Friday's local scoreboard for Feb. 24

Boys hockey

N.D. state tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Red River 7, Jamestown 0

First period – 1. RR, Carson Skarperud (Carter Sproule) :26; 2. RR, Luc Bydal 13:27; 3. RR, Michael Coleman (Bydal) 16:04

Second period – 4. RR, Coleman (Bydal, Grant Gardner) 1:24

Third period – 5. RR, Bydal (Coleman, Gardner) 10:24; 6. RR, Sproule (Dillon Jackson, Thomas Peterson) 12:24; 7. RR, Sproule (Skarperud, Hudson Kilgore) 13:37

Goalie saves – RR: Jake Jenkins 3-3-6 – 12; JHS: Andrew Walz 10-9-19 – 38

West Fargo Sheyenne 2, Minot 0

Third period – 1. WFS, Zach Moser (Jayden Rogen, Hudson Routh) 16:39; 2. WFS, Routh (Moser) 16:58

Goalie saves – WFS: Riley Swanson 5-11-7 – 23, M: Blays Ostrom 14-5-10 – 29

Fargo Davies 2, Bismarck Legacy 1, 2 OT

First period – 1. BL, Marcus Butts 15:00; 2. FD, Blake Wiemken (Grant Matter, Colten Spiewak) 15:41

Double overtime – 3. FD, Owen Dubois (Ashton Yaeger) 4:00

Goalie saves – BL: Tyler Miller 10-8-12-9 – 39; FD: Gavin Erickson 2-8-5-8 – 23

Fargo South-Shanley 3, Bismarck Century 2

First period – 1. FS, Colten Nestler 1:28; 2. BC, Ben LaDuke (Andrew Brubakken, Maxon Vig) 13:58

Second period – 3. FS, Jake Verwest (Nestler) 1:25; 4. BC, Hayden Ritter (Kaden Roness, Vig) 11:43

Third period – 5. FS, Trevor Moe (Nestler) 8:21

Goalie saves – FSS: Noel Olsonawski 5-5-3 – 13; BC: Hot Ubl 7-11-7 – 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday’s results

Semifinals

Red River 6, West Fargo Sheyenne 3

First period – 1. WFS, Trey Stocker (Charlie Leshovsky) 10:08; 2. WFS, Zachary Moser (Hudson Routh, Colton Rogen) 13:12

Second period – 3. RR, Luc Bydal (Grant Gardner, Thomas Peterson) 2:46; 4. RR, Michael Coleman (Mason Stroh) 7:15; 5. RR, Gardner (Coleman) 9:06; 6. RR, Mason Reynolds (Tyson Ulmer) 9:32; 7. RR, Carter Sproule (Coleman, Dillon Jackson) 12:38; 8. WFS, Jayden Rogen (Moser, Ben Clouse) 15:12

Third period – 9. RR, Reynolds (RyLee Vetsch) 3:05

Goalie saves – WFS: Riley Swanson 7-12-16 – 35; RR: Jake Jenkins 8-5-2 – 15

RELATED: Two-goal deficit not enough to slow down finals-bound Red River offense in 6-3 win over Sheyenne

Fargo South-Shanley 4, Fargo Davies 0

Second period – 1. FSS, Zach Boren (Trevor Moe, Will Hofer) 4:09; 2. FSS, John Lang (Zach Skarperud) 6:46

Third period – 3. FSS, Jake Verwest 15:22; 4. FSS, Colten Nestler 16:05

Goalie saves – FSS: Noel Olsonawski 7-5-3 – 15; FD: Gavin Erickson 6-10-4 – 20

Consolation semifinals

Jamestown 4, Minot 2

First period – 1. J, Max Mehus (Brooks Roaldson, Reagan Sortland) :24; 2. J, Roaldson (Mehus, Jarrett Zalumskis) 1:57

Second period – 3. J, Easton Romsdal (Roaldson) :19; 4. J, Gavin Gerhardt (Ashton Stockert, Nate Walz) 4:10; 5. M, Mackley Morelli (Jaxon Bradley) 6:25

Third period – 6. M, Eli Hansen (Carter Coleman) 5:38

Goalie saves – M: Toby Strand 4-x-x – 4, Blays Ostrom 1-4-5 – 10; J: Andrew Walz 13-21-11 – 45

Bismarck Century 4, Bismarck Legacy 3

Second period – 1. BC, Andrew Brubakken 3:53; 2. BL, Drew Beasley (Marcus Butts) 7:10

Third period – 3. BL, Butts (Beasley) 9:25; 4. BC, Ben LaDuke 10:13; 5. BL, Stryder McMahon (Butts) 11:18; 6. BC, Maxon Vig (Hayden Ritter, T.J. Olson) 13:39; 7. BC, Charlie Vig (M. Vig) 13:47

Goalie saves – BL: Tyler Miller 6-10-8 – 24; BC: Hoyt Ubl 8-9-5 – 22

Saturday’s games

Fifth place

Jamestown vs. Bismarck Century, 1:15 p.m.

Third place

West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Fargo Davies, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Red River vs. Fargo South-Shanley, 6:30 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Thief River Falls 6, Red Lake Falls 1

Detroit Lakes 6, Kittson County Central 4

Warroad 8, Park Rapids 0

EGF Senior High 7, Bagley-Fosston 0

First period – 1. EGF: Jace Van Eps (Brock Schultz, Grady Magner) PP; 2. EGF: Chase Moe (Hunter Varnson, Sam Frost) PP; 3. EGF: Cooper Hills (Hunter Varnson, Grady Magner)

Second period – 4. EGF: Cooper Hills (Caleb Schmiedeberg, Grady Magner); 5. EGF: Brock Schultz (Judd Pesch, Jace Van Eps)

Third period – 6. EGF: Brock Schultz (Landon Jamieson, Jace Van Eps);7. EGF: Chase Moe (Chance Moe)

Goalie saves – EGF: Chase Mero 24; BF – Kassandra Fontaine 32

Saturday’s semifinals

In Thief River Falls

EGF Senior High vs. Detroit Lakes, 4 p.m.

Warroad vs. Thief River Falls, 6 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Saturday’s semifinals

Elk River-Zimmerman at Roseau; Sartell at Moorhead

Wednesday, March 1

Championship at neutral site, 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Friday’s quarterfinals

Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Morris Benson 3

Fergus Falls 9, Prairie Centre 0

Saturday’s quarterfinals game

No 6 Willmar at No. 3 Northern Lakes

Tuesday’s semifinals

At St. Cloud Mac

Alexandria vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Fergus Falls vs. Willmar/Northern Lakes winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

At St. Cloud Mac

Championship, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

Minn. Class A state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Thursday’s consolation semifinals

Mankato East 5, Luverne 3

Fergus Falls 4, Albert Lea 1

Friday’s semifinals

Orono 4, Proctor/Hermantown 3, OT

Warroad 4, South St. Paul 1

First period — 1. WAR, Talya Hendrickson (Kate Johnson, Rylee Bartz) 2:38

Second period — 2. WAR, Lexi Kirkeby (Hendrickson, Abby Chamernick) 9:52 (pp)

Third period — 1. SSP, Lily Pachl (Bailey Vesper) 2:30 (pp); 3. WAR, Johnson (Rylee Bartz, Hendrickson) 8:34; 4. WAR, Johnson (Hendrickson, Chamernick) 12:58

Goalie saves — SSP, Delaney Norman 7-11-12—30; WAR, Kate Stephens 5-3-2—10

Saturday’s games

Third place

Proctor/Hermantown vs. South St. Paul, 9 a.m.

Championship

Warroad vs. Orono, 4 p.m.

Minn. Class AA state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Andover 9, Rosemount 0

Edina 6, Lakeville North 0

Minnetonka 3, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 2

Gentry 7, Moorhead 0

Friday’s semifinals

Andover 2, Edina 1

Gentry 4, Minnetonka 1

Saturday’s games

Third place

Edina vs. Minnetonka, 11 a.m.

Championship

Andover vs. Gentry, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Friday’s results

Red River 76, Wahpeton 50

Fargo Shanley 67, West Fargo Horace 57

West Fargo Sheyenne 63, Fargo North 53

Fertile-Beltrami 59, Red Lake CC 38

Breckenridge 60, Crookston 46

Frazee 60, East Grand Forks 51

Thief River Falls 53, Barnesville 45

Goodridge-Grygla 55, Win-E-Mac 19

Pequot Lakes 63, Park Rapids 22

Frazee 60, EGF Senior High 51

Halftime: Frazee 35, EGF Senior High 21

Frazee – Hailey Selby 7, Katie Courneya 13, Brynn Larson 8, Jayden Sonnenberg 22, Riyan Eckert 8, Ashley Malikowski 2

EGF Senior High – Allison Kovar 19, Kylee Mattison 4, Sofia Perkins 3, Taylor Bergh 2, Ellie Marcott 5, Tatem Votava 14, Ella Thorvilson 2, McKaylee Fitzpatrick 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Ada-Borup/West 57, Warren-A-O 45

Halftime: Ada-Borup/West 27, Warren-A-O 24

Ada-Borup/West -- Morgan Smart 5, Sarah Prodzinski 8, Izabel Marcussen 17, Morgan Engel 4, Alex Tinjum 10, Malayna Syverson 6, Dyllan Miller 7

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Markelle Pederson 8, Annie Peterson 9, Hannah Pederson 3, Ava Oberg 10, Annika Magnusson 8, Lola Linder 1, Kylie Nelson 6

Thursday’s results

Goodridge-Grygla 42, Red Lake Falls 33

Kittson County 72, Warroad 31

Thief River Falls 68, Clearbrook-Gonvick 27

N.D. Region 1 tournament

In Fargo

Friday’s results

Third place

Kindred 72, Sargent County 47

Championship

Central Cass 69, Northern Cass 49

N.D. Region 2 tournament

In Grand Forks

Thursday’s games

Third place

May-Port-CG 58, Hatton-Northwood 45

Halftime: May-Port-CG 28, Hatton-Northwood 26

Hatton-Northwood – MaKenna Gader 6, Amara Howson 2, Elizabeth Pinke 1, Estella Sehrt 8, Kennison Azure 9, Chloe Bilden 1, Trista Bilden 18

May-Port-C-G – Maysa Larson 4, Brooklyn Groth 5, Raegan Zerface 20, Raina Satrom 8, Danica Hanson 2, Rylee Satrom 17, Kathryn Bradner 2

Championship

Thompson 49, Grafton 39

N.D. Region 3 tournament

At Jamestown Civic Center

Thursday’s semifinals

Linton/HMB 47, Kidder County 36

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 55, Carrington 49

Friday’s results

Third place

Carrington 50, Kidder County 40

Championship

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 41, Linton-HMB 38

N.D. Region 4 tournament

In Devils Lake

Thursday’s results

Third place

New Rockford-Sheyenne 44, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 36

Championship

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 52, North Prairie 42

Halftime: LEM 27, NP 19

Langdon-Edmore-Munich – Swanson 3, Romfo 5, A. Badding 8, C. Badding 15, Henderson 15, Jabs 6

North Prairie – Peltier 2, Smith 2, Motl 6, Rosinski 22, Hanlan 5, Casavant 5

All-Region 4

Natalie Decoteau, St. John; Jaya Henderson, Langdon-E-M; Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne; Morgan Leas, North Prairie; Cora Badding, Langdon-E-M; Ava Peterson, New Rockford-Sheyenne; Jalynn Swanson, Langdon-E-M; Lidia Motl, North Prairie; Meredith Romfo, Langdon-E-M; Emma Dockter, Harvey-Wells County; Alionna Lawrence, Four Winds-Minnewaukan; Ava Gourd, Four Winds-Minnewaukan; Aubrey Kenner, Benson County; Elle Nicholas, North Star; Jenna Rosinski, North Prairie

Senior athlete of the year – Natalie Decoteau, St. John

Coach of the year – Elliot Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne

ADVERTISEMENT

N.D. Region 5 tournament

At Mandan High School

Thursday’s results

Third place

Central McLean 67, Washburn 20

Championship

Garrison 70, Shiloh Christian 58

N.D. Region 6 tournament

At Minot State Dome

Thursday’s results

Third place

Bottineau 60, South Prairie/Max 34

Championship

Rugby 48, Our Redeemer’s 41

N.D. Region 7 tournament

At Dickinson Trinity High School

Thursday’s results

Third place

Beulah 57, Glen Ullin-Hebron 53

Championship

Bowman County 70, Grant County/Mott-Regent 55

N.D. Region 8 tournament

At Williston State College

Thursday’s results

Third place

New Town 47, Powers Lake-Burke Central 41, OT

Championship

Kenmare-Bowbells 63, Tioga 41

N.D. East Region tournament

Saturday’s play-in games

No. 9 Valley City at No. 8. West Fargo Horace, noon

No. 10 Devils Lake at No. 7 Fargo North, 3 pm

No. 11 GF Central at No. 6 Wahpeton, 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Fargo South at No. 5 Shanley, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

West Fargo Horace/Valley City winner No.1-Fargo Davies, 5:30 p.m.

Fargo Shanley/Fargo South winner at No. 4 West Fargo Sheyenne, 6 p.m.

Fargo North/Devils Lake winner at No. 2 Red River, 5:30 p.m.

Wahpeton/GF Central winner at No. 3 West Fargo, 6 p.m.

N.D. state Class B tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals

In Minot

No. 2 seed Central Cass vs. Bowman County (second random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon/Area (third random draw), 2:45 p.m.

No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (first random draw), 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Kenmare/Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Friday’s results

West Fargo Sheyenne 85, Fargo North 79

Fargo Shanley 69, West Fargo Horace 60

Grafton 84, Larimore 37

Climax-Fisher 69, Lake of the Woods 61

Red Lake County 83, Stephen-Argyle 64

Dilworth-G-F 76, Wadena-Deer Creek 69

Perham 69, Hawley 60

ADVERTISEMENT

Red River 93, Wahpeton 67

Halftime: Red River 54, Wahpeton 26

Wahpeton – Ethan Manock 10, Treyton Mauch 10, Caden Kappes 10, Jackson Clooten 9, Caden Hockert 9, Jayden King 8, Brayden Steffens 6, Cooper Klosterman 3, Ted Monari 2

Red River – Zac Kraft 24, Carter Byron 16, Pearce Parks 15, Reis Rowekamp 12, Zach Oehlke 8, Logan Arason 4, James Walters 4, Cam Klefstad 3, Hayden Hong 3, Hudson Flom 2, Josh Neil 2

Northern Freeze 58, Sacred Heart 46

Halftime: Northern Freeze 29, Sacred Heart 28

Northern Freeze – Nelson 26, Lund 2, Underdahl 3, Bray 2, Knutson 8, Blazejewski 17

Sacred Heart – Mike Gapp 2, Josiah Sundby 8, Parker Erickson 2, Breck Boom 11, Ethan Artnston 10, Landay Denney 11, Greg Downs 2

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: "Congratulations to Northern Freeze for being the 2022-23 North Star Conference Champions this year. Coach Spilde does a great job with that group every single year. Tonight, we didn't execute on the offensive end during the second half. We struggled getting clean shots and that's credit to Northern Freeze for being physical and making sure we felt them every possession. We get some time off to recover and bounce back and be ready for a playoff push."

EGF Senior High 79, Warroad 44

Halftime: EGF Senior High 43, Warroad 30

Warroad -- Kason Pietruszewski 6, Tedd Eastvold, Kolden Gustafson 1, Liam Grover 11, Ayden Gustafson 9, Gage Thompson 9, Logan Kvarnlov 2, Mason Aasen 2

EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 13, Clyde Anderson 21, Chase Lindgren 7, Caleb Johnson 7, Drew Carpenter 7, Cooper Smith 2, Damian Bushaw 4, Ryan Taylor 2, Brady Loer 2, Caleb Zejdik 3, Carson McDonald 11

Four Winds-Minn. 60, Harvey-WC 48

Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 31, Harvey-WC 23

Four Winds-Minnewaukan – Deng Deng 30, Dalen Leftbear 6, Wade Nestell 12, Kelson Keja 12

Harvey-Wells County – Tallen Thorson 2, Noah Liegler 13, Brock Fike 3, Keaton Keller 6, Tate Grossman 19, Gabe Almaras 5

Langdon-E-M 67, Lakota 62

Halftime: Lakota 39, Langdon-E-M 36

Lakota -- Brody Rainsberry 3, Zachary Gibson 25, Jaxon Baumgarn 14, Landon Sundeen 6, Eider Schmidt 6, Ross Thompson 8

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jayden Lee 3, Nickolas Kingzett 9, Jack Romfo 10, Cody Amble 11, Rayce Worley 21, Levi Swanson 3, Tanner McDonald 10

Hillsboro-CV 90, Midway-Minto 56

Halftime: Hillsboro-CV 38, Midway-Minto 27

Midway-Minto -- Elijah Robinson 10, Aiden Lunski 14, Ezra Robinson 2, Riley Robinson 24, Ben Gudajtes 2, Josue Tapia 4

Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Micah Longthorne 12, Riley Olson 4, Carter Limke 15, Dylan Mitzel 5, Peter Dryburgh 12, Landon Olsen 24, Jacob Brandt 10, Caleb Hatlestad 4, Ben McRitchie 4

Rugby 70, Drake-Anamoose 36

Halftime: Rugby 43, Drake-Anamoose 15

Rugby -- Erik Foster 14, Jacob Ripplinger 12, Rylan Hildenbrand 9

Drake-Anamoose -- John Bossert 11, Wesley Nickelson 8, Kyle Volson 8

Friday’s N.D. WDA play-in results

Turtle Mountain 71, Bismarck St. Mary’s 66

Williston 62, Dickinson 48

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday’s results

Roseau 81, Crookston 60

Lake of the Woods 69, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 64

Blackduck 78, Goodridge-Grygla 74

Clearbrook-Gonvick 85, Bagley 41

Fertile-Beltrami 89, Stephen-Argyle 77

Halftime: FB 40, SA 32

Stephen-Argyle – Jackson Kekke 3, Shay Setterholm 3, Dylan Widner 2, Blaine Smith 11, Will McGlynn 40, Aiden Anderson 9, Marshall Truedson 3

Fertile-Beltrami – Derek Sorenson 5, Mason Nowacki 11, Isaiah Wright 8, Caiden Swenby 47, Ryan Van Den Einde 18

Thief River Falls 67, Fosston 57

Halftime: Fosston 28, TRF 24

Thief River Falls – McDougall 11, C. Rosendahl 13, J. Rosendahl 16, Zutz 2, Freidrich 6, Manning 19

Fosston – N/A

Win-E-Mac 54, Northern Freeze 52

Halftime: WEM 31, NF 27

Win-E-Mac – Justin Courneya 35, Ryan Kangas 9, Braylon Hamre 5, Cameron Bergman 3, Alec Haskett 2

Northern Freeze – Ryder Blazejewski 20, Noah Underdahl 9, Jaxon Klegstad 8, Everett Nelson 7, Gavin Hockstedler 4, Caleb Bray 4

N.D. East Region tournament

Saturday’s play-in games

No. 9 WF High at No. 8 Fargo South, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Wahpeton at No. 7 West Fargo Sheyenne, 3 p.m.

No 11 West Fargo Horace at No. 6 GF Central, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Valley City at No. 5 Shanley, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

West Fargo/Fargo South winner at No. 1 Fargo Davies, 7:15 p.m.

Fargo Shanley/Valley City winner at No. 4 Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne/Wahpeton winner at No. 2 Fargo North, 7 p.m.

West Fargo Horace/GF Central winner at No. 3 Red River, 7:15 pm

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 17-0 24-5

North Dakota 11-6 18-9

N.D. State 11-6 17-10

South Dakota 9-8 13-15

Oral Roberts 8-9 11-17

Denver 8-9 12-16

Omaha 7-10 12-16

St. Thomas 6-11 11-16

Western Ill. 5-12 10-18

Kansas City 3-14 7-21

Saturday’s games

North Dakota at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

N.D. State at Western Illinois

S.D. State at Oral Roberts

South Dakota at Kansas City

Denver vs. Omaha

Thursday’s results

South Dakota 77, Oral Roberts 63

N.D. State 64, St. Thomas 44

S.D. State 86, Kansas City 52

North Dakota 86, Western Illinois 70

Halftime: UND 43, WIU 32

North Dakota -- Kacie Borowicz 10-20-10-11 31, Claire Orth 6-9 2-4, 15, Juliet Gordon 4-10 2-2 15, Nakiyah Hurst 3-8 3-6 11, Jolie Daninger 0-0 1-2 1, DJ Davis 2-3 0-0 5, Allie McCarthy 2-2 0-0 6, Maggie Manson 1-5 0-0 2, Tara Bieniewicz 1-1 0-0 2, Miranda VanderWal 1-1 0-0 2, Rakiya Beal 0-1 0-0 0 Mikayla Aumer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 18-25 86

Western Illinois -- Anna Deets 4-9 0-0 8, Alissa Dins 2-5 2-3 6, Jayda Adams 2-6 0-0 6, Carla Flores 2-6 0-0 5, Elizabeth Lutz 0-7 4-4 4, Jada Thorpe 5-10 2-4 16, Mallory McDermott 3-6 4-4 11, Addi Brownfield 2-7 2-2 6, Allie Meadows 0-2 4-4 4, Kennedy Flanagan 2-6 0-0 4, Lily Randgaard 0-2 0-0 0, Madison Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 18-21 70

Three-pointers -- UND 8-22 (Hurst 2-5, McCarthy 2-2, Borowicz 1-5, Gordon 1-4, Orth 1-2, Davis 1-1, Manson 0-3), WIU 8-30 (Deets 0-3, Adams 2-5, Flores 1-4, Lutz 0-2, Thorpe 4-6, MCDermott 1-4, Brownfield 0-2, Meadows 0-1, Flanagan 0-2, Randgaard 0-1); Rebounds – UND 37 (Orth 9, Daniners 7), WIU – 44 (Dins 13)

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

In Sioux Falls

Friday’s first round

UMary 79, Wayne State 72

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Concordia-St. Paul vs. North No. 1 Minnesota Duluth, 11 a.m.

UMary vs. South No. 1 MSU Mankato, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

Northern State vs. South No. 2 Augustana, 11 a.m.

Southwest Minnesota State vs. North No. 2 St. Cloud State, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Championship, 4 p.m.

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA tournament

In Watertown, S.D.

Saturday’s semifinals

Dickinson State vs. Dakota State, 1 p.m.; Mayville State vs. Bellevue, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s championship

Semifinals winners, 1 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 17-0 26-4

S.D. State 13-4 18-11

N.D. State 10-7 13-16

St. Thomas 9-8 18-12

Western Ill. 9-8 16-12

Kansas City 7-10 11-19

South Dakota 6-11 11-18

North Dakota 5-12 11-19

Denver 5-12 14-16

Omaha 4-13 8-21

Thursday’s results

Western Illinois 81, North Dakota 70

S.D. State 73, Kansas City 50

N.D. State 73, St. Thomas 64

Oral Roberts 82, South Dakota 70

Western Illinois 81, North Dakota 70

Halftime: Western Illinois 38, North Dakota 32

Western Illinois -- Jesiah West 2-6 0-0 4, Vuk Stevanic 4-9 2-2 10, Quinlan Bennett 4-9 2-2 10, Alec Rosner 5-15 3-53 16, Trenton Massner 16-23 0-1 34, KJ Lee 1-4 0-2 2, JJ Kalakon 2-5 0-0 4, Cody Collinsworth 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 34-71 8-12 81

North Dakota -- Tsotne Tsartsidze 9-13 1-3 19, Brady Danielson 2-8 2-2 6, BJ Omot 5-12 4-5 16, Matt Norman 4-10 0-0 9, Jalun Trent 1-4 3-6 5, Treysen Eaglestaff 4-13 3-4 14, Elijah Brooks 0-1 1-2 1, Brian Mathews 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-63, 14-22 70

Three-pointers -- WIU: 5-17 (West 0-2, Rosner 3-7, Massner 2-5, Lee 0-2, Kalakon 0-1); UND 6-22 (Danielson 0-4, Omot 2-4, Norman 1-7, Eaglestaff 3-7); Rebounds – WIU 43 (West 12), UND 38 (Tsartsidze 13); Assists – WIU 12 (Massner 7), ND 8 (Eaglestaff 3)

Saturday’s games

St. Thomas at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Western Illinois at N.D. State

Oral Roberts at S.D. State

Kansas City at South Dakota

Denver vs. Omaha

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

In Sioux Falls

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Minot State vs. North No. 1 Northern State, 4:30 p.m.

Bemidji State vs. South No. 1 Wayne State, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

Minnesota Duluth vs. South No. 2 Upper Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. North No. 2 MSU Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Semifinals, 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Championship, 7 p.m.

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA tournament

In Watertown, S.D.

Saturday’s semifinals

Mayville State vs. Valley City State, 6 p.m.; Dickinson State vs. Waldorf, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s championship

Semifinals winners, 4 p.m.

Men’s hockey

Friday’s results

Denver 5, Western Michigan 2

Minnesota Duluth 3, Miami 2

St. Cloud State 6, Omaha 2

Army 5, Bentley 3

Canisius 3, Holy Cross 0

RIT 3, Air Force 1

Mercyhurst 3, Niagara 2, OT

Sacred Heart 2, American International 2, tie

Penn State 6, Wisconsin 1

Notre Dame 3, Michigan 3, tie (NDU wins SO 1-0 in 3)

Northern Michigan 4, Bowling Green 2

Lake Superior State 3, Ferris State 2, OT

Michigan Tech 2, MSU Mankato 0

Yale 4, Colgate 2

RPI 6, Princeton 4

Cornell 5, Brown 0

Harvard 6, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson 4, Dartmouth 0

Quinnipiac 4, Union 1

Maine 6, Boston College 3

Boston 5, Vermont 3

UMass 3, Northeastern 2

Merrimack 5, UMass-Lowell 3

Alaska 4, Arizona State 2

USA Under-18 12, Lindenwood 4

North Dakota 2, Colorado College 1, OT

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. UND, Jackson Blake (Riese Gaber) 2:15; 2. CC, Ethan Straky (Chase Foley, Ryan Beck) 5:54

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 3. UND, Blake 3x3 (Chris Jandric, Gaber) 0:29

Penalties -- BENCH, UND, too many players 2:49 first; Stanley Cooley, CC, cross-checking 12:46 first; Judd Caulfield, UND, tripping 15:38 first; Noah Laba, CC, cross-checking 12:51 second; Nicklas Andrews, CC, interference 2:44 third; Ethan Frisch, UND, holding 4:52 third; Matthew Gleason, CC, boarding 13:01 third.

Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 17; CC: Kaidan Mbereko 32

Penalties-minutes -- UND 3-6, CC 4-8

Power plays -- UND 0-4, CC 0-3

Referees -- Timm Walsh and Andrew Wilk

Linesmen -- Lucas Bisbee and Seth Mukai

Attendance -- 3,481

RELATED: Jackson Blake's overtime winner lifts UND past Colorado College

Minnesota 4, Ohio State 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. Brock Faber (Rhett Pitlick, Mike Koster) 12:01; 2. Koster 5x3 (Logan Cooley, Mason Nevers ) 16:14; 3. Jimmy Snuggerud 5x3 (Koster, Cooley) 16:53; 4. Koster PP (Cooley, Brock Faber) 18:16

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalie saves -- OSU: Jakub Dobes 34; MIN: Justen Close 23

St. Thomas 3, Bemidji State 1

First period -- 1. UST, Lucas Wahlin (Mack Byers) 0:17; 2. BEM, Ross Armour PP (Carter Jones, Lleyton Roed) 17:21

Second period -- 3. UST, Cooper Gay (Cameron Recchi) 17:39

Third period -- 4. UST, Lucas Wahlin empty net 19:40

Goalie saves -- BEM: Mattias Sholl 20; UST: Aaron Trotter 26

Women’s hockey

Friday’s results

Minnesota 7, St. Thomas 0

Minnesota Duluth 1, St. Cloud State 0

Ohio State 4, Bemidji State 1

Wisconsin 3, MSU Mankato 0

Mercyhurst 5, Syracuse 3

Penn State 4, Lindenwood 1

Clarkson 5, Cornell 1

Yale 4, Harvard 2

Worcester State 6, Assumption 0

Sacred Heart 2, Franklin Pierce 1

Saint Michael’s 4, St. Anselm 3

Stonehill 7, Post 1

Princeton 3, Colgate 2

Quinnipiac 2, St. Lawrence 1

College softball

Friday’s results

Minnesota 17, Texas A&M Commerce 0

Baylor 3, Minnesota 2

Minnesota Duluth 3, University of Wisconsin-Parkside 0

Central Missouri 13, Minnesota Crookston 0

Drudy 6, Minot State 0

Grand Valley State University 1, Minnesota Duluth 0

St. Cloud State at Emporia State, canceled

St. Cloud State vs. Fort Hays State, canceled

College baseball

Friday’s results

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 3

Missouri-St. Louis 4, Minnesota Crookston 2

Women’s tennis

Friday’s result

Minnesota 4, Utah 3

Men’s tennis

Friday’s result

North Dakota at Merrimack, canceled