Friday's local scoreboard for Aug. 11

North Dakota girls golf opener and an ace at King's Walk.

Local Scoreboard
By Herald Staff Report
Today at 10:39 PM

Girls golf

Valley City Invite

Team totals

GF Red River 316, Fargo Davies 323, West Fargo Sheyenne 354, West Fargo 357, Wahpeton 373, Fargo Shanley 387, GF Central 403, Fargo South 404, Fargo North 415, West Fargo Horace 473, Valley City 585

Top 5 individuals

1. (tie) Jaya Grube, GFRR, Rose Solberg, Davies, 75; 3. (tie) Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 78, Zoe Keene, 78, Lexi Bartley, 78

Other Red River scorers

Ella Speidel 81, Taylor Piepkorn 82, Lauren Soholt 88

Central scorers

Madelyn Trapnell 82, Ella Peters 95, Olivia Trapnell 108, Katelyn Stern 118

Aces

King’s Walk

Kris Marcott used an 8-iron to ace the 144-yard Hole 13 on Thursday. Witnesses were Tyler Gibbs, Casey Lommen, Brian DeVillers and Bobby Lukkason.

