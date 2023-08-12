Friday's local scoreboard for Aug. 11

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kris Marcott used an 8-iron to ace the 144-yard Hole 13 on Thursday. Witnesses were Tyler Gibbs, Casey Lommen, Brian DeVillers and Bobby Lukkason.

