowacki 12, Isaiah Wright 8, Caiden Swenby 23, Caleb Stoltman 3, Ryan Van Den Einde 15, Preston Hanson 13, Cody Opdahl 1

Fertile-Beltrami -- Justin Courneya 33, Cameron Bergman 4, Ryan Kangas 10, Hayden Johnson 2, Jonas Spry 8, Braylon Hamre 6, Flaco Espinoza 2

Monday’s quarterfinals

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Fosston vs. Ada-Borup/West, noon

Fertile-Beltrami vs. Cass Lake-Bena, 1:45 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Goodridge-Grygla, 3:30 p.m.

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. Northern Freeze, 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Semifinals

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls at 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 17

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Thursday’s first round

Pelican Rapids 64, Red Lake 63

Hawley 76, Crookston 40

Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Park Rapids 50

Perham 92, Roseau 39

Barnesville 72, Fergus Falls 61

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Warroad 48

Thief River Falls 75, Menahga 49

Halftime: Thief River Falls 41, Menahga 24

Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 14, C. Rosendahl 13, J. Rosendahl 15, B. Wilcox 3, G. Zutz 4, M. Peterson 2, J. Freidrich 10, R. Grosz 1, J. Manning 17

Menahga -- N/A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

EGF Senior High at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 1 p.m.

Pelican Rapids at Thief River Falls, 1 p.m.

Wadena-Deer Creek at Hawley, 1 p.m.

Barnesville at Perham, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

At Detroit Lakes

Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 17

At Detroit Lakes

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Thursday’s play-in results

North subsection

Norman County East/UH 62, Lake Park-Audubon 56

South subsection

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 88, Ortonville 57

Hancock 56, Parkers Prairie 55

Border West 70, Brandon-Evansville 59

KMS 58, Ashby 42

Saturday’s quarterfinals

North subsection

At Perham

Henning vs. Hillcrest Lutheran, 11 a.m.; Battle Lake vs. Norman County East/UH, 12:45 p.m.

South subsection

At Minnewaska

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Hancock, 1 p.m.; Border West vs. KMS, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Semifinals

At Perham and Minnewaska, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17

In Fergus Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. Class B

Week 14 poll

1. Central Cass (11 first-place votes) 119 total points, 20-0 overall record

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1) 109, 20-1

3. Bishop Ryan 86, 20-2

4. Shiloh Christian 73, 17-4

5. Bowman County 71, 18-2

6. Sargent County 59, 18-2

7. North Border 57, 19-2

8. Beulah 32, 17-4

9. Garrison 14, 18-3

10. (tie) North Prairie 12, 18-3 and Thompson 12, 14-7

Others receiving votes: Ellendale 12-9, Standing Rock 18-3

Girls hockey

N.D. All-state team

Devils Lake -- Siri Olson and Ashlyn Abrahamson; West Fargo United -- Maggie Seeley, Courtney Docktor and Zoey Gervais; Fargo North-South -- Kenleigh Fischer and Anna Nelson; Fargo Davies -- Allie Emineth and Mathilde Vetter; Jamestown -- Bernadette Belzer; Minot -- Taylyn Cope and Jillian Ackerman; Bismarck Century -- Brenna Curl; Legacy-Bismarck -- Ava Krikorian and Ella Gabel

Outstanding senior athlete -- Kaylee Baker, Grand Forks

Coach of the year -- Ben Hertz, Mandan

Boys hockey

N.D. All-state team

Red River — Mikey Coleman, Carter Sproule; GF Central — Colton Bjorge, Wyatt Wockenfuss; Bismarck Legacy — Tyler Miller, Jameson Johnson, Marcus Butts; Fargo South-Shanley — Noel Olsonawski, Zach Boren; West Fargo Sheyenne — Riley Swanson, Zachary Moser; Minot — Jaxon Bradley, Mackley Morelli; Fargo Davies — Jack Bullinger; Fargo North — Peter Dorsher; Bismarck Century — Maxon Vig; West Fargo — Colten Bossert; Grafton-Park River — Landon Carter; Bottineau-Rugby — Colton Getzlfaff; Mandan — Matthew Haider; Jamestown — Brooks Roaldson

Outstanding senior athlete -- Mikey Coleman, Red River

Coach of the year -- Tim Skarperud, Red River

Minn. All-Section 8A

First team

Forwards – Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad; Carson Pilgrim, Warroad; Tyler Hennen, Kittson County Central

Defensemen – Erick Comstock, Warroad; Ryan Lund, Warroad

Goalie – Hampton Slukynsky, Warroad

Second team

Forwards – Brock Schultz, EGF Senior High; Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad; Evan Girdler, Red Lake Falls

Defensemen – Grady Magner, EGF Senior High; Cole Bies, EGF Senior High

Goalie – Sawyer Torkelson, Park Rapids

Third team

Forwards – Max Arlt, Thief River Falls; Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls; Landon Jamieson, EGF Senior High; Markus Olson, Bagley-Fosston

Defensemen – Jace Fields, Detroit Lakes; Jace Erickson, Thief River Falls

Goalies – Josh Mack, Detroit Lakes; Chase Mero, EGF Senior High

Coach of the year – Jay Hardwick, Warroad

Assistant coach of the year – Michael Tveit, Warroad

Minn. state Class A tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Friday’s semifinals

Mahtomedi 2, Hermantown 1

Warroad 4, Orono 3, 2 OT

First period -- 1. WAR, Peyton Sunderland (Taven James, Garrett Hennum) 1:01; 2. WAR, Carson Pilgrim (Jayson Shaugabay, Ryan Lund) 13:30

Second period -- 3. WAR, Shaugabay (Murray Marvin-Cordes) 0:41; 4. O, Joey Greenagel (Connor Lang, Joey Mugaas) 13:50

Third period -- 5. O, Avery Anderson PP (Greenagel, Joey Mugaas ) 7:16; 6. O, Brooks Fegers (John Engebretson, Avery Anderson) 9:13

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- 7. WAR, Erick Comstock (Shaugabay)

Goalie saves -- O: Brock Peyton 22; WAR: Hampton Slukynsky 25

Saturday’s championship

Warroad vs. Mahtomedi, noon

Minn. state Class AA tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Maple Grove 1

Minnetonka 4, Hill-Murray 3, OT

Andover 5, Lakeville South 2

Edina 7, Moorhead 6, 2 OT

First period -- 1. MOR, Parker Gast 5:24; 2. E, Ryan Flaherty (Bobby Cowan, Eddie Revenig) 12:27

Second period -- 3. E, Bobby Cowan (Flaherty, Jackson Nevers) 0:55; 4. E, Lucas Cole 4:29; 5. MOR, Garrett Lindberg 6:09; 6. E, Nevers (Cowan, Flaherty) 8:37

Third period -- 7. E, Cowan (Flaherty, Charlie Sandven) 0:43; 8. MOR, Aaron Reierson (Mason Kraft, Colin Baumgartner) 1:02; 9. E, Cowan 8:20; 10. MOR, Abe Carlson (Brooks Cullen, Joey Simonich) 8:50; 11. MOR, Caleb Alderson PP (Lindberg, Colby Krier) 14:11; 12. MOR, Krier (Kraft, Alderson) 16:02

Overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- 13. E, Charlie Sandven (Matt Vander Vort, Mike Mason) 2:02

Goalie saves -- MOR: Kai Weigel 23; E: Robbie Clarkowski 24

Friday’s semifinals

Edina 4, Cretin-Derham 1

Minnetonka 4, Andover 1

Saturday’s championship

Edina vs. Minnetonka, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving

N.D. All-state

First team

Grand Forks -- Ryaan Alshami, Avery Berg, Jackson Rerick and Logan Bjerke; Bismarck -- Blake Nelson, Alex Steichen and Sam Eggl; West Fargo -- Brody Engelstad and Odin McAlister; Minot -- Alex King, Jaxon Reinke, Paradorn Roongin, Ryan Hubbard, Ty Ross, Carter Larson and Logan Hill; Williston -- Kolden Kringen and Camden Ekblad-Lundby; Fargo South -- Tristan Quibell, Oscar Francis and Drew Heckaman; Fargo Davies -- Aiden Hoff, Ryder Myers and Joe Carlson; Bismarck Legacy -- Jayden Ahmann, Braxton Steele and Noah Mayer; Fargo North -- Haydn Vein and Ty Boutwell; Bismarck Century -- Luke Domres, Beau Zander and Benjamin Schaff; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Tanner Haag

Second team

Grand Forks -- Aiden Johnson; Bismarck Century -- Isaac Vallie and Daniel Walker; Bismarck -- Noah Zaidi and Garrett Wick; Jamestown -- Teddy Solensky; Williston -- Caleb Osborn; Fargo North -- Ben Jorgensen; West Fargo -- Isaiah Ayers; Bismarck -- Bryce Vatnsdal

Outstanding senior athlete -- Alex King, Minot

Coach of the year -- Cale Schafer, Bismarck

Men’s basketball

Big Ten

Thursday’s second round

Maryland 70, Minnesota 54

Men’s hockey

Friday’s results

Arizona State 6, Long Island 3

Lindenwood at Alaska-Anchorage, LATE

NCHC

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colorado College 3, Western Michigan 1

St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 1

Denver 6, Miami 2

Omaha 2, North Dakota 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. UNO, Jacob Guevin (Davis Pennington, Jacob Slipec) 4:29; 2. UNO, Pennington (Jacob Guevin, Kaden Bohlsen) 7:00

Third period -- 3. UND, Riese Gaber EA (Jake Schmaltz, Chris Jandric) 18:46

Penalties -- Tyler Kleven, UND, hooking 5:02 first; Riese Gaber, UND, tripping 7:49 first; Matt Miller, UNO, game misconduct 8:35 first; Miller, UNO, spearing 8:35 first; Gavin Hain, UND, delay of game 11:49 first; Joaquim Lemay, UNO, hooking 15:29 second; Jake Pivonka, UNO, hooking 16:30 second; BENCH, UND, too many players 17:57 second; Chris Jandric, UND, cross-checking 13:50 third.

Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 26; UNO: Simon Latkoczy 40

Penalties-minutes -- UND 5-10, UNO 4-19

Power plays -- UND 0-3, UNO 0-5

Referees -- Dan Dreger and Ryan Hersey

Linesmen -- Sam Rankin and Jeff Schultz

Attendance -- 6,510

ECAC

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 3, OT

Cornell 2, Clarkson 1

Harvard 6, Princeton 1

Quinnipiac 3, Yale 0

Atlantic Hockey

Friday’s semifinals

Niagara 2, Canisius 1

Holy Cross 1, RIT 0, OT

Women’s hockey

NCAA championship tournament

Thursday’s first round

Quinnipiac 3, Penn State 2, 3 OT

Wisconsin 9, Long Island 1

Minnesota Duluth 2, Clarkson 0

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Minnesota vs. Minnesota Duluth, 2 p.m.

Colgate vs. Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Quinnipiac

Yale vs. Northeastern

Friday, March 17

At Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Semifinals, 2:30 and 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

At Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Championship, 3 p.m.

College softball

Friday’s results

North Dakota 12, Pennsylvania 9

Kennesaw State 8, North Dakota 0

Minnesota State 2, N.D. State 0

N.D. State 9, Idaho State 3

Minnesota Crookston 7, Saint Thomas Aquinas College 1

Minnesota Crookston 8, College of Staten Island 0

Bemidji State 2, Mercy College 1

Bemidji State 4, Saint Michael's College 2

Jamestown 8, Bethany Lutheran College 3

Jamestown 3, Olivet Nazarene 2

Thursday’s results

Bemidji State 13, Kentucky Wesleyan 2

Notre Dame College 3, Bemidji State 0

MSU Mankato 12, Franklin Pierce 0

MSU Mankato 2, Lynn 0

St. Cloud State 9, Ferris State 1

Jamestown 11, Siena Heights 3

University of Saint Francis 4, Jamestown 3

College baseball

Friday’s results

Texas State 8, N.D. State 7

West Virginia 15, Minnesota 7

Minnesota Crookston 13, Notre Dame College (Ohio) 0

Minnesota Crookston 5, Rollins College 2

Bemidji State 8, Malone 6

Minnesota Duluth 15, Davis & Elkins College 5

Saginaw Valley State University 7, Minnesota Duluth 5

Nova Southeastern 8, St. Cloud State 4

Ottawa University-Arizona 5-2, Jamestown 4-6

Valley City State DH at Midland, canceled

Thursday’s results

Saginaw Valley State 6, Minnesota Crookston 2

Wilmington 11, Minnesota Crookston 1

Walsh (Ohio) 11-7, Bemidji State 1-2

California U 5, Minnesota Duluth 2

Nova Southeastern 9, St. Cloud State 2

Women’s tennis

Friday’s result

Minnesota Crookston 7, Baldwin Wallace 0

Men’s tennis

Friday’s result

North Dakota 7, Oral Roberts 0