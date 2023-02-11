Friday's local scoreboard for Feb. 10

Men’s hockey

Friday’s results

Omaha 3, Colorado College 2, OT

Northern Michigan 3, St. Thomas 0

Bowling Green 5, Michigan Tech 2

Quinnipiac 3, Clarkson 0

Cornell 3, Colgate 2

Union 3, Yale 1

Michigan 4, Michigan State 2

Notre Dame 2, Ohio State 1

Army 5, Holy Cross 2

Air Force 5, Sacred Heart 4

American International 2, Bentley 2, tie

Canisius 4, Mercyhurst 3

Brown 3, RPI 2

St. Lawrence 6, Princeton 2

Harvard 6, Dartmouth 3

Vermont 3, UMass 3, tie (UMass wins SO 2-1 in 3)

Northeastern 3, Providence 3, tie (NU wins SO 1-0 in 3)

Maine 3, Boston College 1

New Hampshire 4, UConn 1

Alaska 5, Long Island 3

Denver 5, North Dakota 3

First period -- 1. DU, Aidan Thompson 2:52; 2. UND, Carson Albrecht (Jackson Blake) 7:30; 3. DU, Carter Mazur (Sean Behrens, Kyle Mayhew) 17:48

Second period -- 4. UND, Ethan Frisch PP (Chris Jandric, Blake) 4:53; 5. DU, Behrens (Jack Devine, Tristan Broz) 5:09; 6. DU, Massimo Rizzo (Mike Benning) 5:23; 6. UND, Judd Caulfield PP (Tyler Kleven, Cooper Moore) 10:37

Third period -- 7. DU, Mazur (Benning, Shai Buium) 4:53

Penalties -- Gavin Hain, UND, holding 0:13 first; Ben Strinden, UND, interference 8:35 first; Casey Dornbach, DU, tripping 10:45 first; Mark Senden, UND, elbowing 11:35 first; McKade Webster, DU, holding 12:25 first; Kyle Mayhew, DU, interference 3:49 second; Tristan Broz, DU, hitting from behind 7:59 second; Ty Farmer, UND, high-sticking 13:59 second; Sean Behrens, DU, tripping 6:09 third; Mike Benning, DU, interference 8:38 third; Webster, DU, roughing 12:14 third; Gavin Hain, UND, tripping 13:19 third; Benning, DU, toughing 14:02 third; Louis Jamernik V, UND, roughing 14:02 third; Cooper Moore, UND, slashing 16:33 third

Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 7, Jakob Hellsten 11; DU: Magnus Chrona 34

Penalties-minutes -- UND 7-14, DU 8-19

Power plays -- UND 2-9, DU 0-5

Referees -- Ryan Hersey and Tom Sterns

Linesmen -- Dylan Peper and John Grandt

Attendance -- 5,979

Minnesota 4, Wisconsin 1

First period -- 1. MIN, Logan Cooley (Jimmy Snuggerud, Matthew Knies) 15:57

Second period -- 2. MIN, Snuggerud (Ryan Johnson) 1:04; 3. MIN, Bryce Brodzinski (Rhett Pitlick, Johnson) 8:35

Third period -- 4. MIN, Brodzinski (Mike Koster, Jackson LaCombe) 1:16; 5. W, Brock Caufield (Sam Stange) 1:31

Goalie saves -- MIN: Justen Close 36; W: Jared Moe 4, Kyle McClellan 20

Ferris State 3, Bemidji State 2

First period -- 1. BEM, Ross Armour (Will Zmolek, Elias Rosén) 19:31

Second period -- 2. FSU, Jason Brancheau (Ben Schultheis, Stepan Pokorny) 0:52

Third period -- 3. FSU, Antonio Venuto SH (Jason Brancheau) 2:16; 4. BEM, Armour 4x4 10:19; 5. FSU, Mitch Deelstra (Connor McGrath, Kaleb Ergang) 19:15

Goalie saves -- BEM: Mattias Sholl 27; FSU: Noah Giesbrecht 27

Thursday’s result

Niagara 4, RIT 3

Women’s hockey

Friday’s results

Wisconsin 2, Minnesota 2, tie (UW wins SO

MSU Mankato 3, Bemidji State 2

St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth

Ohio State 6, St. Thomas 1

Post 3, Franklin Pierce 2, OT

Providence 3, Holy Cross 1

Long Island 2, Sacred Heart 1

Colgate 5, Yale 3

Cornell 4, Brown 2

St. Lawrence 7, Dartmouth 3

Lindenwood 4, RIT 2

Clarkson 4, Harvard 2

Maine 1, Merrimack 0

Princeton 3, Union 2, OT

Quinnipiac 2, RPI 1

Mercyhurst 2, Syracuse 0

New Hampshire 3, Vermont 3, tie

Stonehill 3, Saint Michael’s 1

Northeastern 3, UConn 2, OT

Girls basketball

Friday’s results

Hatton-Northwood 68, North Border 46

Richland 70, Hillsboro-Central Valley 51

Edgeley-K-M 57, Griggs-Midkota 22

Kittson County Central 79, Northern Freeze 50

Bagley 75, Laporte 16

Goodridge-Grygla 70, Clearbrook-Gonvick 33

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Lake Park-Audubon 31

Perham 63, Breckenridge 59

St. Cloud 79, Fergus Falls 65

Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Pillager 59, OT

Menahga 38, Osakis 28

Kelliher-Northome 111, Littlefork-Big Falls 26

Red River 75, West Fargo Horace 57

Halftime: Red River 47, West Fargo Horace 21

Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller 31, Cassidy O’Halloran 21, Rylie McQuillan 5, Ella Weippert 5, Hannah Litzinger 4, Morgan Hartze 4, Alex Stauss 3, Brooklyn Bergeron 1

West Fargo Horace -- Jaiden Haile 21, Lakyn Donnelly 15, Jordan Christofferson 7, Lilia Donnelly 6, Megan Hjelmstad 3, Taylor Majkrzak 3, Madison Messer 2

Wahpeton 67, GF Central 49

Halftime: Wahpeton 36, GF Central 20

Wahpeton -- Scout Woods 16, Amyah Max 14, Emma Bontjes 12, McKena Koolmo 9, Lataya Lunneborg 8, Halli Miller 4, Abi Bronson 2, Adi Dodge 2

GF Central -- Aspen Thompson 18, Lauren Reardon 14, Kiara Holweger 7, Jacie Reardon 5, Morgan Hallgren 5

EGF Senior High 57, Red Lake County Central 37

Halftime: EGF Senior High 26, Red Lake County Central 22

Red Lake County Central -- P. Olson 6, J. Johnson 1, C. Vettleson 4, Q. Graves 3, J. Flatgard 4, S. Majeres 5, C. Whalen 12, M. Thomas 2

EGF Senior High -- Alison Kovar 9, Kylee Mattison 16, Mya Langerud 6, Camryn Adams 6, Ellie Marcott 3, Tatem Votava 13, McKaylee Fitzpatrick 4

Sacred Heart 60, Win-E-Mac 21

Halftime: Sacred Heart 35, Win-E-Mac 15

Sacred Heart -- Isabel Vonesh 10, Audrey Zavoral 4, Izzy Cwikla 8, Lexi Lawrence 7, Ella Adolphson 3, Ava Knudson 2, Lydia Riskey 10, Rose Votava 3, Finley Horken 2, Leah Sundby 11

Win-E-Mac -- Nadelly Neubert 1, Bret DuChamp 4, Kianna Tadman 6, Lauren Kaupang 2, Kristen Anderson 6, Shelby Mandt 2

West Fargo Sheyenne 97, Devils Lake 77

Halftime: West Fargo Sheyenne 49, Devils Lake 13

Devils Lake -- Ava Beck 3, Gabrielle McLaurin 1, Cabryn Fritel 8, Jadyn Frelich 18, Tylie Brodina 8, Lainey Hall 4, Jolie Martinson 4, Presley Brown 16, Claire Heilman 4, Torri Fee 4

West Fargo Sheyenne -- K. Haas 12, M. Metcalf 22, C. Metcalf 4, K. Sanders 15, B. Johnson 4, H. Herford 12, A. Holder 5, B. Dick 23

Grafton 67, Kindred 64

Halftime: Kindred 35, Grafton 28

Kindred -- Charli McQuillan 5, Peyton Gette 8, Avery Bartels 6, Kennedy Bakko 7, Kaci Burner 21, Amelia Eisenschenk 3, Laila Eisenschenk 10, Siera Nipstad 2

Grafton -- Ainsley McLain 13, Addison Fredericksen 4, Kate LeClerc 20, Paityn Ziegelmann 6, Keira Cole 10, Annelise Presteng 2, Savannah Blackcloud 9, Summer Moberg 3

Badger-Greenbush-MR 53, Warren-A-O 38

Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 29, Warren-A-O 14

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Tessany Blazek 15, Kenzie Dahl 13, Jade Reese 7, Kinsley Hanson 5, Jordan Lee 4, Cassie Dahl 3, Hannah Bergsnev 2, Keyasha Housker 2, Sierra Westberg 2

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Reegan Mortimer 12, Annika Magnusson 8, Hannah Pederson 6, Markelle Pederson 4, Ava Oberg 4, Kylie Nelson 4

Ada-Borup/West 60, Tartan 51

Halftime: Ada-Borup/West 27, Tartan 22

Tartan -- Angela Funches 9, Mia Hernandez 10, Cadence Vu 3, Vienna Murray 24, Je’ti Stroman 2, Livia Murray 3

Ada-Borup/West -- Morgan Smart 12, Sarah Prodzinski 13, Izabel Marcussen 11, Morgan Engel 9, Alex Tinjum 13, Dyllan Miller 2

Thursday’s results

May-Port-CG 54, Thompson 50

Central Cass 58, Sargent County 45

Midway-Minto 46, Hillsboro-Central Valley 35

Kindred 65, Enderlin 32

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Lake Park-Audubon 41

Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 34

Fosston 74, Norman County East/UH 40

Kelliher-Northome 88, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 44, Thief River Falls 32

Ada-Borup/West 71, Frazee 60

Fergus Falls 58, Little Falls 34

Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Parkers Prairie 53

Menahga 52, Sebeka 43

Cass Lake-Bena 68, Pine River-Backus 61

Sacred Heart 71, Stephen Argyle 52

Halftime: Sacred Heart 31, Stephen-Argyle 27

Sacred Heart -- Finley Horken 8, Leah Sundby 12, Lydia Riskey 12, Ella Adolphson 1, Ava Knudson 5, Anna Kaiser 2, Lexi Lawrence 11, Isabel Vonesh 20

Stephen-Argyle -- Liv Efta 7, Tessa Durand 8, Charlotte Rogus 4, Britni Kroll 4, Regan Swanson 8, Emma Evans 6, Isabelle Westman 13, Ayla Woinarowicz 2

EGF Senior High 55, Red Lake Falls 40

Halftime: Red Lake Falls 28, EGF Senior High 23

EGF Senior High -- Alison Kovar 7, Kylee Mattison 10, Mya Langerud 5, Taylor Bergh 11, Camryn Adams 3, Ellie Marcott 9, Tatem Votava 8, McKaylee Fitzpatrick 2

Red Lake Falls -- Brea Derosier 2, Shandi Nelson 8, Alexis Swendra 11, Emma Knott 6, Gabby Casavan 13

Park River/F-L 37, Larimore 32

Halftime: Larimore 18, Park RIver/F-L 16

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Lili Skibicki 2, Sophia Markusen 7, Abby Beneda 2, Greta Wharam 2, Madi Bernhoft 3, Dani Thompson 3, Hannah Halvorson 18

Larimore -- Micayla Sharp 6, Sadie Aamodt 6, Peyton Benson 10, Carly Pietron 4, Allison Larson 2, Brooke Bruske 4

Langdon-E-M 64, Four Winds-Minn. 57

Halftime: Langdon-E-M 30, Four Winds-Minn. 25

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jalynn Swanson 4, Meredith Romfo 21, Cora Badding 6, Jaya Henderson 28, Halle Jabs 4

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- Hannah Fasset 13, Kendra Spottedwolf 3, Alionna Lawrence 25, Cailee Hanson 1, Ava Gourd 2, Sophie Robertson 2, Siru Gourd 11

Nelson County 52, North Star 43

Halftime: Nelson County 29, North Star 21

Nelson County -- Rylan Parsley 14, Sydnee Johnston 12, Brandi Lippert 11, Krista Lippert 9, Emily Larson 3, Mya Luehring 3

North Star -- Payton Harpestad 16, Katie Erickstad 5, Mattea Wanzek 4, Claire Weber 2, Jorie Ahlberg 8, Rogue Stephens 8

St. John 86, Warwick 46

Halftime: St. John 59, Warwick 20

St. John – Morgen Disrud 3, Jaydee McCloud 7, Eliza Slater 2, Aubree Jeanotte 17, Natalie Decoteau 30, Laney Albertson 1, Alani Morin 8, Kennley Davis 7, Kaycee Dejorlais 11

Warwick – Jada Clark 4, Cadence Feather 13, Bethany Brown 11, Julianne Hill 6, Madison Cavanaugh 8, Braylee Langie 2, Chayenne Touche 2

Badger-Greenbush-MR 77, Warroad 12

Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 49, Warroad 12

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Jade Reese 16, Kenzie Dahl 15, Hannah Bergsnev 8, Keyasha Housker 2, Jordan Lee 3, Tessany Blazek 11, Ada Lee 1, Kinsley Hanson 14, Jaci Hanson 1, Reagan Kuznia 1, Cassie Dahl 2, Sierra Westberg 2, Quinn Vacura 1

Warroad -- Katherine Schreiner 2, Danika Gustafson 10, Rachel Musgrove 7, Rilynn Anderson 2, Siarah Heddan 2, Leah Loeffler 2

N.D. Class B District 11 tournament

In Rugby

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Rugby, bye

Bottineau 62, Velva 27

Nedrose 70, TGU 66, OT

Westhope-Newburg 64, Drake-Anamoose 47

Friday’s results

Loser-out

TGU 65, Velva 30

Semifinals

Rugby 68, Westhope-Newburg 46

Bottineau 68, Nedrose 34

Saturday, February 11

State qualifiers

Westhope Newburg vs. TGU, 4 p.m.; Nedrose vs. Drake-Anamoose, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Rugby vs. Bottineau, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Friday’s results

West Fargo Sheyenne 80, Devils Lake 73

Hillsboro-Central Valley 67, Park River/F-L 36

Harvey-Wells County 64, New Rockford-Sheyenne 51

Park Christian 62, Enderlin 55

Fosston 92, Climax-Fisher 38

Stephen-Argyle 84, Roseau 71

Cass Lake-Bena 60, Ada-Borup/West 58

Lake Park-Audubon 66, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 54

Moorhead 69, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57

Cherry 66, Perham 56

Nevis 76, Red Lake 61

Wadena-Deer Creek 68, Pillager 58

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 71, Northome-Kelliher 47

Menahga 74, Sebeka 39

Blackduck 92, Laporte 32

Wahpeton 97, GF Central 94, OT

Halftime: GF Central 33, Wahpeton 33

End of regulation: GF Central 77, Wahpeton 77

GF Central -- Jack Simmers 13, Ross Wilber 19, Cole Wilber 14, Leo Strandell 1, Erick Paye 22, Trey Wyman 3, Kendall Kjonaas 17, Noah Lund 8

Wahpeton -- Caden Hockert 23, Caden Kappes 13, Braeden Steffes 4, Treyton Mauch 9, Ethan Manock 35, Riley Thimjon 2, Jayden King 3

Thompson 75, Midway-Minto 48

Halftime: Thompson 38, Midway-Minto 22

Thompson -- Drew Overby 19, Brayden Wolfgram 7, Karter Peterson 12, Thomas Schumacher 8, Gavin Krogstad 8, Jakob Starcevic 13, Drew Odenbach 8

Midway-Minto -- Elijah Robinson 2, Aiden Lunski 18, Ezra Robinson 9, Riley Robinson 13Ben Gudajtes 6

North Prairie 65, Langdon-E-M 45

Halftime: North Prairie 38, Langdon-E-M 13

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jayden Lee 2, Nickolas Kingzett 10, Jack Romfo 5, Cody Amble 2, Rayce Worley 19, Levi Swanson 4, Nathan Kitchin 1, Tanner McDonald 2

North Prairie -- Montgomery Grant 9, Blake Mattson 8, Jeffrey Rosinski 8, Mitchell Leas 26, Carter Casavant 4, Nate Tastad 10

Kindred 53, Grafton 50

Halftime: Kindred 32, Grafton 22

Kindred -- Brooks Bakko 4, Cole Campbell 2, Karsen Oase 14, Presley Peraza 19, Owen Hoyme 1, Jorgen Swenson 3, Jack Davis 10

Grafton -- Braylon Baldwin 6, Tony Villarreal 23, Ryan Hanson 14, Reggie Rice 2Abram Sevigny 2, Kyler Droog 3

Thursday’s results

North Border 84, Larimore 26

Langdon-E-M 67, Dakota Prairie 51

Lakota 57, Griggs-Midkota 54

Fosston 85, Red Lake County 51

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 77, Kittson County Central 37

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59, Pelican Rapids 46

Cold Spring-Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 55

Red Lake 91, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70

Cass Lake-Bena 67, Pine River-Backus 53

Red River 105, West Fargo Horace 66

Halftime: Red River 47, West Fargo Horace 32

West Fargo Horace -- Brady Westphal 24, Moose Diomande 17, Carvin Fish 10, Brycen Goffer 4, Zay Williams 3, Aiden Green 3, Gavin Olson 2

Red River -- Reis Rowekamp 35, Zac Kraft 26, Pearce Parks 17, Carter Byron 13, Cam Klefstad 6, Zach Oehlke 4, Logan Arason 2, Hudson Flom 2

Win-E-Mac 59, EGF Senior High 57

Halftime: EGF Senior High 35, Win-E-Mac 33

EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 12, Clyde Anderson 12, Chance Lindgren 9, Drew Carpenter 6, Cooper Smith 6, Kayden Vanyo 2, Caleb Zejdlik 9, Carson McDonald 2

Win-E-Mac -- Justin Courneya 33, Ryan Kangas 16, Jonas Spry 1, Braylon Hamre 3, Tommy Revier 2

May-Port-C-G 57, Cavalier 37

Cavalier -- Adam Ratchenski 2, Zack Anderson 15, Talan Devine 6, Breckon Thorpe 3, Kaden Yanish 9, Ethan Longine 2

May-Port-CG -- Landon Koenig 13, Marshall Judisch 20, Ryder Fugleberg 5, Xyler Carlson 16, Noah Djibonon 3

Warroad 68, Badger-Greenbush-MR 46

Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 30, Warroad 29

Warroad -- Kason Pietruszewski 7, Tedd Eastvold 5, Dylon Gibson 2, Liam Grover 13, Ayden Gustafson 11, Gage Thompson 22, Jack Booth 2, Logan Kvarnlov 6

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Gabe Warne 9, Ivan Olafson 9, Ty Christian 10, Masen Swenson 10, Brennan Collins 4, Cole Blazek 4

Northern Freeze 80, Clearbrook Gonvick 49

Halftime: Northern Freeze 44, Clearbrook-Gonvick 25

Clearbrook-Gonvick -- Logan Westrum 5, Alex Churness 3, Hassani Brutton 13, Ben Goudge 4, Jake Stoskopf 2, Michael Roy 13, Broden Benson 3, Colin Crotteau 4, Cooper Wishard 2

Northern Freeze -- Everett Nelson 6, Nick Lund 2, Gavin Hockstedler 5, Straet Spilde 6, Noah Underdahl 4, Isaak Anderson 2, Caleb Bray 10, Cade Knutsen 9, Ryder Blazejewski 18, Jaxon Klegstad 16, Joey Capp 2

Girls hockey

Friday’s results

Bismarck Century 5, Grand Forks 3

Fargo North-South 5, Minot 2

Fargo Davies 5, Mandan 1

West Fargo 6, Williston 0

Minn. Section 8A

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Warroad, bye

No. 2 Crookston, bye

EGF Senior High 8, Detroit Lakes 0

First period – 1. Blake Schultz (Megan Bergh, Ava Kleinvachter) 9:37; 2. Schultz (Claire Beck, Maggey Plante) 13:04

Second period – 3. Laurel Kolstoe (Jacelyn Brenden) 1:43; 4. Kara Ellis 4:08; 5. Ellis (Josie Nelson) 7:50; 6. Brenden (Jillian Frost) 13:33

Third period – 7. Ellis (Schultz, Plante) :21; 8. Sophie Lukach 11:32

Goalie saves – EGF: Britlyn Rasmussen 2-3-2--7; DL: Talyn Anderson 12-11-15--38

Thief River Falls 7, International Falls 0

First period – 1. Jayden Breiland (Gretchen Cota) 3:12

Second period – 2. Lila Dalager (Breiland) 14:52; 3. Kali Knutson (Carli Prickett, Kora Sorter) 9:56; 4. Cota (Miley Cota) 8:48; 5. Julia Rude (Dalager, Breiland) 8:17; 6. Knutson (Elory Mossestad) 4:18

Third period – 7. Knutson 5:22

Goalie saves – TRF: Bell Hamre 3-4-2 – 9; IF: Mara Pelland 16-17-14 – 47

Saturday’s semifinals

In Warroad

EGF Senior High vs. No. 1 Warroad, 4:30 p.m.

Thief River Falls vs. No. 2 Crookston, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 16

In Warroad

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 5 Brainerd at No. 1 Moorhead; No. 3 Alexandria at No. 2 Roseau

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Championship at neutral site, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Fergus Falls, bye

Willmar 8, Prairie Centre 0

River Lakes 12, Morris-Benson 0

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 6, Northern Lakes 3

First period -- 1. BW, Holly Ovsak 4:50; 2. NL, Ava Merta (Rose Aldridge, Isabella Lee) 11:17; 3. BW, Reagan Wohlers (Alison Hoerer) 16:06

Second period -- 4. BW, Ovsak 2:20; 5. BW, Hoerer (Ashlyn Wohlers) 3:40; 6. BW, Kennedy Schuler (R. Wohlers) 7:49; 7. NL, Jenna Stoerzinger PP (Corah Meschke) 13:35

Third period -- 8. NL, Natalie Stueven (Stoerzinger) 10:41; 9. BW, R. Wohlers empty net (Ken. Schuler) 16:02

Goalie saves -- BW: Kolle Schuler 23; NL: Sarah Marhoney 27

Tuesday, February 14

Semifinals, 7 p.m.

Breckenridge-Wahpeton at Fergus Falls; River Lakes at Willmar

Thursday, February 16

In Alexandria

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

Friday’s results

Crookston 6, Lake of the Woods 3

First period -- 1. CRO, Kadin Edwards 1:16; 2. LOW, Randy Wood 7:38; 3. CRO, Michael Bochow 10:20; 4. LOW, Charlie Eck (Jordan Kvernen) 11:22; 5. CRO, Jack Doda (Carter Trudeau) 13:48

Second period -- 6. LOW, Eck (Kvernen, Brady Olson) 5:09; 7. CRO, Brandon Colborn PP (Ryan Street) 15:46

Third period -- 8. CRO, Trudeau (Doda) 5:35; 9. CRO, Bochow (Colborn) 9:36

Goalie saves -- LOW: Jayce Lucek 9-9-16--34; CRO: Jaren Bailey 8-3-6--17

Red Lake Falls 7, St. Paul Johnson 2

First period -- 1. RLF, Blake Breiland (Evan Girdler, Brock Knott) 2:17

Second period -- 2. RLF, Gavin Girdler (E. Girdler) 2:38; 3. SPJ, Joaquin Ochocki PP (Nolan Hawkins) 6:37; 4. RLF, Breiland (G. Girdler, E. Girdler) 7:06; 5. RLF, E. Girdler (Jace Seeger) 10:30; 6. RLF, G. Girdler (E. Girdler, Breiland) 11:08; 7. SPJ, Isaiah Henderson 16:16; 8. RLF, G. Girdler PP (E. Girdler) 16:51

Third period -- 9. RLF, Brock Seeger PP (Breiland) 14:40

Goalie saves -- RLF: Ashtin Fredrickson 37; SPJ: Justin Kasper 16

Bagley-Fosston 8, Prairie Centre 1

First period -- 1. BF, Markus Olson (Quinten Friborg, Breckin Levin) 8:58; 2. BF, Olson (Levin, Friborg) 12:23; 3. BF, Landen Leavitt (Grant Merschman, Kamden Fontaine) 12:23; 4. BF, Olson (Friborg, Levin) 15:40; 5. BF, Levin (Olson, Isaac Schermerhorn) 16:01

Second period -- 6. BF, Alex Christenson (Eric Gerbracht) 1:57; 7. BF, Levin 9:47; 8. PC, Aiken Lambrecht (Jesse Williams, Dylan Gruenes) 10:29

Third period -- 9. BF, Levin SH (Olson) 14:12

Goalie saves -- BF: Kyle Johnson 22; PC: Carter Holman 14, Noah Zinniel 10

Wadena-Deer Creek 8, Kittson County Central 5

First period -- 1. WDC, Carson Davis (Cooper Ness, Aiden Sutherland) 1:44; 2. WDC, Jaeger Pettit (Peyton Mithun) 3:26; 3. KCC, Tyler Hennen (Eli Muir) 6:52; 4. WDC, Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, MJ Lunde) 11:31

Second period -- 5. WDC, Jack Koranda SH (Evan Lunde) 2:19; 6. KCC, Hennen PP (Ethan Hanson) 3:27; 7. KCC, Hennen (Hanson) 16:45

Third period -- 8. WDC, Cole Woods (Co. Davis) 5:27; 9. WDC, Austyn Oothoudt (Ca. Davis, Ness) 6:02; 10. WDC, Co. Davis (Dalton Moyer, Woods) 8:30; 11. WDC, Woods (Ar. Sutherland) 10:16; 12. KCC, Hennen (Hayden Olsonawski, Hanson) 12:11; 13. KCC, Hanson PP (Olsonawski, Hennen) 13:39

Goalie saves -- WDC: Gunner Olson 21; KCC: Isaac Lindegard 27

Moorhead 4, Lakeville North 1

First period -- 1. MOR, Caleb Alderson (Aaron Reierson, Aiden Dufault) 10:05; 2. LN, Griffin Kranz PP (Tyler Arneson, Wyatt Albrecht) 10:36; 3. MOR, Colby Krier PP (Mason Kraft, Alderson) 10:52

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 4. MOR, Joe Kortan (Parker Gast, Ian Ness) 5:59; 5. MOR, Parker Gast (Kortan, Kai Weigel) 12:28

Goalie saves -- MOR: Kai Weigel 23; LN: Carter Mayfield 24

Thursday’s results

Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, tie

Red River 7, Roseau 4

First period – 1. R, Noah Urness (Austin Klint, Preston Lundbohm) 5:36; 2. RR, Mason Reynolds (Tyson Ulmer) 9:32; 3. RR, Carter Sproule (Carson Skarperud) 14:51; 4. RR, Grant Gardner (Luc Bydal, Mikey Coleman) 16:07

Second period – 5. RR, Coleman (Gardner, Bydal) 7:29; 6. RR, Mason Ray (Gardner) 8:07; 7. R, Gavin Jensen (Urness, Aaron Wensloff) 11:08

Third period – 8. RR, Carson Skarperud (Sproule, Espen Schneider) 1:30; 9. R, Urness (Jensen, Tanner George) 1:44; 10. RR, Sproule (Dillon Jackson, Skarperud) 3:48; 11. R, George (Urness, Eli Wensloff) 9:31

Goalie saves – RR: Jake Jenkins 23, Bryar Werre 3; R: Connor Woidtke 10, Atreyu Jones 13

Red Lake Falls 4, Thief River Falls 1

First period -- 1. RLF, Gavin Girdler (Blake Breiland, Brock Knott) 6:25

Second period -- 2. TRF, Braydin Lund (Gabe Winters) 7:32; 3. RLF, G. Girdler (Knott) 8:33; 4. RLF, G. Girdler 16:07; 5. RLF, Evan Girdler (Brock Seeger) 16:24

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalie saves -- TRF: Connor Roff 10; RLF: Ashtin Fredrickson 22

Warroad 8, Bemidji 0

First period -- 1. Murray Marvin-Cordes (Jayson Shaugabay) 1:03; 2. Marvin-Cordes (Carson Pilgrim, Shaugabay) 13:24

Second period -- 3. Shaugabay (Marvin-Cordes) 3:15; 4. Marvin-Cordes (Pilgrim, Shaugabay) 6:17; 5. Ryan Lund 12:40

Third period -- 6. Pilgrim SH (Shaugabay, Lund) 10:59; 7. Gaabi Boucha (Griffin Marvin, Taven James) 13:14; 8. Boucha (Landon Thompson) 14:20

Goalie saves -- WAR: Hampton Slukynsky 27; BEM: Tate Metcalf 20, Alex Schaefer 14

Bagley-Fosston 5, Becker-Big Lake 1

First period -- 1. BF, Markus Olson 4:10

Second period -- 2. BF, Breckin Levin SH (Casey Hansen) 10:38; 3. BF, Gage Gunderson 15:43; 4. BBL, Gunnar Hanson (Rylan Tobako, Samuel Rusin) 16:32

Third period -- 5. BF, Olson SH (Levin) 5:51; 6. BF, Olson SH (Levin) 6:41

Goalie saves -- BBL: Andrew Holm 34; BF: Kassandra Fontaine 22

Little Falls 3, Detroit Lakes 2

First period -- 1. LF, Carter Oothoudt (Joey Welinski) 9:53

Second period -- 2. DL, Ben Hines (Jacob Thomas, Chase Kukowski) 8:47; 3. DL, Aiden Kennedy (Easton Wahl, Cole Deraney) 14:50

Third period -- 4. LF, Oothoudt (Matt Filippi, Luke Avery) 3:33; 5. LF, Oothoudt (Coltin Johnson, Welinski) 14:24

Goalie saves -- DL: Josh Mack 26; LF: Izaak Kalis 12

Alexandria 4, Fergus Falls 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. ALE, Leo Kompelien PP (Gage Castle, Henry Ramstorf) 5:06; 2. ALE, Joe Lamski (Kompelien) 10:49; 3. ALE, Kompelien (Gavin Olson) 15:51; 4. FF, Kellen Stenstrom 16:27

Third period -- 5. ALE, Caleb Lind (Keegan Lucy) 5:30

Goalie saves -- ALE: Elijah Rasmusen 20; FF: Ben Swanson 41

N.D. East Region tournament

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Quarterfinals

Devils Lake/Grafton-Park River winner at No. 1 Red River, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Fargo Davies at No. 3 GF Central, 7 p.m.

No. 5 West Fargo Sheyenne at No. 4 Fargo North, 7:30 p.m.

West Fargo/May-Port winner at No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

At Purpur Arena

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Semifinals, 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

State qualifiers, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving

Thursday’s result

Fargo South 96.5, Grand Forks 88.5

Winners and Grand Forks top 5 placers

200 medley relay -- 1. Grand Forks A (Aiden Johnson, Logan Bjerke, Avery Berg, Elias Eberhardt) 1:46.74; 4. Grand Forks B (Devin Navarro, Zac Johnson, Marcos Llapa, Micah Schindler) 2:14.96

200 freestyle -- 1. Drew Heckaman, FS, 1:49.77; 2. Ryaan Alshami, GF, 1:52.01; 4. Logan Bjerke, GF, 2:00.83; 5. Michael Schill, GF, 2:04.08

200 intermedley -- 1. Joseph Hollingsworth, FS, 2:21.21; 3. Eberhardt, GF, 2:29.17; 5. Christian Bordon, GF, 2:55.46

50 freestyle -- 1. Berg, GF, 23.10; 2. A. Johnson, GF, 23.15

1 meter diving -- 1. Oscar Francis, FS, 250.05; 2. Jonah Dafoe, GF, 169.75; 3. Joe Nowatzki, GF, 124.00; 4. Robert Bonn, GF, 121.85

100 butterfly -- 1. Tristan Quibell, FS, 53.67; 2. Alshami, GF, 55.24; 3. Bjerke, GF, 58.48

100 freestyle -- 1. Jackson Rerick, GF, 50.32; 4. Schill, GF, 56.79

500 freestyle -- 1. Heckaman, FS, 5:01.03; 2. A. Johnson, GF, Johnson, 5:05.12; 5. Llapa, GF, 6:14.59

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Grand Forks A (Schill, Bjerke, Rerick, Alshami) 1:32.91; 4. Grand Forks B (Dafoe, Aidan Fiala, Z. Johnson, Nowatzki) 1:51.43

100 backstroke -- 1. Quibell, FS, 58.88; 3. 3 Rerick, GF, 1:04.22; 4. Berg, GF, 1:04.24

100 breaststroke -- 1. Llapa, GF, 1:13.79; 4. Bordon, GF, 1:25.15; 5. Z. Johnson, GF, 1:30.07

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Grand Forks A (Rerick, A. Johnson, Berg, Alshami) 3:21.76; 4. Grand Forks B (Schill, Llapa, Navarro, Eberhardt) 4:05.66

Grand Forks head coach Brent Newman: “Tonight was a great evening for everyone on the team. Being our final home meet of the season, we took some time to recognize our parents that do so much for the athletes behind the scenes. Their support of our program and their sons and daughters is integral to building our culture and success through the season and years. We are all thankful for what they bring to our program. These guys continue to work hard in the training pool and continue to work through the mental and physical exhaustion that are an important part of swimming training at this point in the season. Even with those expectations placed on them, they continue to believe in themselves and what they are capable of and they just keep improving their swim times and their dive scores. We couldn’t be prouder of the competitive growth they’ve had throughout the season and how they’ve faced their challenges head on. It really bodes well as we continue to move forward these last few weeks.

Sam Dvorak is brand new to our sport and transitioning his experiences from the cross country running world to the pool. That learning curve is difficult for everyone, but he has been very methodical in his approach and continues to chip away at his best times and takes on the challenge of swimming new and different events as he gets stronger and more confident in the water. Tonight he had a career PR in the 50 freestyle, improving by almost 8 seconds and then followed by successfully completing his first attempt at the 100 backstroke. His determination to give his best is what we love to see in all our athletes.

Christian Bordon appears to have found his groove for this, his second season with the team. We are excited for Christian to work through and find that significant improvement in his events which connects the training pool effort to the competition side of things. Those developments are what continue to carry each athlete through their season as they work towards those hard to reach personal goals. Tonight Christian showed up ready to swim and compete. He had PR efforts in the 200 IM (over 6 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (over 4 seconds) and looked technically improved and smoother while doing it.”

Boys wrestling

N.D. Class A Duals tournament

In Fargo

Saturday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne (No.1 East) vs. Mandan (No. 4 West)

Bismarck (No. 2 West) vs. West Fargo (No. 3 East)

Williston (No. 1 West) vs. GF Central (No. 4 East)

Fargo Davies (No. 2 East) vs. Bismarck Century (No. 3 West)

Minn. Section 8A team tournament

Tuesday, February 14

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Fertile-Beltrami at No. 1 Frazee

No. 5 Crookston at No. 4 Barnesville

No. 6 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at No. 3 Fosston-Bagley

No. 7 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 2 United North Central

Friday, February 17

At Fertile

Semifinals, 6 p.m.

Fertile-Beltrami/Frazee winner vs. Crookston/Barnesville winner; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River/Fosston-Bagley winner vs. Mahnomen-Waubun/United North Central winner

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Class A

Fourth coaches’ poll

106 -- 1. Nic Enzminger, Bismarck Legacy; 2. Aaron Morris, Williston; 3. Cade Nieuwsma, Bismarck; 4. Jake Glaser, Dickinson; 5. Grady Iverson, Bismarck Century; 6. Jack Schauer, Jamestown

113 -- 1. Koltyn Grebel, Valley City; 2. Joey Enzminger, Bismarck Legacy; 3. Hudson Egeberg, Bismarck; 4. David Llamas, Minot; 5. Kellan Larson, Williston; 6. Seamus Kuklok, Bismarck Century

120 -- 1. Ben DeForest, Bismarck; 2. Landon Zink, West Fargo Sheyenne; 3. Gage Glaser, Dickinson; 4. Aiden Keilman, Minot; 5. Blaine Hoff, Mandan; 6. Vern Copenhaver, Williston

126 -- 1. Jesse Thompson, Bismarck Legacy; 2. Owen Lindstrom, Devils Lake; 3. Pete Rasmussen, Jamestown; 4. Stetson Gisselbeck, West Fargo Sheyenne; 5. Marquis Richter, Mandan; 6. Jack Coles, Williston

132 -- 1. Gabe Mortensen, Minot; 2. Colin Steidler, Bismarck St Mary's; 3. Brendan Winn-Kelley, GF Central; 4. Brody Ferderer, Bismarck Century; 5. Sam Schlepuetz, Jamestown; 6. Tucker Johnson, Valley City

138 -- 1. Koye Grebel, Valley City; 2. Aden Braun, Jamestown; 3. Kaden DeCoteau, Bismarck Century; 4. Danny Fernandez, Minot; 5. Gus Maughan, Fargo North; 6. Landon McMahen, Bismarck

145 -- 1. Wyatt Kosidowski, Fargo Davies; 2. Ethan Dennis, Watford City; 3. Marcus Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne; 4. Brayden Morris, Bismarck Century; 5. Clark Thompson, Bismarck Legacy; 6. Dylan Kostelecky, Bismarck

152 -- 1. Tyler Porter, West Fargo; 2. Tate Olson, Bismarck; 3. Carter Zink, West Fargo Sheyenne; 4. Tyson Rice, Williston; 5. John Richter, Bismarck St. Mary's; 6. Mason Williams, GF Central

160 -- 1. LJ Araujo, Bismarck; 2. Sawyer Carr, West Fargo Sheyenne; 3. Harrison Grad, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 4. Jax Gums, Bismarck Century; 5. Lance Iverson, West Fargo; 6. Colton Adams, Williston

170 -- 1. Connor Manske, West Fargo Sheyenne; 2. Colton Mewes, Jamestown; 3. Waylon Cressell, West Fargo; 4. Jaxyn Richter, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 5. Cole Radenz, Bismarck Century; 6. DeJarius Jones, Minot

182 -- 1. Jackson Walters, Jamestown; 2. Kaleb Porter, West Fargo; 3. Billy Ward, Fargo North; 4. Max Cunningham, Minot; 5. Ty Wiedrich, Williston; 6. Tate Estenson, Devils Lake

195 -- 1. Ole Taylor, Bismarck Century; 2. Korbyn Draper, Williston; 3. Bridger Owens, Bismarck; 4. Jackson Melvin, Dickinson; 5. Connor Lamb, West Fargo; 6. Zach Lily, Fargo Davies

220 -- 1. Broden Muske, Valley City; 2. Kaydn Turnbow, Minot; 3. Landon Riely, Williston; 4. Ryder Weigel, West Fargo Sheyenne; 5. Michael Torgerson, GF Central; 6. Isaiah Kwandt, Bismarck Century

285 -- 1. Nivon Hayes, Watford City; 2. Dylan Carlquist, Fargo Davies; 3. Dalton Darby, Jamestown; 4. Treyson Renken, Bismarck Legacy; 5. Daniel Suda, GF Central; 6. Gunner Cadreau, Fargo North

Girls wrestling

N.D. East Region tournament

Friday’s results

At Red River High School

Team totals

1. Central Cass 224.0, 2. Fargo 194.0, 3. South Border 136.0, 4. Grand Forks Knightriders 133.0, 5. West Fargo United 130.0, 6. Carrington 127.0, 7. Lisbon 97.0, 8. Valley City 89.0, 9. Pembina County North 88.0, 10. Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 71.0, 11. Napoleon-G-S 67.0, 12. Harvey-Wells County 61.0, 13. Northwood 35.0, 14. Devils Lake 30.0, 15. (tie) LaMoure-L-M and Northern Cass 22.0, 17. Kindred 20.0, 18. May-Port-C-G 16.0, 19. Hillsboro-Central Valley 11.0, 20. Linton-HMB 7.0, 21. (tie) Breckinridge/Wahpeton, Grafton, Larimore and Oakes 0.0

Third-place matches

100 -- Isabella Miller (South Border) 12-10, Jr. over Kaylee Mueller (Mayport C-G) 11-5, 7th. 0:21; 105 -- Addison Yates (Harvey - Wells County) 16-8, 8th. over Katie Bynum (Pembina County North) 14-8, 8th. 3:48; 110 -- Taya Laidlaw (Fargo) 19-15, . over Hailey Wiesz (Harvey - Wells County) 10-13, Fr. 1:52; 115 -- Brianna Mayer (Central Cass) 24-13, So. over Shelby Miller (Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm) 18-7, Sr. Dec 7-3; 120 -- Mercedes Lura (Carrington) 29-10, So. over Deegan Kirschenmann (Valley City) 25-14, Fr. Dec 2-1; 125 -- Emersyn Schwab (Lisbon) 27-9, Fr. over Bryn Larson (Grand Forks Knightriders) 22-8, So. TB-1 4-3; 130 -- Karissa Mann (Napoleon G-S) 17-10, . over Kaylee Kurz (Grand Forks Knightriders) 30-8, 8th. 1:51; 135 -- Carmyn LeTexier (Pembina County North) 23-4, Sr. over Kennedy Wendel (Carrington) 24-12, Sr. 1:35; 140 -- Shelby Sherman (Central Cass) 21-14, Sr. over Webeline Naklen (Fargo) 20-21, 4:24; 145 -- Trisa Schroeder (Carrington) 33-6, Sr. over Emily Jochim (South Border) 12-8, Sr. 2:59; 155 -- Jasmine Schaeffer (Fargo) 17-7, . over Gabriela Martinez (West Fargo United) 4-14, 8th. 2:08; 170 -- Hannah Seefeld (Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm) 12-9, Sr. over Ava Gulleson (Central Cass) 12-8, So. 1:51; 190 -- Cassie Bartholomay (Central Cass) 8-4, Sr. over Kadyn Schuman (Grand Forks Knightriders) 16-13, Jr. 1:33; 250 -- Kathryn Sullivan (Grand Forks Knightriders) 12-14, So. over Ashley Lindberg (Carrington) 20-15, Fr. 3:53

Championship matches

100 -- Anna White (Central Cass) 33-4, 8th. over Taryn Roesler (Kindred) 14-7, 8th. 3:50; 105 -- Gabby Hannig (Valley City) 28-7, 7th. over Vada Hoffman (South Border) 21-12, Fr. Dec 9-4; 110 -- Alyssa Nitschke (South Border) 26-9, 7th. over Mallory DeVries (Central Cass) 30-4, So. 0:39; 115 -- Alexis Schneider (Napoleon G-S) 21-0, So. over Marlie Stremick (Pembina County North) 22-5, Fr. 3:30; 120 -- Sanie Gayflor (Fargo) 28-11, . over Shayla DeBlaere (West Fargo United) 33-4, 8th. 3:34; 125 -- Avery Mohr (Fargo) 34-3, over Karyssa Meidinger (LaMoure LM) 18-5, Fr. by medical forfeit; 130 -- Lindsey Anderson (West Fargo United) 25-2, Sr. over Grace Lemar (Central Cass) 30-4, Fr. 1:20; 135 -- Mylee Christianson (Valley City) 24-5, Fr. over Jeanie Keller (South Border) 24-9, Sr. Dec 5-3; 140 -- Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks Knightriders) 40-0, Sr. over Khendra Garcia (Carrington) 23-9, Fr. 1:14; 145 -- Gracia Rolf (Lisbon) 25-7, Sr. over MaKenna Belling (Northern Cass) 16-1, Jr. 3:27; 155 -- Jordan Flynn (Central Cass) 30-5, Sr. over Emily Novak (Grand Forks Knightriders) 29-11, So. Dec 7-4; 170 -- Isabelle Berg (Devils Lake) 14-4, Jr. over Lexiss Reynolds (Northwood) 13-4, So. 1:59; 190 -- Koiline Govergo (Fargo) 24-8, over Audrey Fuher (Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm) 19-5, 7th. 5:27; 250 -- Catie Sinner (Central Cass) 25-3, Sr. over Emma Osier (Fargo) 10-5, 3:57

Grand Forks KnightRider results

100 – Kasia Schonert 0-2; 115: Coral Heyd: 0-2; 120: Jade LaFontaine, 0-2; 125: Bryn Larson 4-1, places fourth; 130: Kaylee Kurz 3-2, finishes fourth; 135: 0-2; 140: Alyssa Johnson 4-0, finishes first with win over Khendra Garcia, Carrington, 1:14; Alexis Ray, 0-2; 145: Julia Lee, 0-2; 155: Emily Novak, 2-1, finishes second, losing 7-4 to Jordan Flynn, Central Cass; 170: Olivia Ochoa, 3-3, finishes sixth; 190 – Kadyn Schuman, 2-2, finishes fourth; Ella McMullin 1-3, finishes sixth; 250: Amariona Rout 0-3, finishes sixth; Kathryn Sullivan 3-1, finishes third with pin (3:53) over Ashley Lindberg of Carrington

All-East Region

100 – Anna White, Central Cass; 105 – Gabby Hannig, Valley City; 110 – Alyssa Nitschke, South Border; 115 –Alexis Schneider, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter; 120 – Saine Gayflor, Fargo Stingers; 125 – Avery Mohr, Fargo Stingers; 130 – Lindsey Anderson, West Fargo United; 135 – Mylee Christianson, Valley City; 140 – Alyssa Johnson, GF Knight-Riders; 145 - Gracia Rolf, Lisbon; 155 – Jordan Flynn Central Cass; 170 – Isabell Berg, Devils Lake; 190 – Koiline Gorvergo, Fargo Stingers; 250 – Catie Sinner, Central Cass

Outstanding senior athlete – Allyssa Johnson, GF KnightRiders

Coach of the year – Travis Lemar, Central Cass

Grand Forks head coach Brady Terrill: “We were happy to qualify nine wrestlers into the individual state tournament next week. We lost a few matches in the placing round that I wish we could get back but ultimately, we’ll be ready to get those back next week, where it matters most.”

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 13-0 20-5

N.D. State 8-5 14-9

Oral Roberts 8-5 11-13

South Dakota 7-6 11-13

North Dakota 7-6 14-9

Omaha 6-8 11-14

Denver 6-8 10-15

Western Ill. 4-10 9-16

St. Thomas 4-10 9-15

Kansas City 3-10 7-17

Thursday’s results

Omaha 63, N.D. State 58

Western Illinois 72, Kansas City 52

St. Thomas 75, Oral Roberts 70

North Dakota 82, Denver 67

Halftime: North Dakota 47, Denver 31

North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Juliet Gordon 8-11 0-0 19, Claire Orth 6-8 3-4 15, Kacie Borowicz 3-11 6-6 12, Jolene Daninger 1-4 4-4 6, Sammiyah Hoskin 3-7 0-0 6, Maggie Manson 3-6 0-0 9, Nakiyah Hurst 2-3 0-0 4, Mikayla Aumer 0-1 4-4 4, DJ Davis 1-1 0-0 3, Tara Wieniewicz 0-1 2-2 2, Allie McCarthy 0-0 2-2 2, Rakiyah Beal 0-2 0-0 0, Miranda VanderWal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 21-22 82

Denver -- Emma Smith 3-15, 5-5 13, Ally Haar 3-15 3-4 10, Mikyla Brandon 3-6 0-0 7, Makayla Minett 3-6 1-3 7, Madelyn Atkins 1-9 0-0 3, Emily Counsel 6-10 0-0 15, Angelina Robles 3-7 3-3 9, Mikenzie Jones 1-5 1-2 3, Mary Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Cheyenne Forney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-74 13-17 67

Three-pointers -- UND 7-19 (Gordon 3-4, Orth 0-1, Borowicz 0-1, Daninger 0-1, Hoskin 0-1, Manson 3-6, Hurst 0-1, Aumer 0-1, Davis 1-1, Bieniewicz 0-1, Beal 0-1), DU 8-38 (Smith 2-8, Haar 1-9, Brandon 1-4, Atkins 1-8, Counsel 3-7, Robles 0-1, Wilson 0-1); Rebounds -- UND 43 (Gordon 10, Orth 4, Borowicz 2, Daninger 10, Manson 1, Hurst 3, Aumer 1, McCarthy 1, Beal 2, VanderWal 1, TEAM 8), DU 37 (Smith 6, Haar 3, Brandon 3, Minett 11, Atkins 1, Counsel 3, Jones 5, Forney 2, TEAM 3); Assists -- UND 18 (Gordon 3, Orth 1, Borowicz 5, Daninger 4, Manson 4, Beal 1), DU 12 (Smith 2, Haar 4, Brandon 3, Atkins 1, Robles 1, Forney 1); Turnovers -- UND 16 (Gordon 1, Orth 1, Borowicz 3, Daninger 2, Hurst 2, Aumer 1, Davis 4, Beal 1, TEAM 1), DU 11 (Haar 2, Brandon 2, Minett 1, Atkins 2, Counsel 1, Robles 1, Jones 1, TEAM 1)

Saturday’s games

North Dakota at Omaha noon

N.D. State at Denver

S.D. State at South Dakota

St. Thomas at Kansas City

Western Illinois at Oral Roberts

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 18-1 21-3

Augustana 16-3 22-3

MSU Mankato 16-3 20-3

St. Cloud St. 12-7 15-8

SW Minn. St. 12-7 15-9

UMary 12-7 13-9

Northern St. 9-10 14-11

MSU Moor. 9-10 12-11

UM Crookston 9-10 10-15

Con.-St. Paul 8-11 11-12

Wayne State 7-12 11-12

Minot State 7-12 11-14

Upper Iowa 5-14 9-15

Winona State 4-15 10-15

Bemidji State 4-15 7-16

Sioux Falls 4-15 7-18

Friday’s results

Minot State 60, St. Cloud State 58

Minnesota Duluth 72, UMary 52

Northern State 62, Bemidji State 54

MSU Mankato 94, Wayne State 80

MSU Moorhead 75, Minnesota Crookston 65

Halftime: Minnesota Crookston 30, MSU Moorhead 28

MSU Moorhead -- Natalie Jens 24, Terryn Johnson 18, Mariah McKeever 16, Olivia Skibiel 5, Bailey Keske 6, Allisa Knight 4, Sarah Kingland 2

Minnesota Crookston -- Bren Fox 17, Emma Miller 16, Alex Page 12, Erika Lane 12, Janie Tormanen 8

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 11-1 21-5

Mayville State 10-2 18-5

Bellevue 10-2 16-9

Valley City St. 7-5 14-11

Dickinson St. 5-7 10-16

Viterbo 2-10 5-19

Waldorf 2-10 4-18

Presentation 1-11 2-21

Friday’s results

Bellevue 78, Valley City State 68

Dakota State 73, Dickinson State 54

Mayville State 95, Viterbo 64

Halftime: Mayville State 49, Viterbo 29

Viterbo -- Natalia Leguizamon 13, Sophie Leinfelder 9, Kaitlyn Kennedy 9, Gina Stefferud 5, Tyreesha Blaylock 2, Madison Hugdahl 13, Julia Salmen 5, Macy Stellner 4, Emma Wagner 2, Nicole Johnson 2

Mayville State -- Jordan Zrust 29, Erin Walcker 17, Mackenzie Hughes 15, Jes Mertens 8, CJ Decker 6, Greta Hillukka 9, Kayla Rocholl 4, Ava Butler 3, Taylor Dean 2, Sydney Brekken 2

Great Plains

Friday’s result

Jamestown 83, Morningside 79

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 13-0 22-4

S.D. State 9-4 14-11

Western Ill. 8-6 15-10

St. Thomas 7-7 16-11

Kansas City 7-6 11-15

N.D. State 7-6 10-15

South Dakota 6-7 11-14

Denver 4-10 13-14

North Dakota 3-10 9-17

Omaha 3-11 7-19

North Dakota 3-10 9-17

Thursday’s results

N.D. State 84, Omaha 58

Oral Roberts 95, St. Thomas 88

Kansas City 76, Western Illinois 64

North Dakota 86, Denver 63

Halftime: North Dakota 43, Denver 29

Denver (FG-FT-TP) -- Tevin Smith 8-15 1-1 17, Lukas Kisunas 3-4 5-6 11, Justin Mullins 4-9 2-2 10, Touko Tainamo 2-6 3-5 7, Tommy Bruner 2-11 2-2 7, Pedro Lopez Sanvicente 2-2 0-0 4, Javonni Bickham 1-1 1-1 3, Marko Lukic 1-4 0-0 2, James Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Ben Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Korey Hess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 14-17 63

North Dakota -- BJ Omot 7-13 0-0 16, Matt Norman 4-11 4-4 15, Tsotne Tsartsidze 6-9 2-2 15, Jalun Trent 6-8 2-2 14, Brady Danielson 2-3 0-0 5, Elijah Brooks 3-4 2-4 8, Mitchell Sueker 3-3 2-3 8, Caleb Nero 1-2 0-0 3, Treysen Eaglestaff 1-6 0-0 2, Brian Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Reid Grant 0-0 0-0 0, A’Jahni Levias 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 12-15 86

Three-pointers -- DU 1-15 (Smith 0-2, Mullins 0-3, Tainamo 0-1, Bruner 1-6, Lukic 0-2, Bowen 0-1), UND 8-22 (Omot 2-7, Norman 3-7, Tsartsidze 1-2, Danielson 1-1, Brooks 0-1, Nero 1-2, Eaglestaff 0-2); Rebounds -- DU 24 (Smith 3, Kisunas 2, Tainamo 7, Bruner 3, Lopez Sanvicente 1, Bickham 1, Lukic 5, Hess 1, TEAM 1), UND 37 (Omot 9, Norman 5, Tsartsidze 3, Trent 5, Danielson 4, Brooks 4, Sueker 2, Eaglestaff 1, Mathews 1, TEAM 3); Assists -- DU 8 (Smith 1, Tainamo 2, Bruner 3, Lopez Sanvicente 1, Lukic 1), UND 14 (Omot 1, Norman 2, Tsartsidze 1, Trent 2, Danielson 1, Eaglestaff 6, Mathews 1); Turnovers -- DU 13 (Smith 3, Kisunas 2, Tainamo 1, Bruner 3, Lukic 4), UND 13 (Omot 2, Norman 2, Tsartsidze 4, Danielson 1, Brooks 1, Sueker 1, Eaglestaff 2)

Saturday’s games

Omaha at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Denver at N.D. State, 1 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Western Illinois

South Dakota at S.D. State

Kansas City at St. Thomas

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 16-3 20-5

MSU Moor. 15-4 20-5

Minn. Duluth 13-6 17-8

Sioux Falls 12-7 17-8

Bemidji State 11-8 16-9

Wayne State 11-8 16-9

SW Minn. St. 11-8 15-9

MSU Mankato 10-9 16-9

Upper Iowa 10-9 13-12

Augustana 9-10 13-12

Winona St. 8-11 13-11

UMary 7-12 11-12

Minot State 7-12 10-13

Con.-STPl 6-13 8-17

St. Cloud St. 5-14 8-16

UM Crook 1-18 2-23

Friday’s results

St. Cloud State 107, Minot State 105, OT

Minnesota Duluth 83, UMary 68

Northern State 85, Bemidji State 63

MSU Mankato 67, Wayne State 66

MSU Moorhead 85, Minnesota Crookston 77

Halftime: MSU Moorhead 38, Minnesota Crookston 38

MSU Moorhead -- Jacob Beeninga 23, Gavin Baumgartner 19, Lorenzo McGhee 19, Dane Zimmer 7, Jaden Stanley-Williams 7, Logan Kinsey 6, Gabe Myren 4

Minnesota Crookston -- Xzavier Jones 23, Blaize Sagna 15, De’Antray Hughes 6, Chandler Meeks 4, Pedro Rossi 3, Rambo Badyal 14, Mathew Allman 6, Ron Kirk 6

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 10-2 20-5

Viterbo 8-4 14-11

Bellevue 7-5 15-11

Valley City St. 7-5 14-12

Dickinson St. 7-5 11-14

Dakota State 5-7 11-15

Waldorf 3-9 7-17

Presentation 1-11 6-18

Friday’s results

Valley City State 70, Bellevue 60

Dickinson State 84, Dakota State 78

Mayville State 78, Viterbo 67

Halftime: Mayville State 39, Viterbo 30

Viterbo -- Ben Olson 16, Jack Monis 15, Robert Cunitz 13, Dakota Mannel 3, Colin Adams 2, Luke Spink 9, Cole Crubel 7, Keegan Severn 2

Mayville State -- Jamison Kramer 15, Thomas Gieske 10, Sebastian Griffin 10, Taine Mitchell 6, Trent Blackshire 18, Jacques Safra 9, Colby Dillenbeck 8, Winder Joseph 2

Great Plains

Friday’s result

Morningside 75, Jamestown 48

Women’s tennis

Friday’s results

North Dakota 5, Marquette 2

Minnesota Crookston 7, Minnesota Morris 0

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Shay Callaway, Minnesota Duluth

Men’s tennis

Friday’s result

North Dakota 4, Marquette 3

College softball

Friday’s results

N.D. State 4, California Baptist 0

Minnesota 10, Western Kentucky 2

Minnesota 18, Butler 2

MSU Moorhead 9, Valley City State 1

MSU Moorhead 9, Morningside College 1

Emporia State 3, Minot State 1

Minot State 9, Chadron State College 8

Northern State 8, Jamestown 5

Valley City State 10, Jamestown 6

Nevada 10, North Dakota 1

NEV 301 015 --10 13 2

UND 000 100 --1 4 1

WP: C. Brown; LP: Camryn Lasota

Highlights -- N: C. Senini 1x4, R, 4 RBI, G. Herrera 4x4, 4R, RBI, A. Coats 1x2, R, RBI, Englebreicht 2x2, R, 3 RBI, C. Hawkins 1x4, 2 RBI, B. Glover R, H. Painter 1x2, R, M. Clark 1x2, R, RBI, Brown 5 SO; UND: Madi Moore 2x3, Brooklyn Morris 1x3, R, Angie Dumlao 1x2, RBI, Lasota 5 SO

Cal Poly 3, North Dakota 0

UND 000 000 0 --0 2 1

C-P 000 102 X --3 3 1

WP: Paige Maier; LP: Jackie Albrecht

Highlights -- UND: Cassie Castaneda 1x3, Mariah Peters 1x3, Albrecht 3 SO; CP: Maier 8 SO, Xiara Diaz R, Caroline Allman R, Julia Barnett 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Kai Barrett 1x3, RBI

Summit League

2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll

1. S.D. State (6 first-place votes) 48 total points, 41-13 overall record (18-2 Summit League record)

2. Omaha (1) 41, 32-14 (17-4)

3. N.D. State (1) 40, 30-23 (10-8)

4. South Dakota 28, 28-25 (11-10)

5. Kansas City 25, 13-34 (9-11)

6. St. Thomas 19, 14-36 (8-13)

7. North Dakota 16, 14-39 (4-17)

8. Western Illinois 7, 8-37 (4-17)

Summit League players to watch

North Dakota -- Madi Moore, OF, Sr., Great Falls, Mont. and Cassie Castaneda, C, Sr., Tuscon, Ariz.; N.D. State -- Lainey Lyle, P, Sr., Middleton, Idaho and Emilee Buringa, OF, Jr., St. Charles, Minn.; St. Thomas -- Brooke Ellestad, SS, So., Kimberly, Wis. and Isabelle True, P, Sr., Fruitland, Iowa; S.D. State -- Tori Kniesche, P, Jr., Wayne, Neb. and Rozelyn Carrillo, IF, Jr., Palmdale, Calif.; South Dakota -- Aleesia Sainz, IF, Sr., Casa Grande, Ariz. and Clara Edwards, P, So., Clay Center, Kan.; Omaha -- Kamryn Meyer, P, Sr., Wilton, Iowa and Lynsey Tucker, UTL, Sr., Lincoln, Neb.; Kansas City -- Ally Vonfeldt, IF, Sr., Wichita, Kan. and Camryn Stickel, P, Jr., Raymore, Mo.; Western Illinois -- Georgia Rea, C/UTL, So., Lawrence, Kan. and Savannah Rodriguez, P, Gr., Woodridge, Ill.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Ellie Tallman, MSU Mankato

Pitcher -- Allyssa Williams, Minnesota Duluth

College baseball

Friday’s results

Minot State 7, Emporia State 2

UMary 10, Central Oklahoma 4

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- John Nett, St. Cloud State

Pitcher -- Riley Ahern, St. Cloud State

College track and field

UND record tied

The North Dakota men’s and women’s track and field teams opened three meets on Friday, competing at New Mexico, Boston and South Dakota State. The Fighting Hawks finished day one of the meets with a tied school record and two additional improvements to the UND top-10 lists.

In New Mexico, Tiffanie Magnusson tied the school record in the long jump on her first attempt with a PR leap of 19-3 1/4 (5.87m). That jump ties her with current Fighting Hawk Elise Ulseth for the record. Magnusson became just the third person in UND history to jump over 19-0 in the event.