Friday's local scoreboard for Feb. 17

Boys hockey

Friday’s result

Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Red Lake Falls 3

First period -- 1. WDC, Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis, Cole Woods) 3:43; 2. RLF, Evan Girdler SH 6:42; 3. RLF, Blake Audette 9:55; 4. WDC, Sutherland PP (Davis, Evan Lunde) 12:48

Second period -- 5. WDC, Davis PP (Sutherland, Woods) 0:22; 6. WDC, Woods (Davis, Dalton Moyer) 1:09; 7. RLF, E. Girdler PP (Jackson Hoefer, Gavin Girdler) 3:28; 8. WDC, Sutherland PP (Woods, Gunner Olson) 12:52

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalie saves -- WDC: Gunner Olson 18; RLF: Ashtin Fredrickson 19, Pacey Struthers 12

Thursday’s results

Roseau 7, EGF Senior High 4

Northern Lakes 1, Detroit Lakes 0

International Falls 10, Lake of the Woods 2

Prairie Centre 6, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 3

Cambridge-Isanti 8, Wadena-Deer Creek 5

Bemidji 3, Thief River Falls 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. BEM, Noah Mannausau (Cael Knutson, Dominic Arndt) 8:02; 2. BEM, Mannausau PP (Casey Rupp) 14:54; 3. TRF, Braydin Lund (Max Arlt) 16:56

Third period -- 4. TRF, Lund (Arlt) 10:155. BEM, Benjamin O'Leary (Ashton Niemi, Peyton Neadeau) 12:48

Goalie saves -- BEM: Tate Metcalf 22; TRF: Connor Roff 39

St. Cloud 4, Fergus Falls 1

First period -- 1. SC, Andrew Cumming PP (Nick Bierschbach, Ben Eiynck) 10:38; 2. FF, Griffin Babolian 13:48

Second period -- 3. SC, Jackson Sheetz (Jack Fitch, Max Kiffmeyer) 9:21

Third period -- 4. SC, Cumming (Lukas O'Donnell, Landon Austin) 14:34; 5. SC, Cumming empty net (Bierschbach) 15:15

Goalie saves -- SC: Ben Glaesman 23; FF: Ben Swanson 27

N.D. East Region tournament

At Purpur Arena, Friday

Consolation semifinals

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Devils Lake 0

First period – 1. Jayden Rogen (Zachary Moser, Hudson Routh) 10:53; 2. Moser (Routh, Madden Weber) 13:05

Second period – 3. Weber (Routh) 8:22; 4. Moser (Routh, Mason Christensen) 8:48; 5. Rogen (Colton Rogen) 11:08

Third period – 6. Cooper Clouse (Trey Stocker) :56

Goalie saves – WFS: Riley Swanson 1-5-3 – 9; DL: Brody Forsberg 12-15-7 – 34

Fargo Davies 6, West Fargo 2

First period – 1. FD, Colten Spiewak (Jobe Freier) 14:03

Second period – 2. FD, Cole Dotseth (Freier) :20; 3. FD, Spiewak (Owen Dubois, Garrett Winjum) 1:34; 4. WF, Colten Bossert (Alex Arneson, Chase Mattern) 5:03; 5. WF, Mattern (Seth Wigestrand, Tanner Wynn) 10:00

Third period – 6. FD, Drew Albrecht (Andre Werk) 2:02; 7. FD, Blake Wiemken (Albrecht) 4:44; 8. FD, Spiewak (Dubois) 16:39

Goalie saves – FD: Gavin Erickson 6-9-11 – 26; WF: Gavan Norton 14-1-x – 15, Owen Holum x-12-8 – 20

Semifinals

Red River 4, Fargo North 1

First period – 1. FN, Caleb Briggeman (Brody Milliard) 6:48; 2. RR, Mason Ray (Carson Skarperud, Carter Sproule) 11:13

Second period – 3. RR, Dillon Jackson (Sproule, Skarperud) 13:57

Third period – 4. RR, Luc Bydal (Grant Gardner, Michael Coleman) 7:40; 5. RR, Sproule 16:42

Goalie saves – RR: Jake Jenkins 6-11-8 – 25; FN: Nolan Astrup 8-7-12 – 27

Fargo South-Shanley 1, GF Central 0, 2 OT

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- 1. FSS, John Lang 13:49

Goalie saves -- FSS: Noel Olsonawski 9-5-12-10--36; GFC: Preston Diederich 7-8-10-16--41

Saturday’s games

State qualifiers

Fargo North vs. Fargo Davies, noon; GF Central vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.

Championship

Red River vs. Fargo South-Shanley, 4:30 p.m.

N.D. West Region tournament

In Minot

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Bismarck Century 4, Dickinson 0

Bismarck Legacy 4, Bismarck 1

Jamestown 6, Mandan 2

Minot 6, Bottineau-Rugby 2

Friday’s results

Consolation semifinals

Mandan 4, Bottineau-Rugby 0

Dickinson 4, Bismarck 3

Semifinals

Minot 5, Jamestown 1

Bismarck Legacy 3, Bismarck Century 0

Saturday’s games

State qualifiers

Jamestown vs. Dickinson, 11 a.m.; Mandan vs. Bismarck Century, 1:15 p.m.

Championship

Minot vs. Bismarck Legacy, 3:30 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday, February 21

Play-in games

No. 9 Crookston at No. 8 Park Rapids, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Lake of the Woods at No. 7 Bagley-Fosston, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 23

Quarterfinals

No. 6 Kittson County Central at No. 3 Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m.

Lake of the Woods/Bagley-Fosston winner at No. 2 EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.

Crookston/Park Rapids winner at No. 1 Warroad, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Red Lake Falls at No. 4 Thief River Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 25

At Thief River Falls

Semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

At Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

Minn. Section 8A tournament

In Warroad

Thursday’s championship

Warroad 8, Crookston 0

First period -- 1. Talya Hendrickson PP (Kate Johnson) 4:03; 2. Kaiya Sandy 5:08; 3. Hendrickson (Rylee Bartz, Lexi Kirkeby) 8:15; 4. Hendrickson (Abby Chamernick, Bartz) 12:49

Second period -- 5. Cahlilah Lindquist SH 9:56; 6. Kirkeby Johnson, Bartz) 12:00; 7. Bartz (Hendrickson) 12:52

Third period -- 8. Bartz PP (Hendrickson, Johnson) 14:42

Goalie saves -- CRO: Kambelle Freije 55; WAR: Kate Stephens 4

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

In Thief River Falls

Thursday’s championship

Moorhead 3, Roseau 1

First period -- 1. MOR, Olivia Kortan PP (Ella Holm) 8:01

Second period -- 2. R, Jasmine Hovda 1:35

Third period -- 3. MOR, Kate Kosobud (Kortan, Olivia Dronen) 7:26; 4. MOR, Kortan empty net 15:15

Goalie saves -- R: Jada Pelowski 42; MOR: Taylor Kressin 18

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Thursday’s championship

In Alexandria

Fergus Falls 2, River Lakes 1, OT

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. FF, Maddie Hulter (Hannah Johnson, Maddie Brimhall) 3:18; 2. RL, Abby Storms PP (Sophia Hess) 12:37

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 3. FF, Maggie Greenagel (Ana Jyrkas) 3:09

Goalie saves -- RL: Kaydence Roeske 43; FF: Ana Jyrkas 13

Girls basketball

Friday’s results

Fosston 64, Red Lake Falls 34

Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Sebeka 42

Menahga 42, Pillager 38

Kelliher-Northome 62, Nevis 56

Park Rapids 61, Pine River-Backus 39

Sacred Heart 59, Warroad 30

Halftime: Sacred Heart 38, Warroad 11

Sacred Heart -- Finley Horken 4, Leah Sundby 8, Lydia Riskey 12, Ella Adolphson 6, Ava Knudson 7, Audrey Zavoral 5, Anna Kaiser 2, Lexi Lawrence 2, Isabel Vonesh 9, Kam Buettner 4

Warroad -- Danika Gustafson 3, Faith Lilly 22, Rachel Musgrave 5

Warren-A-O 55, Red Lake County Central 43

Halftime: Red Lake County Central 28, Warren-A-O 28

Red Lake County Central -- P. Olson 2, C. Vettleson 4, Q. Graves 5, J. Flatgard 7, S. Majeres 4, C. Whalen 6, M. Thomas 15

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Markelle Pederson 2, Annie Peterson 11, Hannah Pederson 5, Reegan Mortimer 8, Ava Oberg 11, Annika Magnusson 14, Kylie Nelson 4

Badger-Greenbush-MR 80, Win-E-Mac 33

Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 55, Win-E-Mac 18

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Jade Reese 12, Kenzie Dahl 11, Hannah Bergsnev 14, Keyasha Housker 4, Jordan Lee 5, Tessany Blazek 18, Ada Lee 1, Kinsley Hanson 15

Win-E-Mac -- Nadelly Neubert 8, Bret DuChamp 4, Kianna Tadman 2, Lauren Kaupang 7, Kiersten Anderson 4, Shelby Mandt 2, Ava Howard 4, Kallie Hand 2

Crookston 67, Bagley 29

Halftime: Crookston 37, Bagley 17

Crookston -- Halle Winjum 22, Chloe Boll 16, Abby Borowicz 12, Emma Gunderson 7, Isabelle Smith 5, Libby Salentine 2, Macy Fee 2, Joey Nesseth 1

Bagley -- Sadie Fultz 8, Isabella Warmbold 6, Kathryn Agnew 5, Kira Thompson 5, Shayla Hvezda 3, Ana Fernandez Cande Iniesia 2

Thursday’s results

Roseau 64, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 56

Kittson County Central 63, Fertile-Beltrami 52

Lake of the Woods 57, Warroad 36

Willmar 64, Fergus Falls 56

GF Central 53, Grafton 50

Halftime: GF Central 28, Grafton 26

Grafton -- Ainsley McLain 16, Addison Fredericksen 6, Kate LeClerc 8, Paityn Ziegelmann 8, Keira Cole 4, Annelise Presteng 2, Savannah Blackcloud 6

GF Central -- Morgan Hallgren 8, Aspen Thompson 19, Lauren Reardon 18, Emiley Gereau 5, Kiara Holweger 3

Ada Borup/West 49, Sacred Heart 35

Halftime: Ada Borup/West 24, Sacred Heart 23

Sacred Heart -- Finley Horken 2, Leah Sundby 2, Lydia Riskey 6, Ava Knudson 1, Lexi Lawrence 10, Isabel Vonesh 14

Ada Borup/West -- Morgan Smart 21, Sarah Prodzinski 6, Isabel Marcussen 3, Morgen Engel 9, Alex Tinjum 6, Dyllan Miller 4

West Fargo Horace 80, Devils Lake 58

Halftime: West Fargo Horace 41, Devils Lake 26

Devils Lake -- Cabryn Fritel 6, Jadyn Frelich 3, Tylie Brodina 14, Lainey Hall 14, Jolie Martinson 2, Presley Brown 1, Claire Heilman 9, Torri Fee 9

West Fargo Horace -- L. Donnelly 18, M. Hjelmstad 12, L. Donnelly 18, J. Haile 24, J. Christofferson 8

Stephen-Argyle 74, Red Lake Falls 60

Halftime: Stephen-Argyle 43, Red Lake Falls 29

Stephen-Argyle -- Liv Efta 18, Tessa Durand 18, Charlotte Rogus 2, Britni Kroll 16, Regan Swanson 18, Isabelle Westman 2

Red Lake Falls -- Brea Derosier 9, Paige Schafer 2, Shandi Nelson 16, Jordan Weiland 6, Alexis Swendra 8, Savanna Nelson 2, Emma Knott 1, Gabby Casavan 16

Perham 69, Hawley 49

Hawley -- Anna Steer 25, Ingrid Rustad 7, Izzy Steer 3, Marissa Ahles 3, Katie Vetter 3, Sierra Blakeway 3, Emma Brookshire 2, Emily Vettern 2, Sella Fleming 1

Perham -- N/A

Win-E-Mac 45, Blackduck 41

Halftime: Win-E-Mac 20, Blackduck 14

Blackduck -- Aunika Sundvall 2, Kendra Sparby 5, Shakyla Smith 2, Kenley Anderson 9, Marissa Mills 11, Chloe Cook 12

Win-E-Mac -- Bret DuChamp 2, Kianna Tadman 6, Lauren Kaupang 20, Kiersten Anderson 4, Shelby Mandt 4, Emily Strom 2, Ava Howard 7

Red Lake County Central 69, Clearbrook-Gonvick 50

Halftime: Red Lake County Central 27, Clearbrook-Gonvick 20

Clearbrook-Gonvick -- A. Stoskopf 6, A. Levine 33, J. Bergerson 2, H. McCoy 7, K. Hartwig 2

Red Lake County Central -- P. Olson 7, C. Vettleson 14, Q. Graves 13, J. Flatgard 1, C. Whalen 20, M. Thomas 14

Crookston 61, Norman County East/UH 43

Halftime: Crookston 31, Norman County East/UH 12

Crookston -- Halle Winjum 27, Isabelle Smith 10, Abby Borowicz 7, Joey Nesseth 5, Macy Fee 4, Chloe Boll 4, Libby Salentine 2, Emma Gunderson 2

Norman County East/UH -- Sophia Lien 16, Jerran Mason 9, Tianna Swanson 8, Chloe Abraham 4, Annabelle Begg 2, Cassidy Abraham 2, Izzy Klemetson 2

N.D. Region 2 tournament

Friday’s play-in results

Hillsboro-Central Valley 39, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 35

Park River/F-L 40, Larimore 17

Halftime: Park River/F-L 29, Larimore 7

Larimore -- Micayla Sharp 2, Sadie Aamodt 5, Carly Pietron 3, Brooke Bruske 4, Kendra Gemmill 3

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Sophia Markusen 2, Abby Beneda 9, Great Wharam 5, Madi Bernhoft 2, Dani Thompson 2, Hannah Halvorson 8, Emma Porter 2, Megan Larson 4, Ella Johnson 6

North Border 44, Midway-Minto 24

Halftime: North Border 21, Midway-Minto 9

Midway-Minto -- Megan Jensen 5, Maddy Korynta 7, Addy Hefta 3, Emma McMillan 7, Elle Brueckner 2

North Border -- Addi Brown 9, Kierra Helland 7, Jaelyn Johnson 2, Jenna Fraser 13, Taelyn Dunnigan 9, Keira Moore 4

In Grand Forks

Monday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Thompson vs. HCV/DVE winner, 3 p.m.; No. 5 Hatton-Northwood vs. No. 4 Cavalier, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 Grafton vs. PRFL/Larimore winner, 6 p.m.; No. 3 May-Port-C-G vs. North Border/Midway-Minto winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals

6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s championship

7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 4 tournament

Thursday’s play-in games

North Star 40, Nelson County 38

Harvey-Wells County 55, Dunseith 34

Benson County 63, Warwick 30

Quarterfinals

Feb. 20, in Devils Lake

No. 1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. North Star, 3 p.m.; No. 4 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. No. 5 St. John, 20 minutes after previous game; No. 2 North Prairie vs. Harvey-Wells County, 20 minutes after previous game; No. 3 New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Benson County, 20 minutes after previous game

Semifinals

Feb. 21

6 p.m. and 20 minutes after first game

Feb. 23

Third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 20 minutes after third-place game

Minn. Pine To Prairie Conference

At Win-E-Mac High School in Erskine

Saturday’s championship

Park Christian vs. Fertile-Beltrami, noon

Boys basketball

Friday’s results

Red Lake County 100, Roseau 73

Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 51

Perham 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50

Sauk Rapids 67, Fergus Falls 55

Wadena-Deer Creek 73, Menahga 55

Bigfork 74, Lake of the Woods 31

Cass Lake-Bena 98, Nevis 83

Sacred Heart 78, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53

Halftime: Sacred Heart 30, Clearbrook-Gonvick 27

Sacred Heart -- Isaac Sundby 2, Jonny Speicher 2, Josiah Sundby 12, Parker Erickson 11, Breck Bloom 6, Ethan Arntson 24, Isaac Ortiz 3, Landen Denney 7, Greg Downs 8, Sawyer Horken 2, Jake Satterlund 1

Clearbrook-Gonvick -- Westrum 5, Churness 1, Crotteau 7, Bruton 6, Goudge 9, Boderstein 8, Roy 17

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “Tonight was our fourth game in five days and we showed some fatigue early on but we came out and played good basketball in the second half. Proud of the boys’ effort all week long.”

Langdon-E-M 54, Griggs-Midkota 43

Halftime: Langdon-E-M 30, Griggs-Midkota 26

Griggs-Midkota -- Wyatt Spickler 6, Carter Spitzer 15, James Woodstead 2, Kyle Johnson 4, Eli Larson 8, LaTrell Rainey 8

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jayden Lee 6, Nickolas Kingzett 10, Jack Romfo 8, Cody Amble 7, Rayce Worley 15, Levi Swanson 3, Tanner McDonald 5

North Star 67, St. John 61

Halftime: North Star 38, St. John 26

St. John -- Brayton Baker 17, Jaydynce McCloud 7, Cashmyn Belgarde 6, Grayson Greybear 17, Ethan DeCoteau 12, Caden Belgarde 2

North Star -- Karsen Simon 12, Brett Dilley 17, Garrett Westlind 7, Parker Simon 16, Dane Hagler 7, Chas Bisbee 6, Hunter Hagler 2

Warren-A-O 66, Goodridge-Grygla 41

Halftime: Warren-A-O 34, Goodridge-Grygla 16

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Tyson Mortimer 8, Nate Sedlacek 10, Braylee Schroeder 21, Derek Moehrle 2, Adam McIntyre 6, Jackson Woinarowicz 8, Kaden Pierce 11

Goodridge-Grygla -- Matt Busse 5, Spencer Coan 9, Carson Rubischko 2, Lewis Jones 18, Elliot Philipp 2, Russell Rian 3, Reece Sundberg 2

Northern Freeze 91, Climax-Fisher 34

Halftime: Northern Freeze 53, Climax-Fisher 21

Climax-Fisher -- Ryan Morris 12, Ethan Evitts 9, Branson Solheim 5, Tyler Evitts 3, Dylan Korynta 2, Jarrett Steinmetz 2, Gabe Wentzel 1

Northern Freeze -- Everett Nelson 6, Nick Lund 5, Gavin Hockstedler 2, Straet Spilde 2, Noah Underdahl 8, Isaak Anderson 8, Caleb Bray 10, Cade Knutsen 14, Grady Hockstedler 2, Ryder Blazejewski 27, Jaxon Klegstad 5, Joey Capp 2

Thief River Falls 90, Crookston 59

Halftime: Thief River Falls 53, Crookston 29

Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 12, C. Rosendahl 9, J. Rosendahl 20, B. Wilcox 2, M. Peterson 6, J. Freidrich 15, L. Rantanen 3, R. Grosz 4, J. Manning 19

Crookston -- Hunter Nicholas 12, Reggie Winjum 10, Tanner Giese 8, Jack Everett 7, Omar Petithomme 4, Tyler Michaelson 3, Caden Boike 3, Gavin Winger 2, Brannen Tangquist 1

Thursday’s results

Red Lake County 94, Climax-Fisher 43

Roseau 67, Bagley 37

Barnesville 78, Norman County East/UH 52

Blackduck 86, Red Lake 76

Cass Lake-Bena 57, Cherry 52

Red River 84, Moorhead 57

Halftime: Red River 50, Moorhead 23

Red River -- Reis Rowekamp 26, Zac Kraft 22, Pearce Parks 14, Logan Arason 10, Carter Byron 6, Zach Oehlke 2, Cam Klefstad 2, Hudson Flom 2

Moorhead -- Colton Hagen 12, Adam Jenkins 10, Jaden Griffin 9, Dylan Zimmerman 8, DJ Smith 6, Brian Zarazua 4, Cole Pepple 3, Reign Battle 3, Rylan Larson 2

Sacred Heart 65, Ada-Borup/West 63

Halftime: Ada-Borup/West 41, Sacred Heart 28

Sacred Heart -- Mike Gapp 5, Josiah Sundby 7, Parker Erickson 12, Breck Bloom 8, Ethan Arntson 25, Landen Denney 6, Greg Downs 2

Ada-Borup/West -- Kritzberger 5, Engel 6, Spaeth 17, McCraven 16, Dahl 19

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “We came out a little flat on the defensive end tonight. They hit seven three pointers in the first half, and we did not execute the best during the first half. Proud of how we came out in the second half and played some defense and let that create our offense. We played with energy, effort, and enthusiasm.”

EGF Senior High 63, Badger-Greenbush-MR 40

Halftime: EGF Senior High 35, Badger-Greenbush-MR 25

EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 9, Clyde Anderson 11, Chase Lindgren 2, Caleb Johnson 3, Drew Carpenter 5, Damian Bushaw 4, Brady Loer 5, Caleb Zejdlik 6, Carson McDonald 18

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Gabe Warne 11, Ty Christian 15, Averil Augustson 3, Brennan Collins 5, Eli Olafson 2, Cole Blazek 4

Thompson 59, Carrington 56

Halftime: Carrington 30, Thompson 28

Thompson -- Drew Overby 17, Brayden Wolfgram 17, Karter Peterson 7, Gavin Krogstad 3, Braden Tyre 2, Jakob Starcevic 13

Carrington -- Jack Paulson 2, Josh Bickett 14, Jack Erickson 14, Grady Shipman 11, Hudson Schmitz 13, McCoy Beckley 2

Midway-Minto 82, Hatton-Northwood 43

Halftime: Midway-Minto 41, Hatton-Northwood 19

Hatton-Northwood -- Westin Enger 8, Aiden Feickert 3, Aiden Johnson 22, Leonel Borjon 8, Drew Iverson 2

Midway-Minto -- Elijah Robinson 12, Anton Albrecht 3, Aiden Lunski 12, Ezra Robinson 5, Riley Robison 30, Andrew Riske 4, Ben Gudajtes 16

Hillsboro-CV 64, May-Port-CG 58

Halftime: May-Port-CG 29, Hillsboro-CV 25

Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Micah Longthorne 4, Riley Olsen 10, Carter Limke 4, Dylan Mitzel 5, Peter Dryburgh 10, Landon Olson 18, Jacob Brandt 13

May-Port-CG -- Landon koenig 18, Marshall Judisch 3, Ryder Fugleberg 6, Xyler Carlson 28, Noah Djibonan 3

Grafton 66, Cavalier 44

Halftime: Grafton 29, Cavalier 19

Cavalier -- Adam Ratchenski 3, Zack Anderson 5, JJ Thorpe 2, Talan Devine 21, Breckon Thorpe 6, Kaden Yanish 6, Ethan Longine 1

Grafton -- Braylon Baldwin 25, Tony Villarreal 11, Ryan Hanson 8, Brody Lillemon 3, Maxwell Dumas 4, Abram Sevigny 11, Kyler Droog 4

North Border 71, Park River/F-L 45

North Border -- Trenton Cosley 35, Brody Berg 4, Grayson Ohmann 6, Ayden Stainbrook 20, Kyle Thomas 6

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Avery Rosinski 13, Owen Zikmund 2, Brennan Schramm 3, Andrew Zikmund 2, Tanner Schramm 6, Mitch Shirek 9, Leo Ramirez 4, Nevin Daley 6

Warwick 70, Larimore 49

Halftime: Warwick 41, Larimore 34

Warwick -- Davan McKay Jr. 8, Dwight Hunt 14, Dalton Joramo 17, Mavas Joramo 4, Elizan Feather Jr. 8, Mark Fassett Jr. 11, Jason Lenoir 8

Larimore -- Jace Collison 13, Baron Burns 2, Dylan Rethemeier 2, Daniel Howard 3, Benson Falck 7, Luke Reinhold 3, Mike Myers 19

Northern Freeze 66, Stephen Argyle 52

Halftime: Northern Freeze 37, Stephen-Argyle 27

Stephen-Argyle -- Will McGlynn 27, Blaine Smith 7, Shay Setterholm 6, Raydon Woinarowicz 5, Anders Thompson 2, Aiden Anderson 2, Dylan Widner 2, Jackson Kekke 1

Northern Freeze -- Everett Nelson 14, Noah Underdahl 4, Caleb Bray 15, Cade Knutsen 10, Ryder Blazejewski 19, Jaxon Klegstad 4

Fertile-Beltrami 63, Kittson County Central 33

Halftime: Fertile-Beltrami 32, Kittson County Central 15

Kittson County Central -- Braden Faken 15, Ty Vig 5, Chisum Schmiedeberg 4, Jaylon Nordin 3, Kaden Vig 6

Fertile-Beltrami -- Derek Sorenson 7, Bryer Strom 1, Isaiah Wright 6, Caiden Swenby 22, Ryan Van Den Einde 20, Cody Opdahl 7

Fosston 61, Goodridge-Grygla 41

Halftime: Fosston 27, Goodridge-Grygla 27

Fosston -- Aaron Norland 14, Cullen Norland 2, Carsen Boushee 13, Zach Theis 13, Hudson Boushee 2, Ryne Duppong 2, Darren Skala 12, Tony Carlin 6

Goodridge-Grygla -- Matt Busse 6, Spencer Coan 4, Carson Rubischko 6, Lewis Jones 15, Elliot Philipp 4, Russell Rian 2, Reece Sundberg 4

Mahnomen-Waubun 89, Climax-Fisher 52

Halftime: Mahnomen-Waubun 40, Climax-Fisher 26

Mahnomen-Waubun -- M. Weaver 10, Ashley 8, McArthur 24, Chilton 9, Clark 17, K Weaver 2, Lhotka 4, Smith 1, Qual 4, Sudar 10

Climax-Fisher -- Westrum 15, Churness 8, Crotteau 2, Brutch 5, Preuss 1, Goudge 6, Knutsen 6, Bodensteiner 2, Roy 7

Minn. Pine To Prairie Conference

At Win-E-Mac High School in Erskine

Saturday’s championship

Ada-Borup/West vs. Fosston, following girls championship game

Boys wrestling

N.D. Class A Individuals tournament

In Fargo

Friday’s results

Class A team totals

1. Bismarck 172.5, 2. Bismarck Century 151.5, 3. Williston 145.0, 4. West Fargo 130.0, 5. West Fargo Sheyenne 125.0, 6. Jamestown 121.5, 7. Valley City 119.5, 8. Minot 114.0, 9. Fargo Davies 106.0, 10. Bismarck Legacy 101.0, 11. Bismarck St Mary’s 94.5, 12. Dickinson 78.5, 13. Fargo North 67.0, 14. GF Central 52.0, 15. Watford City 48.0, 16. Devils Lake 36.5, 17. Mandan 33.0, 18. Turtle Mountain 28.0, 19. Breckenridge-Wahpeton 17.0, 20. Red River 3.0, 21. Fargo South 0.0

GF Central results

195 -- Roberto Garza: Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Stymeist (Bismarck Legacy) 25-17 won by fall over Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 13-15 (Fall 5:16); Cons. Round 1 - Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 13-15 won by decision over Chase Marsh (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 16-14 (Dec 9-2); Cons. Round 2 - Kaden Manske (West Fargo Sheyenne) 22-16 won by decision over Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 13-15 (Dec 5-4)

220 -- Michael Torgerson (sixth place): Champ. Round 1 - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 33-16 won by fall over Blake Opp (Mandan) 14-13 (Fall 1:13); Quarterfinal - Landon Riely (Williston) 34-8 won by fall over Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 33-16 (Fall 5:34); Cons. Round 2 - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 33-16 won by fall over Lykken Parlett (Bismarck Century) 12-16 (Fall 2:24); Cons. Round 3 - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 33-16 won by fall over Ryzon Allery (Turtle Mountain) 8-10 (Fall 2:05); Cons. Semi - Ayden Schlafman (Bismarck) 25-16 won by decision over Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 33-16 (Dec 3-1); 5th Place Match - Logan Moore (West Fargo) 18-10 won by decision over Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 33-16 (Dec 6-2)

285 -- Daniel Suda (third place): Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 36-7 won by fall over Ethan Halvorson (Dickinson) 17-20 (Fall 3:23); Quarterfinal - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 36-7 won by decision over Treyson Renken (Bismarck Legacy) 30-13 (Dec 3-1); Semifinal - Nivon Hayes (Watford City) 36-5 won by decision over Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 36-7 (Dec 1-0); Cons. Semi - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 36-7 won by decision over Gunner Cadreau (Fargo North) 21-6 (Dec 7-2); 3rd Place Match - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 36-7 won by decision over Treyson Renken (Bismarck Legacy) 30-13 (Dec 4-2)

285 -- Eric Stouder: Champ. Round 1 - San Inman (Watford City) 4-6 won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-14 (Fall 1:27); Cons. Round 1 - Easton Egeberg (Bismarck) 10-8 won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-14 (Fall 1:46)

106 -- Cesar Cruz: Champ. Round 1 - Cade Nieuwsma (Bismarck) 31-16 won by decision over Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-14 (Dec 11-5); Cons. Round 1 - Carson Mosset (Bismarck St Mary`s) 17-18 won by decision over Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-14 (Dec 2-1)

106 -- Rhys Safratowich: Champ. Round 1 - Chase Clemenson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 24-12 won by fall over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-17 (Fall 0:52); Cons. Round 1 - Talen Tuchscherer (Fargo Davies) 23-20 won by decision over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-17 (Dec 6-1)

113 -- Gabe Flores: Champ. Round 1 - Kellan Larson (Williston) 31-15 won by fall over Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-21 (Fall 0:59); Cons. Round 1 - Carlos Salinas (Fargo North) 18-13 won by fall over Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-21 (Fall 2:01)

126 -- Bryce Kelley: Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Kuntz (Bismarck Century) 24-19 won by fall over Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 5-19 (Fall 2:57); Cons. Round 1 - Nathan Morken (Fargo North) 13-26 won by fall over Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 5-19 (Fall 4:07)

132 -- Caden Everson: Champ. Round 1 - Easton Encinas (Devils Lake) 9-27 won by decision over Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) 7-24 (Dec 8-4); Cons. Round 1 - Kolten Tesch (Fargo Davies) 14-20 won by fall over Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) 7-24 (Fall 2:31)

138 -- Michael Norman: Champ. Round 1 - Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 15-15 won by fall over Hunter Undem (Valley City) 18-13 (Fall 1:59); Quarterfinal - Augustus Maughan (Fargo North) 35-12 won by major decision over Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 15-15 (MD 11-3); Cons. Round 2 - Colton King (Dickinson) 25-20 won by decision over Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 15-15 (Dec 9-7)

145 -- Brendan Winn-Kelley (fifth place): Champ. Round 1 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 26-14 won by major decision over Henry Maughan (Fargo North) 12-24 (MD 11-0); Quarterfinal - Kaden DeCoteau (Bismarck Century) 40-4 won by decision over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 26-14 (Dec 6-4); Cons. Round 2 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 26-14 won by decision over Kaleb Minton (Williston) 28-16 (Dec 12-9); Cons. Round 3 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 26-14 won by decision over Dylan Kostelecky (Bismarck) 34-12 (Dec 7-5); Cons. Semi - Marcus Johnson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 29-12 won by major decision over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 26-14 (MD 10-0); 5th Place Match - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 26-14 won by major decision over Stephen Leonard (Turtle Mountain) 19-15 (MD 15-5)

152 -- Mason Williams: Champ. Round 1 - Carter Zink (West Fargo Sheyenne) 24-12 won by decision over Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 27-14 (Dec 4-0); Cons. Round 1 - Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 27-14 won by fall over Briar Alberts (Devils Lake) 4-15 (Fall 0:38); Cons. Round 2 - Brayden Morris (Bismarck Century) 34-14 won by fall over Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 27-14 (Fall 4:57)

160 -- Noah Morkve: Champ. Round 1 - LJ Araujo (Bismarck) 42-0 won by fall over Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) 5-11 (Fall 0:57); Cons. Round 1 - Ryer Muske (Valley City) 4-7 won by fall over Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) 5-11 (Fall 5:00)

170 -- Gavin Pihlgren: Champ. Round 1 - Harper Schultz (Fargo North) 18-20 won by decision over Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 15-21 (Dec 8-6); Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 15-21 won by fall over Conner Moraghan (Fargo South) 7-8 (Fall 1:22); Cons. Round 2 - James Bozovsky (Dickinson) 27-18 won by fall over Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 15-21 (Fall 0:21)

182 -- Jayden Haake: Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Walters (Jamestown) 32-1 won by fall over Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) 15-8 (Fall 2:57); Cons. Round 1 - Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) 15-8 won by decision over Darion Bitz (Bismarck Century) 22-20 (Dec 5-4); Cons. Round 2 - Kaleb Porter (West Fargo) 30-6 won by decision over Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) 15-8 (Dec 4-1)

Red River results

195 -- John Bjerke: Champ. Round 1 - Lincoln Brooks (Minot) 22-21 won by fall over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 10-11 (Fall 1:19); Cons. Round 1 - John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 10-11 won by fall over Dezyon Butler (Jamestown) 1-9 (Fall 3:46); Cons. Round 2 - William Marks (Bismarck St Mary’s) 11-14 won by fall over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 10-11 (Fall 2:09)

120 -- Cormac Doty: Champ. Round 1 - Landon Zink (West Fargo Sheyenne) 32-9 won by fall over Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) 10-16 (Fall 2:25); Cons. Round 1 - Cole Bohne (Bismarck Century) 17-16 won by major decision over Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) 10-16 (MD 10-1)

145 -- Max McCarthy: Champ. Round 1 - Stephen Leonard (Turtle Mountain) 19-15 won by injury default over Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-11 (Inj. 2:43); Cons. Round 1 - Eric Chea (Jamestown) 11-16 won by fall over Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-11 (Fall 2:01)

152 -- Noah Brandvold: Champ. Round 1 - Colin Parisien (Turtle Mountain) 26-14 won by fall over Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) 7-14 (Fall 1:44); Cons. Round 1 - Tyson Rice (Williston) 25-18 won by fall over Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) 7-14 (Fall 1:29)

152 -- Max Martens: Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Morris (Bismarck Century) 34-14 won by fall over Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-16 (Fall 0:49); Cons. Round 1 - Mason Johnson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 17-11 won by fall over Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-16 (Fall 1:51)

170 -- Aiden Pelayo: Champ. Round 1 - Cole Radenz (Bismarck Century) 24-12 won by fall over Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-22 (Fall 0:46); Cons. Round 1 - Jaxyn Richter (Bismarck St Mary`s) 30-13 won by fall over Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-22 (Fall 0:47)

Awards

Class A senior athlete of the year -- Koye Grebel, Valley City

Class B senior athlete of the year -- Boeden Greenley, Lisbon

Class A coach of the year -- Gresh Jones, Williston

Class B coach of the year -- Ryan Mitchell, Northern Lights

Thursday’s results

Team totals

1. Bismarck 120.5, 2. West Fargo Sheyenne 116.0, 3. Bismarck Century 110.5, 4. West Fargo 107.0, 5. Valley City 106.0, 6. Williston 103.0, 7. Minot 90.0, 8. Fargo Davies 83.0, 9. Bismarck Legacy 81.0, 10. Jamestown 77.5, 11. Bismarck St Mary’s 61.5, 12. Fargo North 49.0, 13. Dickinson 45.5, 14. Watford City 37.0, 15. GF Central 34.0, 16. Mandan 29.0, 17. Devils Lake 27.5, 18. Turtle Mountain 18.0, 19. Breckenridge/Wahpeton 10.0, 20. Red River 3.0, 21. Fargo South 0.0

106

First round -- Nicolas Enzminger, BLEG, over Talen Tuchscherer 5:37; Chase Clemenson, WFS, over Rhys Safratowich, GFC, 0:52; Jake Glaser, DIC, over Grady Iverson, BCEN, TF-1.5 4:37 (20-4); Jack Schauer, JAM, over Mitchell Gerhard, DL, 0:36; Aaron Morris, WIL, over Carson Mosset, BSM, 5:27; Cade Nieuwsma, BIS, over Cesar Cruz, GFC, DEC 11-5; Alijah Piatz, BCEN, over Rylan Samuelson, DL, 1:15; Cole Sauvageau, FD, over Griffin Magee, WFS, 0:43

Quarterfinals -- Enzminger, BLEG, over Clemenson, WFS, 1:01; Glaser, DIC, over Schauer, JAM, 1:57; Morris, WIL, over Nieuwsma, BIS, MD 9-0; Piatz, BCEN, over Sauvageau, FD, DEC 9-7

Semifinals -- Enzminger, BLEG, over Glaser, DIC, 2:13; Morris, WIL, over Pitz, BCEN, DEC 2-1

113

First round -- Koltyn Grebel, VC, over Wesley Fisk, DL, 0:08; Landon Geiger, WF, over Alex Tangen, FD, DEC 5-3; Seamus Kuklok, BCEN, over Kellen Beneke, MAN, 0:36; David Llamas, MIN, over Colton Ireland, BIS, 0:43; Hudson Egeberg, BIS, over Carlos Salinas, FN, 5:49; Kellan Larson, WIL over of Gabe Flores, GFC, 0:59; Aidan Dahmus, DIC, over Jake Mattern, WFS, 2:58; Joey Enzminger, BLEG, over Nolan Mack, FD, 0:32

Quarterfinals -- Grebel, VC, over Geiger, WF, 0:08; Kuklok, BCEN, over Llamas, MIN, 5:07; Egeberg, BIS, over Larson, WIL, DEC 4-2; Enzminger, BLEG, over Dahmus, DIC, MD 9-0

Semifinals -- Grebel, VC, over Kuklok, BCEN, 0:48; Enzminger, BLEG, over Egeberg, BIS, DEC 16-9

120

First round -- Ben DeForest, BIS, over Luke Conroy, FD, 0:20; Lucas Schlepuetz, JAM, over Gerardo Sanchez, DL, 3:33; Blaine Hoff, MAN, over Tyson Klabo, VC, 3:31; Wyatt Turner, DIC, over Jace Varriano, FN, 2:43; Braeden Halverson, BIS, over Gavin Morel, DIC, DEC 9-7; Tanner Thoreson, WF, over Tucker Bennett, DL, 3:38; Aiden Keilman, MIN, over Cole Bohne, BCEN, DEC 1-0; Landon Zink, WFS, over Cormac Doty, RR, 2:25

Quarterfinals -- DeForest, BIS, over Schlepuetz, JAM, 0:32; Turner, DIC, over Hoff, MAN, DEC 9-3; Thoreson, WF, over Halverson, BIS, MD 14-5; Zink, WFS, over Keilman, MIN, DEC 6-0

Semifinals -- DeForest, BIS, over Turner, DIC, 1:13; Zink, WFS, over Thoreson, WF, 0:56

126

First round -- Jesse Thompson, BLEG, over Nathan Morken, FN, 1:35; Ethan Kuntz, BCEN, over Bryce Kelley, GFC, 2:57; Jack Coles, WIL, over Pete Rasmussen, JAM, 4:52; Gage Glaser, DIC, over Kane Mathiason, FD, DEC 9-2; Stetson Gisselbeck, WFS, over Carson Lardy, BIS, DEC 4-3; Marquis Richter, MAN, over Jacob Syster, FS, 2:32; Ty Burton, MIN, over Noah Davidson, WF, TF 1.5 4:13 (17-1); Owen Lindstrom, DL, over Colman Barth, BW, 4:00

Quarterfinals -- Thompson, BLEG, over Kuntz, BCEN, MD 8-0; Glaser, DIC, over Coles, WIL, DEC 6-2; Richter, MAN, over Gisselbeck, WFS, SV-1 10-8; Lindstrom, DL, over Burton, MIN, TF-1.5 3:07 (17-1)

Semifinals -- Thompson, BLEG, over Glaser, DIC, 4:35; Richter, MAN, over Lindstrom, DL, DEC 11-5

132

First round -- Gabe Mortenson, MIN, over Kolten Tesch, FD, 0:42; Easton Encinas, DL, over Caden Everson, GFC, DEC 8-4; Wade Isom, WIL, over Ray Trottier, TM, MD 13-2; Brody Ferderer, BCEN, over Owen Magnell, WF, DEC 9-2; Colin Steidler, BSM, over Cannon Bertch, BLEG, TF-1.5 5:50 (17-0); Tate Sailer, MAN, over Sam Schlepuetz, JAM, DEC 8-3; Jackson Alexander, WFS, over Daniel Charboneau, DL, over 1:20; Tucker Johnson, VC, over Timothy Lentz, FS, 1:19

Quarterfinals -- Mortensen, MIN, over Encinas, DL, 0:53; Ferderer, BCEN, over Isom, WIL, SV-1 3-1; Steidler, BSM, over Sailer, MAN, 1:16; Johnson, VC, over Alexander, WFS, DEC 9-2

Semifinals -- Mortensen, MIN, over Ferderer, BCEN, TF-1.5 3:34 (22-4); Johnson, VC, over Steidler, BSM, DEC 10-5

138

First round -- Koye Grebel, VC, over Evan Berg, MIN, 1:47; Brier Arnegard, WC, over Jetton Wadeson, WFS, 3:49; Joryn Richter, BSM, over Konnor Johnson, FN, MD 14-5; Landon McMahen, BIS, over Colton King, DIC, TF-1.5 4:42 (22-7); Augustus Maughan, FN, over Nolan Maus, WF, 3:26; Michael Norman, GFC, over Hunter Undem, VC, 1:59; Henry Slettedahl, BW, over Drew Scott, WIL, 5:06; Daniel Fernandez, MIN, over Brayden Starr, TM, 0:48

Quarterfinals -- Grebel, VC, over Arnegard, WC, 3:36; McMahen, BIS, over Richter, BSM, 1:14; Maughan, FN, over Norman, GFC, MD 11-3; Fernandez, MIN, over Slettedahl, BW, 4:49

Semifinals -- Grebel, VC, McMahen, BIS, MD 9-0; Maughan, FN, over Fernandez, MIN, 5:40

145

First round -- Kaden DeCoteau, BCEN, over Sean Christopherson, WF, TF-1.5 4:00 (17-0); Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC, over Henry Maughan, FN, MD 11-0; Dylan Kostelecky, BIS, over Conrad Kopari, DIC, MD 13-0; Ethan Dennis, WC, over Clark Thompson, BLEG, DEC 10-3; Marcus Johnson, WFS, over Eric Chea, JAM, 0:49; Stephen Leonard, TM, over Max McCarthy, RR, Inj. 2:43; Espen Kunze, VC, over Kaleb Minton, WIL, 2:47; Wyatt Kosidowski, FD, over Weston Jensen, BW, 1:11

Quarterfinals -- DeCoteau, BCEN, over Winn-Kelley, GFC, DEC 6-4; Dennis, WC, over Kostelecky, BIS, DEC 4-2; Johnson, WFS, over Leonard, TM, 5:57; Kosidowski, FD, over Kunze, VC, 1:55

Semifinals -- DeCoteau, BCEN, over Dennis, VC, DEC 6-2; Kosidowski, FD, over Johnson, WFS, MD 8-0

152

First round -- Tate Olson, BIS, over Tyson Rice, WIL, 0:39; Colin Parisien, TM, over Noah Brandvold, RR, 1:44; John Richter, BSM, over Briar Alberts, DL, 0:22; Carter Zink, WFS, over Mason Williams, GFC, DEC 4-0; Tyler Porter, WF, over Mason Johnson, WFS, 1:26; Brayden Morris, BCEN, over Max Martens, RR, 0:49; Kaden Kraft, MIN, over Alex Rogelstad, VC, 2:39; Aden Braun, JAM, over Charles Richter, BSM, 1:44

Quarterfinals -- Olson, BIS, over Parisien, TM, 3:19; Richter, BSM, over Zink, WFS, DEC 9-4; Porter, WF, over Morris, BCEN, 2:25; Braun, JAM, over Kraft, MIN, 3:19

Semifinals -- Richter, BSM, over Olson, BIS, MD 11-3; Porter, WF, over Braun, JAM, 0:52

160

First round -- LJ Araujo, BIS, over Noah Morkve, GFC, 0:57; David Erlandson, BW, over Ryer Muske, VC, 5:38; Jax Gums, BCEN, over Cal Bratton, FN, 2:26; Harrison Grad, BSM, over Emery Slater, MAN, 5:16; Malachi Werremeyer, FD, over Caden Eckroth, BLEG, 0:34; Tyson Hovland, VC, over Kenneth Johnson, WF, 4:36; Adyn Eckart, JAM, over Sean Anderson, MIN, SV-1 10-8; Sawyer Carr, WFS, over Colton Adams, WIL, 0:31

Quarterfinals -- Araujo, BIS, over Erlandson, BW, 0:34; Grad, BSM, over Gums, BCEN, 3:06; Werremeyer, FD, over Hovland, VC, TB-1 2-1; Carr, WFS, over Eckart, JAM, 0:13

Semifinals -- Araujo, BIS, over Grad, BSM, 1:29; Carr, WFS, over Werremeyer, FD, 4:35

170

First round -- Connor Manske, WFS, over Conner Moraghan, FS, 0:35; Harper Schultz, FN, over Gavin Pihlgren, GFC, DEC 8-6; Cole Radenz, BCEN, over Aiden Pelayo, RR, 0:46; Hugh Meyer, DIC, over Jaxyn Richter, BSM, DEC 3-2; Waylon Cressell, WF, over Braxton Rance, DL, 1:44; DeJarius Jones, MIN, over Eli Christopherson, FD, MD 16-4; James Bozovsky, DIC, over James Nagel, BIS, 5:55; Colton Mewes, JAM, over Jerys Burckhard, BCEN, 4:39

Quarterfinals -- Manske, WFS, over Schultz, FN, 0:43; Radenz, BCEN, over Meyer, DIC, 0:38; Cressell, WF, over Jones, MIN, MD 20-8; Mewes, JAM, over Bozovsky, DIC, TF-1.5 5:31 (18-3)

Semifinals -- Manske, WFS, over Radenz, BCEN, 4:45; Cressell, WF, over Mewes, JAM, SV-1 3-1

182

First round -- Jackson Walters, JAM, over Jayden Haake, GFC, 2:57; Tyrus Jangula, BIS, over Darion Bitz, BCEN, 5:39; Maddox Weigel, WFS, over Max Cunningham, MIN, DEC 5-3; William Ward, FN, over James Marks, BSM, 1:37; Jackson Melvin, DIC, over Grant Carlson, BCEN, 2:49; Ty Wiedrich, WIL, over Ashton Mikkelson, BW, 0:54; Tate Estenson, DL, over Cardar Jewett, VC, 2:27; Kaleb Porter, WF, over Chayton Senn, FD, 0:49

Quarterfinals -- Walters, JAM, over Jangula, BIS, MD 8-0; Ward, FN, over Weigel, WFS, 0:24; Wiedrich, WIL, over Melvin, DIC, DEC 3-0; Estenson, DL, over Porter, WF, 4:37

Semifinals -- Walters, JAM, over Ward, FN, TB-1 4-3; Wiedrich, WIL, over Estenson, DL, DEC 1-0

195

First round -- Olav Taylor, BCEN, over Chase Marsh, BW, 0:34; Hayden Stymeist, BLEG, over Roberto Garza, GFC, 5:16; William Marks, BSM, over Zach Lilly, FD, 4:43; Connor Lamb, WF, over Keyoun Martin, TM, 3:49; Bridger Owens, BIS, over Dezyon Butler, JAM, 0:39; Lincoln Brooks, MIN, over John Brooks, RR, 1:19; Kaden Manske, WFS, over Jacob Bild, WF, 0:55; Korbyn Draper, WIL, over Jack Miller, FN, 0:56

Quarterfinals -- Taylor, BCEN, over Stymeist, BLEG, 0:37; Lamb, WF, over Marks, BSM, 4:29; Owens, BIS, over Brooks, MIN, DEC 6-5; Draper, WIL, over Manske, WFS, 3:23

Semifinals -- Taylor, BCEN, over Lamb, WF, 1:08; Draper, WIL, over Owens, BIS, DEC 1-0

220

First round -- Broden Muske, VC, over Nic Renner, WFS, 0:48; Ethan Gall, JAM, over Cam Ahlers, FD, 2:28; Ayden Schlafman, BIS, over Lykken Parlett, BCEN, 2:47; Logan Moore, WF, over Jacob Kingzett, FD, 4:33; Landon Riely, WIL, over Mason Kressin, WF, 1:14; Michael Torgerson, GFC, over Blake Opp, MAN, 1:13; Ryzon Allery, TM, over Gage Brewer, WF, 3:17; Kaydn Turnbow, MIN, over Landon Fichter, DIC, MD 12-4

Quarterfinals -- Muske, VC, over Gall, JAM, 1:27; Schlafman, BIS, over Moore, WF, DEC 5-2; Riely, WIL, over Torgerson, GFC, 5:34; Turnbow, MIN, over Allery, TM, 0:31

Semifinals -- Muske, VC, over Schlafman, BIS, MD 12-2; Turnbow, MIN, over Riely, WIL, DEC 9-2

285

First round -- Nivon Hayes, WC, over Scot Rohde, VC, Inj. 0:00; Gabriel Parisien, TM, over Austin Burrell, FD, 2:58; Treyson Renken, BLEG, over Lennox Charley, FN, 0:44; Daniel Suda, GFC, over Ethan Halvorson, DIC, 3:23; Gunner Cadreau, FN, over Haaken Jacobsen, BLEG, 2:36; Amaree Williams, WF, over Dalton Darby, JAM, 5:07; San Inman, WC, over Eric Stouder, GFC, 1:27; Dylan Carlquist, FD, over Easton Egeberg, BIS, 1:11

Quarterfinals -- Hayes, WC, over Parisien, TM, 1:31; Suda, GFC, over Renken, BLEG, DEC 3-1; Williams, WF, over Cadreau, FN, 2:47; Carlquist, FD, over Inman, WC, 1:59

Semifinals -- Hayes, WC, over Suda, GFC, DEC 1-0; Carlquist, FD, over Williams, WF, 3:35

GF Central results

106 -- Rhys Safratowich: Champ. Round 1 - Chase Clemenson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 24-10 won by fall over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-17 (Fall 0:52); Cons. Round 1 - Talen Tuchscherer (Fargo Davies) 23-20 won by decision over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-17 (Dec 6-1)

106 -- Cesar Cruz: Champ. Round 1 - Cade Nieuwsma (Bismarck) 31-16 won by decision over Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-14 (Dec 11-5); Cons. Round 1 - Carson Mosset (Bismarck St Mary`s) 17-18 won by decision over Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-14 (Dec 2-1)

113 -- Gabe Flores: Champ. Round 1 - Kellan Larson (Williston) 29-14 won by fall over Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-21 (Fall 0:59); Cons. Round 1 - Carlos Salinas (Fargo North) 18-13 won by fall over Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-21 (Fall 2:01)

126 -- Bryce Kelley: Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Kuntz (Bismarck Century) 23-18 won by fall over Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 5-19 (Fall 2:57); Cons. Round 1 - Nathan Morken (Fargo North) 13-26 won by fall over Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 5-19 (Fall 4:07)

132 -- Caden Everson: Champ. Round 1 - Easton Encinas (Devils Lake) 9-27 won by decision over Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) 7-24 (Dec 8-4); Cons. Round 1 - Kolten Tesch (Fargo Davies) 14-20 won by fall over Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) 7-24 (Fall 2:31)

138 -- Michael Norman: Champ. Round 1 - Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 15-15 won by fall over Hunter Undem (Valley City) 18-13 (Fall 1:59); Quarterfinal - Augustus Maughan (Fargo North) 35-11 won by major decision over Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 15-15 (MD 11-3); Cons. Round 2 - Colton King (Dickinson) 24-19 won by decision over Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 15-15 (Dec 9-7)

145 -- Brendan Winn-Kelley (eighth place): Champ. Round 1 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 24-13 won by major decision over Henry Maughan (Fargo North) 12-24 (MD 11-0); Quarterfinal - Kaden DeCoteau (Bismarck Century) 39-4 won by decision over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 24-13 (Dec 6-4); Cons. Round 2 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 24-13 won by decision over Kaleb Minton (Williston) 28-16 (Dec 12-9)

152 -- Mason Williams: Champ. Round 1 - Carter Zink (West Fargo Sheyenne) 23-11 won by decision over Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 27-14 (Dec 4-0); Cons. Round 1 - Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 27-14 won by fall over Briar Alberts (Devils Lake) 4-15 (Fall 0:38); Cons. Round 2 - Brayden Morris (Bismarck Century) 32-13 won by fall over Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 27-14 (Fall 4:57)

160 -- Noah Morkve: Champ. Round 1 - LJ Araujo (Bismarck) 41-0 won by fall over Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) 5-11 (Fall 0:57); Cons. Round 1 - Ryer Muske (Valley City) 4-7 won by fall over Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) 5-11 (Fall 5:00)

170 -- Gavin Pihlgren: Champ. Round 1 - Harper Schultz (Fargo North) 18-20 won by decision over Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 15-21 (Dec 8-6); Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 15-21 won by fall over Conner Moraghan (Fargo South) 7-8 (Fall 1:22); Cons. Round 2 - James Bozovsky (Dickinson) 27-16 won by fall over Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 15-21 (Fall 0:21)

182 -- Jayden Haake: Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Walters (Jamestown) 31-1 won by fall over Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) 15-8 (Fall 2:57); Cons. Round 1 - Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) 15-8 won by decision over Darion Bitz (Bismarck Century) 22-20 (Dec 5-4); Cons. Round 2 - Kaleb Porter (West Fargo) 29-4 won by decision over Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) 15-8 (Dec 4-1)

195 -- Roberto Garza: Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Stymeist (Bismarck Legacy) 25-17 won by fall over Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 13-15 (Fall 5:16); Cons. Round 1 - Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 13-15 won by decision over Chase Marsh (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 16-14 (Dec 9-2); Cons. Round 2 - Kaden Manske (West Fargo Sheyenne) 22-14 won by decision over Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 13-15 (Dec 5-4)

220 -- Michael Torgerson (eighth place): Champ. Round 1 - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 32-14 won by fall over Blake Opp (Mandan) 14-13 (Fall 1:13); Quarterfinal - Landon Riely (Williston) 32-8 won by fall over Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 32-14 (Fall 5:34); Cons. Round 2 - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 32-14 won by fall over Lykken Parlett (Bismarck Century) 12-16 (Fall 2:24)

285 -- Eric Stouder: Champ. Round 1 - San Inman (Watford City) 4-4 won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-14 (Fall 1:27); Cons. Round 1 - Easton Egeberg (Bismarck) 9-7 won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-14 (Fall 1:46)

285 -- Daniel Suda (sixth place): Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 34-7 won by fall over Ethan Halvorson (Dickinson) 17-20 (Fall 3:23); Quarterfinal - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 34-7 won by decision over Treyson Renken (Bismarck Legacy) 28-12 (Dec 3-1); Semifinal - Nivon Hayes (Watford City) 35-5 won by decision over Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 34-7 (Dec 1-0)

GF Central head coach Jeff Welsh: “We had a lot of close matches that didn’t go in our favor today. We lost some really tough matches in the blood round today by narrow margins. All of our guys in those matches wrestled extremely hard and we can’t fault their effort or their heart. Several of those guys that lost in the blood round were seniors and we want to thank them for everything they have given to GFC Wrestling. We have three wrestlers alive in the wrestle backs, Brendan Winn-Kelley (145 pounds), Michael Torgerson (220 pounds) and Daniel Suda (285 pounds). All three wrestlers can place as high as third.”

Red River results

120 -- Cormac Doty: Champ. Round 1 - Landon Zink (West Fargo Sheyenne) 32-8 won by fall over Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) 10-16 (Fall 2:25); Cons. Round 1 - Cole Bohne (Bismarck Century) 16-15 won by major decision over Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) 10-16 (MD 10-1)

145 -- Max McCarthy: Champ. Round 1 - Stephen Leonard (Turtle Mountain) 18-13 won by injury default over Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-11 (Inj. 2:43); Cons. Round 1 - Eric Chea (Jamestown) 11-16 won by fall over Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-11 (Fall 2:01)

152 -- Noah Brandvold: Champ. Round 1 - Colin Parisien (Turtle Mountain) 25-12 won by fall over Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) 7-14 (Fall 1:44); Cons. Round 1 - Tyson Rice (Williston) 25-16 won by fall over Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) 7-14 (Fall 1:29)

152 -- Max Martens: Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Morris (Bismarck Century) 32-13 won by fall over Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-16 (Fall 0:49); Cons. Round 1 - Mason Johnson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 17-11 won by fall over Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-16 (Fall 1:51)

170 -- Aiden Pelayo: Champ. Round 1 - Cole Radenz (Bismarck Century) 23-11 won by fall over Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-22 (Fall 0:46); Cons. Round 1 - Jaxyn Richter (Bismarck St Mary`s) 30-13 won by fall over Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-22 (Fall 0:47)

195 -- John Bjerke: Champ. Round 1 - Lincoln Brooks (Minot) 22-21 won by fall over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 10-11 (Fall 1:19); Cons. Round 1 - John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 10-11 won by fall over Dezyon Butler (Jamestown) 1-9 (Fall 3:46); Cons. Round 2 - William Marks (Bismarck St Mary`s) 10-13 won by fall over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 10-11 (Fall 2:09)

N.D. Class A Duals tournament

In Fargo

Saturday’s quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 4 West Mandan

No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo

No. 1 West Williston vs. No. 4 East GF Central

No. 2 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Century

Minn. Section 8A team tournament

Friday’s semifinals

At Fertile

Frazee 51, Crookston 21

United North Central 55, Fosston-Bagley 10

Championship

United North Central 31, Frazee 24

Minn. Section 8AA team tournament

Thursday’s first round matches

East No. 1 Perham, bye

West No. 2 Detroit Lakes, bye

East No. 2 Pequot Lakes, bye

West No. 1 Thief River Falls, bye

Sauk Centre 44, Park Rapids 33

Alexandria 72, Albany 9

Fergus Falls 48, United Clay-Becker 34

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 78, Roseau 0

Quarterfinals

Perham 54, Park Rapids 42

Pequot Lakes 52, Alexandria 21

Thief River Falls 60, Fergus Falls 22

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35, Detroit Lakes 22

Friday’s matches

In Thief River Falls

Semifinals

Pequot Lakes 35, Thief River Falls 30

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34, Perham 21

Championship

Pequot Lakes 36, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 23

Girls wrestling

N.D. state tournament

Friday’s results

Team totals

1. Bismarck 189.0, 2. Minot 169.0, 3. Central Cass 156.0, 4. Bismarck Legacy 140.0, 5. Grand Forks 95.0, 6. (tie) Bismarck Century and Fargo 93.0, 8. Jamestown 80.0, 9. South Border 76.0, 10. Carrington 71.5, 11. Des-Lacs Burlington 66.0, 12. Valley City and West Fargo United 65.0, 14. Napoleon G-S 62.0, 15. Lisbon 56.0, 16. Mandan 55.0, 17. Hettinger/Scranton 45.0, 18. Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 37.0, 19. Pembina County North 32.0, 20. New Salem-Almont 28.0, 21. Dickinson 27.0, 22. Harvey-Wells County 23.0, 23. (tie) LaMoure-L-M, Northern Cass, and White Shield 22.0, 26. MonDak 20.0, 27. Devils Lake 18.0, 28. Killdeer 17.0, 29. Northwood 13.0, 30. Williston 11.0, 31. Rugby 10.0, 32. Beulah-Hazen 6.0, 33. Beach 5.0, 34. (tie) Ray, Standing Rock and Stanley 3.0, 37. (tie) Hope Christian Academy and Kindred 2.0, 39. Turtle Mountain 1.0, 40. (tie) Hillsboro-Central Valley, Linton-HMB, May-Port C-G and Velva 0.0

Grand Forks individual results

170 -- Olivia Ochoa: Champ. Round 1 - Sadie Richmond (Minot) 33-9 won by major decision over Olivia Ochoa (Grand Forks ) 16-14 (MD 13-0); Cons. Round 1 - Madi Leatherman (MonDak) 11-8 won by fall over Olivia Ochoa (Grand Forks ) 16-14 (Fall 4:05)

190 -- Kadyn Schuman (eighth place); Champ. Round 1 - Kadyn Schuman (Grand Forks ) 18-16 won by fall over Kenley Hamley (Turtle Mountain Community High School) 1-6 (Fall 2:29); Quarterfinal - Phoenix Lindseth (Bismarck Legacy) 40-1 won by fall over Kadyn Schuman (Grand Forks ) 18-16 (Fall 0:24); Cons. Round 2 - Kadyn Schuman (Grand Forks ) 18-16 won by fall over Riley Cline (Beulah-Hazen) 9-20 (Fall 4:03); Cons. Round 3 - Grace Bercier (Jamestown) 17-21 won by fall over Kadyn Schuman (Grand Forks ) 18-16 (Fall 4:21); 7th Place Match - Brooke Bundy (Valley City) 21-15 won by medical forfeit over Kadyn Schuman (Grand Forks ) 18-16 (M. For.)

250 -- Kathryn Sullivan: Champ. Round 1 - Aleeona Meza (Jamestown) 22-8 won by fall over Kathryn Sullivan (Grand Forks ) 13-16 (Fall 1:26); Cons. Round 1 - Kathryn Sullivan (Grand Forks ) 13-16 won by fall over Abagail Porter (Mandan) 4-9 (Fall 2:09); Cons. Round 2 - Brinley Buechler (Bismarck) 27-16 won in sudden victory - 1 over Kathryn Sullivan (Grand Forks ) 13-16 (SV-1 6-4)

250 -- Amariona Rout: Champ. Round 1 - Danijah Moore (Minot) 6-2 won by fall over Amariona Rout (Grand Forks ) 9-19 (Fall 1:49); Cons. Round 1 - Amariona Rout (Grand Forks ) 9-19 won by fall over Jaelyn Forrey (Pembina County North) 9-18 (Fall 4:51); Cons. Round 2 - Aleeona Meza (Jamestown) 22-8 won by fall over Amariona Rout (Grand Forks ) 9-19 (Fall 0:37)

125 -- Bryn Larson (sixth place): Champ. Round 1 - Bryn Larson (Grand Forks ) 25-11 won by fall over Victoria Llamas (Minot) 18-17 (Fall 1:08); Quarterfinal - Karyssa Meidinger (LaMoure LM) 22-6 won by fall over Bryn Larson (Grand Forks ) 25-11 (Fall 0:59); Cons. Round 2 - Bryn Larson (Grand Forks ) 25-11 won by decision over Elizabeth Hook (Mandan) 26-15 (Dec 8-5); Cons. Round 3 - Bryn Larson (Grand Forks ) 25-11 won by fall over Lucy Czarnowski (Fargo) 18-23 (Fall 4:16); Cons. Semi - Kylee Yetter (Minot) 32-13 won by fall over Bryn Larson (Grand Forks ) 25-11 (Fall 0:37); 5th Place Match - Kaylie Clingman (MonDak) 17-4 won by fall over Bryn Larson (Grand Forks ) 25-11 (Fall 2:53)

130 -- Kaylee Kurz (fourth place): Champ. Round 1 - Kaylee Kurz (Grand Forks ) 33-10 won by decision over Morgan Schneider (Bismarck Legacy) 11-13 (Dec 7-5); Quarterfinal - Kaylee Kurz (Grand Forks ) 33-10 won by fall over Ellie Roseland (Hettinger/Scranton) 20-7 (Fall 5:42); Semifinal - Lindsey Anderson (West Fargo United) 29-2 won by fall over Kaylee Kurz (Grand Forks ) 33-10 (Fall 1:31); Cons. Semi - Kaylee Kurz (Grand Forks ) 33-10 won by decision over Taeghan Rittenbach (Bismarck) 27-15 (Dec 8-4); 3rd Place Match - Grace Lemar (Central Cass) 34-5 won by decision over Kaylee Kurz (Grand Forks ) 33-10 (Dec 7-1)

140 -- Allyssa Johnson (first place): Champ. Round 1 - Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks ) 44-0 won by fall over Keeley Schiermeister (Bismarck Legacy) 21-23 (Fall 1:35); Quarterfinal - Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks ) 44-0 won by fall over Katelyn Vetter (Minot) 12-19 (Fall 0:30); Semifinal - Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks ) 44-0 won by fall over Shelby Sherman (Central Cass) 23-17 (Fall 4:25); 1st Place Match - Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks ) 44-0 won by fall over Paige Baumgartner (Bismarck) 35-6 (Fall 1:18)

155 -- Emily Novak (first place): Champ. Round 1 - Emily Novak (Grand Forks ) 33-11 won by fall over Mya Sanchez (West Fargo United) 14-16 (Fall 3:54); Quarterfinal - Emily Novak (Grand Forks ) 33-11 won by fall over Jasmine Schaeffer (Fargo) 19-10 (Fall 1:27); Semifinal - Emily Novak (Grand Forks ) 33-11 won by decision over Jordan Flynn (Central Cass) 33-7 (Dec 6-5); 1st Place Match - Emily Novak (Grand Forks ) 33-11 won by decision over Lexi Beckler (Bismarck) 33-8 (Dec 8-2)

Senior athlete of the year -- Alyssa Johnson, Grand Forks

Coach of the year -- Travis Lemar, Central Cass

Boys swimming and diving

Thursday’s result

Fargo North 125, Grand Forks 60

Winners and GF top-5 placers

200 medley relay -- 1. Fargo North A (Will Roehl, Haydn Vein, Ty Boutwell, Ben Jorgensen) 1:42.59; 2. Grand Forks A (Aiden Johnson, Logan Bjerke, Ryaan Alshami, Jackson Rerick) 1:43.06; 5. Grand Forks B (Ryan Singh, Zac Johnson, Joe Nowatzki, Micah Schindler) 2:23.99

200 freestyle -- 1. Alshami, GF, 1:53.75; 5. Z. Johnson, GF, 2:24.30

200 intermedley -- 1. Vein, FN, 2:00.70; 2. Rerick, GF, 2:08.29

50 freestyle -- 1. Boutwell, FN, 22.55; 2. A. Johnson, GF, 23.39; 4. Bjerke, GF, 24.87

1 meter diving -- 1. Eli Aslakson, FN, 172.10; 2. Nowatzki, GF, 145.30; 5. Bennett Johnson, GF, 110.60

100 butterfly -- 1. Rerick, GF, 58.37; 5. Elias Eberhardt, GF. 1:13.60

100 freestyle -- 1. Boutwell, FN, 50.42; 3. Bjerke, GF, 54.85; 4. Michael Schill, GF, 57.03

500 freestyle -- 1. A. Johnson, GF, 5:13.52; 5. Z. Johnson, GF, 6:44.35

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Grand Forks A (Rerick, A. Johnson, Bjerke, Alshami) 1:31.16; 4. Grand Forks B (Schill, Nowatzki, Z. Johnson, Aidan Fiala) 1:51.34

100 backstroke -- 1. Roehl, FN, 59.02; 3. Alshami, GF, 1:04.15; 5. Schill, GF, 1:15.79

100 breaststroke -- 1. Vein, FN, 1:04.67; 4. Elias Eberhardt, GF, 1:18.45; 5. Fiala, GF, 1:20.64

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Fargo North A ( Liam Schreiber, Lucas Terrell, Roehl, Ben Jorgensen) 3:43.24; 4. Grand Forks A (Schill, Jace Jensen, Fiala, Schindler) 4:18.93; 5. Grand Forks B (Eberhardt, Christian Bordon, Nowatzki, Singh) 4:19.23

Grand Forks head coach Brent Newman: “Today wrapped up our regular season of dual and invitational competitions. The team had to make up for some absent guys today and they really showed their grit and determination by stepping up to the added challenge. Everyone continues to give the effort they have for that particular day or contest. Tonight was no different as we had another solid outing of guys finishing with personal best swims, guys improving on their technique and swimming better, or guys understanding that perceived setbacks are part of the training process. Even though the exhaustion of the training season is setting in, the guys know taper is just around the corner and that realization lent a bit of spark to their races tonight. Everything the guys are experiencing is a normal part of the process. We are confident the guys will wrap up this week with solid efforts in the pool and head into our final two weeks of the season prepared as well as they can be. ‘The hay is in the barn,’ and now we have to work on the finest of mental and physical details to get ready for their final performances of the season.

Jace Jensen continues to show that the effort put into the training pool has payoffs when it comes to competition. Jace has really been a testament this season to how once these guys figure out how to maneuver in the water and get past that learning curve for this sport they can really start to make gains. Jace has been slowly chipping away at his personal best efforts consistently the past few weeks and tonight was no different. Choosing to swim two of the more technically difficult events to swim tonight, he improved over 3 seconds in his 100 butterfly and over 16 seconds in the 100 breaststroke. Both of those events can be discouraging to veteran athletes let alone new-comers to the sport. It is very encouraging to watch this young man challenge himself like that. He really has worked his way into setting a quality base in our sport.

Zac Johnson is another young athlete on the team that has worked through what it takes to train as a varsity-level athlete in our sport. In our daily training Zac really puts in the effort he needs to get better and has started focusing on more specific details to getting better and faster in this sport. Improvements can be harder to come by this late in the season as training exhaustion sets in, especially for a young guy new to this level, but tonight he continued to drop time in his events with over 3 second improvements in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events. As Zac puts his focus on getting better, he will continue to see these improvements in the competition pool.”

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 15-0 22-5

North Dakota 9-6 16-9

N.D. State 9-6 15-10

Oral Roberts 8-7 12-14

South Dakota 8-7 13-13

Omaha 7-9 12-15

Denver 7-9 11-16

Western Ill. 5-10 10-16

St. Thomas 5-10 10-15

Kansas City 3-12 7-19

Thursday’s results

South Dakota 61, Omaha 41

South Dakota State 82, Denver 34

North Dakota State 86, Kansas City 75

North Dakota 108, Oral Roberts 100

Halftime: UND 51, ORU 49

Oral Roberts – Ruthie Udoumoh 7-12 0-3 15, Tirzah Moore 5-8 3-3 13, Hannah Cooper 12-21 8-12 32, Ariel Walker 4-10 2-2 11, Delaney Nix 3-8 1-2 9, Sara Rodrigues 2-4 1-2 6, Nena Taylor 1-1 0-0 3, Lauren Ramey 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 38-70 15-24 100.

North Dakota – Jolene Daninger 1-3 1-2 3, Claire Orth 6-8 5-6 17, Kacie Borowicz 8-25 6-8 27, Sammiyah Hoskin 5-12 1-3 11, Juliet Gordon 5-11 6-6 17, Maggie Manson 4-8 0-0 11, Nakiyah Hurst 6-10 0-0 13, Rakiyah Beal 1-1 1-2 4, Allie McCarthy 1-1 0-0 2, Miranda Vanderwal 0-1 0-0 0, Deja Davis 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38=81 20-27 108.

3-pointers – ORU 9-22 (Udoumoh 1-3, Walker 1-3, Nix 2-7, Rodrigues 1-3, Taylor 1-1, Ramey 3-5); UND 12-24 (Daninger 0-1, Orth 0-1, Borowicz 5-6, Hoskin 0-1, Gordon 1-3, Manson 3-7, Hurst 1-3, Beal 1-1, Davis 1-1). Rebounds – ORU 43 (Cooper 10), UND 39 (Borowicz, Hoskin with 6 each). Assists – ORU 10 (Udoumoh, Walker with 3), UND 21 (Borowicz 11).

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 20-1 23-3

MSU Mankato 18-3 22-3

Augustana 17-4 23-4

St. Cloud St. 13-8 16-9

SW Minn. St. 13-8 16-10

UMary 12-9 13-11

Northern St. 11-10 16-11

Con.-St. Paul 10-11 13-12

MSU Moor. 10-11 13-12

UM Crookston 9-12 10-17

Minot State 8-13 12-15

Wayne State 7-14 11-14

Upper Iowa 6-15 10-16

Bemidji State 5-16 8-17

Sioux Falls 5-16 8-19

Winona State 4-17 10-17

Thursday’s results

Minot State 74, MSU Moorhead 54

Northern State 63, UMary 62

Bemidji State 81, St. Cloud State 77, OT

MSU Mankato 65, Winona State 42

Minnesota Duluth 99, Minnesota Crookston 52

Halftime: Minnesota Duluth 51, Minnesota Crookston 32

Minnesota Duluth -- Brooke Olson 23, Maesyn Thiesen 8, Taytum Rhoades 8, Madelyn Granica 4, Lexi Karge 18, Taya Hakamaki 12, Ella Gilbertson 12, Myra Moorjani 8, Abby Johnson 4, Haley Hawkinson 2

Minnesota Crookston -- Bren Fox 16, Emma Miller 3, Nicole Hernandez 2, Alex Page 1, Janie Tormanen 18, Natalie Mikrot 8, Abigail Leach 2, Lily Orazem 2

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 13-1 23-5

Mayville State 12-2 20-5

Bellevue 10-4 16-11

Valley City St. 7-7 14-13

Dickinson St. 7-7 12-16

Viterbo 4-10 7-19

Waldorf 2-12 4-20

Presentation 1-13 2-23

Thursday’s results

Mayville State 91, Presentation 45

Halftime: Mayville State 52, Presentation 21

Mayville State -- Jordan Zrust 19, Mackenzie Hughes 14, Erin Walcker 14, Jes Mertens 12, CJ Decker 11, Kayla Rocholl 7, Greta Hillukka 6, Laurie Cren 3, Madison Rafferty 3, Sydney Brekken 2

Presentation -- Nek Newell 12, Emma Ogitchida 8, Dalayna Tadolini 3, Grace Lupumba 10, Kanae Carman 4, Evelyn Abundes 3, Paula Bernal Rodriga 3, KD Petersen 2

NSAA tournament

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Quarterfinals

No. 7 Waldorf at No. 2 Mayville State, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Valley City State at No. 4 Dickinson State, 5:30 p.m.

No. 8 Presentation at No. 1 Dakota State

No. 6 Viterbo at No. 3 Bellevue

Saturday, Feb. 25

In Watertown, S.D.

Semifinals, 1 and 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

In Watertown, S.D.

Championship, 1 p.m.

Great Plains

Thursday’s result

Jamestown 92, College of Saint Mary 51

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 15-0 24-4

S.D. State 11-4 16-11

N.D. State 9-6 12-15

St. Thomas 8-7 17-11

Western Ill. 8-7 15-11

Kansas City 7-8 11-17

South Dakota 6-9 11-16

North Dakota 4-11 10-18

Denver 4-12 13-16

Omaha 4-12 8-20

Thursday’s results

N.D. State 69, Kansas City 58

Omaha 80, South Dakota 72

S.D. State 80, Denver 75

Oral Roberts 73, North Dakota 70

Halftime: ORU 49, UND 27

North Dakota – Tsotne Tsartsidze 6-15 0-0 14, Matt Norman 4-12 0-0 12, Jalun Trent 3-7 2-2 11, Brady Danielson 4-9 0-0 9, B.J. Omot 3-11 1-1 8, Treysen Eaglestaff 5-8 0-0 15, Elijah Brooks 0-2 1-2 1, Mitchell Sueker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 4-5 70.

Oral Roberts – Max Abmas 6-19 4-5 19, Carlos Jurgens 7-10 0-0 14, Issac McBride 5-9 0-0 12, Connor Vanover 3-5 1-1 8, Kareem Thompson 3-6 0-2 6, Patrick Mwamba 3-6 0-0 6, DeShang Weaver 2-4 0-0 4, Trey Phipps 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 30-60 7-10 73.

3-pointers – UND 16-36 (Tsartsidze 2-6, Norman 4-10, Trent 3-5, Danielson 1-4, Omot 1-5, Eaglestaff 5-5, Brooks 0-1), ORU 6-20 (Abmas 3-11, Jurgens 0-2, McBride 2-4, Vanover 1-2, Thompson 0-1). Rebounds – UND 40 (Tsartsidze 12), ORU 31 (Vanover 9). Assists – UND 18 (Tsartsidze 6), ORU 13 (Thompson 6).

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 18-3 22-5

MSU Moor. 16-5 21-6

Minn. Duluth 15-6 19-8

Bemidji State 13-8 18-9

Wayne State 13-8 18-9

Sioux Falls 12-9 17-10

Upper Iowa 12-9 15-12

MSU Mankato 11-10 17-10

SW Minn. St. 11-10 15-11

Augustana 11-10 15-12

Winona St. 9-12 14-12

UMary 7-14 11-14

Minot State 7-14 10-15

St. Cloud St. 6-15 9-17

Con.-STPl 6-15 8-19

UM Crook 1-20 2-25

Thursday’s results

MSU Moorhead 57, Minot State 55

Northern State 93, UMary 67

Bemidji State 99, St. Cloud State 81

MSU Mankato 67, Winona State 65

Minnesota Duluth 109, Minnesota Crookston 69

Halftime: Minnesota Duluth 46, Minnesota Crookston 42

Minnesota Duluth -- Drew Blair 19, Austin Andrews 12, Joshua Brown 11, Charlie Katona 9, Matt Thompson 21, Lincoln Meister 15, Joshua Strong 14, Noah Paulson 5, Isaiah Watts 3

Minnesota Crookston -- Rambo Badyal 21, Xzavier Jones 15, Matthew Allman 12, Pedro Rossi 11, De’Atray Hughes 4, Ron Kirk 4, Jordan Mitchell 2

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 12-2 22-5

Viterbo 9-5 15-12

Dickinson St. 9-5 13-14

Valley City St. 8-6 15-13

Bellevue 7-7 15-13

Dakota State 6-8 12-16

Waldorf 4-10 8-18

Presentation 1-13 6-20

Thursday’s results

Dickinson State 86, Valley City State 56

Mayville State 77, Presentation 70

Halftime: Presentation 34, Mayville State 30

Mayville State -- Jamison Kramer 17, Thomas Gieske 15, Sebastian Griffin 11, Juan Carlos Canahuate 8, Taine Mitchell 2, Jacques Safra 7, Trent Blackshire 7, Winder Joseph 5, Colby Dillenbeck 5

Presentation -- Jeremiah Gilyard 11, Jackson Becker 10, Isaac Sumption 5, Maximo Guillermo 4, Tyrese Eugene 2, Travez Nyx 21, Ontario Chapman 8, Isaiah Cabrera 5, Brandon Doss 4

NSAA tournament

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Presentation at No. 1 Mayville State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Bellevue at No. 4 Valley City State, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Dakota State at No. 3 Dickinson State, 8:30 p.m.

No. 7 Waldorf at No. 2 Viterbo

Saturday, Feb. 25

In Watertown, S.D.

Semifinals, 6 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

In Watertown, S.D.

Championship, 4 p.m.

Men’s hockey

Friday’s results

Lake Superior State 2, St. Thomas 1

Western Michigan 4, Colorado College 1

Denver 6, Minnesota Duluth 2

Omaha 3, Miami 1

Michigan State 6, Wisconsin 2

Northern Michigan 9, Ferris State 2

Army 3, Mercyhurst 2, OT

Holy Cross 3, Niagara 0

American International 3, Air Force 2

RIT 4, Bentley 0

RPI 3, Dartmouth 1

Clarkson 4, Cornell 3

Quinnipiac 5, Yale 1

Colgate 3, St. Lawrence 2, OT

Princeton 3, Brown 2

Harvard 5, Union 3

Maine 2, New Hampshire 2, tie (UNH wins SO 1-0 in 3 rounds)

Providence 3, UMass-Lowell 2, OT

Boston College 7, UMass 3

Merrimack 4, Boston 1

Arizona State 8, Lindenwood 2

Alaska 3, Long Island 2

North Dakota 4, St. Cloud State 3, OT

First period -- 1. UND, Owen McLaughlin PP (Jackson Blake) 15:55; 2. SCSU, Jami Krannila PP (Jack Peart, Zach Okabe) 17:37

Second period -- 3. SCSU, Krannila PP (Okabe, Spencer Meier) 7:44

Third period -- 4. SCSU, Joe Molenaar PP (Josh Luedtke, Brendan Bushy) 4:06; 5. UND, Jake Schmaltz PP (Chris Jandric, Gavin Hain) 5:55; 6. UND, Riese Gaber EA (Hain, Jandric) 18:33

Overtime -- 7. UND, Gaber 3x3 (Blake, Ethan Frisch) 1:26

Penalties -- Zach Okabe, SCSU, hooking 1:18 first; Ethan Frisch, UND, boarding 10:43 first; Jack Peart, SCSU, holding 14:39 first; BENCH, UND, too many players 16:52 first; Cooper Moore, UND, hooking 1:11 second; Luke Bast, UND, cross-checking 7:36 second; Micah Miller, SCSU, hooking 9:07 second; Riese Gaber, UND, hitting from behind 20:00 second; Kyler Kupka, SCSU, hooking 5:29 third; Mark Senden, UND, interference 9:39 third.

Goalie saves -- SCSU: Dominic Basse 20; UND: Drew DeRidder 22

Penalties-minutes -- SCSU 4-8, UND 6-15

Power plays -- SCSU 3-7, UND 2-4

Referees -- Dan Dreger and Nick Krebsach

Linesmen -- Tyler Liffrig and Justin Hills

Attendance -- 11,486

Minnesota 7, Penn State 2

First period -- 1. MIN, Connor Kurth (Rhett Pitlick, Aaron Huglen) 6:47; 2. MIN, Jimmy Snuggerud (Matthew Knies, Carl Fish) 18:32

Second period -- 3. MIN, Knies (Logan Cooley, Jackson LaCombe) 0:39; 4. MIN, Ryan Johnson (Cooley, Knies) 2:56; 5. MIN, Snuggerud PP (Luke Mittelstadt, Cooley) 6:47; 6. MIN, LaCombe PP (Mittelstadt, Cooley) 9:44; 7. PS, Christian Sarlo (Tyler Paquette, Jimmy Dowd, Jr.) 14:27; 8. MIN, Cooley (LaCombe) 16:15

Third period -- 9. PS, Ashton Calder (Ture Linden, Dowd, Jr.) 17:06

Goalie saves -- MIN: Justen Close 35, Owen Bartoszkiewicz 4; PS: Noah Grannan 13, Liam Souliere 8

MSU Mankato 4, Bemidji State 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. BEM, Lleyton Roed 14:06; 2. MSUM, Christian Fitzgerald (Adam Eisele, Ryan Sandelin) 15:48; 3. MSUM, Fitzgerald (Sandelin, Campbell Cichosz) 19:01

Third period -- 4. MSUM, Lucas Sowder (Andy Carroll) 6:54; 5. MSUM, Jake Livingstone (Cade Borchardt, David Silye) 10:40

Goalie saves -- MSUM: Keenan Rancier 15; BEM: Mattias Sholl 22

Thursday’s results

Holy Cross 4, Niagara 3, OT

Michigan 3, Ohio State 3, tie (OSU wins SO 1-0 in 3)

Women’s hockey

Friday’s results

Minnesota 2, St. Thomas 1, OT

Minnesota Duluth 6, Bemidji State 0

St. Cloud State 6, MSU Mankato 3

Franklin Pierce 3, Long Island 2

Vermont 3, New Hampshire 3, tie

Boston College 5, Providence 2

Penn State 8, RIT 1

Brown 4, Harvard 1

Clarkson 5, Princeton 4, OT

Maine 5, Merrimack 2

Mercyhurst 3, Lindenwood 0

Cornell 6, RPI 2

St. Lawrence 4, Quinnipiac 1

UConn 3, Holy Cross 0

Colgate 6, Union 0

Yale 6, Dartmouth 1

Sacred Heart 4, Saint Michael’s 3, OT

St. Anselm 5, Post 1

Northeastern 5, Boston 1

College softball

Friday’s results

N.D. State 5, Southern Illinois 3

Tennessee 8, N.D. State 0

North Carolina 1, Minnesota 0

Minnesota Crookston 5, Franklin Pierce (New Hamp) 3

Minot State 6, Bemidji State 5

MSU Mankato 12, Valley City State 3

Valley City State 10, Jamestown 6

Jamestown 7, Dickinson State 2

Providence 9, North Dakota 1

UND 000 10 --1 3 0

PRO 341 01 --9 8 0

WP: Jonte; LP: Jackie Albrecht

Highlights -- UND: Madison Pederson 1x1, Taya Hopfauf R; P: Harrington 3x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Douma 1x2, 2R, Petrarca 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, Kosinski 1x3, 3 RBI, Wren 1x3, R, Magrino RBI, Cunnigan 2R

Charleston Southern 10, North Dakota 5

UND 010 120 1 --5 10 1

C-S 080 002 X --10 6 1

WP: Riley Lauffer; LP: Lauren Feld

Highlights -- UND: Kaycee Hayes 3x5, R, Katie Joten 2x4, RBI, Pederson RBI, Baylee Howley 1x2, R, Brooklyn Morris 1x3, 2 RBI, Annabelle Winter 2x3, R, RBI; CS: Lauffer 6 SO, Ashley Meckley R, Gracie Prince R, RBI, Raleigh Lewis 2x4, 3 RBI, BriAnna Brooks R, Harper Schoeneweis 2R, Lexi Markle 1x2, R, 2 RBI, Lacy Johnson 1x2, RBI, Ashlyn Cribb 2x3, 2R, RBI, Weslin Jones 2R

Western Oregon 11, Minnesota Crookston 5

W-O 100 331 3 --11 14 1

UMC 030 010 1-- 5 6 0

WP: Maddie Mayer; LP: Evie Stuck

Highlights -- WO: Logan Carlos 1x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Sydney Conklin 1x3, R, Maddie Doig 2x4, 2 RBI, Natalie Willoughby 2x4, R, RBI, Isabelle Lewis 1x5, R, Katelyn McGough 1x3, 2R, Maddie Brander 1x1, R, RBI, Baylie Kahele 1x1, 2R, McKenna Marshall 2x4, 4 RBI, Victoria Zimmerman 1x1, R, Mayer 5 SO; UMC: Haley Koch R, Sophia Juntunen RBI, Maddie Shwaluk 1x2, R, RBI

Mount Marty 5, Mayville State 1

M-M 200 120 0 --5 12 4

MAY 000 100 0 --1 7 0

WP: M. Graunke; LP: Sidney Fairbanks

Highlights -- MM: K. Jacinto 3x4, R, RBI, A. Porter 2x4, RBI, O. Valdez 1x4, 2R, S. Kotz R, J. Castro 2x4, 3 RBI, E. McGill 1x3, R; MAY: Isis Johnson 1x3, R, Fairbanks 2x2, RBI

York 6, Mayville State 0

MAY 000 000 X --0 3 3

YOR 005 001 X --6 10 0

WP: M. Alvarez; LP: Courtney Boll

Highlights -- MAY: Erika Howell 1x3, Johnson 1x3, Desiree Lawrence 1x2; Y; M. Alvarez 8 SO, B. Underwood 2x3, R, S. Ayala R, P. Chapman 3x4, 2R, RBI, K. Arceo 2x4, 2 RBI, E. McClung R, H. Thomas RBI, N. Reed R, L. Chapman 1x2, RBI, S. Gripp 1x3, RBI

Thursday’s result

N.D. State 4, Sacramento State 1

College baseball

Friday’s results

Sacramento State 5, N.D. State 3

UC Santa Barbara 9, Minnesota 7

Minot State 18, Newman University 10

Women’s tennis

Friday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 7, Crown College 0

MSU Moorhead 7, Concordia College (Minn.) 0