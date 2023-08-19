Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Friday's local scoreboard for Aug. 18

Prep football and boys soccer play Friday night.

Local Scoreboard
By Herald Staff Report
August 18, 2023 at 11:43 PM

Prep football
Friday’s results

GF Red River 24, Williston 20

Hatton-Northwood 28, Griggs-Midkota 8

Hillsboro-Central Valley 25, May-Port-C-G 0

Fargo North 42, West Fargo Horace 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisbon 38, Northern Cass 19

Oakes 33, Ellendale-E-K 30

Harvey-Wells County 38, Rugby 14

Bottineau 36, Carrington 34

Cavalier 34, Park River 0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 40, Minot Ryan 14

North Border 34, Hankinson 24

New Rockford-Sheyenne 58, North Star 42

ADVERTISEMENT

Four Winds 42, Larimore 12

GF Central 30,Watford City 6

First quarter

GFC – Jack Simmers 32 pass from Noah Morkve (Ross Wilber kick)

GFC – Leo Strandell 62 pass from Morkve (PAT failed)

Second quarter

GFC – Tray Kuntz 46 pass from Simmers (Wilber kick)

Third quarter

GFC – Gabe Tande 20 run (Wilber kick)

ADVERTISEMENT

WC – Paco Baldenegro 47 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

GFC – Wilber 25 FG

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING – GFC: Caden Johansen 18-88, Tande 8-57, Simmers 5-52

PASSING – GFC: Morkve 7-16, 135 yards, Simmers 1-1, 46 yards

RECEIVING – GFC: Strandell 2-74, Simmers 3-50, Kuntz 2-44

North Prairie 64,Midway-Minto 14

First quarter

ADVERTISEMENT

NP – Jeffry Rosinski 13 run (2-point PAT good)

NP – Blake Mattson 90 run (2-point PAT good)

NP – Mattson 3 run (2-point PAT good)

NP – Mattson 20 run (PAT failed)

Second quarter

NP – Mattson 60 run (2-point PAT good)

NP – Layton Olson 50 run (PAT failed)

NP – Havlin Delong 10 run (PAT failed)

ADVERTISEMENT

Third quarter

NP – Jonathan Mears 24 run (PAT failed)

MM – Ben Gudajtes 35 pass from Riley Robinson (2-point PAT good)

Fourth quarter

NP – Mears 24 run (PAT failed)

MM – Robinson 19 run (PAT failed)

INDIVIDUAL STAT

Mattson ran six times for 254 yards and four TDs

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson County 68,St. John 14

First quarter

NC – Zachary Gibson 20 run (PAT failed)

NC – Gibson 1 run (Axel Anderson pass from Jaxon Baumgarn)

SJ – Jaxon Poitra 49 run (PAT failed)

NC – Anderson 48 pass from Baumgarn

Second quarter

NC – Anderson 77 pass from Baumgarn

NC – Gibson 30 run (Gibson run)

SJ – Lane Zupar 4 run (Cashman Belgarde run)

Third quarter

NC – Gibson 23 run (Ross Thompson pass from Baumgarn)

NC – Gibson 37 pass from Baumgarn

Fourth quarter

NC – Jack O’Brien 8 run (PAT failed)

NC – Anthony Bullis 20 run (Bullis run)

Boys soccer

6

Friday’s results

Minot 2, GF Red River 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Dickinson 0

West Fargo 3, Bismarck High 2

What To Read Next
IMG_7737.jpg
Sports
Jade Hastings captures big pay day by winning sprint feature at RCS
52m ago
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
Local Scoreboard
Sports
Thursday's local scoreboard for Aug. 17
1d ago
 · 
By  Herald Staff Report
LittleLeagueSeriestrip.jpg
Sports
'Dream come true:' Fargo Little League team enjoying experience of a lifetime at Little League World Series
1d ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
4d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
DSC_3352.JPG
Prep
Red River scores in final 30 seconds to beat Williston in season opener
1h ago
 · 
By  Herald Staff Report
Football stock image FSA
Prep
Big pass plays carry Grand Forks Central to 30-6 win over Watford City
2h ago
 · 
By  Herald Staff Report
siblingphoto
North Dakota
Community raises more than $50,000 to help players' families travel to Little League World Series
3h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson