Friday's local scoreboard for Aug. 18
Prep football and boys soccer play Friday night.
Prep football
Friday’s results
GF Red River 24, Williston 20
Hatton-Northwood 28, Griggs-Midkota 8
Hillsboro-Central Valley 25, May-Port-C-G 0
Fargo North 42, West Fargo Horace 0
Lisbon 38, Northern Cass 19
Oakes 33, Ellendale-E-K 30
Harvey-Wells County 38, Rugby 14
Bottineau 36, Carrington 34
Cavalier 34, Park River 0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 40, Minot Ryan 14
North Border 34, Hankinson 24
New Rockford-Sheyenne 58, North Star 42
Four Winds 42, Larimore 12
GF Central 30,Watford City 6
First quarter
GFC – Jack Simmers 32 pass from Noah Morkve (Ross Wilber kick)
GFC – Leo Strandell 62 pass from Morkve (PAT failed)
Second quarter
GFC – Tray Kuntz 46 pass from Simmers (Wilber kick)
Third quarter
GFC – Gabe Tande 20 run (Wilber kick)
WC – Paco Baldenegro 47 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
GFC – Wilber 25 FG
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING – GFC: Caden Johansen 18-88, Tande 8-57, Simmers 5-52
PASSING – GFC: Morkve 7-16, 135 yards, Simmers 1-1, 46 yards
RECEIVING – GFC: Strandell 2-74, Simmers 3-50, Kuntz 2-44
North Prairie 64,Midway-Minto 14
First quarter
NP – Jeffry Rosinski 13 run (2-point PAT good)
NP – Blake Mattson 90 run (2-point PAT good)
NP – Mattson 3 run (2-point PAT good)
NP – Mattson 20 run (PAT failed)
Second quarter
NP – Mattson 60 run (2-point PAT good)
NP – Layton Olson 50 run (PAT failed)
NP – Havlin Delong 10 run (PAT failed)
Third quarter
NP – Jonathan Mears 24 run (PAT failed)
MM – Ben Gudajtes 35 pass from Riley Robinson (2-point PAT good)
Fourth quarter
NP – Mears 24 run (PAT failed)
MM – Robinson 19 run (PAT failed)
INDIVIDUAL STAT
Mattson ran six times for 254 yards and four TDs
Nelson County 68,St. John 14
First quarter
NC – Zachary Gibson 20 run (PAT failed)
NC – Gibson 1 run (Axel Anderson pass from Jaxon Baumgarn)
SJ – Jaxon Poitra 49 run (PAT failed)
NC – Anderson 48 pass from Baumgarn
Second quarter
NC – Anderson 77 pass from Baumgarn
NC – Gibson 30 run (Gibson run)
SJ – Lane Zupar 4 run (Cashman Belgarde run)
Third quarter
NC – Gibson 23 run (Ross Thompson pass from Baumgarn)
NC – Gibson 37 pass from Baumgarn
Fourth quarter
NC – Jack O’Brien 8 run (PAT failed)
NC – Anthony Bullis 20 run (Bullis run)
Boys soccer
6
Friday’s results
Minot 2, GF Red River 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Dickinson 0
West Fargo 3, Bismarck High 2
