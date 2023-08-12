Friday's local scoreboard for Aug. 11
North Dakota girls golf opener and an ace at King's Walk.
Girls golf
Valley City Invite
Team totals
GF Red River 316, Fargo Davies 323, West Fargo Sheyenne 354, West Fargo 357, Wahpeton 373, Fargo Shanley 387, GF Central 403, Fargo South 404, Fargo North 415, West Fargo Horace 473, Valley City 585
Top 5 individuals
1. (tie) Jaya Grube, GFRR, Rose Solberg, Davies, 75; 3. (tie) Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 78, Zoe Keene, 78, Lexi Bartley, 78
Other Red River scorers
Ella Speidel 81, Taylor Piepkorn 82, Lauren Soholt 88
Central scorers
Madelyn Trapnell 82, Ella Peters 95, Olivia Trapnell 108, Katelyn Stern 118
Aces
King’s Walk
Kris Marcott used an 8-iron to ace the 144-yard Hole 13 on Thursday. Witnesses were Tyler Gibbs, Casey Lommen, Brian DeVillers and Bobby Lukkason.
